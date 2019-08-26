Senator Cortez Masto Meets with Nevada Gold Mines Leadership

ELKO, Nevada, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a scheduled visit to rural Nevada to engage with stakeholders and communities, United States Senator Catherine Cortez Masto visited the Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) headquarters in Elko today, meeting with senior leadership and employees.



Senator Cortez Masto shared her condolences and talked with employees about the tragic bus accident on Saturday. The visit provided the opportunity for Senator Cortez Masto to engage with NGM leadership to learn more about the social and economic benefits generated by the company for the state of Nevada, and its focus on safe and sustainable operations to create value for all stakeholders. In addition, the senator heard about NGM’s commitment to growing and training its current and future workforce in Nevada.

Benefits from the formation of the world’s largest gold mining complex, a joint venture between Barrick Gold Corporation (61.5%) as the operator and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (38.5%), were shared with the senator.

Greg Walker, NGM Executive Managing Director, said the meeting was another step towards building and maintaining strong partnerships with key stakeholders and community organizations in northern Nevada and across the state.

“Nevada Gold Mines was honored to host Senator Cortez Masto,” said Walker. “The senator expressed her deepest condolences following Saturday’s terrible bus accident. Her support means a lot to everyone on our Nevada Gold Mines team, and we’d like to thank her for her kind words. We also appreciate her interest in our current and future business. With our operations and employees based here in Nevada, we are proud of our contribution to the state’s economy as well as the ongoing development of local communities. We look forward to maintaining our leadership role as a key employer and business partner in the region and an active and responsible corporate citizen to the state and the nation.”

