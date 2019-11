All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars



TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today announced it has completed the divestiture of its 50 percent interest in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines ("KCGM") in Western Australia to Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited for a total cash consideration of $750 million.