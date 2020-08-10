MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Toronto Stock Exchange > Barrick Gold Corporation ABX CA0679011084 BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION (ABX) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/10 10:35:27 am 39.71 CAD +2.98% 10:44a BARRICK GOLD : Results for Q2 2020 Presentation PU 09:30a Miner Barrick beats profit estimates as gold prices surge, hikes dividend RE 09:13a BARRICK GOLD : reports Q2 profit up from year ago, realized gold price up 30 per cent AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Barrick Gold : Results for Q2 2020 Presentation 0 08/10/2020 | 10:44am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Results for Q2 2020… Cautionary Statement on Forward Looking Information Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this presentation, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "expect", "target", "plan", "project", "goal", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "potential", "may", "will", "can", "could", "would", "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this presentation contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: Barrick's forward-looking production guidance and estimates of future costs; cash flow forecasts; projected capital, operating and exploration expenditures; Barrick's engagement with local communities to manage the Covid-19 pandemic; future investments in community projects and contributions to local economies; Barrick's response to the government of Papua New Guinea's decision not to extend Porgera's Special Mining Lease; the duration of the temporary suspension of operations at Porgera; our goals with respect to environmental, health and safety certifications for our operating mines; mine life and production rates; estimated timing for development of projects, including Goldrush, Turquoise Ridge underground third shaft, Gounkoto underground project and Zaldivar Chloride Leach Project; timing of resumption of mining operations at Bulyanhulu; our pipeline of high confidence projects at or near existing operations; potential for existing or newly acquired and/or developed assets to become Tier One gold assets; potential extensions to life of mine; potential exploration targets and potential mineralization and metal or mineral recoveries; our ability to convert resources into reserves; our project pipeline and results of our greenfield and brownfield exploration work; our non-core asset disposition strategy; and expectations regarding future price assumptions, financial performance and other outlook or guidance. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this presentation in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas and electricity); the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes; risks associated with projects in the early stages of evaluation and for which additional engineering and other analysis is required; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals, including the non-renewal of Porgera's Special Mining Lease; the benefits expected from recent transactions being realized, including Nevada Gold Mines; diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; increased costs, delays, suspensions and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges and disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; uncertainty whether some or all of Barrick's targeted investments and projects will meet the Company's capital allocation objectives and internal hurdle rate; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; adverse changes in our credit ratings; the impact of inflation; fluctuations in the currency markets; changes in U.S. dollar interest rates; risks arising from holding derivative instruments; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices, expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Canada, the United States and other jurisdictions in which the Company or its affiliates do or may carry on business in the future; lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, corruption and other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; risks associated with illegal and artisanal mining; risks associated with new diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including the effects and potential effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities; damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks that exploration data may be incomplete and considerable additional work may be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socioeconomic studies and investment; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power and other required infrastructure; business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, the Company; risks associated with the fact that certain of the initiatives described in this presentation are still in the early stages and may not materialize; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions or complete divestitures, including our ability to successfully reintegrate Acacia's operations; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; employee relations including loss of key employees; increased costs and physical risks, including extreme weather events and resource shortages, related to climate change; and availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor. Barrick also cautions that its 2020 guidance and ten year plan may be impacted by the unprecedented business and social disruption causes by the spread of Covid-19. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks). Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this presentation are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Covid-19…focus on our employees and communities Focus during the Covid-19 outbreak on health and safety of our workforce and communities: proactive response, preparedness, prevention and communication Engaged with our host authorities, communities and employees as a supportive partner providing Medical supplies and equipment for local clinics Isolation centres Support to communities Provision of food parcels and other essentials for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, those with pre- existing medical issues, school children and indigenous peoples Setting up funds to help drive and support economic recovery for impacted local businesses In Latin America - focus on infrastructural and equipment needs In Africa - emphasis on improving existing healthcare facilities and capacity Financial donations were conditional on government partnership and clear deliverables overseen by Barrick management and also included sourcing equipment and supplies Over $20 million contributed by the company in support of our host countries and communities in Covid-19 infection prevention Health & Safety… LTIFR1 decreases by 16% quarter on quarter; Total Recordable Injuries also decreased from Q1 TRIFR2 1.65 in line with Q1 YTD LTIFR of 0.30 and TRIFR of 1.64; significantly down from the same period in 2019 (LTIFR of 0.57 and TRIFR of 2.46) Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate & Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate 3.0 2.75 2.5 2.18 2.23 2.0 1.86 1.64 1.65 1.5 1.0 0.61 0.52 0.41 0.47 0.5 0.32 0.27 0.0 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 LTIFR TRIFR Linear (LTIFR) Linear (TRIFR) Environment… Zero Class 1 (high severity) environmental incidents3 Improvement in water reuse and recycling rate - 78% in Q2; 77% year to date Reduction in CO2 emissions quarter on quarter - driven by conversion of the Quisqueya Power Plant in the Dominican Republic from HFO to natural gas and introduction of battery technology for grid stabilisation at Kibali Barrick on track to achieve its goal of certifying all operational mines to ISO 14001:2015 by the end of 2020 Quisqueya Power Plant, Dominican Republic - natural gas power generation was fully operational in Q2 Kibali, DRC - battery power installed for grid stabilisation Community… +$8.8 million YTD community development investment on top of Covid-19 community related support Covid-19 related community support > $20 million Plus $1 billion spent at operational sites on local and national procurement of goods and services Western Shoshone Scholarship Foundation - 2020 graduation reception held during the quarter Western Shoshone Scholarship Foundation - 2020 Graduation Reception - Nevada Total amount of $26 million committed by NGM to the fund in support of education of Native American youth creating employment opportunities Reusable face masks issued to employees across Barrick's Africa and Middle East operations - proudly sourced from members within our local communities providing a sustainable source of income - to date approximately 50,000 reusable face masks sourced from local community suppliers Kakola Village tailor - Tanzania Barrick…Q2 2020 KPIs Continued solid performance positions Barrick well within annual production guidance, despite Covid-19 challenges Improvement in safety management following increased focus Strong cash generation highlights quality of assets and leverage to gold price Barrick continues to be vigilant in its approach to contain the impact of Covid-19Higher gold prices also result in higher royalty payments and costs Strong operating performance for copper with costs per pound at lower end of the guidance range Operating Cash Flow in excess of $1.0 billion and Free Cash Flow4 greater than $0.5 billion for the quarter Net debt down almost 25% to $1.4 billion with no significant maturities until 2033 Net earnings per share of 20 cents; adjusted net earnings per share5 up 44% to 23 cents for the quarter Strong operating performance from Tier One6 assets, with PV production impacted by planned maintenance shutdown Veladero production impacted by Argentina's Covid-19 movement and social distancing restrictions 30% of stockpiled concentrate shipped from Tanzania and first $100 million paid to Government Agreement reached in Mali to extend Loulo convention to 2038 Significant exploration drill results from Nevada, Dominican Republic, Mali and Tanzania PV expansion, Goldrush development, Turquoise Ridge shaft and other key projects remain on track despite Covid-19 challenges Non-core asset disposal strategy delivers $1.5 billion value realisation, including $1.25 billion in cash, with more to come Barrick increases quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.08 per share Group operating results… Solid Q2 2020 production despite Covid-19pandemic Group year-to-date production of 2.4Moz at the mid-pointof guidance of 4.6Moz to 5.0Mozi for the year Anchored by strong operating performance from Tier One asset portfolio including NGM, Loulo-Gounkoto and Kibali H2 2020 gold production expected to be in line with first half of the year Higher royalty costs due to higher precious metal prices now a common theme across the industry Copper portfolio continues to outperform Best quarterly production from Lumwana in several years Per pound copper costs trending to low end of guidance Gold operating results Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 1,149 Production (oz 000) 1,250 1,353 1,075 Cost of sales ($/oz)7 1,020 964 716 Total cash costs ($/oz)8 692 651 1,031 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8 954 869 Copper operating results Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 Production (millions of pounds) 120 115 97 2.08 Cost of sales ($/lb)7 1.96 2.04 1.55 C1 cash costs ($/lb)9 1.55 1.59 2.15 All-in sustaining costs ($/lb)9 2.04 2.28 iBarrick is closely monitoring the global Covid-19 pandemic and Barrick's guidance may be impacted if the operation or development of our mines and projects is disrupted due to efforts to slow the spread of the virus Group financial results… Free cash flow4 increased by nearly 20% from Q1 to $522 million in Q2 given diversified and industry-leadingTier One asset portfolio Captured benefit of higher gold prices through agile management and operational execution Debt net of cash at $1.4 billion, down almost 25% from end Q1 No significant public debt maturities until 2033 Quarterly dividend increased to $0.08 per share Doubled compared to a $0.04 per share quarterly dividend a year ago A 14% increase on Q1 2020 dividend per share Dividend underpinned by strong balance sheet and free cash flow4 outlook based on ten-year guidance Financial Results Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 Revenue ($ million) 3,055 2,721 2,063 Net earnings ($ million) 357 400 194 Adjusted net earnings ($ million)5 415 285 154 Adjusted EBITDA10 1,697 1,466 972 Net cash provided by operating 1,031 889 434 activities ($ million) Free cash flow ($ million)4 522 438 55 Net earnings per share ($) 0.20 0.22 0.11 Adjusted net earnings per share ($)5 0.23 0.16 0.09 Total attributable capital 402 364 361 expenditures ($ million)11 Cash and equivalents ($ million) 3,743 3,327 2,153 Debt, net of cash ($ million) 1,425 1,852 3,654 Dividend per share ($) 0.08 0.07 0.04 Carlin… Nevada, USA Lower production compared to Q1 2020 due to scheduled plant maintenance at the Goldstrike roaster Mill 6 completed roaster maintenance in July Production also impacted by an increase in higher grade Cortez ore processed by the Carlin roasters, displacing lower grade Carlin ore in the feed mix - a synergy captured due to the formation of NGM Costs in Q2 reflect lower throughput, plant maintenance and throughput efficiency projects at the Goldstrike roaster Carlin12 (61.5%) Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 Total tonnes mined (000) 15,793 17,120 12,138 Average grade processed (g/t) 3.60 3.41 4.26 Ore tonnes processed (000) 2,835 3,229 1,961 Recovery rate (%) 80% 71% 71% Gold produced (oz 000) 235 253 181 Gold sold (oz 000) 234 256 181 Income ($ millions) 151 153 33 EBITDA ($ millions)10 195 202 86 Capital expenditures ($ 60 55 54 millions) Minesite sustaining 60 55 54 Cost of sales ($/oz)7 1,037 970 1,116 Total cash costs ($/oz)8 850 776 769 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8 1,130 1,007 1,088 Refer to the Technical Report on the Carlin Complex, dated March 25, 2020, and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov on March 25, 2020 Carlin trend…growth and discoveryi Nevada, USA Best intercept to date at North Leeville 21.3m at 35.3g/t - geologic model upgraded to support resource evaluation Bold step out drilling NE of Leeville continues to intersect Carlin system with gold anomalism and significant alteration north of Fence (assays pending) Highest priority target along Post-Gen Fault corridor successfully tested down plunge of Deep Post, multiple zones of significant mineralisation and alteration including 5.2m at 10.9g/t and 3.7m at 9.4g/t (additional assays pending) SW of Gold Quarry, framework drilling is answering key geologic questions and showing down plunge continuation of the system; gold anomalism associated with strong decalcification and silicification Framework drilling in Carlin Basin initiated At Rain, sub-district scale model highlights new opportunities; testing priority targets will begin in Q3 iSee Appendix A for additional details including assay results for the significant intercepts Cortez… Nevada, USA Production improved by 3% from prior quarter and total cash cost per ounce8 on track Higher grades from Crossroads and Pipeline, plus more Cortez Hills Underground Ore processed through oxide mill Cortez Hills Underground productivity continues to outperform due to ongoing efficiency and availability initiatives Improvements on the CIL tanks and ore characterization have boosted oxide mill recoveries Goldrush Construction of twin exploration declines ahead of schedule Transition from contract to owner mining brought forward to Q4 2020 - six months earlier than planned Scheduled to intersect first ore in first half of 2021 Permitting timeline for a Record of Decision in Q4 2021 is unchanged Cortez13 (61.5%) Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 20,719 Total tonnes mined (000) 22,696 31,598 Average grade processed (g/t) 1.87 1.06 1.82 Ore tonnes processed (000) 2,381 4,783 5,014 Recovery rate (%) 84% 84% 84% Gold produced (oz 000) 132 128 280 Gold sold (oz 000) 132 128 281 109 Income ($ millions) 89 158 144 EBITDA ($ millions)10 122 223 Capital expenditures ($ 52 50 83 millions)14 Minesite sustaining14 42 46 15 10 Project14 4 68 870 Cost of sales ($/oz)7 876 719 613 Total cash costs ($/oz)8 614 489 950 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8 1,009 561 Refer to the Technical Report on the Cortez Joint Venture Operations, dated March 22, 2019, and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov on March 22, 2019 Cortez Hills Underground (CHUG) Upside… Hanson Footwall Target CHUG - Overview Map A A' Lithology 3900' A' Au g/t Au g/t 171.4 34.28 17.14 6.86 3.43 29.6m at 8.64g/ti 1.71 0.68 0.34 0.17 0.03 12.8m at 7.95g/ti 0 A 18.6m at 4.94g/ti 300m Significant upside identified at CHUG Tertiary Quartz Porphyry Current Reserves and Resource base15: Devonian Wenban P&P: 3.9Moz at 10.03g/t Silurian Roberts Mountain M&I: 4.7Moz at 8.85g/t (inclusive of P&P) Ordovician Hanson Creek N Inferred: 0.3Moz at 8.33g/t Fault Drilling the Hanson Footwall - first upside target - confirmed 3.43 g/t (0.1 opt) grade shell mineralisation ~100m below existing R&R Upside Potential 1km Test targets to expand R&R and extend asset life of mine iSee Appendix B for additional details including assay results for the significant intercepts Fourmile…expanding high grade mineralisationi Nevada, USA Significant mineralisation intersected west of Dorothy; strong alteration intersected to the south Significant mineralisation in step-out holes west and southwest of Sophia; strong alteration intersected in another hole to the northwest Two holes between Fourmile and Goldrush intersected strong mineralisation and alteration at favourable stratigraphic contact Infill drilling program to de-riskFourmile inferred resource confirmed tenor; variability consistent with inferred classification Refinement of Fourmile ore controls and geologic model continues to yield strong results from target testing; footprint continues to grow Extracting maximum value from every drill hole to support project design and execution FM20-154D m @ 14.6 g/t

9.4 m @ 17.9 g/t m @ 24.0 g/t m @ 16.0 g/t FM20-161D m @ 30.3 g/t 2.4 m @ 15.1 g/t6 m @ 13.1 g/t m @ 10.5 g/t FM20-153D m @ 41.1 g/t m @ 12.7 g/t

9.9 m @ 48.4 g/t m @ 18.4 g/t m @ 41.5 g/t FM20-158D 8.4 m @ 21.5 g/t 0.9 m @ 10.6 g/t FM20-160D 5.2 m @ 10.6 g/t m @ 5.6 g/t m @ 7.3 g/t 2019 Resource Footprint

Exploration Upside Dorothy Drill intercepts > 5g/t Au No significant intercept FM20-169D 9.1m, 2.0m, & 10.0m of significant alteration (assays pending) Sophia Blanche Fourmile FM20-170D 20.4m of significant Rose alteration (assays pending) Barrick NGM Goldrush 400m iSee Appendix C for additional details including assay results for the significant intercepts Turquoise Ridge… Nevada, USA Production and total cash costs per ounce8 impacted by lower head grade and recoveries for the autoclave versus the prior quarter, partially offset by higher grades for the oxide mill but at lower throughput AISC per ounce8 slightly higher - up 3% from Q1 TR Underground Third Shaft Construction of the third shaft remains on schedule and within budget Shaft liner advanced to a depth of 509m below the collar Commissioning expected in late 2022 Exploration MRM and exploration teams continue to integrate the geological models between Turquoise Ridge UG and Vista and Mega pits on the legacy Twin Creeks property Still more work required to deliver comprehensive integrated orebody and grade control models Turquoise Ridge16 (61.5%) Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 Ore tonnes processed (000) 821 862 - Average grade processed (g/t) 3.61 3.35 - Overall recovery rate (%) 82% 84% 91% Gold produced (oz 000) 79 84 65 Gold sold (oz 000) 79 87 85 Income ($ millions) 48 47 53 EBITDA ($ millions)10 73 78 62 Capital expenditures 9 19 19 ($ millions) Minesite sustaining 3 11 7 6 Project 8 12 1,073 Cost of sales ($/oz)7 1,032 665 753 Total cash costs ($/oz)8 668 569 829 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8 806 667 Refer to the Technical Report on the Turquoise Ridge mine, dated March 25, 2020, and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov on March 25, 2020 Other Nevada Gold Mines… Phoenix Consistent performance with production in line compared to the prior quarter at lower total cash cost per ounce8 AISC per ounce8 5% higher due to increased capitalised stripping, in line with mine sequencing Long Canyon Production 54% higher than prior quarter due to a focus on pad inventory reduction as mining and stacking moves towards main part of the Cut 7 orebody Together with a decrease in capitalised stripping in Cut 7, AISC per ounce8 fell by 23% compared to the prior quarter Phoenix (61.5%) Q2 2020 Q1 2020 35 Gold produced (oz 000) 35 Cost of sales ($/oz)7 1,726 1,583 725 Total cash costs ($/oz)8 737 957 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8 914 Long Canyon (61.5%) Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Gold produced (oz 000) 40 26 Cost of sales ($/oz)7 1,009 1,025 Total cash costs ($/oz)8 308 345 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8 430 561 Hemlo… Ontario, Canada Production slightly lower than prior quarter due to lower throughput, partially offset by higher grades from the underground C-Zone 2020 Outlook Production remains on track to achieve guidance Costs higher as a result of - Increase in royalty expense from higher gold prices and mining in underground zones that incur a higher NPI royalty burden Temporary delay in new underground contractor arriving at site due to movement restrictions in response to Covid-19, resulting in increased proportion of higher cost stockpiled material being processed New underground contractor started mobilising to site at end of Q2 2020, with ramp-up of underground development now underway Hemlo (100%) Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 Ore tonnes processed (000) 472 493 779 3.89 Average grade processed (g/t) 3.64 2.38 96% Recovery rate (%) 95% 94% 54 Gold produced (oz 000) 57 55 Cost of sales ($/oz) 1,268 1,119 953 1,080 Total cash costs ($/oz)8 945 822 1,456 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8 1,281 1,015 Refer to the Technical Report on the Hemlo Mine, Marathon, Ontario, Canada, dated April 25, 2017, and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov on April 25, 2017 Hemlo deposit…growth upside 4 Golden Giant David Bell Williams 1 2 N B ZONE Moose Lake Porphyry [300-series] Volcaniclastics [100-series] WOC/GG/DB headframes Williams open pit extents Further western extension potential MINE ZONES [Series] B ZONE [MAIN] B ZONE [FW] C ZONE [100] BLACKFLY [100] C ZONE [300] SOUTH RIM [FW] 1000m Western Discovery potential for new orebodies (Blackfly) [100 & 300 series] Recent field evidence of plunging zones Western extension of known orebodies [100 & 300 series] in C Zone Focus of significant future drill targeting Down-plunge extension of C Zone Recently confirmed by ultra-deep drilling Down-plunge extension of B Zone [FW] Future deep drill-testing Pueblo Viejo… Dominican Republic As expected, production 22% lower than the prior quarter due to a total plant maintenance shutdown Production expected to be higher in H2 2020 with major scheduled maintenance shutdowns now complete for the year Together with higher royalties from higher gold prices, total cash cost per ounce8 and AISC per ounce8 increased from prior quarter due to lower throughput from planned shutdown - partially offset by lower energy costs Commenced early works expenditures for proposed plant and tailings expansion Pueblo Viejo17 (60%) Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 Open pit tonnes mined (000) 4,647 4,039 6,116 Average grade processed (g/t) 3.45 3.44 3.56 Ore tonnes processed (000) 1,088 1,471 1,212 Recovery rate (%) 89% 89% 90% Gold produced (oz 000) 111 143 124 Gold sold (oz 000) 115 144 132 Income ($ millions) 92 102 75 125 EBITDA ($ millions)10 134 104 Capital expenditures 21 17 18 ($ millions) Minesite sustaining 15 17 18 6 Project - - 935 Cost of sales ($/oz)7 767 852 Total cash costs ($/oz)8 579 502 557 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8 720 626 702 Refer to the Technical Report on the Pueblo Viejo mine, Sanchez Ramirez Province, Dominican Republic, dated March 19, 2018, and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov on March 23, 2018 Pueblo Viejo expansion… Dominican Republic Plant expansion project environmental impact study submitted to authorities - no issues identified in subsequent field visit Engineering of process plant facilities progressed to plan during Q2 and orders placed for critical long lead items - including an LOI for the oxygen plant which is on the critical path for the plant expansion schedule Field work for baseline environmental assessment of additional tailings capacity commenced. Discussions continue with national authorities to obtain the necessary tenure and permitting Implementation strategy for the expansion project is focused on utilising local Dominican businesses - targeting over $100 million contribution to the local construction industry by the end of 2022 Agribusiness project team engaged with stakeholders and will now commence pilot projects with local cocoa farmers Pueblo Viejo JV…new targets N DPV20778 Arroyo El Rey Arroyo target Hondo Growth 275 RL Pit Monte Negro Mejita Au contours NE 0.72g/t Structural Moore Framework Inferred Faults Foundational geology (structural framework) with state-of-the-art geophysics unveils new targets in proximity to a significant orebodyi Anomaly analogous to known deposits (scale, tenor and orientation) Initial drilling intersected zones of sulphides Two holes drilled with evidence of sulphides and potential mineralisation Geophysics to be expanded along structural intersections and projected into new Pueblo Grande JV property Arroyo DPV20778 Hondo Favourable alteration and sulphides intersected but low grade so far iAs at December 31, 2019, orebody estimated to contain 25Moz of measured and indicated resources and 3.7Moz of inferred resources with 7.9Moz historical contained ounces processed. Refer to endnote 24 for further details. Veladero… Argentina As previously reported, production and costs at Veladero in Q2 2020 were impacted by: A mandatory nationwide quarantine Followed by movement and social distancing restrictions that limited remobilisation back to site Further impacted by severe winter weather that impacted both mining and processing operations 2020 Outlook Demobilisation of contractors working on capital projects in accordance with government's pandemic response delayed construction and commissioning of leach pad phases Production at Veladero currently trending below guidance for 2020 at slightly higher per ounce costs Veladero18 (50%) Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 Average grade processed (g/t) 0.93 0.80 0.75 Ore tonnes processed (000) 2,609 3,243 2,828 Gold produced (oz 000) 49 75 75 Gold sold (oz 000) 35 57 74 Income ($ millions) 16 24 12 29 EBITDA ($ millions)10 46 43 20 Capital expenditures ($ millions) 40 19 20 Minesite sustaining 25 19 - Project 15 - 1,228 Cost of sales ($/oz) 1,182 1,186 801 Total cash costs ($/oz)8 788 746 1,383 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8 1,266 1,046 Refer to the Technical Report on the Veladero Mine, San Juan Province, Argentina, dated March 19, 2018, and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov on March 23, 2018 Veladero…next steps Argentina Due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Q2, the Argentinian government limited personnel on site which impacted mining and project activities. Proposed easing of restrictions in September will allow remobilisation of contractors and personnel Mining Open pit operations stopped for 17 days and were at 30% capacity for a further 23 days. Pit has since operated at 85% capacity due to personnel restrictions on site contributing to a 10Mt waste stripping deficit in 2020 Equipment orders brought forward to catch up on stripping deficit and phase designs being optimised to reduce impact of waste stripping. Recommissioning of ore conveyor also under review Leach Pad Expansions Phase 6 pad construction works stopped at start of pandemic causing 6 month construction delay due to winter season. Additional resources to be mobilised at end of the winter season to accelerate construction works Phase 4B/5B upgrade program continued throughout winter season and inspections of liner and collection system in progress Other Capital Projects New Veladero airstrip to be completed by end of 2020 Construction of powerline from Chile to recommence dependent on easing of current government restrictions Alturas - Del Carmen…exploration drives update of project economics Argentina Alturas - Del Carmen District N Exploration upside of the district now in a range from 352.0 to 374.5 Mt at 1.07 to 1.08 g/t Auii 71m at 1.56g/t from 152mi 28m at 3.38g/t from 211mi Including 17m at 5.20g/t Rojo Grande Exploration upside 63.5 to 77.0 Mt at 0.6g/t to 0.9g/t Auii Outcropping ore in Rojo Grande could provide early ore feed Updated mineral estimation and pit optimisation in progress Update of scoping level economics scheduled for Q4 Alturas C° Amarillo Inferred Resource 8.9Moz at 1.1g/t Auiii Exploration upside 15.0 to 18.5Mt at 1.75g/t to 2.2g/t Auii Ladera Chile Argentina Exploration upside 22.0 to 27.0Mt at 1.2g/t to 1.5g/t Auii 1km Project team engaged and full development timeline established with near term strategic filters defined Structural framework study initiated to establish controls to high grade mineralisation >0.50 Au ppm Block Model iSee Appendix D for additional details including assay results for the significant intercepts iiPotential quantities and grades in these preliminary results are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource at this time and it is uncertain that further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. Exploration upside has not been optimised in a pit design iiiBased on a 2018 optimised pit. See endnote 19 Porgera… Papua New Guinea As previously disclosed, Porgera entered care and maintenance on April 25 Due to the uncertainty related to the timing and scope of future developments at Porgera, 2020 guidance for this site has been withdrawn Special Mining Lease Extension In response to a request from PNG Prime Minister Marape, Barrick proposed a benefit-sharing arrangement in 2019 that would deliver more than half the economic benefits from Porgera to PNG stakeholders for 20 years Barrick believes the government's decision not to extend the SML is without due process and in violation of the government's legal obligations to BNL Porgera20 (47.5%) Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 654 Total tonnes mined (000) 2,809 3,655 Average grade processed (g/t) 3.16 2.98 3.25 Ore tonnes processed (000) 200 736 557 Recovery rate (%) 91% 90% 90% Gold produced (oz 000) 24 62 61 Gold sold (oz 000) 24 63 63 Income ($ millions) (13) 29 16 EBITDA ($ millions)10 (7) 39 24 Capital expenditures ($ 2 8 12 millions) Minesite sustaining 2 8 12 Cost of sales ($/oz) 1,141 1,097 1,032 Total cash costs ($/oz)8 875 941 893 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8 1,046 1,089 1,112 Loulo-Gounkoto… Mali Production in line with prior quarter as lower feed grade and throughput was offset by higher recovery Total cash cost per ounce8 slightly higher from Q1 due to increased royalties as a result of higher gold prices and marginally higher operating costs AISC per ounce8 increased by 16% versus prior quarter due to increased capitalised stripping at the Gounkoto open-pit,in-line with plan Projects and Exploration Gounkoto underground remains on track to start development in Q4 2020 Potential minelife extensions continue to be confirmed in Q2. Drilling at the Yalea Transfer Zone extended mineralisation by an additional 160m and is currently 480m south of the extent of the 2019 block model Loulo-Gounkoto21 (80%) Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 8,736 Total tonnes mined (000) 7,572 8,048 Average grade processed (g/t) 4.92 4.96 4.74 Ore tonnes processed (000) 972 980 1,034 Recovery rate (%) 92% 90% 93% Gold produced (oz 000) 141 141 147 Gold sold (oz 000) 157 123 148 Income ($ millions) 107 68 32 EBITDA ($ millions)10 167 115 102 Capital expenditures ($ 55 32 31 millions) Minesite sustaining 55 32 29 - Project - 2 1,012 Cost of sales ($/oz)7 1,002 1,072 639 Total cash costs ($/oz)8 614 598 1,030 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8 891 811 Refer to the Technical Report on the Loulo-Gounkoto Gold Mine Complex, Mali dated September 18, 2018 with an effective date of December 31, 2017, and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov on January 2, 2019 Loulo District…strong drill results to drive mine life extensionsi Baboto N Yatela Gara Loulo 3 Sadiola Yalea Senegal Loulo Gounkoto Faraba District Sabodola Gara Tabakoto Massawa Yalea Mali Gounkoto Petowal Saraya Kenieba Bambadji JV Kedougou Fekola 25km Diakha Boto 5km Fekola Focus Areas Loulo: Loulo 3 new intersections confirmed high grade mineralisation is still open down plunge. Footwall intercepts include 19.25m at 6.06g/t and 6.85m at 5.81g/t High-grade Yalea transfer zone extended 480m beyond 2019 block model and still open down plunge. Significant intercepts include 14.95m at 7.34g/t and 8.70m at 22g/t Structural thickening at base of Yalea Transfer Zone supports wider intercepts including 66.0m at 4.83g/t, 28.0m at 4.10g/t, 25.4m at 4.61g/t, 17.8m at 3.22g/t and 17.4m at 15.68g/t - further enhancing significant resource potential Gounkoto: >1 km long mineralised trend confirmed south of Gounkoto open pit. Significant results include 9m at 3.42g/t and 7m at 7.23g/t Bambadji: Second phase of auger drilling extends Kora-Latifa prospective corridor over 11km. New diamond drilling confirms significance of Gefa mineralised system. Follow up drilling in Faleme volcanics highlights positive results Strong results from prefeasibility studyii at Sabodala- Massawa complex iSee Appendix E for additional details including assay results for the significant intercepts iiThe website link to the Teranga press release titled "Teranga Gold Announces Positive Pre-Feasibility Study Results for Top-TierSabodala-Massawa Gold Complex" can be found here Tongon… Côte d'Ivoire Production 5% higher than the prior quarter due to stronger throughput Per ounce costs improved from Q1 driven by lower processing and mining costs Delivering Mine Life Extension At Mercator, a revised geological model optimised that resulting in higher grades at similar metal content Conceptual economic analysis with final pit designs underway for this satellite deposit located 15km from the Tongon plant Exploration during Q2 focused on several priority targets located on three major structures Follow-up drilling will continue in Q3, including the evaluation of four targets along the western flank of the Badenou trend Tongon (89.7%) Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 Ore tonnes processed (000) 1,013 982 945 2.34 Average grade processed (g/t) 2.34 2.31 83% Recovery rate (%) 83% 85% 64 Gold produced (oz 000) 61 61 1,275 Cost of sales ($/oz)7 1,368 1,562 688 Total cash costs ($/oz)8 762 750 745 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8 788 802 Nielle…exploring new corridors for opportunities to extend LoM Côte d'Ivoire Sekala 2019 Probable Mineral Reserve: 510kt at 1.85g/t for 30.5koz Djinni 2019 Indicated Resource: 1.9Mt at 2.30g/t for 139koz 2019 Inferred Resource: 1.2Mt at 2.41g/t for 94koz Mercator Satellite Badenou Trend (10) Kanon (9) Zulu area Kamino N Sougo Known Deposits Active/historic targets Early stage (map + litho) Q1 generated targets parked Tongon West Satellite 10km N Stabilo Trend (2) Seydou N-Jubula (6) Koro Seydou S. 2019 Probable Mineral Reserve: 408kt at 1.95g/t for 26koz North Zone Pit South Zone Pit Tekono Trend Soumo Rokubo Moyet Trend Tiebila Loko Rhodia Mira Djinni PFS and EISA underway SZ and NZ cut back evaluations underway Stabilo Trend: Seydou N - Jubula, 5.1km structure beneath ferricrete plateau tested with Auger program for follow up in Q3 Moyet Trend: First phase Scout RC at Tiebila East evaluated target prospectivity, alteration system open along strike supporting prospectivity of the trend Tekono Trend: AC drilling in progress at Soumo target, 3.6km strike opportunity, 5km from plant Badenou Trend: Mercator: Added drilling and updated model drives increase in potential for mineral resource definition 4 targets: Zulu West, Kanon, Zulu main and Kamino North prioritised. Follow up AC drilling started to evaluate targets Kibali… DRC Kibali continued to deliver consistent results, with production in-line versus Q1 Total cash cost per ounce8 was 6% higher than the prior quarter due to increased labour and logistic charges as well as higher royalties from higher gold prices Despite this, AISC per ounce8 was 4% lower than Q1 due to decrease in underground development Kibali22 (45%) Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 Total tonnes mined (000) 3,253 3,175 2,938 Average grade processed (g/t) 3.68 3.77 3.88 Ore tonnes processed (000) 857 838 850 Recovery rate (%) 89% 89% 89% Gold produced (oz 000) 90 91 95 Gold sold (oz 000) 96 88 95 Income ($ millions) 64 48 43 106 EBITDA ($ millions)10 89 74 10 Capital expenditures ($ millions) 15 10 9 Minesite sustaining 15 10 1 Project - - 1,067 Cost of sales ($/oz)7 1,045 868 617 Total cash costs ($/oz)8 582 540 739 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8 773 651 Refer to the Technical Report on the Kibali Gold Mine, Democratic Republic of the Congo dated September 18, 2018 with an effective date of December 31, 2017, and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov on January 2, 2019 North Mara… Tanzania Gold production in Q2 5% higher than prior quarter primarily due to higher processed grade as open pit mining ceased during the quarter and mill feed was mainly sourced from higher grade underground zones at Gokona Total cash cost per ounce8 was 12% higher than Q1 due to higher direct mining costs from transition to underground mining We continue to evaluate sequencing at North Mara and expect to update the mineplan in due course for an optimised restart of open pit mining Capital expenditures in Q2 were significantly higher than Q1 due to our investment in the tailings storage facility, other water management initiatives and land acquisitions We expect this capital investment to reduce over time as legacy issues in Tanzania are addressed North Mara (84%)23 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 Total tonnes mined (000) 766 2,448 2,709 Average grade processed 3.75 3.42 5.37 (g/t) Ore tonnes processed (000) 611 636 467 Recovery rate (%) 93% 93% 94% Gold produced (oz 000) 68 65 76 Gold sold (oz 000) 67 70 66 Income ($ millions) 44 49 31 EBITDA ($ millions)10 65 70 47 Capital expenditures ($ 30 13 10 millions) Minesite sustaining 29 11 7 1 Project 2 3 1,040 Cost of sales ($/oz)7 959 800 724 Total cash costs ($/oz)8 646 539 1,166 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8 816 675 North Mara…Gokona targets Extensive upside potential, open in all directionsi West +2.8km East GOKONA UG GENA OP Open Open KOFIA Open Drill Drill Gap Gap Shoot Upper East Phase 1 Phase 2 Extn. Potential Shoot Reserve Au g/t Replacement Gena Conversion Area 2.5-5 Deep 5-10 Potential resource extn. Central >10 UGKD674 UGKD664 Open UGKD666: 6m @ 2.65g/t UGKD672: No sig. intercept UGKD681: 6m @ 8.03g/t 7m @ 2.50g/t 7m @ 4.38g/t UGKD682: 9m @ 3.62g/t UGKD688: 7m @ 2.66g/t 6m @ 30.43g/t UGKD690: 6m @ 3.40g/t 7m @ 3.50g/t 6.08m @ 7.57g/t UGKD687: 9m @ 11.35g/t 5.6m @ 3.81g/t UGKD671: 5m @ 3.64g/t 6m @ 3.02g/t 6m @ 6.83g/t Lower West Potential Reserve Extension UGKD692 5m @ 2.35g/t 9m @ 4.58g/t UGKD693 6m @ 2.96/t 5m @ 3.43g/t 19.7m @ 37.51g/t UGKD665 Priority Targets 6m @ 4.82g/t No sig intercept Mid 2020 conversion UGKD679 Deep 17m @ 3.44g/t Q2 conversion drilling EOY 2020 conversion Deep UGKD680 Scout drilling Scout drilling in Q3 East 5.8m @ 4.01g/t Centr UGKD648 al UGKD697 Current targets have capacity to replace 2020 and 2021 depletion No sig intercept 17m @ 18.94g/t In Q2, re-logging extended geological model 900m along strike, UGKD655 7m @ 4.15g/t covering Gena 5.4m @ 3.74g/t UGKD695 Scout exploration drilling to test potential for extra resources UGKD694A 8m @ 6.52g/t 11m @ 4.03g/t Gena conversion drilling aims to inform a larger pit cutback decision 5.5m @ 22.57g/t 6m @ 2.40g/t end of year 2020 iSee Appendix F for additional details including assay results for the significant intercepts North Mara…Kofia target Potential extension opportunity Upper Westi Initial scout drilling aims to extend UGKD688 UGKD687 7m @ 2.66g/t 9m @ 11.35g/t Gokona system 500m west of current 6m @ 30.43g/t 5.6m @ 3.81g/t block model UGKD690 UGKD671 Previous drilling 300m east of Kofia 6m @ 3.40g/t 5m @ 3.64g/t 7m @ 3.50g/t 6m @ 3.02g/t returned strong mineralisation (Upper 6.08m @ 7.57g/t 6m @ 6.83g/t West) Kofia has Gokona style potassium 900m feldspar alteration and the same host Gokona sequence (andesitic porphyry and sediment). Chargeability anomalies are located on the HW and FW contacts Good continuity mapped in geology, alteration and geophysical response Kofia Exploration Targetii Upper Westi Area: 500m strike x 350vm Drillhole geology Average TWiii: 5m (range 3.8m to 6.8m) UGKD666: UGKD681: Potential Grades: 4g/t to 5g/t 6m @ 2.65g/t 6m @ 8.03g/t Mafic Schist (MSC) UGKD672: 7m @ 2.50g/t Host Sequence (CAP + SED) iiPotential grades are conceptual in nature and there has No sig intercept 7m @ 4.38g/t been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource UGKD682: Volcanic Andesite (VAN) at this time and it is uncertain that further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. 9m @ 3.62g/t iiiTrue width iSee Appendix F for additional details including assay results for the significant intercepts N Nyabigena 600m Tertiary Fault (dextral) HW Contact (MSC) FW Contact (VAN) IP Chargeability Anomaly Logged Alteration (A1 to A3) Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi… Tanzania Bulyanhulu On track to resume underground mining operations by end of 2020, in line with guidance Shaft refurbishment scheduled to start in August Buzwagi Focus is on optimising throughput and managing grade from stockpile processing Scout drilling to validate the exploration model for upside potential at depth has commenced, totaling 2,720m Exports of Concentrate Stockpiled Approximately 30% of concentrate shipped by end of Q2 with remainder shipped in Q3 First $100 million tranche of settlement paid to Government of Tanzania in May 2020 Bulyanhulu (84%)23 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 Gold produced (oz 000) 7 7 6 Gold sold (oz 000) 30 7 6 Cost of sales ($/oz)7 1,658 1,685 1,217 Total cash costs ($/oz)8 950 686 525 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8 1,014 906 666 Buzwagi (84%)23 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 Gold produced (oz 000) 20 22 19 Gold sold (oz 000) 56 24 20 Cost of sales ($/oz)7 909 1,373 1,198 Total cash costs ($/oz)8 751 1,275 1,099 All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8 770 1,288 1,150 Central and East Africa… Congo - Tanzania Craton Central African Republic South Sudan Kibali Drilling in progress confirming presence at depth of plunging controls on mineralisation at KCD and satellite deposits Kibali Ngayu Belt Democratic Republic of Congo Gold deposits Exploration focus Greenstone Belt Archean Granitoid Phanerozoic Proterozoic Archean Gneiss Uganda N Lake Kenya Victoria North Mara Bulyanhulu Buzwagi Tanzania Kalimva - deeper drilling scheduled to test for underground potential Follow up work begins on regional anomalies outside the KZ trend Tanzania North Mara Gokona drill results validate revised geology model and exceed grade expectations pointing to anticipated resource increase District scale mapping and modelling reveals new target area Nyabigena conversion drilling aims to inform a larger pit cutback decision end of year 2020 Bulyanhulu Visible gold intersected ~400m below M&I resource supporting down plunge continuity of high grade Deep 500km West Shoots Copper mines…. Lumwana, Zambia Best quarterly production from Lumwana in several years Production 13% higher than Q1 due to improved head grade, combined with solid throughput performance at the plant Higher grades and cost control resulted in a 5% decrease in C1 cash costs per pound9 from Q1 Jabal Sayid, Saudi Arabia (50%) Production in line with the prior quarter, delivering Q2 per pound costs below the bottom end of 2020 guidance Concentrate filter expansion project to improve milling rates and availability continues to advance to completion for H2 2020 Zaldívar, Chile (50%) Production lower than Q1 mainly due to lower grades and recoveries, partially offset by improved heap leach throughput Chloride Leach Project - mobilisation of contractors ramped up in July with onsite activities expected to commence in August. Project remains on-budget with efforts underway to minimize delays due to Covid-19 Lumwana (100%) Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 72 Copper produced (lbs million) 64 49 2.06 Cost of sales ($/lb) 1.94 2.07 1.55 C1 cash costs ($/lb)9 1.63 1.70 2.27 All-in sustaining costs ($/lb)9 2.26 2.78 Jabal Sayid (50%) Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 20 Copper produced (lbs million) 20 16 1.41 Cost of sales ($/lb)7 1.28 1.45 1.14 C1 cash costs ($/lb)9 0.97 1.22 1.41 All-in sustaining costs ($/lb)9 1.11 1.31 Zaldívar (50%) Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 28 Copper produced (lbs million) 31 32 2.52 Cost of sales ($/lb)7 2.39 2.32 1.79 C1 cash costs ($/lb)9 1.71 1.61 2.09 All-in sustaining costs ($/lb)9 1.99 1.85 Relative Share Price Performance… Relative Share Price Performance since merger with Randgold announced Relative Share Price Performance YTD 300 Base = 100 275 Barrick 183% 250 225 200 175 150 125 100 Spot Gold 63% GDX 132% 75 Sep-18 Jan-19 May-19 Sep-19 Jan-20 May-20 170 Base = 100 160 Barrick 59% 150 140 130 120 110 100 Spot Gold 29% 90 GDX 49% 80 70 60 Jan-20 Feb-20 Mar-20 Apr-20 May-20 Jun-20 Jul-20 Market data as at July 28, 2020. Share price performance based in USD. Source: Bloomberg Financial Markets Endnotes Loss time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) is a ratio calculated as follows: number of loss time injuries x 1,000,000 hours divided by the total number of hours worked. Total reportable incident frequency rate (TRIFR) is a ratio calculated as follows: number of reportable injuries x 1,000,000 hours divided by the total number of hours worked. Reportable injuries include fatalities, lost time injuries, restricted duty injuries, and medically treated injuries. Class 1 - High Significance is defined as an incident that causes significant negative impacts on human health or the environment or an incident that extends onto publicly accessible land and has the potential to cause significant adverse impact to surrounding communities, livestock or wildlife. "Free cash flow" is a non-GAAP financial performance measure which deducts capital expenditures from net cash provided by operating activities. Barrick believes this to be a useful indicator of our ability to operate without reliance on additional borrowing or usage of existing cash. Free cash flow is intended to provide additional information only and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures of performance presented by other companies. Free cash flow should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. For further details on this non-GAAP measure, please refer to page 80 of the MD&A accompanying Barrick's second quarter 2020 financial statements filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. "Adjusted net earnings" and "adjusted net earnings per share" are non-GAAP financial performance measures. Adjusted net earnings excludes the following from net earnings: certain impairment charges (reversals) related to intangibles, goodwill, property, plant and equipment, and investments; gains (losses) and other one-time costs relating to acquisitions or dispositions; foreign currency translation gains (losses); significant tax adjustments not related to current period earnings; unrealized gains (losses) on non-hedge derivative instruments; and the tax effect and non-controlling interest of these items. The Company uses this measure internally to evaluate our underlying operating performance for the reporting periods presented and to assist with the planning and forecasting of future operating results. Barrick believes that adjusted net earnings is a useful measure of our performance because these adjusting items do not reflect the underlying operating performance of our core mining business and are not necessarily indicative of future operating results. Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures of performance presented by other companies. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. For further details on these non-GAAP measures, please refer to page 79-80 of the MD&A accompanying Barrick's second quarter 2020 financial statements filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. A Tier One Gold Asset is a mine with a stated life in excess of 10 years, annual production of at least 500,000 ounces of gold and total cash costs per ounce over the mine life that are in the lower half of the industry cost curve. Cost of sales applicable to gold per ounce is calculated using cost of sales applicable to gold on an attributable basis (removing the non-controlling interest of 40% Pueblo Viejo; 20% Loulo-Gounkoto; 10.3% Tongon; 16% North Mara, Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi starting January 1, 2020, the date the GoT's 16% free carried interest was made effective (36.1% from January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019; notwithstanding the completion of the Acacia transaction on September 17, 2019, we consolidated our interest in Acacia and recorded a non-controlling interest of 36.1% in the income statement for the entirety of the third quarter of 2019 as a matter of convenience); 63.1% South Arturo from cost of sales from July 1, 2019 onwards as a result of its contribution to Nevada Gold Mines (and on a 40% basis from January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019); and our proportionate share of cost of sales attributable to equity method investments (Kibali, and Morila until the second quarter of 2019), divided by attributable gold ounces. Also removes the non-controlling interest of 38.5% Nevada Gold Mines from cost of sales from July 1, 2019 onwards. Cost of sales applicable to copper per pound is calculated using cost of sales applicable to copper including our proportionate share of cost of sales attributable to equity method investments (Zaldívar and Jabal Sayid), divided by consolidated copper pounds (including our proportionate share of copper pounds from our equity method investments). Endnotes "Total cash costs" per ounce and "All-in sustaining costs" per ounce are non-GAAP financial performance measures. "Total cash costs" per ounce starts with cost of sales applicable to gold production, but excludes the impact of depreciation, the non-controlling interest of cost of sales, and includes by-product credits. "All-in sustaining costs" per ounce begin with "Total cash costs" per ounce and add further costs which reflect the additional costs of operating a mine, primarily sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining leases, general & administrative costs, minesite exploration and evaluation costs, and reclamation cost accretion and amortization. Barrick believes that the use of "total cash costs" per ounce and "all-in sustaining costs" per ounce will assist investors, analysts and other stakeholders in understanding the costs associated with producing gold, understanding the economics of gold mining, assessing our operating performance and also our ability to generate free cash flow from current operations and to generate free cash flow on an overall Company basis. "Total cash costs" per ounce and "All-in sustaining costs" per ounce are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. Although a standardized definition of all-in sustaining costs was published in 2013 by the World Gold Council (a market development organization for the gold industry comprised of and funded by gold mining companies from around the world, including Barrick), it is not a regulatory organization, and other companies may calculate this measure differently. Starting from the first quarter of 2019, we have renamed "cash costs" to "total cash costs" when referring to our gold operations. The calculation of total cash costs is identical to our previous calculation of cash costs with only a change in the naming convention of this non-GAAP measure. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. For further details on these non-GAAP measures, please refer to pages 81-98 of the MD&A accompanying Barrick's second quarter 2020 financial statements filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. "C1 cash costs" per pound and "All-in sustaining costs" per pound are non-GAAP financial performance measures. "C1 cash costs" per pound is based on cost of sales but excludes the impact of depreciation and royalties and production taxes and includes treatment and refinement charges. "All-in sustaining costs" per pound begins with "C1 cash costs" per pound and adds further costs which reflect the additional costs of operating a mine, primarily sustaining capital expenditures, general & administrative costs and royalties and production taxes. Barrick believes that the use of "C1 cash costs" per pound and "all-in sustaining costs" per pound will assist investors, analysts, and other stakeholders in understanding the costs associated with producing copper, understanding the economics of copper mining, assessing our operating performance, and also our ability to generate free cash flow from current operations and to generate free cash flow on an overall Company basis. "C1 cash costs" per pound and "All-in sustaining costs" per pound are intended to provide additional information only, do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar measures of performance presented by other companies. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. For further details on these non-GAAP measures, please refer to pages 99-100 of the MD&A accompanying Barrick's second quarter 2020 financial statements filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the following from net earnings: income tax expense; finance costs; finance income; and depreciation. Management believes that EBITDA is a valuable indicator of our ability to generate liquidity by producing operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations, and fund capital expenditures. Management uses EBITDA for this purpose. Adjusted EBITDA removes the effect of impairment charges; acquisition/disposition gains/losses; foreign currency translation gains/losses; other expense adjustments; unrealized gains on non-hedge derivative instruments; and the impact of the income tax expense, finance costs, finance income and depreciation incurred in our equity method accounted investments. We believe these items provide a greater level of consistency with the adjusting items included in our Adjusted Net Earnings reconciliation, with the exception that these amounts are adjusted to remove any impact on finance costs/income, income tax expense and/or depreciation as they do not affect EBITDA. We believe this additional information will assist analysts, investors and other stakeholders of Barrick in better understanding our ability to generate liquidity from our full business, including equity method investments, by excluding these amounts from the calculation as they are not indicative of the performance of our core mining business and not necessarily reflective of the underlying operating results for the periods presented. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures of performance presented by other companies. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. For further details on these non-GAAP measures, please refer to pages 101-102 of the MD&A accompanying Barrick's second quarter 2020 financial statements filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. These amounts are presented on the same basis as our guidance and include our 60% share of Pueblo Viejo, 80% share of Loulo-Gounkoto, 89.7% share of Tongon, 45% share of Kibali, 40% share of Morila and 60% share of South Arturo (36.9% of South Arturo from July 1, 2019 onwards as a result of its contribution to Nevada Gold Mines), our 84% share of Tanzania starting January 1, 2020, the date the GoT's 16% free carried interest was made effective (63.9% share from January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019; notwithstanding the completion of the Acacia transaction on September 17, 2019, we consolidated our interest in Acacia and recorded a non- controlling interest of 36.1% in the income statement for the entirety of the third quarter of 2019 as a matter of convenience, and 100% share from October 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) and our 50% share of Zaldívar and Jabal Sayid. Starting July 1, 2019, it also includes our 61.5% share of Nevada Gold Mines. Endnotes On July 1, 2019, Barrick's Goldstrike and Newmont's Carlin were contributed to Nevada Gold Mines and are now referred to as Carlin. As a result, the amounts presented represent Goldstrike on a 100% basis (including our 60% share of South Arturo) up until June 30, 2019, and the combined results of Carlin and Goldstrike (including NGM's 60% share of South Arturo) on a 61.5% basis thereafter. On July 1, 2019, Cortez was contributed to Nevada Gold Mines, a joint venture with Newmont. As a result, the amounts presented are on an 100% basis up until June 30, 2019, and on a 61.5% basis thereafter. Amounts presented exclude capitalized interest. Estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Estimates are as of December 31, 2019, unless otherwise noted. Cortez Underground proven reserves of 959 thousand tonnes grading 9.61 g/t, representing 296 thousand ounces of gold; probable reserves of 11.2 million tonnes grading 10.1 g/t, representing 3.6 million ounces of gold; measured resources of 1.5 million tonnes grading 8.41 g/t, representing 397 thousand ounces of gold; indicated resources of 15.2 million tonnes grading 8.90 g/t, representing 4.3 million ounces of gold; inferred resources of 1.2 million tonnes grading 8.33 g/t, representing 313 thousand ounces of gold. Complete mineral reserve and resource data, including tonnes, grades, and ounces, as well as the assumptions on which the mineral reserves and resources for Barrick are reported (on an attributable basis), can be found on pages 119-129 of Barrick's Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Report. Barrick owned 75% of Turquoise Ridge through the end of the second quarter of 2019, with our joint venture partner, Newmont, owning the remaining 25%. Turquoise Ridge was proportionately consolidated on the basis that the joint venture partners that have joint control have rights to the assets and obligations for the liabilities relating to the arrangement. The figures presented in this table are based on our 75% interest in Turquoise Ridge until June 30, 2019. On July 1, 2019, Barrick's 75% interest in Turquoise Ridge and Newmont's Twin Creeks and 25% interest in Turquoise Ridge were contributed to Nevada Gold Mines. Starting July 1, 2019, the results represent our 61.5% share of Turquoise Ridge and Twin Creeks, now referred to as Turquoise Ridge. Pueblo Viejo is accounted for as a subsidiary with a 40% non-controlling interest. The results in the table and the discussion that follows are based on our 60% share only. Barrick owns 50% of Veladero with our joint venture partner, Shandong Gold, owning the remaining 50%. Veladero is proportionately consolidated on the basis that the joint venture partners that have joint control have rights to the assets and obligations for the liabilities relating to the arrangement. The figures presented in this table and the discussion that follows are based on our 50% interest in Veladero inclusive of the impact of remeasurement of our interest in Veladero following the disposal of a 50% interest on June 30, 2017. Estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Estimates are as of December 31, 2019, unless otherwise noted. Alturas inferred resources of 260 million tonnes grading 1.1 g/t, representing 8.9 million ounces of gold. Complete mineral reserve and resource data, including tonnes, grades, and ounces, as well as the assumptions on which the mineral reserves and resources for Barrick are reported (on an attributable basis), can be found on pages 119-129 of Barrick's Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Report. Barrick owns 47.5% of Porgera with our joint venture partners, Zijin Mining and Mineral Resources Enga, owning the remaining 47.5% and 5%, respectively. Porgera is proportionately consolidated on the basis that the joint venture partners that have joint control have rights to the assets and obligations for the liabilities relating to the arrangement. The figures presented in this table and the discussion that follows are based on our 47.5% interest in Porgera. Barrick owns 80% of Société des Mines de Loulo SA and Société des Mines de Gounkoto with the Republic of Mali owning 20%. Loulo-Gounkoto is accounted for as a subsidiary with a 20% non-controlling interest on the basis that Barrick controls the asset. The results in the table and the discussion that follows are based on our 80% share inclusive of the impact of the purchase price allocation resulting from the merger of Barrick and Randgold. Endnotes Barrick owns 45% of Kibali Goldmines SA (Kibali) with the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC") and our joint venture partner, AngloGold Ashanti, owning 10% and 45%, respectively. Kibali is accounted for as an equity method investment on the basis that the joint venture partners that have joint control have rights to the net assets of the joint venture. The figures presented in this table and the discussion that follows are based on our 45% effective interest in Kibali inclusive of the impact of the purchase price allocation resulting from the merger of Barrick and Randgold. Formerly part of Acacia Mining plc. On September 17, 2019, Barrick acquired all of the shares of Acacia it did not own. The results are on a 63.9% basis until September 30, 2019 (notwithstanding the completion of the Acacia transaction on September 17, 2019, we consolidated our interest in Acacia and recorded a non-controlling interest of 36.1% in the income statement for the entirety of the third quarter of 2019 as a matter of convenience), on a 100% basis from October 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 and on a 84% basis starting January 1, 2020, the date the GoT's 16% free carried interest was made effective. Estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Estimates are as of December 31, 2019, unless otherwise noted. Pueblo Viejo measured resources of 130 million tonnes grading 2.41 g/t, representing 10 million ounces of gold; indicated resources of 210 million tonnes grading 2.25 g/t, representing 15 million ounces of gold; inferred resources of 54 million tonnes grading 2.1 g/t, representing 3.7 million ounces of gold. Complete mineral reserve and resource data, including tonnes, grades, and ounces, as well as the assumptions on which the mineral reserves and resources for Barrick are reported (on an attributable basis), can be found on pages 119-129 of Barrick's Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Report. Pueblo Viejo historical contained ounces processed of 51 million tonnes grading 4.81 g/t, representing 7.9 million ounces of gold. Technical Information The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Yopps, MMSA, Manager of Growth Projects, Nevada Gold Mines; Craig Fiddes, SME-RM, Manager - Resource Modeling, Nevada Gold Mines; Chad Yuhasz, P.Geo, Mineral Resource Manager, Latin America and Asia Pacific; Simon Bottoms, CGeol, MGeol, FGS, FAusIMM, Mineral Resources Manager, Africa and Middle East; Rodney Quick, MSc, Pr. Sci.Nat, Mineral Resource Management and Evaluation Executive; John Steele, CIM, Metallurgy, Engineering and Capital Projects Executive; and Rob Krcmarov, FAusIMM, Executive Vice President, Exploration and Growth - each a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates are estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Unless otherwise noted, such mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates are as of December 31, 2019. Appendix A - Carlin Trend Significant Intercept Tablei Drill Results from Q2 2020 Core Drill Holeii Width Azimuth Dip Interval (m) (m)iii Au (g/t) 781.2 - 782.7 1.5 6.9 784.6 - 786.1 1.5 5.1 CGX-00076A 115 -75 807.4 - 810.5 3.1 5.5 825.7 - 847.0 21.3 35.3 898.2 - 901.9 3.7 9.0 908.3 - 909.2 0.9 7.4 842.5 - 847.7 5.2 10.9 PGX-20002iv 9 -68 850.7 - 854.4 3.7 9.4 911.1 - 912.6 1.5 9.1 914.1 - 915.6 1.5 5.5 LBB-20002 0 -90 980.4 - 983.5 3.1 7.3 1059.0 - 1060.5 1.5 5.2 All intercepts calculated using a 5 g/t Au cutoff and are uncapped; minimum intercept width is 0.8 m; internal dilution is less than 20% total width Carlin Trend drill hole nomenclature: Project area (CGX - Leeville, PGX - Post-Gen, LBB - Little Boulder Basin) followed by the year (20 for 2020) then hole number True width of intercepts are uncertain at this stage Partial results received; results pending from 145-819 m and 977-1053 m The drilling results for the Carlin Trend contained in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All drill hole assay information has been manually reviewed and approved by staff geologists and re-checked by the project manager. Sample preparation and analyses are conducted by an independent laboratory, ALS Minerals. Procedures are employed to ensure security of samples during their delivery from the drill rig to the laboratory. The quality assurance procedures, data verification and assay protocols used in connection with drilling and sampling on the Carlin Trend conform to industry accepted quality control methods. Appendix B - CHUG Significant Intercept Tablei Drill Results from Q2 2020 Core Drill Holeii Azimuth Dip Interval (m) Width (m)iii Au (g/t) CHMX-051 262.3 -42.9 276.1-305.7 29.6 8.64 CHMX-052 263.4 -47.3 276.8-289.6 12.8 7.95 296.0-314.6 18.6 4.94 All intercepts calculated using a 3.43 g/t Au cutoff and are uncapped; minimum intercept width is 3.0 m; maximum dilution is 6.1m Cortez Hills Underground drill hole nomenclature: CHMX (Cortex Hills Minex) with no designation of the year True width of intercepts are uncertain at this stage The drilling results for the Cortez property contained in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All drill hole assay information has been manually reviewed and approved by staff geologists and re-checked by the project manager. Sample preparation and analyses are conducted by an independent laboratory, ALS Minerals. Procedures are employed to ensure security of samples during their delivery from the drill rig to the laboratory. The quality assurance procedures, data verification and assay protocols used in connection with drilling and sampling on the Cortez property conform to industry accepted quality control methods. Appendix C - Fourmile Significant Intercept Tablei Drill Results from Q2 2020 Width Core Drill Holeii Azimuth Dip Interval (m) (m)iii Au (g/t) FM20-153Dv 73 -80 1177.8 - 1182.5 4.7 41.5 1388.7 - 1390.1 1.4 14.6 FM20-154D 42 -84 1406.4 - 1415.8 9.4 17.9 1419.5 - 1421.0 1.5 24.0 1424.6 - 1425.5 0.9 16.0 FM20-156D 128 -81 no significant intercept FM20-158D 78 -73 794.1 - 802.5 8.4 21.5 1153.2 - 1154.1 0.9 10.6 FM20-159Div 23 -76 no significant intercept FM20-160Div 121 -71 588.6 - 593.8 5.2 10.6 597.7 - 599.2 1.5 5.6 602.3 - 606.2 3.9 7.3 1151.5 - 1153.0 1.5 30.3 FM20-161Div 98 -84 1157.0 - 1159.4 2.4 15.1 1169.7 - 1172.6 2.9 13.1 1232.8 - 1236.0 3.2 10.5 FM20-165Div 88 -80 1503.7 - 1505.2 1.5 28.6 All intercepts calculated using a 5 g/t Au cutoff and are uncapped; minimum intercept width is 0.8 m; internal dilution is less than 20% total width Fourmile drill hole nomenclature: FM (Fourmile) followed by the year (20 for 2020) True width of intercepts are uncertain at this stage Partial results received Partial results reported in Q1 The drilling results for the Fourmile property contained in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All drill hole assay information has been manually reviewed and approved by staff geologists and re-checked by the project manager. Sample preparation and analyses are conducted by an independent laboratory, ALS Minerals. Procedures are employed to ensure security of samples during their delivery from the drill rig to the laboratory. The quality assurance procedures, data verification and assay protocols used in connection with drilling and sampling on the Fourmile property conform to industry accepted quality control methods. Appendix D - Alturas/Del Carmen Significant Intercept Tablei Drill Results from Q1 2020 Drill Holeii Azimuth Dip Interval (m) Width (m)iii Au (g/t) DDH-DCA-033 90 -70 157-228 71 1.56 DDH-DCA-040 90 -70 211 239 3.38 All significant intercepts reported at 0.25 g/t Au cutoff; include reported at 1 g/t Au cutoff, sub-include at 3 g/t Au cutoff. Internal dilution of no more than 10 consecutive meters below cut-off included in the calculation. Alturas/Del Carmen drill hole nomenclature: DDH/RC (Diamond Drillhole or Reverse Core), DCA (Del Carmen - Alturas project code) and a consecutive number. True widths uncertain at this stage. Minimum intercept length 10m. The drilling results for the Alturas/Del Carmen project contained in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All drill hole assay information has been manually reviewed and approved by staff geologists and re-checked by the project manager. Sample preparation and analyses are conducted by ALS Minerals, an independent laboratory. Industry accepted best practices for preparation and fire assaying procedures are utilized to determine gold content. Procedures are employed to ensure security of samples during their delivery from the drill rig to the laboratory. The quality assurance procedures, data verification and assay protocols used in connection with drilling and sampling on the Alturas/Del Carmen project conform to industry accepted quality control methods. Appendix E - Loulo-Gounkoto Significant Intercept Tablei Drill Results from Q1 & Q2 2020 Lode Drill Holeii Azimuth Dip Interval (m) Width (m)iii Au (g/t) DB-1 DB1RC002 226.00 -52.00 12-18 6.00 4.12 DB-1 DB1RC003 228.36 -52.36 113-117 4.00 1.35 DB-1 DB1RC003 228.36 -52.36 128-136 8.00 3.35 DB-1 DB1RC004 225.88 -53.73 192-196 4.00 2.68 DB-1 DB1RC004 225.88 -53.73 210-213 3.00 0.60 DB-1 DB1RC004 225.88 -53.73 216-218 2.00 1.28 DB-1 DB1RC004 225.88 -53.73 222-234 12.00 0.96 DB-1 DB1RC007 225.69 -52.79 108-117 9.00 3.42 DB-1 DB1RC014 229.40 -51.25 255-262 7.00 7.23 DB-1 DB1RC016 231.32 -52.78 25-27 2.00 0.99 DB-1 DB1RC016 231.32 -52.78 30-32 2.00 0.85 DB-1 DB1RC017 228.00 -51.00 69-73 4.00 0.62 DB-1 DB1RC017 228.00 -51.00 76-78 2.00 0.58 DB-1 DB1RC017 228.00 -51.00 92-95 3.00 0.83 DB-1 DB1RC018 227.40 -52.11 71-76 5.00 1.68 DB-1 DB1RC018 227.40 -52.11 199-204 5.00 0.98 DB-1 DB1RC018 227.40 -52.11 215-217 2.00 1.19 Loulo 3 L3DH242 227.18 -61.61 196.1-206.4 10.30 3.30 Loulo 3 L3DH242 227.18 -61.61 210.2-215.3 5.10 3.06 Loulo 3 L3DH242 227.18 -61.61 251.8-255.55 3.75 4.25 Loulo 3 L3DH244 224.04 -64.57 108.45-114.3 5.85 3.28 Loulo 3 L3DH244 224.04 -64.57 117.7-123.15 5.45 5.61 Loulo 3 L3DH246 228.08 -60.40 193.3-195.5 2.20 0.92 Loulo 3 L3DH247 225.31 -60.46 372.7-375.95 3.25 0.74 Loulo 3 L3DH248 239.01 -54.84 320.3-325.75 5.45 1.95 Loulo 3 L3DH248 239.01 -54.84 327.55-331.65 4.10 1.31 Loulo 3 L3DH248 239.01 -54.84 334.95-339.2 4.25 0.61 Loulo 3 L3DH248 239.01 -54.84 342.05-346.8 4.75 1.53 Loulo 3 L3DH248 239.01 -54.84 354.95-361.75 6.80 2.82 Loulo 3 L3DH248 239.01 -54.84 362.9-365.85 2.95 4.70 All intercepts calculated using a 0.5 g/t Au cutoff and are uncapped; minimum intercept width is 2m; internal dilution is equal to or less than 2m total width. Loulo - Gounkoto drill hole nomenclature: prospect initial Y/YA (Yalea), L3 (Loulo 3), DB1 (Domain Boundary 1) followed by type of drilling RC (Reverse Circulation) and DH (Diamond Drilling). True widths uncertain at this stage. The drilling results for the Loulo-Gounkoto property contained in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All drill hole assay information has been manually reviewed and approved by staff geologists and re-checked by the project manager. Sample preparation and analyses are conducted by SGS, an independent laboratory. Industry accepted best practices for preparation and fire assaying procedures are utilized to determine gold content. Procedures are employed to ensure security of samples during their delivery from the drill rig to the laboratory. The quality assurance procedures, data verification and assay protocols used in connection with drilling and sampling on the Loulo property conform to industry accepted quality control methods. Appendix E - Loulo-Gounkoto Significant Intercept Tablei Drill Holeii Drill Results from Q1 & Q2 2020 Width (m)iii Lode Azimuth Dip Interval (m) Au (g/t) Loulo 3 L3DH248 239.01 -54.84 368.45-374.2 5.75 3.72 Loulo 3 L3DH249 247.46 -62.43 308-310 2.00 2.84 Loulo 3 L3DH249 247.46 -62.43 313.5-316.85 3.35 0.79 Loulo 3 L3DH249 247.46 -62.43 320.95-340.2 19.25 6.06 Loulo 3 L3DH250 228.10 -50.90 322-346.8 24.80 7.51 Loulo 3 L3DH251B 214.00 -59.37 570.65-579.05 8.40 2.27 Loulo 3 L3DH251B 214.00 -59.37 581.25-587.35 6.10 5.81 Loulo 3 L3DH252B 235.28 -52.12 218.8-222.55 3.75 1.74 Loulo 3 L3DH252B 235.28 -52.12 234-237.95 3.95 0.57 Loulo 3 L3DH252B 235.28 -52.12 240.8-243.45 2.65 0.52 Loulo 3 L3DH253 258.08 -49.80 256.6-263.4 6.80 2.08 Loulo 3 L3DH254 245.15 -73.33 358.6-363.3 4.70 10.52 Loulo 3 L3DH254 245.15 -73.33 365.4-367.6 2.20 6.45 Loulo 3 L3DH265 217.16 -61.14 594.95-620.1 25.15 3.12 Loulo 3 L3DH265 217.16 -61.14 622-628.85 6.85 5.81 Loulo 3 L3DH265 217.16 -61.14 633.85-638.3 4.45 3.40 Loulo 3 L3DH267 226.35 -60.68 342.5-345.9 3.40 1.26 Loulo 3 L3DH267 226.35 -60.68 359.9-363.8 3.90 4.73 Loulo 3 L3DH270 223.29 -60.83 434.7-440.05 5.35 2.46 Transfer Zone YADH103 72.53 -70.76 1089.65-1100 10.35 2.86 Transfer Zone YADH103 72.53 -70.76 1102-1115 13.00 4.40 Transfer Zone YADH103 72.53 -70.76 1131-1140.7 9.70 1.50 Transfer Zone YADH103 72.53 -70.76 1143.2-1147 3.80 3.33 Transfer Zone YADH103 72.53 -70.76 1175.2-1178 2.80 0.70 Transfer Zone YADH148 68.00 -61.00 920.8-932.3 11.50 1.85 Transfer Zone YADH156 67.00 -60.00 970.7-985 14.30 2.63 Transfer Zone YADH160 68.89 -62.20 988.3-995.2 6.90 5.19 Transfer Zone YADH40 78.62 -67.61 874.8-881 6.20 4.31 Transfer Zone YADH43 76.00 -74.00 836.7-844 7.30 7.24 Transfer Zone YADH44 77.00 -73.00 836-842 6.00 1.91 All intercepts calculated using a 0.5 g/t Au cutoff and are uncapped; minimum intercept width is 2m; internal dilution is equal to or less than 2m total width. Loulo - Gounkoto drill hole nomenclature: prospect initial Y/YA (Yalea), L3 (Loulo 3), DB1 (Domain Boundary 1) followed by type of drilling RC (Reverse Circulation) and DH (Diamond Drilling). True widths uncertain at this stage. The drilling results for the Loulo-Gounkoto property contained in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All drill hole assay information has been manually reviewed and approved by staff geologists and re-checked by the project manager. Sample preparation and analyses are conducted by SGS, an independent laboratory. Industry accepted best practices for preparation and fire assaying procedures are utilized to determine gold content. Procedures are employed to ensure security of samples during their delivery from the drill rig to the laboratory. The quality assurance procedures, data verification and assay protocols used in connection with drilling and sampling on the Loulo property conform to industry accepted quality control methods. Appendix E - Loulo-Gounkoto Significant Intercept Tablei Drill Holeii Drill Results from Q1 & Q2 2020 Width (m)iii Lode Azimuth Dip Interval (m) Au (g/t) Transfer Zone YADH44 77.00 -73.00 845-850.5 5.50 2.20 Transfer Zone YADH44 77.00 -73.00 851.3-861.5 10.20 5.28 Transfer Zone YADH56 75.19 -67.11 745.7-749.1 3.40 0.75 Transfer Zone YADH56 75.19 -67.11 780-783.8 3.80 0.79 Transfer Zone YADH56 75.19 -67.11 792.8-796 3.20 1.01 Transfer Zone YADH56 75.19 -67.11 806.77-826.9 20.13 20.86 Transfer Zone YADH57 75.29 -65.77 825-830.7 5.70 0.67 Transfer Zone YADH57 75.29 -65.77 834.6-849.95 15.35 5.21 Transfer Zone YADH59 69.94 -79.28 868.2-890 21.80 3.36 Transfer Zone YADH60 57.00 -72.00 1097.8-1110.6 12.80 5.51 Transfer Zone YADH60 57.00 -72.00 1112.8-1115.2 2.40 0.81 Transfer Zone YADH60 57.00 -72.00 1131-1133.1 2.10 1.37 Transfer Zone YADH60 57.00 -72.00 1136.45-1141 4.55 5.50 Transfer Zone YADH60 57.00 -72.00 1143.1-1154 10.90 5.95 Transfer Zone YADH60 57.00 -72.00 1155.15-1163 7.85 2.31 Transfer Zone YADH61 74.00 -65.00 911-926.4 15.40 6.88 Transfer Zone YADH63 58.00 -66.00 1192.4-1209.8 17.40 15.68 Transfer Zone YADH63 58.00 -66.00 1211-1213.7 2.70 1.29 Transfer Zone YADH63 58.00 -66.00 1233.8-1236.3 2.50 4.74 Transfer Zone YADH63 58.00 -66.00 1244.95-1249.1 4.15 6.22 Transfer Zone YADH64 70.00 -68.00 1028.8-1054.2 25.40 4.61 Transfer Zone YADH64 70.00 -68.00 1055.4-1073.2 17.80 3.22 Transfer Zone YADH65 71.40 -69.60 1038.8-1048.3 9.50 2.07 Transfer Zone YADH65 71.40 -69.60 1051.3-1054.8 3.50 0.68 Transfer Zone YADH65 71.40 -69.60 1057.2-1075.2 18.00 1.84 Transfer Zone YADH65 71.40 -69.60 1080.9-1083 2.10 2.62 Transfer Zone YADH65 71.40 -69.60 1095.6-1101 5.40 1.85 Transfer Zone YADH65 71.40 -69.60 1113-1115.1 2.10 1.25 Transfer Zone YADH71 262.21 -5.19 882-884 2.00 0.84 Transfer Zone YADH71 262.21 -5.19 892.25-895 2.75 1.65 All intercepts calculated using a 0.5 g/t Au cutoff and are uncapped; minimum intercept width is 2m; internal dilution is equal to or less than 2m total width. Loulo - Gounkoto drill hole nomenclature: prospect initial Y/YA (Yalea), L3 (Loulo 3), DB1 (Domain Boundary 1) followed by type of drilling RC (Reverse Circulation) and DH (Diamond Drilling). True widths uncertain at this stage. The drilling results for the Loulo-Gounkoto property contained in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All drill hole assay information has been manually reviewed and approved by staff geologists and re-checked by the project manager. Sample preparation and analyses are conducted by SGS, an independent laboratory. Industry accepted best practices for preparation and fire assaying procedures are utilized to determine gold content. Procedures are employed to ensure security of samples during their delivery from the drill rig to the laboratory. The quality assurance procedures, data verification and assay protocols used in connection with drilling and sampling on the Loulo property conform to industry accepted quality control methods. Appendix E - Loulo-Gounkoto Significant Intercept Tablei Drill Holeii Drill Results from Q1 & Q2 2020 Width (m)iii Lode Azimuth Dip Interval (m) Au (g/t) Transfer Zone YADH71 262.21 -5.19 900.8-911.2 10.40 10.72 Transfer Zone YADH71 262.21 -5.19 912-921 9.00 1.21 Transfer Zone YADH71 262.21 -5.19 925-928.6 3.60 0.67 Transfer Zone YADH71 262.21 -5.19 1031.9-1044.6 12.70 4.68 Transfer Zone YADH71 262.21 -5.19 1045.45-1059 13.55 3.08 Transfer Zone YADH72 66.00 -63.00 954.75-963.4 8.65 2.70 Transfer Zone YADH72 66.00 -63.00 978.7-983.3 4.60 0.93 Transfer Zone YADH72 66.00 -63.00 984.37-987.6 3.23 0.55 Transfer Zone YADH72 66.00 -63.00 988.8-995 6.20 0.59 Transfer Zone YADH75 257.69 -79.37 819.5-835 15.50 2.27 Transfer Zone YADH75 257.69 -79.37 915.81-929 13.19 3.15 Transfer Zone YADH75 257.69 -79.37 946-950 4.00 3.68 Transfer Zone YADH75 257.69 -79.37 955-970 15.00 1.92 Transfer Zone YADH75 257.69 -79.37 982-984.9 2.90 0.94 Transfer Zone YADH75 257.69 -79.37 986-990 4.00 2.76 Transfer Zone YADH75 257.69 -79.37 995-1018 23.00 11.84 Transfer Zone YADH75 257.69 -79.37 1025-1029 4.00 1.01 Transfer Zone YADH75 257.69 -79.37 1044-1058 14.00 2.66 Transfer Zone YADH75 257.69 -79.37 1067-1073 6.00 3.00 Transfer Zone YADH75 257.69 -79.37 1076.7-1084 7.30 7.98 Transfer Zone YADH99 74.20 -83.90 903-969 66.00 4.83 Transfer Zone YADH99 74.20 -83.90 970-998 28.00 4.10 Transfer Zone YADH99 74.20 -83.90 1009-1012 3.00 2.21 Transfer Zone YADH99 74.20 -83.90 1014.4-1018.8 4.40 4.95 Transfer Zone YDH292 244.70 -72.10 1061-1066.3 5.30 1.46 Transfer Zone YDH295 57.85 -67.69 975.2-981.6 6.40 4.96 Transfer Zone YDH297 50.49 -77.32 1102.05-1117 14.95 7.34 Transfer Zone YDH297 50.49 -77.32 1117.9-1126.6 8.70 5.22 Transfer Zone YDH298 59.22 -75.37 1116.7-1126.75 10.05 3.06 Transfer Zone YDH298 59.22 -75.37 1162.5-1165.3 2.80 0.70 Transfer Zone YDH298 59.22 -75.37 1197.5-1201.5 4.00 7.01 All intercepts calculated using a 0.5 g/t Au cutoff and are uncapped; minimum intercept width is 2m; internal dilution is equal to or less than 2m total width. Loulo - Gounkoto drill hole nomenclature: prospect initial Y/YA (Yalea), L3 (Loulo 3), DB1 (Domain Boundary 1) followed by type of drilling RC (Reverse Circulation) and DH (Diamond Drilling). True widths uncertain at this stage. The drilling results for the Loulo-Gounkoto property contained in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All drill hole assay information has been manually reviewed and approved by staff geologists and re-checked by the project manager. Sample preparation and analyses are conducted by SGS, an independent laboratory. Industry accepted best practices for preparation and fire assaying procedures are utilized to determine gold content. Procedures are employed to ensure security of samples during their delivery from the drill rig to the laboratory. The quality assurance procedures, data verification and assay protocols used in connection with drilling and sampling on the Loulo property conform to industry accepted quality control methods. Appendix F - North Mara Gokona Significant Intercept Tablei, ii Gokona Upper East Ext - Resource conversion drilling - Q2 2020 Location Type Drill Holeiii Azimuth Dip Interval (m) Width (m)iv Au (g/t) DDC1 DDH UGKD674 39.41 -29.7 108.8 128.5 19.7 37.51 DDC1 DDH UGKD674 39.41 -29.7 131 137 6 4.82 DDC1 DDH UGKD679 31.85 -37.8 112 129 17 3.44 DDC1 DDH UGKD680 39.71 -37.5 116.2 122 5.8 4.01 DDC1 DDH UGKD664 18.99 -13.72 No significant intercept DDC1 DDH UGKD665 19.1 -25.58 No significant intercept Gokona Upper West - Resource conversion drilling - Q2 2020 Location Type Drill Holeiii Azimuth Dip Interval (m) Width (m)iv Au (g/t) DDC7 DDH UGKD666 286.71 -41 222 228 6 2.65 DDC7 DDH UGKD671 354.3 -81 189 194 5 3.64 DDC7 DDH UGKD671 354.3 -81 405 411 6 3.02 DDC7 DDH UGKD671 354.3 -81 415 421 6 6.83 DDC7 DDH UGKD690 330.1 -75 210 216 6 3.4 DDC7 DDH UGKD690 330.1 -75 218 225 7 3.50 DDC7 DDH UGKD690 330.1 -75 308.92 315 6.08 7.57 DDC7 DDH UGKD681 354.3 -70 96 102 6 8.03 DDC7 DDH UGKD681 354.3 -70 249 256 7 2.5 DDC7 DDH UGKD681 354.3 -70 258 265 7 4.38 DDC7 DDH UGKD682 282 -77 280 289 9 3.62 DDC7 DDH UGKD687 340.1 -78 322 331 9 11.35 DDC7 DDH UGKD687 340.1 -78 354 359.6 5.6 3.81 DDC7 DDH UGKD688 294.4 -87 186 193 7 2.66 DDC7 DDH UGKD688 294.4 -87 245 251 6 30.43 DDC7 DDH UGKD672 354.3 -84 No significant intercepts All intercepts calculated at 1.9g/t Au cut-off grade as a rounded marginal cut-off for resource at US$1,500/oz. Capping at 100 g/t Au on the raw data, with minimum of 5m intercept above 1.9 g/t Au, with at least 60% of the resulting intercepts above 1.9 g/t Au cut-off. North Mara - Gokona drill hole nomenclature: U = Underground, prospect initial GK (Gokona), followed by type of drilling D (Diamond Drilling). True widths uncertain at this stage. The drilling results for the Gokona Infill program contained in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All drill hole assay information has been manually reviewed and approved by staff geologists and rechecked by the project manager. Sample preparation and analyses are conducted by SGS, an independent laboratory. Industry accepted best practices for preparation and fire assaying procedures are utilized to determine gold content. Procedures are employed to ensure security of samples during their delivery from the drill rig to the laboratory. The quality assurance procedures, data verification and assay protocols used in connection with drilling and sampling on the Gokona property conform to industry accepted quality control methods. Appendix F - North Mara Gokona Significant Intercept Tablei, ii Location Type DDC4 DDH DDC5 DDH DDC5 DDH DDC5 DDH DDC5 DDH DDC5 DDH DDC5 DDH Location Type Gokona Deep Central - Extension drilling - Q2 2020 i. All intercepts calculated at 1.9g/t Au cut-off grade as a rounded marginal cut-off for resource at Drill Holeiii Azimuth Dip Interval (m) US$1,500/oz. Width (m)iv Au (g/t) UGKD685 351.2 -65 367.6 373 5.4 3.74 ii. Capping at 100 g/t Au on the raw data, with minimum of 5m intercept above 1.9 g/t Au, with at least 60% of the resulting intercepts above 1.9 g/t Au cut-off. UGKD692 315.9 -78 201 206 5 2.35 iii. North Mara - Gokona drill hole nomenclature: U = Underground, prospect initial GK (Gokona), followed by type of drilling D (Diamond Drilling). UGKD692 315.9 -78 253 262 9 4.58 iv. True widths uncertain at this stage. UGKD693 328.2 -73 121 127 6 2.96 The drilling results for the Gokona Infill program contained in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All drill hole UGKD693 328.2 -73 304 309 5 3.43 assay information has been manually reviewed and approved by staff geologists and re-checked by the project manager. Sample preparation and analyses are conducted by SGS, an independent laboratory. UGKD694A 326.39 -79.4 247.5 253 5.5 22.57 Industry accepted best practices for preparation and fire assaying procedures are utilized to determine gold content. Procedures are employed to ensure security of samples during their delivery from the drill rig to the UGKD648 352.9 -62.63 No significant intercepts laboratory. The quality assurance procedures, data verification and assay protocols used in connection with drilling and sampling on the Gokona property conform to industry accepted quality control methods. Gokona Deep East - Extension drilling - Q2 2020 Drill Holeiii Azimuth Dip Interval (m) Width (m)iv Au (g/t) DDC1 DDH UGKD695 356.2 -68 229 237 8 6.52 DDC1 DDH UGKD695 356.2 -68 291 302 11 4.03 DDC1 DDH UGKD695 356.2 -68 304 310 6 2.4 DDC1 DDH UGKD697 356.2 -71 242 259 17 18.94 DDC1 DDH UGKD697 356.2 -71 300 307 7 4.15 DDC1 DDH UGKD686 27.8 -49 No significant intercepts Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Barrick Gold Corporation published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 14:43:05 UTC 0 Latest news on BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 10:44a BARRICK GOLD : Results for Q2 2020 Presentation PU 09:30a Miner Barrick beats profit estimates as gold prices surge, hikes dividend RE 09:13a BARRICK GOLD : reports Q2 profit up from year ago, realized gold price up 30 per.. AQ 09:06a GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Twitter and Microsoft fight for TikTok, Aramco fares bet.. 07:39a Barrick Gold 2Q Profit, Revenue Rise DJ 06:50a Miner Barrick beats profit estimates as gold prices surge, hikes dividend RE 06:26a BARRICK GOLD : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 06:19a BARRICK GOLD : Solid Operating Performance Maintains Production Within Guidance PU 06:11a BARRICK Q2 2020 RESULTS : Solid Operating Performance Maintains Production Withi.. AQ 06:11a Barrick Declares Dividend GL Financials (USD) Sales 2020 11 389 M - - Net income 2020 1 567 M - - Net Debt 2020 457 M - - P/E ratio 2020 47,7x Yield 2020 0,82% Capitalization 51 189 M 51 264 M - EV / Sales 2020 4,53x EV / Sales 2021 3,99x Nbr of Employees 17 500 Free-Float 98,5% Chart BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 24 Average target price 30,30 $ Last Close Price 28,79 $ Spread / Highest target 22,2% Spread / Average Target 5,25% Spread / Lowest Target -46,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Dennis Mark Bristow President, CEO & Non-Independent Director John Lawson Thornton Non-Independent Executive Chairman Graham Patrick Shuttleworth Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP Gustavo A. Cisneros Independent Director Joseph Brett Harvey Lead Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 59.87% 51 264 NEWMONT CORPORATION 58.60% 55 395 POLYUS 154.69% 32 906 WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. 83.20% 23 731 NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 19.27% 21 128 AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED 33.66% 19 881