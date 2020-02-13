Barrick Gold : 2019 Reserves and Resources

See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #1.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #2.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #4.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #9.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #15.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #10.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #17.
COPPER MINERAL RESERVES 1,2,3,4
As at December 31, 2019
PROVEN
PROBABLE
TOTAL
Cu
Contained
Cu
Contained
Cu
Contained
Tonnes
Grade
Cu
Tonnes
Grade
Cu
Tonnes
Grade
Cu
Based on attributable pounds
(Mt)
(%)
(Mlb)
(Mt)
(%)
(Mlb)
(Mt)
(%)
(Mlb)
AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST
Bulyanhulu underground (84.00%) 5,6
2.0
0.53
24
4.4
0.56
54
6.4
0.55
77
Lumwana surface (100%)
58
0.50
640
480
0.56
6,000
540
0.56
6,600
Jabal Sayid surface
0.079
3.21
5.6
-
-
-
0.079
3.21
5.6
Jabal Sayid underground
7.1
2.44
380
5.4
2.09
250
13
2.29
630
Jabal Sayid (50.00%) total
7.2
2.45
390
5.4
2.09
250
13
2.29
640
AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST TOTAL
67
0.71
1,100
490
0.58
6,300
560
0.59
7,300
NORTH AMERICA
Phoenix surface (61.50%)
27
0.19
120
130
0.17
490
160
0.18
610
NORTH AMERICA TOTAL
27
0.19
120
130
0.17
490
160
0.18
610
LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC
Zaldívar surface (50.00%)
220
0.43
2,100
69
0.42
640
280
0.43
2,700
Norte Abierto surface (50.00%)
110
0.19
480
480
0.23
2400
600
0.22
2,900
LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC
TOTAL
330
0.35
2,500
550
0.25
3,000
880
0.29
5,600
TOTAL
420
0.4
3,700
1,200
0.38
9,800
1,600
0.38
13,000
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #1.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #2.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #7.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #4.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #15.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #10.
BARRICK YEAR-END 2019
RESERVES AND RESOURCES
SILVER MINERAL RESERVES 1,2,3,4
As at December 31, 2019
PROVEN
PROBABLE
Ag
Contained
Ag
Contained
Tonnes
Grade
Ag
Tonnes
Grade
Ag
Based on attributable ounces
(Mt)
(g/t)
(Moz)
(Mt)
(g/t)
(Moz)
AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST
Bulyanhulu underground (84.00%) 5,6
2.0
8.91
0.58
4.4
6.19
0.87
AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST TOTAL
2.0
8.91
0.58
4.4
6.19
0.87
NORTH AMERICA
Phoenix surface (61.50%)
9.4
8.18
2.5
94
6.99
21
NORTH AMERICA TOTAL
9.4
8.18
2.5
94
6.99
21
LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC
Pueblo Viejo surface (60.00%)
10
14.45
4.7
61
16.30
32
Norte Abierto surface (50.00%)
110
1.91
7.0
480
1.43
22
Veladero surface (50.00%)
15
12.68
6.2
110
14.27
48
LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC
TOTAL
140
3.99
18
650
4.91
100
TOTAL
150
4.31
21
750
5.18
120
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #1.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #2.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #7.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #4.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #15.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #10.
TOTAL
Ag
Contained
Tonnes
Grade
Ag
(Mt)
(g/t)
(Moz)
6.4
7.05
1.5
6.4
7.05
1.5
100
7.10
24
100
7.10
24
71
16.04
37
600
1.52
29
120
14.07
54
790
4.75
120
900
5.03
150
BARRICK YEAR-END 2019
RESERVES AND RESOURCES
GOLD MINERAL RESOURCES 1,2,3,4
As at December 31, 2019
MEASURED (M) 5,6
INDICATED (I) 5,7
(M) + (I) 5,6,7
INFERRED 8
Contained
Contained
Contained
Contained
Tonnes
Grade
ozs
Tonnes
Grade
ozs
ozs
Tonnes
Grade
ozs
Based on attributable ounces
(Mt)
(g/t)
(Moz)
(Mt)
(g/t)
(Moz)
(Moz)
(Mt)
(g/t)
(Moz)
AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST
Kibali surface
5.3
2.43
0.42
15
2.63
1.3
1.7
5.0
2.0
0.32
Kibali underground
9.2
4.94
1.5
28
3.66
3.3
4.8
7.0
4.1
0.93
Kibali (45.00%) total
14
4.02
1.9
43
3.30
4.6
6.5
12
3.2
1.2
Loulo-Gounkoto surface
9.9
3.06
0.98
15
3.44
1.6
2.6
3.3
2.9
0.31
Loulo-Gounkoto
14
4.79
2.2
21
5.55
3.8
6.0
12
4.1
1.6
underground
Loulo-Gounkoto (80.00%)
total
24
4.09
3.2
36
4.69
5.4
8.6
15
3.9
1.9
Tongon surface (89.70%)
4.6
2.05
0.31
11
2.43
0.86
1.2
5.3
2.4
0.41
Massawa surface 9
-
-
-
19
4.00
2.5
2.5
3.1
2.2
0.22
Massawa underground 9
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2.2
4.1
0.29
Massawa (83.25%) 9
-
-
-
19
4.00
2.5
2.5
5.3
3.0
0.51
Bulyanhulu surface 10
-
-
-
1.1
1.19
0.041
0.041
-
-
-
Bulyanhulu underground 10
3.1
12.55
1.3
9.8
8.99
2.8
4.1
13
11.8
4.8
Bulyanhulu (84.00%) total 10
3.1
12.55
1.3
11
8.22
2.9
4.1
13
11.8
4.8
North Mara surface 10
2.3
2.37
0.18
27
1.73
1.5
1.7
1.8
1.1
0.060
North Mara underground 10
0.74
6.13
0.15
10
4.57
1.5
1.7
6.3
4.5
0.91
North Mara (84.00%) total 10
3.1
3.28
0.32
37
2.52
3.0
3.3
8.1
3.7
0.97
Buzwagi surface (84.00%) 10
-
-
-
7.9
0.99
0.25
0.25
20
0.9
0.56
Jabal Sayid surface
7.6
0.24
0.057
7.1
0.40
0.092
0.15
2.2
0.6
0.041
(50.00%)
AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST
TOTAL
57
3.81
7.0
170
3.52
19
27
81
4.0
10
NORTH AMERICA
Carlin surface
47
2.59
3.9
130
1.48
6.4
10
12
1.1
0.40
Carlin underground
21
8.23
5.6
10
7.67
2.6
8.2
3.2
8.0
0.82
Carlin (61.50%) total
68
4.35
9.5
140
1.93
8.9
18
15
2.6
1.2
Cortez surface
5.0
2.33
0.38
75
1.33
3.2
3.6
43
0.6
0.89
Cortez underground 11
0.90
8.41
0.24
36
8.09
9.3
9.5
5.5
7.7
1.4
Cortez (61.50%) total
5.9
3.26
0.62
110
3.51
12
13
49
1.4
2.2
Donlin surface (50.00%)
3.9
2.52
0.31
270
2.24
19
20
46
2.0
3.0
Hemlo surface
-
-
-
32
1.91
2.0
2.0
3.0
1.0
0.096
Hemlo underground
1.8
4.25
0.25
8.6
3.19
0.88
1.1
6.0
4.7
0.91
Hemlo (100%) total
1.8
4.25
0.25
41
2.18
2.9
3.1
9.1
3.5
1.0
Long Canyon surface
0.65
2.79
0.059
10
2.65
0.89
0.95
1.6
1.6
0.083
Long Canyon underground
0.085
11.80
0.032
1.1
9.29
0.33
0.36
0.20
6.1
0.039
Long Canyon (61.50%) total
0.74
3.83
0.091
12
3.29
1.2
1.3
1.8
2.1
0.12
Turquoise Ridge surface
24
2.06
1.6
32
1.96
2.0
3.6
11
1.6
0.57
Turquoise Ridge
underground
14
10.00
4.4
10
9.09
3.0
7.4
1.8
9.1
0.53
Turquoise Ridge (61.50%)
total
38
4.95
6.0
42
3.72
5.0
11
13
2.7
1.1
Phoenix surface (61.50%)
15
0.60
0.28
180
0.53
3.1
3.4
12
0.4
0.15
Fourmile underground
(100%)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5.4
10.9
1.9
NORTH AMERICA TOTAL
130
4.00
17
800
2.06
53
70
150
2.2
11
BARRICK YEAR-END 2019
RESERVES AND RESOURCES
GOLD MINERAL RESOURCES 1,2,3,4
As at December 31, 2019
MEASURED (M) 5,6
INDICATED (I) 5,7
(M) + (I) 5,6,7
INFERRED 8
Contained
Contained
Contained
Contained
Tonnes
Grade
ozs
Tonnes
Grade
ozs
ozs
Tonnes
Grade
ozs
Based on attributable ounces
(Mt)
(g/t)
(Moz)
(Mt)
(g/t)
(Moz)
(Moz)
(Mt)
(g/t)
(Moz)
LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA
PACIFIC
Pueblo Viejo surface
80
2.41
6.2
120
2.25
9.0
15
33
2.1
2.2
(60.00%)
Norte Abierto surface
190
0.63
3.9
1,100
0.53
19
22
370
0.4
4.4
(50.00%)
Pascua Lama surface
43
1.86
2.6
390
1.49
19
21
15
1.7
0.86
(100%)
Veladero surface (50.00%)
18
0.56
0.33
180
0.63
3.6
4.0
20
0.7
0.42
Lagunas Norte surface
1.4
0.94
0.043
57
2.31
4.2
4.3
1.4
1.1
0.050
(100%)
Alturas surface (100%)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
260
1.1
8.9
Porgera surface
-
-
-
15
3.24
1.6
1.6
7.1
2.6
0.58
Porgera underground
1.5
6.57
0.31
8.7
6.16
1.7
2.0
2.8
6.5
0.57
Porgera (47.50%) total
1.5
6.57
0.31
24
4.30
3.3
3.6
9.8
3.7
1.2
LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA
PACIFIC TOTAL
340
1.24
13
1,900
0.96
58
71
710
0.8
18
TOTAL
530
2.21
37
2,800
1.43
130
170
940
1.3
39
Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #1.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #3.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #4.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #5.
Measured mineral resources are shown inclusive of proven mineral reserves.
Indicated mineral resources are shown inclusive of probable mineral reserves.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #6.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #9.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #10.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #17.
BARRICK YEAR-END 2019
RESERVES AND RESOURCES
COPPER MINERAL RESOURCES 1,2,3,4,5
As at December 31, 2019
MEASURED (M) 6,7
INDICATED (I) 7,8
(M) + (I) 6,7,8
INFERRED 9
Contained
Contained
Contained
Contained
Tonnes
Grade
lbs
Tonnes
Grade
lbs
lbs
Tonnes
Grade
lbs
Based on attributable
pounds
(Mt)
(%)
(Mlb)
(Mt)
(%)
(Mlb)
(Mlb)
(Mt)
(%)
(Mlb)
AFRICA AND MIDDLE
EAST
Bulyanhulu underground
(84.00%) 10
3.1
0.54
37
9.8
0.44
94
130
13
0.6
170
Lumwana surface (100%)
81
0.53
940
850
0.65
12,000
13,000
9.6
0.5
120
Jabal Sayid surface
0.079
3.21
5.6
-
-
-
5.6
-
-
-
Jabal Sayid
underground
7.5
2.66
440
7.1
2.38
370
810
2.2
2.1
100
Jabal Sayid (50.00%) total
7.6
2.66
440
7.1
2.38
370
820
2.2
2.1
100
AFRICA AND MIDDLE
EAST TOTAL
91
0.71
1,400
860
0.66
13,000
14,000
24
0.7
390
NORTH AMERICA
Phoenix surface (61.50%)
43
0.18
170
260
0.16
880
1,100
18
0.2
62
NORTH AMERICA TOTAL
43
0.18
170
260
0.16
880
1,100
18
0.2
62
LATIN AMERICA AND
ASIA PACIFIC
Zaldívar surface (50.00%)
350
0.41
3,200
280
0.38
2,400
5,500
29
0.4
260
Norte Abierto surface
(50.00%)
170
0.21
790
1000
0.21
4,700
5,500
360
0.2
1,400
LATIN AMERICA AND
ASIA PACIFIC TOTAL
520
0.34
3,900
1,300
0.25
7,100
11,000
390
0.2
1,700
TOTAL
660
0.38
5,500
2,400
0.38
21,000
26,000
430
0.2
2,200
Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #1.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #3.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #4.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #7.
Measured mineral resources are shown inclusive of proven mineral reserves.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #5.
Indicated mineral resources are shown inclusive of probable mineral reserves.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #6.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #10.
BARRICK YEAR-END 2019
RESERVES AND RESOURCES
SILVER MINERAL RESOURCES 1,2,3,4,5
As at December 31, 2019
MEASURED (M) 6,7
INDICATED (I) 7,8
(M) + (I) 6,7,8
INFERRED 9
Ag
Contained
Ag
Contained
Contained
Ag
Contained
Tonnes
Grade
Ag
Tonnes
Grade
ozs
ozs
Tonnes
Grade
ozs
Based on attributable
ounces
(Mt)
(g/t)
(Moz)
(Mt)
(g/t)
(Moz)
(Moz)
(Mt)
(g/t)
(Moz)
AFRICA AND MIDDLE
EAST
Bulyanhulu underground
(84.00%) 10
3.1
7.96
0.80
9.8
6.17
1.9
2.7
13
9.0
3.7
AFRICA AND MIDDLE
EAST TOTAL
3.1
7.96
0.80
9.8
6.17
1.9
2.7
13
9.0
3.7
NORTH AMERICA
Phoenix surface (61.50%)
15
7.42
3.5
180
6.38
37
41
12
6.1
2.5
NORTH AMERICA TOTAL
15
7.42
3.5
180
6.38
37
41
12
6.1
2.5
LATIN AMERICA AND
ASIA PACIFIC
Pueblo Viejo surface
(60.00%)
80
16.16
42
120
11.17
45
86
33
10.6
11
Norte Abierto surface
(50.00%)
190
1.62
10
1,100
1.23
43
53
370
1.0
11
Pascua-Lama surface
(100%)
43
57.21
79
390
52.22
660
740
15
17.8
8.8
Lagunas Norte surface
(100%)
1.4
2.69
0.12
57
5.40
9.9
10
1.4
3.5
0.16
Veladero surface
(50.00%)
18
11.97
7.0
180
14.06
80
87
20
15.0
9.5
LATIN AMERICA AND
ASIA PACIFIC TOTAL
330
12.78
140
1,800
14.19
840
970
440
2.9
41
TOTAL
350
12.52
140
2,000
13.44
870
1,000
460
3.2
47
Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #1.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #3.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #4.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #7.
Measured mineral resources are shown inclusive of proven mineral reserves.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #5.
Indicated mineral resources are shown inclusive of probable mineral reserves.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #6.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #10.
BARRICK YEAR-END 2019
RESERVES AND RESOURCES
SUMMARY GOLD MINERAL RESERVES 1,2,3
For the years ended December 31
2019
2018
Ownership
Tonnes
Grade
Ounces
Ownership
Tonnes
Grade
Ounces
Based on attributable ounces
%
(Mt)
(g/t)
(Moz)
%
(Mt)
(g/t)
(Moz)
AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST
Kibali surface 4
45.00%
11
2.92
0.99
Kibali underground 4
45.00%
20
4.87
3.2
Kibali Total 4
45.00%
31
4.20
4.2
Loulo-Gounkoto surface 4
80.00%
18
3.28
1.9
Loulo-Gounkoto underground 4
80.00%
27
5.16
4.5
Loulo-Gounkoto Total 4
80.00%
45
4.41
6.4
Tongon surface 4
89.70%
8.9
2.14
0.61
Massawa surface 4,5
83.25%
17
3.94
2.2
Bulyanhulu surface 6
84.00%
1.1
1.19
0.041
Bulyanhulu underground 6
84.00%
6.4
10.70
2.2
Bulyanhulu Total 6
84.00%
7.5
9.34
2.2
63.90%
6.6
8.2
1.7
North Mara surface 6
84.00%
15
1.49
0.73
North Mara underground 6
84.00%
5.8
5.40
1.0
North Mara Total 6
84.00%
21
2.57
1.7
63.90%
17
2.59
1.4
Buzwagi surface 6
84.00%
5.1
0.84
0.14
63.90%
6.8
0.90
0.20
Jabal Sayid surface
50.00%
13
0.24
0.097
AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST TOTAL
150
3.69
18
NORTH AMERICA
Hemlo surface
100%
1.6
1.28
0.066
Hemlo underground
100%
9.0
4.37
1.3
Hemlo Total
100%
11
3.90
1.3
100%
24
2.48
1.9
Golden Sunlight
100%
0.30
1.70
-
Long Canyon surface Total 7
61.50%
4.9
2.48
0.39
Phoenix surface 7
61.50%
100
0.59
2.0
Carlin surface 8
61.50%
100
2.15
7.1
100%
63
2.99
6.1
Carlin Underground 8
61.50%
19
9.59
5.9
100%
8.9
9.98
2.9
Carlin Total 8
61.50%
120
3.32
13.0
100%
72
3.91
9.0
Cortez surface 9
61.50%
57
1.35
2.5
Cortez Underground 9,10
61.50%
11
9.91
3.6
Cortez Total 9
61.50%
69
2.77
6.1
100%
150
1.87
11
Turquoise Ridge surface 11
61.50%
34
1.95
2.1
Turquoise Ridge underground 11
61.50%
18
10.90
6.2
Turquoise Ridge Total 11
61.50%
51
5.02
8.3
75%
16
12.97
6.8
NORTH AMERICA TOTAL
360
2.68
31
LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC
Norte Abierto surface
50.00%
600
0.60
12.0
50.00%
600
0.60
12
Pueblo Viejo surface
60.00%
71
2.49
5.7
60.00%
77
2.66
6.6
Veladero surface
50.00%
120
0.73
2.8
50.00%
110
0.74
2.5
Lagunas Norte
100%
-
-
-
100%
45
2.74
4.0
Porgera surface
47.50%
8.5
3.63
0.99
Porgera underground
47.50%
6.6
6.33
1.3
Porgera Total
47.50%
15
4.81
2.3
47.50%
13
4.93
2.1
Kalgoorlie 12
50.00%
96
1.18
3.7
LATIN AMERICA AND ASIA PACIFIC TOTAL
810
0.87
22
Other
14
0.24
0.10
TOTAL
1,300
1.68
71
1,200
1.56
62
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #1.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #2.
See accompanying Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources endnote #4.
See accompanying Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource endnote #8.
See accompanying Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource endnote #9.
See accompanying Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource endnote #10.
BARRICK YEAR-END 2019
RESERVES AND RESOURCES
See accompanying Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource endnote #11.
See accompanying Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource endnote #12.
See accompanying Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource endnote #13.
See accompanying Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource endnote #17.
See accompanying Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource endnote #14.
See accompanying Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource endnote #16.
Mineral Reserves and Resources Endnotes
Mineral reserves ("reserves") and mineral resources ("resources") have been estimated as at December 31, 2019 (unless otherwise noted) in accordance with National Instrument43-101 as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. For United States reporting purposes, the SEC has adopted amendments to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These amendments became effective February 25, 2019 (the "SEC Modernization Rules") with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements for mining registrants that were included in SEC Industry Guide 7, which will be rescinded from and after the required compliance date of the SEC Modernization Rules. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured", "indicated" and "inferred" mineral resources. In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" to be substantially similar to the corresponding Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum definitions, as required by NI 43-101. U.S. investors should understand that "inferred" mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. In addition, U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of Barrick's mineral resources constitute or will be converted into reserves. Mineral resource and mineral reserve estimations have been prepared by employees of Barrick, its joint venture partners or its joint venture operating companies, as applicable, under the supervision of regional Mineral Resource Managers Simon Bottoms, Africa & Middle East Mineral Resource Manager and Chad Yuhasz, Latin America & Australia Pacific Mineral Resource Manager,Craig Fiddes, North America Resource Modeling Manager and reviewed by Rodney Quick Barrick Executive Mineral Resource Management and Evaluation.Except as noted below, reserves have been estimated based on an assumed gold price of US$1,200 per ounce, an assumed silver price of US$16.50 per ounce, and an assumed copper price of US$2.75 per pound and long-term average exchange rates of 1.30 CAD/US$. Reserve estimates incorporate current and/or expected mine plans and cost levels at each property. Varying cut-off grades have been used depending on the mine and type of ore contained in the reserves. Barrick's normal data verification procedures have been employed in connection with the calculations. Verification procedures include industry-standard quality control practices. Resources as at December 31, 2019 have been estimated using varying cut-off grades, depending on both the type of mine or project, its maturity and ore types at each property.
In confirming our annual reserves for each of our mineral properties, projects, and operations, we conduct a reserve test on December 31 of each year to verify that the future undiscounted cash flow from reserves is positive. The cash flow ignores all sunk costs and only considers future operating and closure expenses as well as any future capital costs.
The Barrick 2018 mineral resources were reported on an exclusive basis and exclude all areas that form mineral reserves; the Barrick 2019 mineral resources are reported on an inclusive basis and include all areas that form mineral reserves, reported at a mineral resourcecut-off and associated commodity price. As a result, the respective Barrick 2018 mineral resources are not directly comparable to that of the Barrick 2019 mineral resources.
All mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates of tonnes, Au oz, Ag oz and Cu lb are reported to the second significant digit.
All measured and indicated mineral resource estimates of grade and all proven and probable mineral reserve estimates of grade for Au g/t, Ag g/t and Cu % are reported to 2 decimal places.
All inferred mineral resource estimates of grade for Au g/t, Ag g/t and Cu % are reported to 1 decimal place.
2019 polymetallic mineral resources and mineral reserves are estimated using the combined value of gold, copper & silver and accordingly are reported as Gold, Copper & Silver mineral resources and mineral reserves.
These sites were acquired as a result of the Merger and therefore are not reported as of December 31, 2018.
On December 10, 2019, Barrick entered into an agreement to sell its interest in Massawa to Teranga Gold Corporation. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020. For additional information, see page 40 of Barrick's Fourth Quarter and Year End Report 2020.
Formerly known as Acacia Mining plc. On September 17, 2019, Barrick acquired all of the shares of Acacia it did not own, bringing its ownership of Bulyanhulu, North Mara and Buzwagi up from 63.9% to 100%. On January 24, 2020, Barrick announced the signing of an agreement with the GoT, through which, among other things, the GoT will acquire a 16% free- carried interest in these sites, expected to be made effective as of January 1, 2020. For convenience, Barrick is reporting these mineral reserves and resources at its resulting 84% ownership interest.
These sites were acquired as a result of the formation of Nevada Gold Mines on July 1, 2019.
BARRICK YEAR-END 2019
RESERVES AND RESOURCES
On July 1, 2019, Barrick's Goldstrike and Newmont's Carlin were contributed to Nevada Gold Mines and are now referred to as Carlin. As a result, the amounts presented as of December 31, 2018 represent Goldstrike on a 100% basis (including our 60% share of South Arturo), and the amounts presented as of December 31, 2019 represent Carlin and Goldstrike (including our 60% share of South Arturo) on a 61.5% basis.
On July 1, 2019, Cortez was contributed to Nevada Gold Mines. As a result, Barrick now holds a 61.5% interest in Cortez. The amounts presented as of December 31, 2018 represent Cortez and Goldrush on a 100% basis, and the amounts presented as of December 31, 2019 represent Cortez and Goldrush on a 61.5% basis.
On July 1, 2019, Barrick's 75% interest in Turquoise Ridge and Newmont's Twin Creeks and 25% interest in Turquoise Ridge were contributed to Nevada Gold Mines. As a result, the amounts presented as of December 31, 2018 are based on our 75% interest in Turquoise Ridge and the amounts presented as of December 31, 2019 represent our 61.5% share of Turquoise Ridge and Twin Creeks, now referred to as Turquoise Ridge.
Silver and copper probable reserve tonnage at the Bulyanhulu mine is less than the gold probable reserve tonnage because the gold reserve includes 1.3 million tonnes of tailings material which are being separately reprocessed for recovery of gold only.
On November 28, 2019, we completed the sale of our 50% interest in Kalgoorlie in Western Australia to Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited. For additional information, see page 40 of Barrick's Fourth Quarter and Year End Report 2019.
Cortez underground includes 3.9 million tonnes at 9.69 g/t for 1.2 million ounces of probable reserves, 26.3 million tonnes at 7.80 g/t for 6.6 million ounces of indicated resources and 4.8 million tonnes at 7.60 g/t for 1.2 million ounces of inferred resources related to Goldrush. As noted in endnote #3, mineral resources are reported on an inclusive basis.
Barrick Gold Corporation published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 22:48:07 UTC