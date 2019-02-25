Log in
Conference Call: Barrick Proposal for Newmont

0
02/25/2019 | 06:17am EST

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Please join us at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time for an international investor and media conference call to discuss Barrick’s proposal for Newmont Mining Corporation. There will be an opportunity for analysts and investors to ask questions during the Q&A following the presentation.

International Call/Webcast | Monday, February 25, 2019
05:30 PST (USA/Can) • 08:30 EST (USA/Can) • 13:30 UTC/GMT (UK)

To participate in the conference call, use the following dial-in numbers, or join the webcast using the link below:

Canada/USA Toll-free: 1-800-319-4610
UK Toll-free: 0808-101-2791
International Toll: +1-416-915-3239

Webcast: www.barrick.com/proposal-for-newmont

Conference Replay

Canada/USA Toll-free: 1-855-669-9658
International Toll: +1-604-674-8052
Replay Access Code: 2993

Documentation

The full slide presentation and other documents relating to the announcement are available on our website at www.barrick.com/proposal-for-newmont.

Enquiries:

Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Investor Relations
Deni Nicoski
+1 (416) 307-7410
Email: DNicoski@barrick.com

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Barrick may file a registration statement on Form F-4 containing a prospectus of Barrick with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction or a proxy statement (the “Barrick Proxy”) in connection with Newmont’s special meeting of stockholders. Any definitive proxy statement or final prospectus will be sent to the stockholders of Newmont. Investors and security holders are urged to read the Barrick Proxy, the prospectus and any other relevant document filed with the SEC if and when they become available, because they will contain important information about Barrick, Newmont and the proposed transaction.  The Barrick Proxy, the prospectus and other documents relating to the proposed transaction (if and when they become available) can be obtained free of charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.  These documents (if and when they become available) can also be obtained free of charge from Barrick by directing a request to: Barrick Investor Relations: +1 416 861-9911, toll free (North America) at 1-800-720-7415 and 161 Bay Street, Suite 3700, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1, Canada.

Participants in Solicitation

This communication is a not a solicitation of a proxy from any investor or securityholder. However, Barrick and certain of its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Newmont stockholders in connection with Newmont’s special meeting of stockholders under the rules of the SEC. Certain information about the directors and executive officers of Barrick may be found in its 2017 Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the SEC on March 26, 2018. Additional information regarding the interests of these participants will also be included in the proxy statement and the prospectus regarding the proposed transaction if and when they become available. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

Non-Solicitation

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

barrick_logo (1).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
