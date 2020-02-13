Barrick Gold : 2019 Reserves and Resources 0 02/13/2020 | 05:49pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources GOLD MINERAL RESERVES 1,2,3 As at December 31, 2019 PROVEN PROBABLE TOTAL Contained Contained Contained Tonnes Grade ozs Tonnes Grade ozs Tonnes Grade ozs Based on attributable ounces (Mt) (g/t) (Moz) (Mt) (g/t) (Moz) (Mt) (g/t) (Moz) AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST Kibali surface 3.5 2.49 0.28 7.1 3.14 0.71 11 2.92 0.99 Kibali underground 5.8 5.13 0.95 14 4.76 2.2 20 4.87 3.2 Kibali (45.00%) total 9.3 4.13 1.2 22 4.23 2.9 31 4.20 4.2 Loulo-Gounkoto surface 8.4 2.95 0.80 9.7 3.56 1.1 18 3.28 1.9 Loulo-Gounkoto underground 9.0 4.64 1.3 18 5.41 3.2 27 5.16 4.5 Loulo-Gounkoto (80.00%) total 17 3.83 2.1 28 4.77 4.3 45 4.41 6.4 Tongon surface (89.70%) 4.3 1.94 0.27 4.6 2.33 0.35 8.9 2.14 0.61 Massawa surface (83.25%) 4 - - - 17 3.94 2.2 17 3.94 2.2 Bulyanhulu surface 5,6 - - - 1.1 1.19 0.041 1.1 1.19 0.041 Bulyanhulu underground 5,6 2.0 11.01 0.72 4.4 10.56 1.5 6.4 10.70 2.2 Bulyanhulu (84.00%) total 5,6 2.0 11.01 0.72 5.5 8.72 1.5 7.5 9.34 2.2 North Mara surface 6 0.34 2.63 0.029 15 1.47 0.70 15 1.49 0.73 North Mara underground 6 0.77 5.39 0.13 5.0 5.40 0.87 5.8 5.40 1.0 North Mara (84.00%) total 6 1.1 4.54 0.16 20 2.46 1.6 21 2.57 1.7 Buzwagi surface (84.00%) 6 - - - 5.1 0.84 0.14 5.1 0.84 0.14 Jabal Sayid surface (50.00%) 7.2 0.20 0.046 5.4 0.29 0.051 13 0.24 0.097 AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST TOTAL 41 3.44 4.6 110 3.78 13 150 3.69 18 NORTH AMERICA Hemlo surface - - - 1.6 1.28 0.066 1.6 1.28 0.066 Hemlo underground 0.91 4.94 0.15 8.1 4.30 1.1 9.0 4.37 1.3 Hemlo (100%) total 0.91 4.94 0.15 9.7 3.81 1.2 11 3.90 1.3 Long Canyon surface (61.50%) 0.26 2.23 0.019 4.6 2.49 0.37 4.9 2.48 0.39 Phoenix surface (61.50%) 9.4 0.66 0.20 94 0.59 1.8 100 0.59 2.0 Carlin surface 43 2.70 3.7 60 1.75 3.4 100 2.15 7.1 Carlin underground 13 9.75 4.2 5.9 9.23 1.7 19 9.59 5.9 Carlin (61.50%) total 56 4.37 7.9 65 2.42 5.1 120 3.32 13 Cortez surface 4.4 2.40 0.34 53 1.26 2.1 57 1.35 2.5 Cortez underground 7 0.59 9.61 0.18 11 9.93 3.4 11 9.91 3.6 Cortez (61.50%) total 5.0 3.25 0.52 64 2.73 5.6 69 2.77 6.1 Turquoise Ridge surface 18 2.02 1.2 16 1.86 0.94 34 1.95 2.1 Turquoise Ridge underground 9.8 11.55 3.6 7.8 10.08 2.5 18 10.90 6.2 Turquoise Ridge (61.50%) total 28 5.38 4.8 23 4.59 3.5 51 5.02 8.3 NORTH AMERICA TOTAL 99 4.25 14 260 2.08 17 360 2.68 31 BARRICK YEAR-END 2019 RESERVES AND RESOURCES GOLD MINERAL RESERVES 1,2,3 As at December 31, 2019 PROVEN Contained Tonnes Grade ozs Based on attributable ounces (Mt) (g/t) (Moz) LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC PROBABLE TOTAL Contained Contained Tonnes Grade ozs Tonnes Grade ozs (Mt) (g/t) (Moz) (Mt) (g/t) (Moz) Norte Abierto surface (50.00%) 110 0.65 2.4 Pueblo Viejo surface (60.00%) 10 2.68 0.87 Veladero surface (50.00%) 15 0.60 0.30 Porgera surface - - - Porgera underground 1.3 6.68 0.29 Porgera (47.50%) total 1.3 6.68 0.29 LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC TOTAL 140 0.84 3.8 TOTAL 280 2.42 22 480 0.59 9.2 61 2.46 4.8 110 0.74 2.5 8.5 3.63 0.99 5.3 6.25 1.1 14 4.63 2.1 660 0.87 19 1,000 1.48 49 600 0.60 12 71 2.49 5.7 120 0.73 2.8 8.5 3.63 0.99 6.6 6.33 1.3 15 4.81 2.3 810 0.87 22 1,300 1.68 71 See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #1. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #2. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #4. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #9. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #15. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #10. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #17. COPPER MINERAL RESERVES 1,2,3,4 As at December 31, 2019 PROVEN PROBABLE TOTAL Cu Contained Cu Contained Cu Contained Tonnes Grade Cu Tonnes Grade Cu Tonnes Grade Cu Based on attributable pounds (Mt) (%) (Mlb) (Mt) (%) (Mlb) (Mt) (%) (Mlb) AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST Bulyanhulu underground (84.00%) 5,6 2.0 0.53 24 4.4 0.56 54 6.4 0.55 77 Lumwana surface (100%) 58 0.50 640 480 0.56 6,000 540 0.56 6,600 Jabal Sayid surface 0.079 3.21 5.6 - - - 0.079 3.21 5.6 Jabal Sayid underground 7.1 2.44 380 5.4 2.09 250 13 2.29 630 Jabal Sayid (50.00%) total 7.2 2.45 390 5.4 2.09 250 13 2.29 640 AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST TOTAL 67 0.71 1,100 490 0.58 6,300 560 0.59 7,300 NORTH AMERICA Phoenix surface (61.50%) 27 0.19 120 130 0.17 490 160 0.18 610 NORTH AMERICA TOTAL 27 0.19 120 130 0.17 490 160 0.18 610 LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC Zaldívar surface (50.00%) 220 0.43 2,100 69 0.42 640 280 0.43 2,700 Norte Abierto surface (50.00%) 110 0.19 480 480 0.23 2400 600 0.22 2,900 LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC TOTAL 330 0.35 2,500 550 0.25 3,000 880 0.29 5,600 TOTAL 420 0.4 3,700 1,200 0.38 9,800 1,600 0.38 13,000 See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #1. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #2. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #7. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #4. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #15. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #10. BARRICK YEAR-END 2019 RESERVES AND RESOURCES SILVER MINERAL RESERVES 1,2,3,4 As at December 31, 2019 PROVEN PROBABLE Ag Contained Ag Contained Tonnes Grade Ag Tonnes Grade Ag Based on attributable ounces (Mt) (g/t) (Moz) (Mt) (g/t) (Moz) AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST Bulyanhulu underground (84.00%) 5,6 2.0 8.91 0.58 4.4 6.19 0.87 AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST TOTAL 2.0 8.91 0.58 4.4 6.19 0.87 NORTH AMERICA Phoenix surface (61.50%) 9.4 8.18 2.5 94 6.99 21 NORTH AMERICA TOTAL 9.4 8.18 2.5 94 6.99 21 LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC Pueblo Viejo surface (60.00%) 10 14.45 4.7 61 16.30 32 Norte Abierto surface (50.00%) 110 1.91 7.0 480 1.43 22 Veladero surface (50.00%) 15 12.68 6.2 110 14.27 48 LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC TOTAL 140 3.99 18 650 4.91 100 TOTAL 150 4.31 21 750 5.18 120 See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #1. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #2. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #7. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #4. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #15. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #10. TOTAL Ag Contained Tonnes Grade Ag (Mt) (g/t) (Moz) 6.4 7.05 1.5 6.4 7.05 1.5 100 7.10 24 100 7.10 24 71 16.04 37 600 1.52 29 120 14.07 54 790 4.75 120 900 5.03 150 BARRICK YEAR-END 2019 RESERVES AND RESOURCES GOLD MINERAL RESOURCES 1,2,3,4 As at December 31, 2019 MEASURED (M) 5,6 INDICATED (I) 5,7 (M) + (I) 5,6,7 INFERRED 8 Contained Contained Contained Contained Tonnes Grade ozs Tonnes Grade ozs ozs Tonnes Grade ozs Based on attributable ounces (Mt) (g/t) (Moz) (Mt) (g/t) (Moz) (Moz) (Mt) (g/t) (Moz) AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST Kibali surface 5.3 2.43 0.42 15 2.63 1.3 1.7 5.0 2.0 0.32 Kibali underground 9.2 4.94 1.5 28 3.66 3.3 4.8 7.0 4.1 0.93 Kibali (45.00%) total 14 4.02 1.9 43 3.30 4.6 6.5 12 3.2 1.2 Loulo-Gounkoto surface 9.9 3.06 0.98 15 3.44 1.6 2.6 3.3 2.9 0.31 Loulo-Gounkoto 14 4.79 2.2 21 5.55 3.8 6.0 12 4.1 1.6 underground Loulo-Gounkoto (80.00%) total 24 4.09 3.2 36 4.69 5.4 8.6 15 3.9 1.9 Tongon surface (89.70%) 4.6 2.05 0.31 11 2.43 0.86 1.2 5.3 2.4 0.41 Massawa surface 9 - - - 19 4.00 2.5 2.5 3.1 2.2 0.22 Massawa underground 9 - - - - - - - 2.2 4.1 0.29 Massawa (83.25%) 9 - - - 19 4.00 2.5 2.5 5.3 3.0 0.51 Bulyanhulu surface 10 - - - 1.1 1.19 0.041 0.041 - - - Bulyanhulu underground 10 3.1 12.55 1.3 9.8 8.99 2.8 4.1 13 11.8 4.8 Bulyanhulu (84.00%) total 10 3.1 12.55 1.3 11 8.22 2.9 4.1 13 11.8 4.8 North Mara surface 10 2.3 2.37 0.18 27 1.73 1.5 1.7 1.8 1.1 0.060 North Mara underground 10 0.74 6.13 0.15 10 4.57 1.5 1.7 6.3 4.5 0.91 North Mara (84.00%) total 10 3.1 3.28 0.32 37 2.52 3.0 3.3 8.1 3.7 0.97 Buzwagi surface (84.00%) 10 - - - 7.9 0.99 0.25 0.25 20 0.9 0.56 Jabal Sayid surface 7.6 0.24 0.057 7.1 0.40 0.092 0.15 2.2 0.6 0.041 (50.00%) AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST TOTAL 57 3.81 7.0 170 3.52 19 27 81 4.0 10 NORTH AMERICA Carlin surface 47 2.59 3.9 130 1.48 6.4 10 12 1.1 0.40 Carlin underground 21 8.23 5.6 10 7.67 2.6 8.2 3.2 8.0 0.82 Carlin (61.50%) total 68 4.35 9.5 140 1.93 8.9 18 15 2.6 1.2 Cortez surface 5.0 2.33 0.38 75 1.33 3.2 3.6 43 0.6 0.89 Cortez underground 11 0.90 8.41 0.24 36 8.09 9.3 9.5 5.5 7.7 1.4 Cortez (61.50%) total 5.9 3.26 0.62 110 3.51 12 13 49 1.4 2.2 Donlin surface (50.00%) 3.9 2.52 0.31 270 2.24 19 20 46 2.0 3.0 Hemlo surface - - - 32 1.91 2.0 2.0 3.0 1.0 0.096 Hemlo underground 1.8 4.25 0.25 8.6 3.19 0.88 1.1 6.0 4.7 0.91 Hemlo (100%) total 1.8 4.25 0.25 41 2.18 2.9 3.1 9.1 3.5 1.0 Long Canyon surface 0.65 2.79 0.059 10 2.65 0.89 0.95 1.6 1.6 0.083 Long Canyon underground 0.085 11.80 0.032 1.1 9.29 0.33 0.36 0.20 6.1 0.039 Long Canyon (61.50%) total 0.74 3.83 0.091 12 3.29 1.2 1.3 1.8 2.1 0.12 Turquoise Ridge surface 24 2.06 1.6 32 1.96 2.0 3.6 11 1.6 0.57 Turquoise Ridge underground 14 10.00 4.4 10 9.09 3.0 7.4 1.8 9.1 0.53 Turquoise Ridge (61.50%) total 38 4.95 6.0 42 3.72 5.0 11 13 2.7 1.1 Phoenix surface (61.50%) 15 0.60 0.28 180 0.53 3.1 3.4 12 0.4 0.15 Fourmile underground (100%) - - - - - - - 5.4 10.9 1.9 NORTH AMERICA TOTAL 130 4.00 17 800 2.06 53 70 150 2.2 11 BARRICK YEAR-END 2019 RESERVES AND RESOURCES GOLD MINERAL RESOURCES 1,2,3,4 As at December 31, 2019 MEASURED (M) 5,6 INDICATED (I) 5,7 (M) + (I) 5,6,7 INFERRED 8 Contained Contained Contained Contained Tonnes Grade ozs Tonnes Grade ozs ozs Tonnes Grade ozs Based on attributable ounces (Mt) (g/t) (Moz) (Mt) (g/t) (Moz) (Moz) (Mt) (g/t) (Moz) LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC Pueblo Viejo surface 80 2.41 6.2 120 2.25 9.0 15 33 2.1 2.2 (60.00%) Norte Abierto surface 190 0.63 3.9 1,100 0.53 19 22 370 0.4 4.4 (50.00%) Pascua Lama surface 43 1.86 2.6 390 1.49 19 21 15 1.7 0.86 (100%) Veladero surface (50.00%) 18 0.56 0.33 180 0.63 3.6 4.0 20 0.7 0.42 Lagunas Norte surface 1.4 0.94 0.043 57 2.31 4.2 4.3 1.4 1.1 0.050 (100%) Alturas surface (100%) - - - - - - - 260 1.1 8.9 Porgera surface - - - 15 3.24 1.6 1.6 7.1 2.6 0.58 Porgera underground 1.5 6.57 0.31 8.7 6.16 1.7 2.0 2.8 6.5 0.57 Porgera (47.50%) total 1.5 6.57 0.31 24 4.30 3.3 3.6 9.8 3.7 1.2 LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC TOTAL 340 1.24 13 1,900 0.96 58 71 710 0.8 18 TOTAL 530 2.21 37 2,800 1.43 130 170 940 1.3 39 Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #1. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #3. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #4. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #5. Measured mineral resources are shown inclusive of proven mineral reserves. Indicated mineral resources are shown inclusive of probable mineral reserves. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #6. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #9. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #10. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #17. BARRICK YEAR-END 2019 RESERVES AND RESOURCES COPPER MINERAL RESOURCES 1,2,3,4,5 As at December 31, 2019 MEASURED (M) 6,7 INDICATED (I) 7,8 (M) + (I) 6,7,8 INFERRED 9 Contained Contained Contained Contained Tonnes Grade lbs Tonnes Grade lbs lbs Tonnes Grade lbs Based on attributable pounds (Mt) (%) (Mlb) (Mt) (%) (Mlb) (Mlb) (Mt) (%) (Mlb) AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST Bulyanhulu underground (84.00%) 10 3.1 0.54 37 9.8 0.44 94 130 13 0.6 170 Lumwana surface (100%) 81 0.53 940 850 0.65 12,000 13,000 9.6 0.5 120 Jabal Sayid surface 0.079 3.21 5.6 - - - 5.6 - - - Jabal Sayid underground 7.5 2.66 440 7.1 2.38 370 810 2.2 2.1 100 Jabal Sayid (50.00%) total 7.6 2.66 440 7.1 2.38 370 820 2.2 2.1 100 AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST TOTAL 91 0.71 1,400 860 0.66 13,000 14,000 24 0.7 390 NORTH AMERICA Phoenix surface (61.50%) 43 0.18 170 260 0.16 880 1,100 18 0.2 62 NORTH AMERICA TOTAL 43 0.18 170 260 0.16 880 1,100 18 0.2 62 LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC Zaldívar surface (50.00%) 350 0.41 3,200 280 0.38 2,400 5,500 29 0.4 260 Norte Abierto surface (50.00%) 170 0.21 790 1000 0.21 4,700 5,500 360 0.2 1,400 LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC TOTAL 520 0.34 3,900 1,300 0.25 7,100 11,000 390 0.2 1,700 TOTAL 660 0.38 5,500 2,400 0.38 21,000 26,000 430 0.2 2,200 Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #1. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #3. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #4. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #7. Measured mineral resources are shown inclusive of proven mineral reserves. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #5. Indicated mineral resources are shown inclusive of probable mineral reserves. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #6. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #10. BARRICK YEAR-END 2019 RESERVES AND RESOURCES SILVER MINERAL RESOURCES 1,2,3,4,5 As at December 31, 2019 MEASURED (M) 6,7 INDICATED (I) 7,8 (M) + (I) 6,7,8 INFERRED 9 Ag Contained Ag Contained Contained Ag Contained Tonnes Grade Ag Tonnes Grade ozs ozs Tonnes Grade ozs Based on attributable ounces (Mt) (g/t) (Moz) (Mt) (g/t) (Moz) (Moz) (Mt) (g/t) (Moz) AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST Bulyanhulu underground (84.00%) 10 3.1 7.96 0.80 9.8 6.17 1.9 2.7 13 9.0 3.7 AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST TOTAL 3.1 7.96 0.80 9.8 6.17 1.9 2.7 13 9.0 3.7 NORTH AMERICA Phoenix surface (61.50%) 15 7.42 3.5 180 6.38 37 41 12 6.1 2.5 NORTH AMERICA TOTAL 15 7.42 3.5 180 6.38 37 41 12 6.1 2.5 LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC Pueblo Viejo surface (60.00%) 80 16.16 42 120 11.17 45 86 33 10.6 11 Norte Abierto surface (50.00%) 190 1.62 10 1,100 1.23 43 53 370 1.0 11 Pascua-Lama surface (100%) 43 57.21 79 390 52.22 660 740 15 17.8 8.8 Lagunas Norte surface (100%) 1.4 2.69 0.12 57 5.40 9.9 10 1.4 3.5 0.16 Veladero surface (50.00%) 18 11.97 7.0 180 14.06 80 87 20 15.0 9.5 LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC TOTAL 330 12.78 140 1,800 14.19 840 970 440 2.9 41 TOTAL 350 12.52 140 2,000 13.44 870 1,000 460 3.2 47 Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #1. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #3. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #4. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #7. Measured mineral resources are shown inclusive of proven mineral reserves. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #5. Indicated mineral resources are shown inclusive of probable mineral reserves. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #6. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #10. BARRICK YEAR-END 2019 RESERVES AND RESOURCES SUMMARY GOLD MINERAL RESERVES 1,2,3 For the years ended December 31 2019 2018 Ownership Tonnes Grade Ounces Ownership Tonnes Grade Ounces Based on attributable ounces % (Mt) (g/t) (Moz) % (Mt) (g/t) (Moz) AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST Kibali surface 4 45.00% 11 2.92 0.99 Kibali underground 4 45.00% 20 4.87 3.2 Kibali Total 4 45.00% 31 4.20 4.2 Loulo-Gounkoto surface 4 80.00% 18 3.28 1.9 Loulo-Gounkoto underground 4 80.00% 27 5.16 4.5 Loulo-Gounkoto Total 4 80.00% 45 4.41 6.4 Tongon surface 4 89.70% 8.9 2.14 0.61 Massawa surface 4,5 83.25% 17 3.94 2.2 Bulyanhulu surface 6 84.00% 1.1 1.19 0.041 Bulyanhulu underground 6 84.00% 6.4 10.70 2.2 Bulyanhulu Total 6 84.00% 7.5 9.34 2.2 63.90% 6.6 8.2 1.7 North Mara surface 6 84.00% 15 1.49 0.73 North Mara underground 6 84.00% 5.8 5.40 1.0 North Mara Total 6 84.00% 21 2.57 1.7 63.90% 17 2.59 1.4 Buzwagi surface 6 84.00% 5.1 0.84 0.14 63.90% 6.8 0.90 0.20 Jabal Sayid surface 50.00% 13 0.24 0.097 AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST TOTAL 150 3.69 18 NORTH AMERICA Hemlo surface 100% 1.6 1.28 0.066 Hemlo underground 100% 9.0 4.37 1.3 Hemlo Total 100% 11 3.90 1.3 100% 24 2.48 1.9 Golden Sunlight 100% 0.30 1.70 - Long Canyon surface Total 7 61.50% 4.9 2.48 0.39 Phoenix surface 7 61.50% 100 0.59 2.0 Carlin surface 8 61.50% 100 2.15 7.1 100% 63 2.99 6.1 Carlin Underground 8 61.50% 19 9.59 5.9 100% 8.9 9.98 2.9 Carlin Total 8 61.50% 120 3.32 13.0 100% 72 3.91 9.0 Cortez surface 9 61.50% 57 1.35 2.5 Cortez Underground 9,10 61.50% 11 9.91 3.6 Cortez Total 9 61.50% 69 2.77 6.1 100% 150 1.87 11 Turquoise Ridge surface 11 61.50% 34 1.95 2.1 Turquoise Ridge underground 11 61.50% 18 10.90 6.2 Turquoise Ridge Total 11 61.50% 51 5.02 8.3 75% 16 12.97 6.8 NORTH AMERICA TOTAL 360 2.68 31 LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC Norte Abierto surface 50.00% 600 0.60 12.0 50.00% 600 0.60 12 Pueblo Viejo surface 60.00% 71 2.49 5.7 60.00% 77 2.66 6.6 Veladero surface 50.00% 120 0.73 2.8 50.00% 110 0.74 2.5 Lagunas Norte 100% - - - 100% 45 2.74 4.0 Porgera surface 47.50% 8.5 3.63 0.99 Porgera underground 47.50% 6.6 6.33 1.3 Porgera Total 47.50% 15 4.81 2.3 47.50% 13 4.93 2.1 Kalgoorlie 12 50.00% 96 1.18 3.7 LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC TOTAL 810 0.87 22 Other 14 0.24 0.10 TOTAL 1,300 1.68 71 1,200 1.56 62 See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #1. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #2. See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #4. See accompanying Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource endnote #8. See accompanying Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource endnote #9. See accompanying Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource endnote #10. BARRICK YEAR-END 2019 RESERVES AND RESOURCES See accompanying Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource endnote #11. See accompanying Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource endnote #12. See accompanying Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource endnote #13. See accompanying Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource endnote #17. See accompanying Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource endnote #14. See accompanying Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource endnote #16. Mineral Reserves and Resources Endnotes Mineral reserves ("reserves") and mineral resources ("resources") have been estimated as at December 31, 2019 (unless otherwise noted) in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. For United States reporting purposes, the SEC has adopted amendments to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These amendments became effective February 25, 2019 (the "SEC Modernization Rules") with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements for mining registrants that were included in SEC Industry Guide 7, which will be rescinded from and after the required compliance date of the SEC Modernization Rules. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured", "indicated" and "inferred" mineral resources. In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" to be substantially similar to the corresponding Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum definitions, as required by NI 43-101. U.S. investors should understand that "inferred" mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. In addition, U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of Barrick's mineral resources constitute or will be converted into reserves. Mineral resource and mineral reserve estimations have been prepared by employees of Barrick, its joint venture partners or its joint venture operating companies, as applicable, under the supervision of regional Mineral Resource Managers Simon Bottoms, Africa & Middle East Mineral Resource Manager and Chad Yuhasz, Latin America & Australia Pacific Mineral Resource Manager , Craig Fiddes, North America Resource Modeling Manager and reviewed by Rodney Quick Barrick Executive Mineral Resource Management and Evaluation . Except as noted below, reserves have been estimated based on an assumed gold price of US$1,200 per ounce, an assumed silver price of US$16.50 per ounce, and an assumed copper price of US$2.75 per pound and long-term average exchange rates of 1.30 CAD/US$. Reserve estimates incorporate current and/or expected mine plans and cost levels at each property. Varying cut-off grades have been used depending on the mine and type of ore contained in the reserves. Barrick's normal data verification procedures have been employed in connection with the calculations. Verification procedures include industry-standard quality control practices. Resources as at December 31, 2019 have been estimated using varying cut-off grades, depending on both the type of mine or project, its maturity and ore types at each property. In confirming our annual reserves for each of our mineral properties, projects, and operations, we conduct a reserve test on December 31 of each year to verify that the future undiscounted cash flow from reserves is positive. The cash flow ignores all sunk costs and only considers future operating and closure expenses as well as any future capital costs. The Barrick 2018 mineral resources were reported on an exclusive basis and exclude all areas that form mineral reserves; the Barrick 2019 mineral resources are reported on an inclusive basis and include all areas that form mineral reserves, reported at a mineral resource cut-off and associated commodity price. As a result, the respective Barrick 2018 mineral resources are not directly comparable to that of the Barrick 2019 mineral resources. All mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates of tonnes, Au oz, Ag oz and Cu lb are reported to the second significant digit. All measured and indicated mineral resource estimates of grade and all proven and probable mineral reserve estimates of grade for Au g/t, Ag g/t and Cu % are reported to 2 decimal places. All inferred mineral resource estimates of grade for Au g/t, Ag g/t and Cu % are reported to 1 decimal place. 2019 polymetallic mineral resources and mineral reserves are estimated using the combined value of gold, copper & silver and accordingly are reported as Gold, Copper & Silver mineral resources and mineral reserves. These sites were acquired as a result of the Merger and therefore are not reported as of December 31, 2018. On December 10, 2019, Barrick entered into an agreement to sell its interest in Massawa to Teranga Gold Corporation. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020. For additional information, see page 40 of Barrick's Fourth Quarter and Year End Report 2020. Formerly known as Acacia Mining plc. On September 17, 2019, Barrick acquired all of the shares of Acacia it did not own, bringing its ownership of Bulyanhulu, North Mara and Buzwagi up from 63.9% to 100%. On January 24, 2020, Barrick announced the signing of an agreement with the GoT, through which, among other things, the GoT will acquire a 16% free- carried interest in these sites, expected to be made effective as of January 1, 2020. For convenience, Barrick is reporting these mineral reserves and resources at its resulting 84% ownership interest. These sites were acquired as a result of the formation of Nevada Gold Mines on July 1, 2019. BARRICK YEAR-END 2019 RESERVES AND RESOURCES On July 1, 2019, Barrick's Goldstrike and Newmont's Carlin were contributed to Nevada Gold Mines and are now referred to as Carlin. As a result, the amounts presented as of December 31, 2018 represent Goldstrike on a 100% basis (including our 60% share of South Arturo), and the amounts presented as of December 31, 2019 represent Carlin and Goldstrike (including our 60% share of South Arturo) on a 61.5% basis. On July 1, 2019, Cortez was contributed to Nevada Gold Mines. As a result, Barrick now holds a 61.5% interest in Cortez. The amounts presented as of December 31, 2018 represent Cortez and Goldrush on a 100% basis, and the amounts presented as of December 31, 2019 represent Cortez and Goldrush on a 61.5% basis. On July 1, 2019, Barrick's 75% interest in Turquoise Ridge and Newmont's Twin Creeks and 25% interest in Turquoise Ridge were contributed to Nevada Gold Mines. As a result, the amounts presented as of December 31, 2018 are based on our 75% interest in Turquoise Ridge and the amounts presented as of December 31, 2019 represent our 61.5% share of Turquoise Ridge and Twin Creeks, now referred to as Turquoise Ridge. Silver and copper probable reserve tonnage at the Bulyanhulu mine is less than the gold probable reserve tonnage because the gold reserve includes 1.3 million tonnes of tailings material which are being separately reprocessed for recovery of gold only. On November 28, 2019, we completed the sale of our 50% interest in Kalgoorlie in Western Australia to Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited. For additional information, see page 40 of Barrick's Fourth Quarter and Year End Report 2019. Cortez underground includes 3.9 million tonnes at 9.69 g/t for 1.2 million ounces of probable reserves, 26.3 million tonnes at 7.80 g/t for 6.6 million ounces of indicated resources and 4.8 million tonnes at 7.60 g/t for 1.2 million ounces of inferred resources related to Goldrush. As noted in endnote #3, mineral resources are reported on an inclusive basis. BARRICK YEAR-END 2019 RESERVES AND RESOURCES Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Barrick Gold Corporation published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 22:48:07 UTC 0 Latest news on BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 05:49p BARRICK GOLD : 2019 Reserves and Resources PU 04:04p TSX falls 0.07% to 17,821.17 RE 07:28a Altus Strategies Plc - Ground Magnetic Survey at Tabakorole Gold Project, Sou.. AQ 01:13a BARRICK GOLD : hikes its payout on back of earnings rise AQ 02/12 Barrick CEO sees no competition in his bid for Freeport's Grasberg mine RE 02/12 BARRICK GOLD : 2019 Q4 Report PU 02/12 Barrick Sees At Least 4.8 Million Ounces Of Gold Production This Year DJ 02/12 BARRICK GOLD : Reports 71 Million Ounces of Gold Reserves DJ 02/12 BARRICK GOLD : grows and improves reserve and resource base in a year of change PU 02/12 BARRICK GOLD : 4Q Earnings Snapshot AQ