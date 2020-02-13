Log in
Barrick Gold : 2019 Reserves and Resources

02/13/2020 | 05:49pm EST

Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources

GOLD MINERAL RESERVES 1,2,3

As at December 31, 2019

PROVEN

PROBABLE

TOTAL

Contained

Contained

Contained

Tonnes

Grade

ozs

Tonnes

Grade

ozs

Tonnes

Grade

ozs

Based on attributable ounces

(Mt)

(g/t)

(Moz)

(Mt)

(g/t)

(Moz)

(Mt)

(g/t)

(Moz)

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

Kibali surface

3.5

2.49

0.28

7.1

3.14

0.71

11

2.92

0.99

Kibali underground

5.8

5.13

0.95

14

4.76

2.2

20

4.87

3.2

Kibali (45.00%) total

9.3

4.13

1.2

22

4.23

2.9

31

4.20

4.2

Loulo-Gounkoto surface

8.4

2.95

0.80

9.7

3.56

1.1

18

3.28

1.9

Loulo-Gounkoto underground

9.0

4.64

1.3

18

5.41

3.2

27

5.16

4.5

Loulo-Gounkoto (80.00%) total

17

3.83

2.1

28

4.77

4.3

45

4.41

6.4

Tongon surface (89.70%)

4.3

1.94

0.27

4.6

2.33

0.35

8.9

2.14

0.61

Massawa surface (83.25%) 4

-

-

-

17

3.94

2.2

17

3.94

2.2

Bulyanhulu surface 5,6

-

-

-

1.1

1.19

0.041

1.1

1.19

0.041

Bulyanhulu underground 5,6

2.0

11.01

0.72

4.4

10.56

1.5

6.4

10.70

2.2

Bulyanhulu (84.00%) total 5,6

2.0

11.01

0.72

5.5

8.72

1.5

7.5

9.34

2.2

North Mara surface 6

0.34

2.63

0.029

15

1.47

0.70

15

1.49

0.73

North Mara underground 6

0.77

5.39

0.13

5.0

5.40

0.87

5.8

5.40

1.0

North Mara (84.00%) total 6

1.1

4.54

0.16

20

2.46

1.6

21

2.57

1.7

Buzwagi surface (84.00%) 6

-

-

-

5.1

0.84

0.14

5.1

0.84

0.14

Jabal Sayid surface (50.00%)

7.2

0.20

0.046

5.4

0.29

0.051

13

0.24

0.097

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST TOTAL

41

3.44

4.6

110

3.78

13

150

3.69

18

NORTH AMERICA

Hemlo surface

-

-

-

1.6

1.28

0.066

1.6

1.28

0.066

Hemlo underground

0.91

4.94

0.15

8.1

4.30

1.1

9.0

4.37

1.3

Hemlo (100%) total

0.91

4.94

0.15

9.7

3.81

1.2

11

3.90

1.3

Long Canyon surface (61.50%)

0.26

2.23

0.019

4.6

2.49

0.37

4.9

2.48

0.39

Phoenix surface (61.50%)

9.4

0.66

0.20

94

0.59

1.8

100

0.59

2.0

Carlin surface

43

2.70

3.7

60

1.75

3.4

100

2.15

7.1

Carlin underground

13

9.75

4.2

5.9

9.23

1.7

19

9.59

5.9

Carlin (61.50%) total

56

4.37

7.9

65

2.42

5.1

120

3.32

13

Cortez surface

4.4

2.40

0.34

53

1.26

2.1

57

1.35

2.5

Cortez underground 7

0.59

9.61

0.18

11

9.93

3.4

11

9.91

3.6

Cortez (61.50%) total

5.0

3.25

0.52

64

2.73

5.6

69

2.77

6.1

Turquoise Ridge surface

18

2.02

1.2

16

1.86

0.94

34

1.95

2.1

Turquoise Ridge underground

9.8

11.55

3.6

7.8

10.08

2.5

18

10.90

6.2

Turquoise Ridge (61.50%) total

28

5.38

4.8

23

4.59

3.5

51

5.02

8.3

NORTH AMERICA TOTAL

99

4.25

14

260

2.08

17

360

2.68

31

BARRICK YEAR-END 2019

RESERVES AND RESOURCES

GOLD MINERAL RESERVES 1,2,3

As at December 31, 2019

PROVEN

Contained

Tonnes

Grade

ozs

Based on attributable ounces

(Mt)

(g/t)

(Moz)

LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC

PROBABLE

TOTAL

Contained

Contained

Tonnes

Grade

ozs

Tonnes

Grade

ozs

(Mt)

(g/t)

(Moz)

(Mt)

(g/t)

(Moz)

Norte Abierto surface (50.00%)

110

0.65

2.4

Pueblo Viejo surface (60.00%)

10

2.68

0.87

Veladero surface (50.00%)

15

0.60

0.30

Porgera surface

-

-

-

Porgera underground

1.3

6.68

0.29

Porgera (47.50%) total

1.3

6.68

0.29

LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC

TOTAL

140

0.84

3.8

TOTAL

280

2.42

22

480

0.59

9.2

61

2.46

4.8

110

0.74

2.5

8.5

3.63

0.99

5.3

6.25

1.1

14

4.63

2.1

660

0.87

19

1,000

1.48

49

600

0.60

12

71

2.49

5.7

120

0.73

2.8

8.5

3.63

0.99

6.6

6.33

1.3

15

4.81

2.3

810

0.87

22

1,300

1.68

71

  1. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #1.
  2. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #2.
  3. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #4.
  4. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #9.
  5. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #15.
  6. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #10.
  7. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #17.

COPPER MINERAL RESERVES 1,2,3,4

As at December 31, 2019

PROVEN

PROBABLE

TOTAL

Cu

Contained

Cu

Contained

Cu

Contained

Tonnes

Grade

Cu

Tonnes

Grade

Cu

Tonnes

Grade

Cu

Based on attributable pounds

(Mt)

(%)

(Mlb)

(Mt)

(%)

(Mlb)

(Mt)

(%)

(Mlb)

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

Bulyanhulu underground (84.00%) 5,6

2.0

0.53

24

4.4

0.56

54

6.4

0.55

77

Lumwana surface (100%)

58

0.50

640

480

0.56

6,000

540

0.56

6,600

Jabal Sayid surface

0.079

3.21

5.6

-

-

-

0.079

3.21

5.6

Jabal Sayid underground

7.1

2.44

380

5.4

2.09

250

13

2.29

630

Jabal Sayid (50.00%) total

7.2

2.45

390

5.4

2.09

250

13

2.29

640

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST TOTAL

67

0.71

1,100

490

0.58

6,300

560

0.59

7,300

NORTH AMERICA

Phoenix surface (61.50%)

27

0.19

120

130

0.17

490

160

0.18

610

NORTH AMERICA TOTAL

27

0.19

120

130

0.17

490

160

0.18

610

LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC

Zaldívar surface (50.00%)

220

0.43

2,100

69

0.42

640

280

0.43

2,700

Norte Abierto surface (50.00%)

110

0.19

480

480

0.23

2400

600

0.22

2,900

LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC

TOTAL

330

0.35

2,500

550

0.25

3,000

880

0.29

5,600

TOTAL

420

0.4

3,700

1,200

0.38

9,800

1,600

0.38

13,000

  1. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #1.
  2. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #2.
  3. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #7.
  4. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #4.
  5. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #15.
  6. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #10.

BARRICK YEAR-END 2019

RESERVES AND RESOURCES

SILVER MINERAL RESERVES 1,2,3,4

As at December 31, 2019

PROVEN

PROBABLE

Ag

Contained

Ag

Contained

Tonnes

Grade

Ag

Tonnes

Grade

Ag

Based on attributable ounces

(Mt)

(g/t)

(Moz)

(Mt)

(g/t)

(Moz)

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

Bulyanhulu underground (84.00%) 5,6

2.0

8.91

0.58

4.4

6.19

0.87

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST TOTAL

2.0

8.91

0.58

4.4

6.19

0.87

NORTH AMERICA

Phoenix surface (61.50%)

9.4

8.18

2.5

94

6.99

21

NORTH AMERICA TOTAL

9.4

8.18

2.5

94

6.99

21

LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC

Pueblo Viejo surface (60.00%)

10

14.45

4.7

61

16.30

32

Norte Abierto surface (50.00%)

110

1.91

7.0

480

1.43

22

Veladero surface (50.00%)

15

12.68

6.2

110

14.27

48

LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC

TOTAL

140

3.99

18

650

4.91

100

TOTAL

150

4.31

21

750

5.18

120

  1. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #1.
  2. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #2.
  3. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #7.
  4. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #4.
  5. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #15.
  6. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #10.

TOTAL

Ag

Contained

Tonnes

Grade

Ag

(Mt)

(g/t)

(Moz)

6.4

7.05

1.5

6.4

7.05

1.5

100

7.10

24

100

7.10

24

71

16.04

37

600

1.52

29

120

14.07

54

790

4.75

120

900

5.03

150

BARRICK YEAR-END 2019

RESERVES AND RESOURCES

GOLD MINERAL RESOURCES 1,2,3,4

As at December 31, 2019

MEASURED (M) 5,6

INDICATED (I) 5,7

(M) + (I) 5,6,7

INFERRED 8

Contained

Contained

Contained

Contained

Tonnes

Grade

ozs

Tonnes

Grade

ozs

ozs

Tonnes

Grade

ozs

Based on attributable ounces

(Mt)

(g/t)

(Moz)

(Mt)

(g/t)

(Moz)

(Moz)

(Mt)

(g/t)

(Moz)

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

Kibali surface

5.3

2.43

0.42

15

2.63

1.3

1.7

5.0

2.0

0.32

Kibali underground

9.2

4.94

1.5

28

3.66

3.3

4.8

7.0

4.1

0.93

Kibali (45.00%) total

14

4.02

1.9

43

3.30

4.6

6.5

12

3.2

1.2

Loulo-Gounkoto surface

9.9

3.06

0.98

15

3.44

1.6

2.6

3.3

2.9

0.31

Loulo-Gounkoto

14

4.79

2.2

21

5.55

3.8

6.0

12

4.1

1.6

underground

Loulo-Gounkoto (80.00%)

total

24

4.09

3.2

36

4.69

5.4

8.6

15

3.9

1.9

Tongon surface (89.70%)

4.6

2.05

0.31

11

2.43

0.86

1.2

5.3

2.4

0.41

Massawa surface 9

-

-

-

19

4.00

2.5

2.5

3.1

2.2

0.22

Massawa underground 9

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2.2

4.1

0.29

Massawa (83.25%) 9

-

-

-

19

4.00

2.5

2.5

5.3

3.0

0.51

Bulyanhulu surface 10

-

-

-

1.1

1.19

0.041

0.041

-

-

-

Bulyanhulu underground 10

3.1

12.55

1.3

9.8

8.99

2.8

4.1

13

11.8

4.8

Bulyanhulu (84.00%) total 10

3.1

12.55

1.3

11

8.22

2.9

4.1

13

11.8

4.8

North Mara surface 10

2.3

2.37

0.18

27

1.73

1.5

1.7

1.8

1.1

0.060

North Mara underground 10

0.74

6.13

0.15

10

4.57

1.5

1.7

6.3

4.5

0.91

North Mara (84.00%) total 10

3.1

3.28

0.32

37

2.52

3.0

3.3

8.1

3.7

0.97

Buzwagi surface (84.00%) 10

-

-

-

7.9

0.99

0.25

0.25

20

0.9

0.56

Jabal Sayid surface

7.6

0.24

0.057

7.1

0.40

0.092

0.15

2.2

0.6

0.041

(50.00%)

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

TOTAL

57

3.81

7.0

170

3.52

19

27

81

4.0

10

NORTH AMERICA

Carlin surface

47

2.59

3.9

130

1.48

6.4

10

12

1.1

0.40

Carlin underground

21

8.23

5.6

10

7.67

2.6

8.2

3.2

8.0

0.82

Carlin (61.50%) total

68

4.35

9.5

140

1.93

8.9

18

15

2.6

1.2

Cortez surface

5.0

2.33

0.38

75

1.33

3.2

3.6

43

0.6

0.89

Cortez underground 11

0.90

8.41

0.24

36

8.09

9.3

9.5

5.5

7.7

1.4

Cortez (61.50%) total

5.9

3.26

0.62

110

3.51

12

13

49

1.4

2.2

Donlin surface (50.00%)

3.9

2.52

0.31

270

2.24

19

20

46

2.0

3.0

Hemlo surface

-

-

-

32

1.91

2.0

2.0

3.0

1.0

0.096

Hemlo underground

1.8

4.25

0.25

8.6

3.19

0.88

1.1

6.0

4.7

0.91

Hemlo (100%) total

1.8

4.25

0.25

41

2.18

2.9

3.1

9.1

3.5

1.0

Long Canyon surface

0.65

2.79

0.059

10

2.65

0.89

0.95

1.6

1.6

0.083

Long Canyon underground

0.085

11.80

0.032

1.1

9.29

0.33

0.36

0.20

6.1

0.039

Long Canyon (61.50%) total

0.74

3.83

0.091

12

3.29

1.2

1.3

1.8

2.1

0.12

Turquoise Ridge surface

24

2.06

1.6

32

1.96

2.0

3.6

11

1.6

0.57

Turquoise Ridge

underground

14

10.00

4.4

10

9.09

3.0

7.4

1.8

9.1

0.53

Turquoise Ridge (61.50%)

total

38

4.95

6.0

42

3.72

5.0

11

13

2.7

1.1

Phoenix surface (61.50%)

15

0.60

0.28

180

0.53

3.1

3.4

12

0.4

0.15

Fourmile underground

(100%)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5.4

10.9

1.9

NORTH AMERICA TOTAL

130

4.00

17

800

2.06

53

70

150

2.2

11

BARRICK YEAR-END 2019

RESERVES AND RESOURCES

GOLD MINERAL RESOURCES 1,2,3,4

As at December 31, 2019

MEASURED (M) 5,6

INDICATED (I) 5,7

(M) + (I) 5,6,7

INFERRED 8

Contained

Contained

Contained

Contained

Tonnes

Grade

ozs

Tonnes

Grade

ozs

ozs

Tonnes

Grade

ozs

Based on attributable ounces

(Mt)

(g/t)

(Moz)

(Mt)

(g/t)

(Moz)

(Moz)

(Mt)

(g/t)

(Moz)

LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA

PACIFIC

Pueblo Viejo surface

80

2.41

6.2

120

2.25

9.0

15

33

2.1

2.2

(60.00%)

Norte Abierto surface

190

0.63

3.9

1,100

0.53

19

22

370

0.4

4.4

(50.00%)

Pascua Lama surface

43

1.86

2.6

390

1.49

19

21

15

1.7

0.86

(100%)

Veladero surface (50.00%)

18

0.56

0.33

180

0.63

3.6

4.0

20

0.7

0.42

Lagunas Norte surface

1.4

0.94

0.043

57

2.31

4.2

4.3

1.4

1.1

0.050

(100%)

Alturas surface (100%)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

260

1.1

8.9

Porgera surface

-

-

-

15

3.24

1.6

1.6

7.1

2.6

0.58

Porgera underground

1.5

6.57

0.31

8.7

6.16

1.7

2.0

2.8

6.5

0.57

Porgera (47.50%) total

1.5

6.57

0.31

24

4.30

3.3

3.6

9.8

3.7

1.2

LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA

PACIFIC TOTAL

340

1.24

13

1,900

0.96

58

71

710

0.8

18

TOTAL

530

2.21

37

2,800

1.43

130

170

940

1.3

39

  1. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
  2. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #1.
  3. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #3.
  4. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #4.
  5. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #5.
  6. Measured mineral resources are shown inclusive of proven mineral reserves.
  7. Indicated mineral resources are shown inclusive of probable mineral reserves.
  8. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #6.
  9. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #9.
  10. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #10.
  11. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #17.

BARRICK YEAR-END 2019

RESERVES AND RESOURCES

COPPER MINERAL RESOURCES 1,2,3,4,5

As at December 31, 2019

MEASURED (M) 6,7

INDICATED (I) 7,8

(M) + (I) 6,7,8

INFERRED 9

Contained

Contained

Contained

Contained

Tonnes

Grade

lbs

Tonnes

Grade

lbs

lbs

Tonnes

Grade

lbs

Based on attributable

pounds

(Mt)

(%)

(Mlb)

(Mt)

(%)

(Mlb)

(Mlb)

(Mt)

(%)

(Mlb)

AFRICA AND MIDDLE

EAST

Bulyanhulu underground

(84.00%) 10

3.1

0.54

37

9.8

0.44

94

130

13

0.6

170

Lumwana surface (100%)

81

0.53

940

850

0.65

12,000

13,000

9.6

0.5

120

Jabal Sayid surface

0.079

3.21

5.6

-

-

-

5.6

-

-

-

Jabal Sayid

underground

7.5

2.66

440

7.1

2.38

370

810

2.2

2.1

100

Jabal Sayid (50.00%) total

7.6

2.66

440

7.1

2.38

370

820

2.2

2.1

100

AFRICA AND MIDDLE

EAST TOTAL

91

0.71

1,400

860

0.66

13,000

14,000

24

0.7

390

NORTH AMERICA

Phoenix surface (61.50%)

43

0.18

170

260

0.16

880

1,100

18

0.2

62

NORTH AMERICA TOTAL

43

0.18

170

260

0.16

880

1,100

18

0.2

62

LATIN AMERICA AND

ASIA PACIFIC

Zaldívar surface (50.00%)

350

0.41

3,200

280

0.38

2,400

5,500

29

0.4

260

Norte Abierto surface

(50.00%)

170

0.21

790

1000

0.21

4,700

5,500

360

0.2

1,400

LATIN AMERICA AND

ASIA PACIFIC TOTAL

520

0.34

3,900

1,300

0.25

7,100

11,000

390

0.2

1,700

TOTAL

660

0.38

5,500

2,400

0.38

21,000

26,000

430

0.2

2,200

  1. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
  2. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #1.
  3. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #3.
  4. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #4.
  5. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #7.
  6. Measured mineral resources are shown inclusive of proven mineral reserves.
  7. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #5.
  8. Indicated mineral resources are shown inclusive of probable mineral reserves.
  9. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #6.
  10. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #10.

BARRICK YEAR-END 2019

RESERVES AND RESOURCES

SILVER MINERAL RESOURCES 1,2,3,4,5

As at December 31, 2019

MEASURED (M) 6,7

INDICATED (I) 7,8

(M) + (I) 6,7,8

INFERRED 9

Ag

Contained

Ag

Contained

Contained

Ag

Contained

Tonnes

Grade

Ag

Tonnes

Grade

ozs

ozs

Tonnes

Grade

ozs

Based on attributable

ounces

(Mt)

(g/t)

(Moz)

(Mt)

(g/t)

(Moz)

(Moz)

(Mt)

(g/t)

(Moz)

AFRICA AND MIDDLE

EAST

Bulyanhulu underground

(84.00%) 10

3.1

7.96

0.80

9.8

6.17

1.9

2.7

13

9.0

3.7

AFRICA AND MIDDLE

EAST TOTAL

3.1

7.96

0.80

9.8

6.17

1.9

2.7

13

9.0

3.7

NORTH AMERICA

Phoenix surface (61.50%)

15

7.42

3.5

180

6.38

37

41

12

6.1

2.5

NORTH AMERICA TOTAL

15

7.42

3.5

180

6.38

37

41

12

6.1

2.5

LATIN AMERICA AND

ASIA PACIFIC

Pueblo Viejo surface

(60.00%)

80

16.16

42

120

11.17

45

86

33

10.6

11

Norte Abierto surface

(50.00%)

190

1.62

10

1,100

1.23

43

53

370

1.0

11

Pascua-Lama surface

(100%)

43

57.21

79

390

52.22

660

740

15

17.8

8.8

Lagunas Norte surface

(100%)

1.4

2.69

0.12

57

5.40

9.9

10

1.4

3.5

0.16

Veladero surface

(50.00%)

18

11.97

7.0

180

14.06

80

87

20

15.0

9.5

LATIN AMERICA AND

ASIA PACIFIC TOTAL

330

12.78

140

1,800

14.19

840

970

440

2.9

41

TOTAL

350

12.52

140

2,000

13.44

870

1,000

460

3.2

47

  1. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
  2. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #1.
  3. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #3.
  4. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #4.
  5. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #7.
  6. Measured mineral resources are shown inclusive of proven mineral reserves.
  7. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #5.
  8. Indicated mineral resources are shown inclusive of probable mineral reserves.
  9. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #6.
  10. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #10.

BARRICK YEAR-END 2019

RESERVES AND RESOURCES

SUMMARY GOLD MINERAL RESERVES 1,2,3

For the years ended December 31

2019

2018

Ownership

Tonnes

Grade

Ounces

Ownership

Tonnes

Grade

Ounces

Based on attributable ounces

%

(Mt)

(g/t)

(Moz)

%

(Mt)

(g/t)

(Moz)

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

Kibali surface 4

45.00%

11

2.92

0.99

Kibali underground 4

45.00%

20

4.87

3.2

Kibali Total 4

45.00%

31

4.20

4.2

Loulo-Gounkoto surface 4

80.00%

18

3.28

1.9

Loulo-Gounkoto underground 4

80.00%

27

5.16

4.5

Loulo-Gounkoto Total 4

80.00%

45

4.41

6.4

Tongon surface 4

89.70%

8.9

2.14

0.61

Massawa surface 4,5

83.25%

17

3.94

2.2

Bulyanhulu surface 6

84.00%

1.1

1.19

0.041

Bulyanhulu underground 6

84.00%

6.4

10.70

2.2

Bulyanhulu Total 6

84.00%

7.5

9.34

2.2

63.90%

6.6

8.2

1.7

North Mara surface 6

84.00%

15

1.49

0.73

North Mara underground 6

84.00%

5.8

5.40

1.0

North Mara Total 6

84.00%

21

2.57

1.7

63.90%

17

2.59

1.4

Buzwagi surface 6

84.00%

5.1

0.84

0.14

63.90%

6.8

0.90

0.20

Jabal Sayid surface

50.00%

13

0.24

0.097

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST TOTAL

150

3.69

18

NORTH AMERICA

Hemlo surface

100%

1.6

1.28

0.066

Hemlo underground

100%

9.0

4.37

1.3

Hemlo Total

100%

11

3.90

1.3

100%

24

2.48

1.9

Golden Sunlight

100%

0.30

1.70

-

Long Canyon surface Total 7

61.50%

4.9

2.48

0.39

Phoenix surface 7

61.50%

100

0.59

2.0

Carlin surface 8

61.50%

100

2.15

7.1

100%

63

2.99

6.1

Carlin Underground 8

61.50%

19

9.59

5.9

100%

8.9

9.98

2.9

Carlin Total 8

61.50%

120

3.32

13.0

100%

72

3.91

9.0

Cortez surface 9

61.50%

57

1.35

2.5

Cortez Underground 9,10

61.50%

11

9.91

3.6

Cortez Total 9

61.50%

69

2.77

6.1

100%

150

1.87

11

Turquoise Ridge surface 11

61.50%

34

1.95

2.1

Turquoise Ridge underground 11

61.50%

18

10.90

6.2

Turquoise Ridge Total 11

61.50%

51

5.02

8.3

75%

16

12.97

6.8

NORTH AMERICA TOTAL

360

2.68

31

LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC

Norte Abierto surface

50.00%

600

0.60

12.0

50.00%

600

0.60

12

Pueblo Viejo surface

60.00%

71

2.49

5.7

60.00%

77

2.66

6.6

Veladero surface

50.00%

120

0.73

2.8

50.00%

110

0.74

2.5

Lagunas Norte

100%

-

-

-

100%

45

2.74

4.0

Porgera surface

47.50%

8.5

3.63

0.99

Porgera underground

47.50%

6.6

6.33

1.3

Porgera Total

47.50%

15

4.81

2.3

47.50%

13

4.93

2.1

Kalgoorlie 12

50.00%

96

1.18

3.7

LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC TOTAL

810

0.87

22

Other

14

0.24

0.10

TOTAL

1,300

1.68

71

1,200

1.56

62

  1. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #1.
  2. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #2.
  3. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #4.
  4. See accompanying Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource endnote #8.
  5. See accompanying Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource endnote #9.
  6. See accompanying Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource endnote #10.

BARRICK YEAR-END 2019

RESERVES AND RESOURCES

  1. See accompanying Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource endnote #11.
  2. See accompanying Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource endnote #12.
  3. See accompanying Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource endnote #13.
  4. See accompanying Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource endnote #17.
  5. See accompanying Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource endnote #14.
  6. See accompanying Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource endnote #16.

Mineral Reserves and Resources Endnotes

  1. Mineral reserves ("reserves") and mineral resources ("resources") have been estimated as at December 31, 2019 (unless otherwise noted) in accordance with National Instrument43-101 as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. For United States reporting purposes, the SEC has adopted amendments to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These amendments became effective February 25, 2019 (the "SEC Modernization Rules") with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements for mining registrants that were included in SEC Industry Guide 7, which will be rescinded from and after the required compliance date of the SEC Modernization Rules. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured", "indicated" and "inferred" mineral resources. In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" to be substantially similar to the corresponding Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum definitions, as required by NI 43-101. U.S. investors should understand that "inferred" mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. In addition, U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of Barrick's mineral resources constitute or will be converted into reserves. Mineral resource and mineral reserve estimations have been prepared by employees of Barrick, its joint venture partners or its joint venture operating companies, as applicable, under the supervision of regional Mineral Resource Managers Simon Bottoms, Africa & Middle East Mineral Resource Manager and Chad Yuhasz, Latin America & Australia Pacific Mineral Resource Manager,Craig Fiddes, North America Resource Modeling Manager and reviewed by Rodney Quick Barrick Executive Mineral Resource Management and Evaluation.Except as noted below, reserves have been estimated based on an assumed gold price of US$1,200 per ounce, an assumed silver price of US$16.50 per ounce, and an assumed copper price of US$2.75 per pound and long-term average exchange rates of 1.30 CAD/US$. Reserve estimates incorporate current and/or expected mine plans and cost levels at each property. Varying cut-off grades have been used depending on the mine and type of ore contained in the reserves. Barrick's normal data verification procedures have been employed in connection with the calculations. Verification procedures include industry-standard quality control practices. Resources as at December 31, 2019 have been estimated using varying cut-off grades, depending on both the type of mine or project, its maturity and ore types at each property.
  2. In confirming our annual reserves for each of our mineral properties, projects, and operations, we conduct a reserve test on December 31 of each year to verify that the future undiscounted cash flow from reserves is positive. The cash flow ignores all sunk costs and only considers future operating and closure expenses as well as any future capital costs.
  3. The Barrick 2018 mineral resources were reported on an exclusive basis and exclude all areas that form mineral reserves; the Barrick 2019 mineral resources are reported on an inclusive basis and include all areas that form mineral reserves, reported at a mineral resourcecut-off and associated commodity price. As a result, the respective Barrick 2018 mineral resources are not directly comparable to that of the Barrick 2019 mineral resources.
  4. All mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates of tonnes, Au oz, Ag oz and Cu lb are reported to the second significant digit.
  5. All measured and indicated mineral resource estimates of grade and all proven and probable mineral reserve estimates of grade for Au g/t, Ag g/t and Cu % are reported to 2 decimal places.
  6. All inferred mineral resource estimates of grade for Au g/t, Ag g/t and Cu % are reported to 1 decimal place.
  7. 2019 polymetallic mineral resources and mineral reserves are estimated using the combined value of gold, copper & silver and accordingly are reported as Gold, Copper & Silver mineral resources and mineral reserves.
  8. These sites were acquired as a result of the Merger and therefore are not reported as of December 31, 2018.
  9. On December 10, 2019, Barrick entered into an agreement to sell its interest in Massawa to Teranga Gold Corporation. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020. For additional information, see page 40 of Barrick's Fourth Quarter and Year End Report 2020.
  10. Formerly known as Acacia Mining plc. On September 17, 2019, Barrick acquired all of the shares of Acacia it did not own, bringing its ownership of Bulyanhulu, North Mara and Buzwagi up from 63.9% to 100%. On January 24, 2020, Barrick announced the signing of an agreement with the GoT, through which, among other things, the GoT will acquire a 16% free- carried interest in these sites, expected to be made effective as of January 1, 2020. For convenience, Barrick is reporting these mineral reserves and resources at its resulting 84% ownership interest.
  11. These sites were acquired as a result of the formation of Nevada Gold Mines on July 1, 2019.

BARRICK YEAR-END 2019

RESERVES AND RESOURCES

  1. On July 1, 2019, Barrick's Goldstrike and Newmont's Carlin were contributed to Nevada Gold Mines and are now referred to as Carlin. As a result, the amounts presented as of December 31, 2018 represent Goldstrike on a 100% basis (including our 60% share of South Arturo), and the amounts presented as of December 31, 2019 represent Carlin and Goldstrike (including our 60% share of South Arturo) on a 61.5% basis.
  2. On July 1, 2019, Cortez was contributed to Nevada Gold Mines. As a result, Barrick now holds a 61.5% interest in Cortez. The amounts presented as of December 31, 2018 represent Cortez and Goldrush on a 100% basis, and the amounts presented as of December 31, 2019 represent Cortez and Goldrush on a 61.5% basis.
  3. On July 1, 2019, Barrick's 75% interest in Turquoise Ridge and Newmont's Twin Creeks and 25% interest in Turquoise Ridge were contributed to Nevada Gold Mines. As a result, the amounts presented as of December 31, 2018 are based on our 75% interest in Turquoise Ridge and the amounts presented as of December 31, 2019 represent our 61.5% share of Turquoise Ridge and Twin Creeks, now referred to as Turquoise Ridge.
  4. Silver and copper probable reserve tonnage at the Bulyanhulu mine is less than the gold probable reserve tonnage because the gold reserve includes 1.3 million tonnes of tailings material which are being separately reprocessed for recovery of gold only.
  5. On November 28, 2019, we completed the sale of our 50% interest in Kalgoorlie in Western Australia to Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited. For additional information, see page 40 of Barrick's Fourth Quarter and Year End Report 2019.
  6. Cortez underground includes 3.9 million tonnes at 9.69 g/t for 1.2 million ounces of probable reserves, 26.3 million tonnes at 7.80 g/t for 6.6 million ounces of indicated resources and 4.8 million tonnes at 7.60 g/t for 1.2 million ounces of inferred resources related to Goldrush. As noted in endnote #3, mineral resources are reported on an inclusive basis.

BARRICK YEAR-END 2019

RESERVES AND RESOURCES

Disclaimer

Barrick Gold Corporation published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 22:48:07 UTC
