By Chris Wack

Barrick Gold Corp. said Wednesday its board raised its quarterly dividend by 40% to seven cents a share from five cents.

The new payout is equal to 28 cents a year.

The company said the increased dividend is payable on March 16 to shareholders of record Feb. 28.

Barrick said this is its third dividend increase in the past year.

