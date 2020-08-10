Barrick Gold : Results for Q2 2020 Presentation

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this presentation, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "expect", "target", "plan", "project", "goal", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "potential", "may", "will", "can", "could", "would", "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this presentation contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: Barrick's forward-looking production guidance and estimates of future costs; cash flow forecasts; projected capital, operating and exploration expenditures; Barrick's engagement with local communities to manage the Covid-19 pandemic; future investments in community projects and contributions to local economies; Barrick's response to the government of Papua New Guinea's decision not to extend Porgera's Special Mining Lease; the duration of the temporary suspension of operations at Porgera; our goals with respect to environmental, health and safety certifications for our operating mines; mine life and production rates; estimated timing for development of projects, including Goldrush, Turquoise Ridge underground third shaft, Gounkoto underground project and Zaldivar Chloride Leach Project; timing of resumption of mining operations at Bulyanhulu; our pipeline of high confidence projects at or near existing operations; potential for existing or newly acquired and/or developed assets to become Tier One gold assets; potential extensions to life of mine; potential exploration targets and potential mineralization and metal or mineral recoveries; our ability to convert resources into reserves; our project pipeline and results of our greenfield and brownfield exploration work; our non-core asset disposition strategy; and expectations regarding future price assumptions, financial performance and other outlook or guidance. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this presentation in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas and electricity); the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes; risks associated with projects in the early stages of evaluation and for which additional engineering and other analysis is required; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals, including the non-renewal of Porgera's Special Mining Lease; the benefits expected from recent transactions being realized, including Nevada Gold Mines; diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; increased costs, delays, suspensions and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges and disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; uncertainty whether some or all of Barrick's targeted investments and projects will meet the Company's capital allocation objectives and internal hurdle rate; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; adverse changes in our credit ratings; the impact of inflation; fluctuations in the currency markets; changes in U.S. dollar interest rates; risks arising from holding derivative instruments; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices, expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Canada, the United States and other jurisdictions in which the Company or its affiliates do or may carry on business in the future; lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, corruption and other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; risks associated with illegal and artisanal mining; risks associated with new diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including the effects and potential effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities; damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks that exploration data may be incomplete and considerable additional work may be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socioeconomic studies and investment; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power and other required infrastructure; business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, the Company; risks associated with the fact that certain of the initiatives described in this presentation are still in the early stages and may not materialize; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions or complete divestitures, including our ability to successfully reintegrate Acacia's operations; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; employee relations including loss of key employees; increased costs and physical risks, including extreme weather events and resource shortages, related to climate change; and availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor. Barrick also cautions that its 2020 guidance and ten year plan may be impacted by the unprecedented business and social disruption causes by the spread of Covid-19. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).
Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this presentation are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Covid-19…focus on our employees and communities
Focus during the Covid-19 outbreak on health and safety of our workforce and communities: proactive response, preparedness, prevention and communication
Engaged with our host authorities, communities and employees as a supportive partner providing
Medical supplies and equipment for local clinics Isolation centres
Support to communities
Provision of food parcels and other essentials for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, those with pre- existing medical issues, school children and indigenous peoples
Setting up funds to help drive and support economic recovery for impacted local businesses In Latin America - focus on infrastructural and equipment needs
In Africa - emphasis on improving existing healthcare facilities and capacity
Financial donations were conditional on government partnership and clear deliverables overseen by Barrick management and also included sourcing equipment and supplies
Over $20 million contributed by the company in support of our host countries and communities in Covid-19 infection prevention
Health & Safety…
LTIFR1decreases by 16% quarter on quarter; Total Recordable Injuries also decreased from Q1
TRIFR2 1.65 in line with Q1
YTD LTIFR of 0.30 and TRIFR of 1.64; significantly down from the same period in 2019 (LTIFR of 0.57 and TRIFR of 2.46)
Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate & Total Recordable
Injury Frequency Rate
3.0
2.75
2.5
2.18
2.23
2.0
1.86
1.64
1.65
1.5
1.0
0.61
0.52
0.41
0.47
0.5
0.32
0.27
0.0
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
LTIFR
TRIFR
Linear (LTIFR)
Linear (TRIFR)
Environment…
Zero Class 1 (high severity) environmental incidents3
Improvement in water reuse and recycling rate - 78% in Q2; 77% year to date
Reduction in CO2emissions quarter on quarter - driven by conversion of the Quisqueya Power Plant in the Dominican Republic from HFO to natural gas and introduction of battery technology for grid stabilisation at Kibali
Barrick on track to achieve its goal of certifying all operational mines to ISO 14001:2015 by the end of 2020
Quisqueya Power Plant, Dominican Republic - natural gas power generation was fully operational in Q2
Kibali, DRC - battery power installed for grid stabilisation
Community…
+$8.8 million YTD community development investment on top of Covid-19 community related support
Covid-19 related community support > $20 million
Plus $1 billion spent at operational sites on local and national procurement of goods and services
Western Shoshone Scholarship Foundation - 2020 graduation reception held during the quarter
Western Shoshone Scholarship Foundation - 2020 Graduation Reception - Nevada
Total amount of $26 million committed by NGM to the fund in support of education of Native American youth creating employment opportunities
Reusable face masks issued to employees across Barrick's Africa and Middle East operations - proudly sourced from members within our local communities providing a sustainable source of income - to date approximately 50,000 reusable face masks sourced from local community suppliers
Kakola Village tailor - Tanzania
Barrick…Q2 2020 KPIs
Continued solid performance positions Barrick well within annual production guidance, despite Covid-19 challenges Improvement in safety management following increased focus
Strong cash generation highlights quality of assets and leverage to gold price Barrick continues to be vigilant in its approach to contain the impact ofCovid-19Higher gold prices also result in higher royalty payments and costs
Strong operating performance for copper with costs per pound at lower end of the guidance range Operating Cash Flow in excess of $1.0 billion and Free Cash Flow4greater than $0.5 billion for the quarter Net debt down almost 25% to $1.4 billion with no significant maturities until 2033
Net earnings per share of 20 cents; adjusted net earnings per share5up 44% to 23 cents for the quarter Strong operating performance from Tier One6 assets, with PV production impacted by planned maintenance shutdown
Veladero production impacted by Argentina's Covid-19 movement and social distancing restrictions 30% of stockpiled concentrate shipped from Tanzania and first $100 million paid to Government Agreement reached in Mali to extend Loulo convention to 2038
Significant exploration drill results from Nevada, Dominican Republic, Mali and Tanzania
PV expansion, Goldrush development, Turquoise Ridge shaft and other key projects remain on track despite Covid-19 challenges
Non-core asset disposal strategy delivers $1.5 billion value realisation, including $1.25 billion in cash, with more to come
Barrick increases quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.08 per share
Group operating results…
Solid Q2 2020 production despiteCovid-19pandemic
Group year-to-date production of 2.4Moz at themid-pointof guidance of 4.6Moz to 5.0Mozi for the year
Anchored by strong operating performance from Tier One asset portfolio including NGM, Loulo-Gounkoto and Kibali
H2 2020 gold production expected to be in line with first half of the year
Higher royalty costs due to higher precious metal prices now a common theme across the industry
Copper portfolio continues to outperform
Best quarterly production from Lumwana in several years
Per pound copper costs trending to low end of guidance
Gold operating results
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2019
1,149
Production (oz 000)
1,250
1,353
1,075
Cost of sales ($/oz)7
1,020
964
716
Total cash costs ($/oz)8
692
651
1,031
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8
954
869
Copper operating results
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2019
Production (millions of pounds)
120
115
97
2.08
Cost of sales ($/lb)7
1.96
2.04
1.55
C1 cash costs ($/lb)9
1.55
1.59
2.15
All-in sustaining costs ($/lb)9
2.04
2.28
iBarrick is closely monitoring the global Covid-19 pandemic and Barrick's guidance may be impacted if the operation or development of our mines and projects is disrupted due to efforts to slow the spread of the virus
Group financial results…
Free cash flow4 increased by nearly 20% from Q1 to $522 million in Q2 given diversified andindustry-leadingTier One asset portfolio
Captured benefit of higher gold prices through agile management and operational execution
Debt net of cash at $1.4 billion, down almost 25% from end Q1
No significant public debt maturities until 2033
Quarterly dividend increased to $0.08 per share
Doubled compared to a $0.04 per share quarterly dividend a year ago
A 14% increase on Q1 2020 dividend per share
Dividend underpinned by strong balance sheet and free cash flow4 outlook based on ten-year guidance
Financial Results
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2019
Revenue ($ million)
3,055
2,721
2,063
Net earnings ($ million)
357
400
194
Adjusted net earnings ($ million)5
415
285
154
Adjusted EBITDA10
1,697
1,466
972
Net cash provided by operating
1,031
889
434
activities ($ million)
Free cash flow ($ million)4
522
438
55
Net earnings per share ($)
0.20
0.22
0.11
Adjusted net earnings per share ($)5
0.23
0.16
0.09
Total attributable capital
402
364
361
expenditures ($ million)11
Cash and equivalents ($ million)
3,743
3,327
2,153
Debt, net of cash ($ million)
1,425
1,852
3,654
Dividend per share ($)
0.08
0.07
0.04
Carlin…
Nevada, USA
Lower production compared to Q1 2020 due to scheduled plant maintenance at the Goldstrike roaster
Mill 6 completed roaster maintenance in July
Production also impacted by an increase in higher grade Cortez ore processed by the Carlin roasters, displacing lower grade Carlin ore in the feed mix - a synergy captured due to the formation of NGM
Costs in Q2 reflect lower throughput, plant maintenance and throughput efficiency projects at the Goldstrike roaster
Carlin12 (61.5%)
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2019
Total tonnes mined (000)
15,793
17,120
12,138
Average grade processed (g/t)
3.60
3.41
4.26
Ore tonnes processed (000)
2,835
3,229
1,961
Recovery rate (%)
80%
71%
71%
Gold produced (oz 000)
235
253
181
Gold sold (oz 000)
234
256
181
Income ($ millions)
151
153
33
EBITDA ($ millions)10
195
202
86
Capital expenditures ($
60
55
54
millions)
Minesite sustaining
60
55
54
Cost of sales ($/oz)7
1,037
970
1,116
Total cash costs ($/oz)8
850
776
769
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8
1,130
1,007
1,088
Refer to the Technical Report on the Carlin Complex, dated March 25, 2020, and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov on March 25, 2020
Carlin trend…growth and discoveryi
Nevada, USA
Best intercept to date at North Leeville 21.3m at 35.3g/t - geologic model upgraded to support resource evaluation
Bold step out drilling NE of Leeville continues to intersect Carlin system with gold anomalism and significant alteration north of Fence (assays pending)
Highest priority target along Post-Gen Fault corridor successfully tested down plunge of Deep Post, multiple zones of significant mineralisation and alteration including 5.2m at 10.9g/t and 3.7m at 9.4g/t (additional assays pending)
SW of Gold Quarry, framework drilling is answering key geologic questions and showing down plunge continuation of the system; gold anomalism associated with strong decalcification and silicification
Framework drilling in Carlin Basin initiated
At Rain, sub-district scale model highlights new opportunities; testing priority targets will begin in Q3
iSee Appendix A for additional details including assay results for the significant intercepts
Cortez…
Nevada, USA
Production improved by 3% from prior quarter and total cash cost per ounce8 on track
Higher grades from Crossroads and Pipeline, plus more Cortez Hills Underground Ore processed through oxide mill
Cortez Hills Underground productivity continues to outperform due to ongoing efficiency and availability initiatives
Improvements on the CIL tanks and ore characterization have boosted oxide mill recoveries
Goldrush
Construction of twin exploration declines ahead of schedule
Transition from contract to owner mining brought forward to Q4 2020 - six months earlier than planned
Scheduled to intersect first ore in first half of 2021
Permitting timeline for a Record of Decision in Q4 2021 is unchanged
Cortez13 (61.5%)
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2019
20,719
Total tonnes mined (000)
22,696
31,598
Average grade processed (g/t)
1.87
1.06
1.82
Ore tonnes processed (000)
2,381
4,783
5,014
Recovery rate (%)
84%
84%
84%
Gold produced (oz 000)
132
128
280
Gold sold (oz 000)
132
128
281
109
Income ($ millions)
89
158
144
EBITDA ($ millions)10
122
223
Capital expenditures ($
52
50
83
millions)14
Minesite sustaining14
42
46
15
10
Project14
4
68
870
Cost of sales ($/oz)7
876
719
613
Total cash costs ($/oz)8
614
489
950
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8
1,009
561
Refer to the Technical Report on the Cortez Joint Venture Operations, dated March 22, 2019, and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov on March 22, 2019
Cortez Hills Underground (CHUG) Upside…
Hanson Footwall Target
CHUG - Overview Map
A
A'
Lithology 3900'
A'
Au g/t
Au g/t
171.4
34.28
17.14
6.86
3.43
29.6m at 8.64g/ti
1.71
0.68
0.34
0.17
0.03
12.8m at 7.95g/ti
0
A
18.6m at 4.94g/ti
300m
Significant upside identified at CHUG
Tertiary Quartz Porphyry
Current Reserves and Resource base15:
Devonian Wenban
P&P: 3.9Moz at 10.03g/t
Silurian Roberts Mountain
M&I: 4.7Moz at 8.85g/t (inclusive of P&P)
Ordovician Hanson Creek
N
Inferred: 0.3Moz at 8.33g/t
Fault
Drilling the Hanson Footwall - first upside target - confirmed
3.43 g/t (0.1 opt) grade shell
mineralisation ~100m below existing R&R
Upside Potential
1km
Test targets to expand R&R and extend asset life of mine
iSee Appendix B for additional details including assay results for the significant intercepts
Fourmile…expanding high grade mineralisationi
Nevada, USA
Significant mineralisation intersected west of Dorothy; strong alteration intersected to the south
Significant mineralisation in step-out holes west and southwest of Sophia; strong alteration intersected in another hole to the northwest
Two holes between Fourmile and Goldrush intersected strong mineralisation and alteration at favourable stratigraphic contact
Infill drilling program to de-riskFourmile inferred resource confirmed tenor; variability consistent with inferred classification
Refinement of Fourmile ore controls and geologic model continues to yield strong results from target testing; footprint continues to grow
Extracting maximum value from every drill hole to support project design and execution
FM20-154D
m @ 14.6 g/t
9.4 m @ 17.9 g/t
m @ 24.0 g/t
m @ 16.0 g/t
FM20-161D
m @ 30.3 g/t
2.4 m @ 15.1 g/t6
m @ 13.1 g/t
m @ 10.5 g/t
FM20-153D
m @ 41.1 g/t
m @ 12.7 g/t
9.9 m @ 48.4 g/t
m @ 18.4 g/t
m @ 41.5 g/t
FM20-158D
8.4 m @ 21.5 g/t
0.9 m @ 10.6 g/t
FM20-160D
5.2 m @ 10.6 g/t
m @ 5.6 g/t
m @ 7.3 g/t
2019 Resource Footprint
Exploration Upside
Dorothy
Drill intercepts > 5g/t Au
No significant intercept
FM20-169D
9.1m, 2.0m, & 10.0m of
significant alteration (assays pending)
Sophia
Blanche
Fourmile
FM20-170D
20.4m of significant
Rose alteration (assays pending)
Barrick
NGM
Goldrush
400m
iSee Appendix C for additional details including assay results for the significant intercepts
Turquoise Ridge…
Nevada, USA
Production and total cash costs per ounce8 impacted by lower head grade and recoveries for the autoclave versus the prior quarter, partially offset by higher grades for the oxide mill but at lower throughput
AISC per ounce8 slightly higher - up 3% from Q1
TR Underground Third Shaft
Construction of the third shaft remains on schedule and within budget
Shaft liner advanced to a depth of 509m below the collar Commissioning expected in late 2022
Exploration
MRM and exploration teams continue to integrate the geological models between Turquoise Ridge UG and Vista and Mega pits on the legacy Twin Creeks property
Still more work required to deliver comprehensive integrated orebody and grade control models
Turquoise Ridge16 (61.5%)
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2019
Ore tonnes processed (000)
821
862
-
Average grade processed (g/t)
3.61
3.35
-
Overall recovery rate (%)
82%
84%
91%
Gold produced (oz 000)
79
84
65
Gold sold (oz 000)
79
87
85
Income ($ millions)
48
47
53
EBITDA ($ millions)10
73
78
62
Capital expenditures
9
19
19
($ millions)
Minesite sustaining
3
11
7
6
Project
8
12
1,073
Cost of sales ($/oz)7
1,032
665
753
Total cash costs ($/oz)8
668
569
829
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8
806
667
Refer to the Technical Report on the Turquoise Ridge mine, dated March 25, 2020, and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov on March 25, 2020
Other Nevada Gold Mines…
Phoenix
Consistent performance with production in line compared to the prior quarter at lower total cash cost per ounce8
AISC per ounce8 5% higher due to increased capitalised stripping, in line with mine sequencing
Long Canyon
Production 54% higher than prior quarter due to a focus on pad inventory reduction as mining and stacking moves towards main part of the Cut 7 orebody
Together with a decrease in capitalised stripping in Cut 7, AISC per ounce8 fell by 23% compared to the prior quarter
Phoenix (61.5%)
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
35
Gold produced (oz 000)
35
Cost of sales ($/oz)7
1,726
1,583
725
Total cash costs ($/oz)8
737
957
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8
914
Long Canyon (61.5%)
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Gold produced (oz 000)
40
26
Cost of sales ($/oz)7
1,009
1,025
Total cash costs ($/oz)8
308
345
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8
430
561
Hemlo…
Ontario, Canada
Production slightly lower than prior quarter due to lower throughput, partially offset by higher grades from the underground C-Zone
2020 Outlook
Production remains on track to achieve guidance Costs higher as a result of -
Increase in royalty expense from higher gold prices and mining in underground zones that incur a higher NPI royalty burden
Temporary delay in new underground contractor arriving at site due to movement restrictions in response to Covid-19, resulting in increased proportion of higher cost stockpiled material being processed
New underground contractor started mobilising to site at end of Q2 2020, with ramp-up of underground development now underway
Hemlo (100%)
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2019
Ore tonnes processed (000)
472
493
779
3.89
Average grade processed (g/t)
3.64
2.38
96%
Recovery rate (%)
95%
94%
54
Gold produced (oz 000)
57
55
Cost of sales ($/oz)
1,268
1,119
953
1,080
Total cash costs ($/oz)8
945
822
1,456
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8
1,281
1,015
Refer to the Technical Report on the Hemlo Mine, Marathon, Ontario, Canada, dated April 25, 2017, and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov on April 25, 2017
Hemlo deposit…growth upside
4
Golden Giant
David Bell
Williams
1
2
N
B ZONE
Moose Lake Porphyry [300-series]
Volcaniclastics [100-series]
WOC/GG/DB headframes
Williams open pit extents Further western extension potential
MINE ZONES [Series]
B ZONE [MAIN]
B ZONE [FW]
C ZONE [100]
BLACKFLY [100]
C ZONE [300]
SOUTH RIM [FW]
1000m
Western Discovery potential for new orebodies (Blackfly) [100 & 300 series]
Recent field evidence of plunging zones Western extension of known orebodies [100 & 300 series] in C Zone
Focus of significant future drill targeting Down-plunge extension of C Zone
Recently confirmed by ultra-deep drilling Down-plunge extension of B Zone [FW]
Future deep drill-testing
Pueblo Viejo…
Dominican Republic
As expected, production 22% lower than the prior quarter due to a total plant maintenance shutdown
Production expected to be higher in H2 2020 with major scheduled maintenance shutdowns now complete for the year
Together with higher royalties from higher gold prices, total cash cost per ounce8 and AISC per ounce8 increased from prior quarter due to lower throughput from planned shutdown - partially offset by lower energy costs
Commenced early works expenditures for proposed plant and tailings expansion
Pueblo Viejo17 (60%)
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2019
Open pit tonnes mined (000)
4,647
4,039
6,116
Average grade processed (g/t)
3.45
3.44
3.56
Ore tonnes processed (000)
1,088
1,471
1,212
Recovery rate (%)
89%
89%
90%
Gold produced (oz 000)
111
143
124
Gold sold (oz 000)
115
144
132
Income ($ millions)
92
102
75
125
EBITDA ($ millions)10
134
104
Capital expenditures
21
17
18
($ millions)
Minesite sustaining
15
17
18
6
Project
-
-
935
Cost of sales ($/oz)7
767
852
Total cash costs ($/oz)8
579
502
557
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8
720
626
702
Refer to the Technical Report on the Pueblo Viejo mine, Sanchez Ramirez Province, Dominican Republic, dated March 19, 2018, and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov on March 23, 2018
Pueblo Viejo expansion…
Dominican Republic
Plant expansion project environmental impact study submitted to authorities - no issues identified in subsequent field visit
Engineering of process plant facilities progressed to plan during Q2 and orders placed for critical long lead items - including an LOI for the oxygen plant which is on the critical path for the plant expansion schedule
Field work for baseline environmental assessment of
additional tailings capacity commenced. Discussions continue with
national authorities to obtain the necessary tenure and permitting
Implementation strategy for the expansion project is focused on utilising local Dominican businesses - targeting over $100 million contribution to the local construction industry by the end of 2022
Agribusiness project team engaged with stakeholders and will now commence pilot projects with local cocoa farmers
Pueblo Viejo JV…new targets
N
DPV20778
Arroyo El Rey
Arroyo
target
Hondo
Growth
275 RL
Pit
Monte
Negro
Mejita
Au contours
NE
0.72g/t
Structural
Moore
Framework
Inferred Faults
Foundational geology (structural framework) with state-of-the-art geophysics unveils new targets in proximity to a significant orebodyi
Anomaly analogous to known deposits (scale, tenor and orientation) Initial drilling intersected zones of sulphides
Two holes drilled with evidence of sulphides and potential mineralisation
Geophysics to be expanded along structural intersections and projected into new Pueblo Grande JV property
Arroyo DPV20778
Hondo
Favourable alteration and sulphides intersected but low grade so far
iAs at December 31, 2019, orebody estimated to contain 25Moz of measured and indicated resources and 3.7Moz of inferred resources with 7.9Moz historical contained ounces processed. Refer to endnote 24 for further details.
Veladero…
Argentina
As previously reported, production and costs at Veladero in Q2 2020 were impacted by:
A mandatory nationwide quarantine
Followed by movement and social distancing restrictions that limited remobilisation back to site
Further impacted by severe winter weather that impacted both mining and processing operations
2020 Outlook
Demobilisation of contractors working on capital projects in accordance with government's pandemic response delayed construction and commissioning of leach pad phases
Production at Veladero currently trending below guidance for 2020 at slightly higher per ounce costs
Veladero18 (50%)
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2019
Average grade processed (g/t)
0.93
0.80
0.75
Ore tonnes processed (000)
2,609
3,243
2,828
Gold produced (oz 000)
49
75
75
Gold sold (oz 000)
35
57
74
Income ($ millions)
16
24
12
29
EBITDA ($ millions)10
46
43
20
Capital expenditures ($ millions)
40
19
20
Minesite sustaining
25
19
-
Project
15
-
1,228
Cost of sales ($/oz)
1,182
1,186
801
Total cash costs ($/oz)8
788
746
1,383
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8
1,266
1,046
Refer to the Technical Report on the Veladero Mine, San Juan Province, Argentina, dated March 19, 2018, and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov on March 23, 2018
Veladero…next steps
Argentina
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Q2, the Argentinian government limited personnel on site which impacted mining and project activities. Proposed easing of restrictions in September will allow remobilisation of contractors and personnel
Mining
Open pit operations stopped for 17 days and were at 30% capacity for a further 23 days. Pit has since operated at 85% capacity due to personnel restrictions on site contributing to a 10Mt waste stripping deficit in 2020
Equipment orders brought forward to catch up on stripping deficit and phase designs being optimised to reduce impact of waste stripping. Recommissioning of ore conveyor also under review
Leach Pad Expansions
Phase 6 pad construction works stopped at start of pandemic causing 6 month construction delay due to winter season. Additional resources to be mobilised at end of the winter season to accelerate construction works
Phase 4B/5B upgrade program continued throughout winter season and inspections of liner and collection system in progress
Other Capital Projects
New Veladero airstrip to be completed by end of 2020
Construction of powerline from Chile to recommence dependent on easing of current government restrictions
Alturas - Del Carmen…exploration
drives update of project economics
Argentina
Alturas - Del Carmen District
N
Exploration upside of the district now in a range from 352.0 to 374.5 Mt at 1.07 to 1.08 g/t Auii
71m at 1.56g/t from 152mi
28m at 3.38g/t from 211mi Including 17m at 5.20g/t
Rojo Grande
Exploration upside
63.5 to 77.0 Mt at 0.6g/t to 0.9g/t Auii
Outcropping ore in Rojo Grande could provide early ore feed
Updated mineral estimation and pit optimisation in progress
Update of scoping level economics scheduled for Q4
Alturas
C° Amarillo
Inferred Resource
8.9Moz at 1.1g/t Auiii
Exploration upside
15.0 to 18.5Mt at
1.75g/t to 2.2g/t Auii
Ladera
Chile
Argentina
Exploration upside
22.0 to 27.0Mt at
1.2g/t to 1.5g/t Auii
1km
Project team engaged and full development timeline established with near term strategic filters defined
Structural framework study initiated to establish controls to high grade mineralisation
>0.50 Au ppm Block Model
iSee Appendix D for additional details including assay results for the significant intercepts
iiPotential quantities and grades in these preliminary results are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource at this time and it is uncertain that further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. Exploration upside has not been optimised in a pit design
iiiBased on a 2018 optimised pit. See endnote 19
Porgera…
Papua New Guinea
As previously disclosed, Porgera entered care and maintenance on April 25
Due to the uncertainty related to the timing and scope of future developments at Porgera, 2020 guidance for this site has been withdrawn
Special Mining Lease Extension
In response to a request from PNG Prime Minister Marape, Barrick proposed a benefit-sharing arrangement in 2019 that would deliver more than half the economic benefits from Porgera to PNG stakeholders for 20 years
Barrick believes the government's decision not to extend the SML is without due process and in violation of the government's legal obligations to BNL
Porgera20 (47.5%)
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2019
654
Total tonnes mined (000)
2,809
3,655
Average grade processed (g/t)
3.16
2.98
3.25
Ore tonnes processed (000)
200
736
557
Recovery rate (%)
91%
90%
90%
Gold produced (oz 000)
24
62
61
Gold sold (oz 000)
24
63
63
Income ($ millions)
(13)
29
16
EBITDA ($ millions)10
(7)
39
24
Capital expenditures ($
2
8
12
millions)
Minesite sustaining
2
8
12
Cost of sales ($/oz)
1,141
1,097
1,032
Total cash costs ($/oz)8
875
941
893
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8
1,046
1,089
1,112
Loulo-Gounkoto…
Mali
Production in line with prior quarter as lower feed grade and throughput was offset by higher recovery
Total cash cost per ounce8 slightly higher from Q1 due to increased royalties as a result of higher gold prices and marginally higher operating costs
AISC per ounce8 increased by 16% versus prior quarter due to increased capitalised stripping at the Gounkoto open-pit,in-line with plan
Projects and Exploration
Gounkoto underground remains on track to start development in Q4 2020
Potential minelife extensions continue to be confirmed in Q2. Drilling at the Yalea Transfer Zone extended mineralisation by an additional 160m and is currently 480m south of the extent of the 2019 block model
Loulo-Gounkoto21 (80%)
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2019
8,736
Total tonnes mined (000)
7,572
8,048
Average grade processed (g/t)
4.92
4.96
4.74
Ore tonnes processed (000)
972
980
1,034
Recovery rate (%)
92%
90%
93%
Gold produced (oz 000)
141
141
147
Gold sold (oz 000)
157
123
148
Income ($ millions)
107
68
32
EBITDA ($ millions)10
167
115
102
Capital expenditures ($
55
32
31
millions)
Minesite sustaining
55
32
29
-
Project
-
2
1,012
Cost of sales ($/oz)7
1,002
1,072
639
Total cash costs ($/oz)8
614
598
1,030
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8
891
811
Refer to the Technical Report on the Loulo-Gounkoto Gold Mine Complex, Mali dated September 18, 2018 with an effective date of December 31, 2017, and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov on January 2, 2019
Loulo District…strong drill results to drive mine life extensionsi
Baboto
N
Yatela
Gara
Loulo 3
Sadiola
Yalea
Senegal
Loulo
Gounkoto
Faraba
District
Sabodola
Gara
Tabakoto
Massawa
Yalea
Mali
Gounkoto
Petowal
Saraya
Kenieba
Bambadji JV
Kedougou
Fekola
25km
Diakha
Boto
5km
Fekola
Focus Areas
Loulo:
Loulo 3 new intersections confirmed high grade mineralisation is still open down plunge. Footwall intercepts include 19.25m at 6.06g/t and 6.85m at 5.81g/t High-grade Yalea transfer zone extended 480m beyond 2019 block model and still open down plunge. Significant intercepts include 14.95m at 7.34g/t and 8.70m at 22g/t Structural thickening at base of Yalea Transfer Zone supports wider intercepts including 66.0m at 4.83g/t,
28.0m at 4.10g/t, 25.4m at 4.61g/t, 17.8m at 3.22g/t and 17.4m at 15.68g/t - further enhancing significant resource potential
Gounkoto:
>1 km long mineralised trend confirmed south of Gounkoto open pit. Significant results include
9m at 3.42g/t and 7m at 7.23g/t Bambadji:
Second phase of auger drilling extends Kora-Latifa prospective corridor over 11km. New diamond drilling confirms significance of Gefa mineralised system. Follow up drilling in Faleme volcanics highlights positive results Strong results from prefeasibility studyii at Sabodala-
Massawa complex
iSee Appendix E for additional details including assay results for the significant intercepts
iiThe website link to the Teranga press release titled "Teranga Gold Announces Positive Pre-Feasibility Study Results for Top-TierSabodala-Massawa Gold Complex" can be found here
Tongon…
Côte d'Ivoire
Production 5% higher than the prior quarter due to stronger throughput
Per ounce costs improved from Q1 driven by lower processing and mining costs
Delivering Mine Life Extension
At Mercator, a revised geological model optimised that resulting in higher grades at similar metal content
Conceptual economic analysis with final pit designs underway for this satellite deposit located 15km from the Tongon plant
Exploration during Q2 focused on several priority targets located on three major structures
Follow-up drilling will continue in Q3, including the evaluation of four targets along the western flank of the Badenou trend
Tongon (89.7%)
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2019
Ore tonnes processed (000)
1,013
982
945
2.34
Average grade processed (g/t)
2.34
2.31
83%
Recovery rate (%)
83%
85%
64
Gold produced (oz 000)
61
61
1,275
Cost of sales ($/oz)7
1,368
1,562
688
Total cash costs ($/oz)8
762
750
745
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8
788
802
Nielle…exploring new corridors for opportunities to extend LoM
Côte d'Ivoire
Sekala
2019 Probable Mineral Reserve:
510kt at 1.85g/t for 30.5koz
Djinni
2019 Indicated Resource: 1.9Mt at 2.30g/t for 139koz
2019 Inferred Resource: 1.2Mt at 2.41g/t for 94koz
Mercator
Satellite
Badenou Trend
(10) Kanon
(9) Zulu area
Kamino N
Sougo
Known Deposits
Active/historic targets
Early stage (map + litho)
Q1 generated targets parked
Tongon West
Satellite
10km
N
Stabilo Trend
(2) Seydou N-Jubula
(6) Koro
Seydou S.
2019 Probable Mineral
Reserve:
408kt at 1.95g/t for 26koz
North Zone Pit
South Zone Pit
Tekono Trend
Soumo
Rokubo
Moyet Trend
Tiebila
Loko
Rhodia
Mira
Djinni PFS and EISA underway
SZ and NZ cut back evaluations underway
Stabilo Trend:
Seydou N - Jubula, 5.1km structure beneath ferricrete plateau tested with Auger program for follow up in Q3
Moyet Trend:
First phase Scout RC at Tiebila East evaluated target prospectivity, alteration system open along strike supporting prospectivity of the trend
Tekono Trend: AC drilling in progress at Soumo target, 3.6km strike opportunity, 5km from plant
Badenou Trend:
Mercator: Added drilling and updated model drives increase in potential for mineral resource definition
4 targets: Zulu West, Kanon, Zulu main and Kamino North prioritised. Follow up AC drilling started to evaluate targets
Kibali…
DRC
Kibali continued to deliver consistent results, with production in-line versus Q1
Total cash cost per ounce8 was 6% higher than the prior quarter due to increased labour and logistic charges as well as higher royalties from higher gold prices
Despite this, AISC per ounce8 was 4% lower than Q1 due to decrease in underground development
Kibali22 (45%)
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2019
Total tonnes mined (000)
3,253
3,175
2,938
Average grade processed (g/t)
3.68
3.77
3.88
Ore tonnes processed (000)
857
838
850
Recovery rate (%)
89%
89%
89%
Gold produced (oz 000)
90
91
95
Gold sold (oz 000)
96
88
95
Income ($ millions)
64
48
43
106
EBITDA ($ millions)10
89
74
10
Capital expenditures ($ millions)
15
10
9
Minesite sustaining
15
10
1
Project
-
-
1,067
Cost of sales ($/oz)7
1,045
868
617
Total cash costs ($/oz)8
582
540
739
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8
773
651
Refer to the Technical Report on the Kibali Gold Mine, Democratic Republic of the Congo dated September 18, 2018 with an effective date of December 31, 2017, and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov on January 2, 2019
North Mara…
Tanzania
Gold production in Q2 5% higher than prior quarter primarily due to higher processed grade as open pit mining ceased during the quarter and mill feed was mainly sourced from higher grade underground zones at Gokona
Total cash cost per ounce8 was 12% higher than Q1 due to higher direct mining costs from transition to underground mining
We continue to evaluate sequencing at North Mara and expect to update the mineplan in due course for an optimised restart of open pit mining
Capital expenditures in Q2 were significantly higher than Q1 due to our investment in the tailings storage facility, other water management initiatives and land acquisitions
We expect this capital investment to reduce over time as legacy issues in Tanzania are addressed
North Mara (84%)23
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2019
Total tonnes mined (000)
766
2,448
2,709
Average grade processed
3.75
3.42
5.37
(g/t)
Ore tonnes processed (000)
611
636
467
Recovery rate (%)
93%
93%
94%
Gold produced (oz 000)
68
65
76
Gold sold (oz 000)
67
70
66
Income ($ millions)
44
49
31
EBITDA ($ millions)10
65
70
47
Capital expenditures ($
30
13
10
millions)
Minesite sustaining
29
11
7
1
Project
2
3
1,040
Cost of sales ($/oz)7
959
800
724
Total cash costs ($/oz)8
646
539
1,166
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8
816
675
North Mara…Gokona targets
Extensive upside potential, open in all directionsi
West
+2.8km
East
GOKONA UG
GENA OP
Open
Open
KOFIA
Open
Drill
Drill
Gap
Gap
Shoot
Upper East
Phase 1
Phase 2
Extn. Potential
Shoot
Reserve
Au g/t
Replacement
Gena Conversion Area
2.5-5
Deep
5-10
Potential resource extn.
Central
>10
UGKD674
UGKD664
Open
UGKD666:
6m @ 2.65g/t
UGKD672:
No sig. intercept
UGKD681:
6m @ 8.03g/t
7m @ 2.50g/t
7m @ 4.38g/t
UGKD682:
9m @ 3.62g/t
UGKD688:
7m @ 2.66g/t
6m @ 30.43g/t
UGKD690:
6m @ 3.40g/t
7m @ 3.50g/t
6.08m @ 7.57g/t
UGKD687:
9m @ 11.35g/t
5.6m @ 3.81g/t
UGKD671:
5m @ 3.64g/t
6m @ 3.02g/t
6m @ 6.83g/t
Lower West
Potential Reserve
Extension
UGKD692 5m @ 2.35g/t 9m @ 4.58g/t
UGKD693 6m @ 2.96/t 5m @ 3.43g/t
19.7m @ 37.51g/t
UGKD665
Priority Targets
6m @ 4.82g/t
No sig intercept
Mid 2020 conversion
UGKD679
Deep
17m @ 3.44g/t
Q2 conversion drilling
EOY 2020 conversion
Deep
UGKD680
Scout drilling
Scout drilling in Q3
East
5.8m @ 4.01g/t
Centr
UGKD648
al
UGKD697
Current targets have capacity to replace 2020 and 2021 depletion
No sig intercept
17m @ 18.94g/t
In Q2, re-logging extended geological model 900m along strike,
UGKD655
7m @ 4.15g/t
covering Gena
5.4m @ 3.74g/t
UGKD695
Scout exploration drilling to test potential for extra resources
UGKD694A
8m @ 6.52g/t
11m @ 4.03g/t
Gena conversion drilling aims to inform a larger pit cutback decision
5.5m @ 22.57g/t
6m @ 2.40g/t
end of year 2020
iSee Appendix F for additional details including assay results for the significant intercepts
North Mara…Kofia target
Potential extension opportunity
Upper Westi
Initial scout drilling aims to extend
UGKD688
UGKD687
7m @ 2.66g/t
9m @ 11.35g/t
Gokona system 500m west of current
6m @ 30.43g/t
5.6m @ 3.81g/t
block model
UGKD690
UGKD671
Previous drilling 300m east of Kofia
6m @ 3.40g/t
5m @ 3.64g/t
7m @ 3.50g/t
6m @ 3.02g/t
returned strong mineralisation (Upper
6.08m @ 7.57g/t
6m @ 6.83g/t
West)
Kofia has Gokona style potassium
900m
feldspar alteration and the same host
Gokona
sequence (andesitic porphyry and
sediment). Chargeability anomalies
are located on the HW and FW
contacts
Good continuity mapped in geology,
alteration and geophysical response
Kofia Exploration Targetii
Upper Westi
Area: 500m strike x 350vm
Drillhole geology
Average TWiii: 5m (range 3.8m to 6.8m)
UGKD666:
UGKD681:
Potential Grades: 4g/t to 5g/t
6m @ 2.65g/t
6m @ 8.03g/t
Mafic Schist (MSC)
UGKD672:
7m @ 2.50g/t
Host Sequence (CAP + SED)
iiPotential grades are conceptual in nature and there has
No sig intercept
7m @ 4.38g/t
been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource
UGKD682:
Volcanic Andesite (VAN)
at this time and it is uncertain that further exploration will
result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.
9m @ 3.62g/t
iiiTrue width
iSee Appendix F for additional details including assay results for the significant intercepts
N
Nyabigena
600m
Tertiary Fault (dextral)
HW Contact (MSC)
FW Contact (VAN)
IP Chargeability Anomaly
Logged Alteration (A1 to A3)
Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi…
Tanzania
Bulyanhulu
On track to resume underground mining operations by end of 2020, in line with guidance
Shaft refurbishment scheduled to start in August
Buzwagi
Focus is on optimising throughput and managing grade from stockpile processing
Scout drilling to validate the exploration model for upside potential at depth has commenced, totaling 2,720m
Exports of Concentrate Stockpiled
Approximately 30% of concentrate shipped by end of Q2 with remainder shipped in Q3
First $100 million tranche of settlement paid to Government of Tanzania in May 2020
Bulyanhulu (84%)23
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2019
Gold produced (oz 000)
7
7
6
Gold sold (oz 000)
30
7
6
Cost of sales ($/oz)7
1,658
1,685
1,217
Total cash costs ($/oz)8
950
686
525
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8
1,014
906
666
Buzwagi (84%)23
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2019
Gold produced (oz 000)
20
22
19
Gold sold (oz 000)
56
24
20
Cost of sales ($/oz)7
909
1,373
1,198
Total cash costs ($/oz)8
751
1,275
1,099
All-in sustaining costs ($/oz)8
770
1,288
1,150
Central and East Africa…
Congo - Tanzania Craton
Central African
Republic
South Sudan
Kibali
Drilling in progress confirming presence at depth of plunging controls on mineralisation at KCD and satellite deposits
Kibali
Ngayu Belt
Democratic
Republic of
Congo
Gold deposits
Exploration focus
Greenstone Belt
Archean Granitoid
Phanerozoic
Proterozoic
Archean Gneiss
Uganda N
Lake
Kenya
Victoria
North Mara
Bulyanhulu
Buzwagi
Tanzania
Kalimva - deeper drilling scheduled to test for underground potential
Follow up work begins on regional anomalies outside the KZ trend
Tanzania
North Mara
Gokona drill results validate revised geology model and exceed grade expectations pointing to anticipated resource increase
District scale mapping and modelling reveals new target area
Nyabigena conversion drilling aims to inform a larger pit cutback decision end of year 2020
Bulyanhulu
Visible gold intersected ~400m below M&I resource
supporting down plunge continuity of high grade Deep
500km
West Shoots
Copper mines….
Lumwana, Zambia
Best quarterly production from Lumwana in several years
Production 13% higher than Q1 due to improved head grade, combined with solid throughput performance at the plant
Higher grades and cost control resulted in a 5% decrease in C1 cash costs per pound9 from Q1
Jabal Sayid, Saudi Arabia (50%)
Production in line with the prior quarter, delivering Q2 per pound costs below the bottom end of 2020 guidance
Concentrate filter expansion project to improve milling rates and availability continues to advance to completion for H2 2020
Zaldívar, Chile (50%)
Production lower than Q1 mainly due to lower grades and recoveries, partially offset by improved heap leach throughput
Chloride Leach Project - mobilisation of contractors ramped up in July with onsite activities expected to commence in August. Project remains on-budget with efforts underway to minimize delays due to Covid-19
Lumwana (100%)
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2019
72
Copper produced (lbs million)
64
49
2.06
Cost of sales ($/lb)
1.94
2.07
1.55
C1 cash costs ($/lb)9
1.63
1.70
2.27
All-in sustaining costs ($/lb)9
2.26
2.78
Jabal Sayid (50%)
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2019
20
Copper produced (lbs million)
20
16
1.41
Cost of sales ($/lb)7
1.28
1.45
1.14
C1 cash costs ($/lb)9
0.97
1.22
1.41
All-in sustaining costs ($/lb)9
1.11
1.31
Zaldívar (50%)
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2019
28
Copper produced (lbs million)
31
32
2.52
Cost of sales ($/lb)7
2.39
2.32
1.79
C1 cash costs ($/lb)9
1.71
1.61
2.09
All-in sustaining costs ($/lb)9
1.99
1.85
Relative Share Price Performance…
Relative Share Price Performance
since merger with Randgold announced
Relative Share Price Performance YTD
300
Base = 100
275
Barrick 183%
250
225
200
175
150
125
100
Spot Gold 63%
GDX 132%
75
Sep-18
Jan-19
May-19
Sep-19
Jan-20
May-20
170
Base = 100
160
Barrick 59%
150
140
130
120
110
100
Spot Gold 29%
90
GDX 49%
80
70
60
Jan-20
Feb-20
Mar-20
Apr-20
May-20
Jun-20
Jul-20
Market data as at July 28, 2020. Share price performance based in USD.
Source: Bloomberg Financial Markets
Endnotes
Loss time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) is a ratio calculated as follows: number of loss time injuries x 1,000,000 hours divided by the total number of hours worked.
Total reportable incident frequency rate (TRIFR) is a ratio calculated as follows: number of reportable injuries x 1,000,000 hours divided by the total number of hours worked. Reportable injuries include fatalities, lost time injuries, restricted duty injuries, and medically treated injuries.
Class 1 - High Significance is defined as an incident that causes significant negative impacts on human health or the environment or an incident that extends onto publicly accessible land and has the potential to cause significant adverse impact to surrounding communities, livestock or wildlife.
"Free cash flow" is a non-GAAP financial performance measure which deducts capital expenditures from net cash provided by operating activities. Barrick believes this to be a useful indicator of our ability to operate without reliance on additional borrowing or usage of existing cash. Free cash flow is intended to provide additional information only and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures of performance presented by other companies. Free cash flow should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. For further details on this non-GAAP measure, please refer to page 80 of the MD&A accompanying Barrick's second quarter 2020 financial statements filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
"Adjusted net earnings" and "adjusted net earnings per share" are non-GAAP financial performance measures. Adjusted net earnings excludes the following from net earnings: certain impairment charges (reversals) related to intangibles, goodwill, property, plant and equipment, and investments; gains (losses) and other one-time costs relating to acquisitions or dispositions; foreign currency translation gains (losses); significant tax adjustments not related to current period earnings; unrealized gains (losses) on non-hedge derivative instruments; and the tax effect and non-controlling interest of these items. The Company uses this measure internally to evaluate our underlying operating performance for the reporting periods presented and to assist with the planning and forecasting of future operating results. Barrick believes that adjusted net earnings is a useful measure of our performance because these adjusting items do not reflect the underlying operating performance of our core mining business and are not necessarily indicative of future operating results. Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures of performance presented by other companies. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. For further details on these non-GAAP measures, please refer to page 79-80 of the MD&A accompanying Barrick's second quarter 2020 financial statements filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
A Tier One Gold Asset is a mine with a stated life in excess of 10 years, annual production of at least 500,000 ounces of gold and total cash costs per ounce over the mine life that are in the lower half of the industry cost curve.
Cost of sales applicable to gold per ounce is calculated using cost of sales applicable to gold on an attributable basis (removing the non-controlling interest of 40% Pueblo Viejo; 20% Loulo-Gounkoto; 10.3% Tongon; 16% North Mara, Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi starting January 1, 2020, the date the GoT's 16% free carried interest was made effective (36.1% from January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019; notwithstanding the completion of the Acacia transaction on September 17, 2019, we consolidated our interest in Acacia and recorded a non-controlling interest of 36.1% in the income statement for the entirety of the third quarter of 2019 as a matter of convenience); 63.1% South Arturo from cost of sales from July 1, 2019 onwards as a result of its contribution to Nevada Gold Mines (and on a 40% basis from January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019); and our proportionate share of cost of sales attributable to equity method investments (Kibali, and Morila until the second quarter of 2019), divided by attributable gold ounces. Also removes the non-controlling interest of 38.5% Nevada Gold Mines from cost of sales from July 1, 2019 onwards. Cost of sales applicable to copper per pound is calculated using cost of sales applicable to copper including our proportionate share of cost of sales attributable to equity method investments (Zaldívar and Jabal Sayid), divided by consolidated copper pounds (including our proportionate share of copper pounds from our equity method investments).
Endnotes
"Total cash costs" per ounce and "All-in sustaining costs" per ounce are non-GAAP financial performance measures. "Total cash costs" per ounce starts with cost of sales applicable to gold production, but excludes the impact of depreciation, the non-controlling interest of cost of sales, and includes by-product credits. "All-in sustaining costs" per ounce begin with "Total cash costs" per ounce and add further costs which reflect the additional costs of operating a mine, primarily sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining leases, general & administrative costs, minesite exploration and evaluation costs, and reclamation cost accretion and amortization. Barrick believes that the use of "total cash costs" per ounce and "all-in sustaining costs" per ounce will assist investors, analysts and other stakeholders in understanding the costs associated with producing gold, understanding the economics of gold mining, assessing our operating performance and also our ability to generate free cash flow from current operations and to generate free cash flow on an overall Company basis. "Total cash costs" per ounce and "All-in sustaining costs" per ounce are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. Although a standardized definition of all-in sustaining costs was published in 2013 by the World Gold Council (a market development organization for the gold industry comprised of and funded by gold mining companies from around the world, including Barrick), it is not a regulatory organization, and other companies may calculate this measure differently. Starting from the first quarter of 2019, we have renamed "cash costs" to "total cash costs" when referring to our gold operations. The calculation of total cash costs is identical to our previous calculation of cash costs with only a change in the naming convention of this non-GAAP measure. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. For further details on these non-GAAP measures, please refer to pages 81-98 of the MD&A accompanying Barrick's second quarter 2020 financial statements filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
"C1 cash costs" per pound and "All-in sustaining costs" per pound are non-GAAP financial performance measures. "C1 cash costs" per pound is based on cost of sales but excludes the impact of depreciation and royalties and production taxes and includes treatment and refinement charges. "All-in sustaining costs" per pound begins with "C1 cash costs" per pound and adds further costs which reflect the additional costs of operating a mine, primarily sustaining capital expenditures, general & administrative costs and royalties and production taxes. Barrick believes that the use of "C1 cash costs" per pound and "all-in sustaining costs" per pound will assist investors, analysts, and other stakeholders in understanding the costs associated with producing copper, understanding the economics of copper mining, assessing our operating performance, and also our ability to generate free cash flow from current operations and to generate free cash flow on an overall Company basis. "C1 cash costs" per pound and "All-in sustaining costs" per pound are intended to provide additional information only, do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar measures of performance presented by other companies. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. For further details on these non-GAAP measures, please refer to pages 99-100 of the MD&A accompanying Barrick's second quarter 2020 financial statements filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the following from net earnings: income tax expense; finance costs; finance income; and depreciation. Management believes that EBITDA is a valuable indicator of our ability to generate liquidity by producing operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations, and fund capital expenditures. Management uses EBITDA for this purpose. Adjusted EBITDA removes the effect of impairment charges; acquisition/disposition gains/losses; foreign currency translation gains/losses; other expense adjustments; unrealized gains on non-hedge derivative instruments; and the impact of the income tax expense, finance costs, finance income and depreciation incurred in our equity method accounted investments. We believe these items provide a greater level of consistency with the adjusting items included in our Adjusted Net Earnings reconciliation, with the exception that these amounts are adjusted to remove any impact on finance costs/income, income tax expense and/or depreciation as they do not affect EBITDA. We believe this additional information will assist analysts, investors and other stakeholders of Barrick in better understanding our ability to generate liquidity from our full business, including equity method investments, by excluding these amounts from the calculation as they are not indicative of the performance of our core mining business and not necessarily reflective of the underlying operating results for the periods presented. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures of performance presented by other companies. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. For further details on these non-GAAP measures, please refer to pages 101-102 of the MD&A accompanying Barrick's second quarter 2020 financial statements filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
These amounts are presented on the same basis as our guidance and include our 60% share of Pueblo Viejo, 80% share of Loulo-Gounkoto, 89.7% share of Tongon, 45% share of Kibali, 40% share of Morila and 60% share of South Arturo (36.9% of South Arturo from July 1, 2019 onwards as a result of its contribution to Nevada Gold Mines), our 84% share of Tanzania starting January 1, 2020, the date the GoT's 16% free carried interest was made effective (63.9% share from January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019; notwithstanding the completion of the Acacia transaction on September 17, 2019, we consolidated our interest in Acacia and recorded a non- controlling interest of 36.1% in the income statement for the entirety of the third quarter of 2019 as a matter of convenience, and 100% share from October 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) and our 50% share of Zaldívar and Jabal Sayid. Starting July 1, 2019, it also includes our 61.5% share of Nevada Gold Mines.
Endnotes
On July 1, 2019, Barrick's Goldstrike and Newmont's Carlin were contributed to Nevada Gold Mines and are now referred to as Carlin. As a result, the amounts presented represent Goldstrike on a 100% basis (including our 60% share of South Arturo) up until June 30, 2019, and the combined results of Carlin and Goldstrike (including NGM's 60% share of South Arturo) on a 61.5% basis thereafter.
On July 1, 2019, Cortez was contributed to Nevada Gold Mines, a joint venture with Newmont. As a result, the amounts presented are on an 100% basis up until June 30, 2019, and on a 61.5% basis thereafter.
Amounts presented exclude capitalized interest.
Estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Estimates are as of December 31, 2019, unless otherwise noted. Cortez Underground proven reserves of 959 thousand tonnes grading 9.61 g/t, representing 296 thousand ounces of gold; probable reserves of 11.2 million tonnes grading 10.1 g/t, representing 3.6 million ounces of gold; measured resources of 1.5 million tonnes grading 8.41 g/t, representing 397 thousand ounces of gold; indicated resources of 15.2 million tonnes grading 8.90 g/t, representing 4.3 million ounces of gold; inferred resources of 1.2 million tonnes grading 8.33 g/t, representing 313 thousand ounces of gold. Complete mineral reserve and resource data, including tonnes, grades, and ounces, as well as the assumptions on which the mineral reserves and resources for Barrick are reported (on an attributable basis), can be found on pages 119-129 of Barrick's Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Report.
Barrick owned 75% of Turquoise Ridge through the end of the second quarter of 2019, with our joint venture partner, Newmont, owning the remaining 25%. Turquoise Ridge was proportionately consolidated on the basis that the joint venture partners that have joint control have rights to the assets and obligations for the liabilities relating to the arrangement. The figures presented in this table are based on our 75% interest in Turquoise Ridge until June 30, 2019. On July 1, 2019, Barrick's 75% interest in Turquoise Ridge and Newmont's Twin Creeks and 25% interest in Turquoise Ridge were contributed to Nevada Gold Mines. Starting July 1, 2019, the results represent our 61.5% share of Turquoise Ridge and Twin Creeks, now referred to as Turquoise Ridge.
Pueblo Viejo is accounted for as a subsidiary with a 40% non-controlling interest. The results in the table and the discussion that follows are based on our 60% share only.
Barrick owns 50% of Veladero with our joint venture partner, Shandong Gold, owning the remaining 50%. Veladero is proportionately consolidated on the basis that the joint venture partners that have joint control have rights to the assets and obligations for the liabilities relating to the arrangement. The figures presented in this table and the discussion that follows are based on our 50% interest in Veladero inclusive of the impact of remeasurement of our interest in Veladero following the disposal of a 50% interest on June 30, 2017.
Estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Estimates are as of December 31, 2019, unless otherwise noted. Alturas inferred resources of 260 million tonnes grading 1.1 g/t, representing 8.9 million ounces of gold. Complete mineral reserve and resource data, including tonnes, grades, and ounces, as well as the assumptions on which the mineral reserves and resources for Barrick are reported (on an attributable basis), can be found on pages 119-129 of Barrick's Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Report.
Barrick owns 47.5% of Porgera with our joint venture partners, Zijin Mining and Mineral Resources Enga, owning the remaining 47.5% and 5%, respectively. Porgera is proportionately consolidated on the basis that the joint venture partners that have joint control have rights to the assets and obligations for the liabilities relating to the arrangement. The figures presented in this table and the discussion that follows are based on our 47.5% interest in Porgera.
Barrick owns 80% of Société des Mines de Loulo SA and Société des Mines de Gounkoto with the Republic of Mali owning 20%. Loulo-Gounkoto is accounted for as a subsidiary with a 20% non-controlling interest on the basis that Barrick controls the asset. The results in the table and the discussion that follows are based on our 80% share inclusive of the impact of the purchase price allocation resulting from the merger of Barrick and Randgold.
Endnotes
Barrick owns 45% of Kibali Goldmines SA (Kibali) with the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC") and our joint venture partner, AngloGold Ashanti, owning 10% and 45%, respectively. Kibali is accounted for as an equity method investment on the basis that the joint venture partners that have joint control have rights to the net assets of the joint venture. The figures presented in this table and the discussion that follows are based on our 45% effective interest in Kibali inclusive of the impact of the purchase price allocation resulting from the merger of Barrick and Randgold.
Formerly part of Acacia Mining plc. On September 17, 2019, Barrick acquired all of the shares of Acacia it did not own. The results are on a 63.9% basis until September 30, 2019 (notwithstanding the completion of the Acacia transaction on September 17, 2019, we consolidated our interest in Acacia and recorded a non-controlling interest of 36.1% in the income statement for the entirety of the third quarter of 2019 as a matter of convenience), on a 100% basis from October 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 and on a 84% basis starting January 1, 2020, the date the GoT's 16% free carried interest was made effective.
Estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Estimates are as of December 31, 2019, unless otherwise noted. Pueblo Viejo measured resources of 130 million tonnes grading 2.41 g/t, representing 10 million ounces of gold; indicated resources of 210 million tonnes grading 2.25 g/t, representing 15 million ounces of gold; inferred resources of 54 million tonnes grading 2.1 g/t, representing 3.7 million ounces of gold. Complete mineral reserve and resource data, including tonnes, grades, and ounces, as well as the assumptions on which the mineral reserves and resources for Barrick are reported (on an attributable basis), can be found on pages 119-129 of Barrick's Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Report. Pueblo Viejo historical contained ounces processed of 51 million tonnes grading 4.81 g/t, representing 7.9 million ounces of gold.
Technical Information
The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Yopps, MMSA, Manager of Growth Projects, Nevada Gold Mines; Craig Fiddes, SME-RM, Manager - Resource Modeling, Nevada Gold Mines; Chad Yuhasz, P.Geo, Mineral Resource Manager, Latin America and Asia Pacific; Simon Bottoms, CGeol, MGeol, FGS, FAusIMM, Mineral Resources Manager, Africa and Middle East; Rodney Quick, MSc, Pr. Sci.Nat, Mineral Resource Management and Evaluation Executive; John Steele, CIM, Metallurgy, Engineering and Capital Projects Executive; and Rob Krcmarov, FAusIMM, Executive Vice President, Exploration and Growth - each a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
All mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates are estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Unless otherwise noted, such mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates are as of December 31, 2019.
Appendix A - Carlin Trend Significant Intercept Tablei
Drill Results from Q2 2020
Core Drill Holeii
Width
Azimuth
Dip
Interval (m)
(m)iii
Au (g/t)
781.2
- 782.7
1.5
6.9
784.6
- 786.1
1.5
5.1
CGX-00076A
115
-75
807.4
- 810.5
3.1
5.5
825.7
- 847.0
21.3
35.3
898.2
- 901.9
3.7
9.0
908.3
- 909.2
0.9
7.4
842.5
- 847.7
5.2
10.9
PGX-20002iv
9
-68
850.7
- 854.4
3.7
9.4
911.1
- 912.6
1.5
9.1
914.1
- 915.6
1.5
5.5
LBB-20002
0
-90
980.4
- 983.5
3.1
7.3
1059.0
- 1060.5
1.5
5.2
All intercepts calculated using a 5 g/t Au cutoff and are uncapped; minimum intercept width is 0.8 m; internal dilution is less than 20% total width
Carlin Trend drill hole nomenclature: Project area (CGX - Leeville, PGX - Post-Gen, LBB - Little Boulder Basin) followed by the year (20 for 2020) then hole number
True width of intercepts are uncertain at this stage
Partial results received; results pending from 145-819 m and 977-1053 m
The drilling results for the Carlin Trend contained in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All drill hole assay information has been manually reviewed and approved by staff geologists and re-checked by the project manager. Sample preparation and analyses are conducted by an independent laboratory, ALS Minerals. Procedures are employed to ensure security of samples during their delivery from the drill rig to the laboratory. The quality assurance procedures, data verification and assay protocols used in connection with drilling and sampling on the Carlin Trend conform to industry accepted quality control methods.
Appendix B - CHUG Significant Intercept Tablei
Drill Results from Q2 2020
Core Drill Holeii
Azimuth
Dip
Interval (m)
Width (m)iii
Au (g/t)
CHMX-051
262.3
-42.9
276.1-305.7
29.6
8.64
CHMX-052
263.4
-47.3
276.8-289.6
12.8
7.95
296.0-314.6
18.6
4.94
All intercepts calculated using a 3.43 g/t Au cutoff and are uncapped; minimum intercept width is 3.0 m; maximum dilution is 6.1m
Cortez Hills Underground drill hole nomenclature: CHMX (Cortex Hills Minex) with no designation of the year
True width of intercepts are uncertain at this stage
The drilling results for the Cortez property contained in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All drill hole assay information has been manually reviewed and approved by staff geologists and re-checked by the project manager. Sample preparation and analyses are conducted by an independent laboratory, ALS Minerals. Procedures are employed to ensure security of samples during their delivery from the drill rig to the laboratory. The quality assurance procedures, data verification and assay protocols used in connection with drilling and sampling on the Cortez property conform to industry accepted quality control methods.
Appendix C - Fourmile Significant Intercept Tablei
Drill Results from Q2 2020
Width
Core Drill Holeii
Azimuth
Dip
Interval (m)
(m)iii
Au (g/t)
FM20-153Dv
73
-80
1177.8 - 1182.5
4.7
41.5
1388.7
- 1390.1
1.4
14.6
FM20-154D
42
-84
1406.4
- 1415.8
9.4
17.9
1419.5
- 1421.0
1.5
24.0
1424.6
- 1425.5
0.9
16.0
FM20-156D
128
-81
no significant intercept
FM20-158D
78
-73
794.1
- 802.5
8.4
21.5
1153.2
- 1154.1
0.9
10.6
FM20-159Div
23
-76
no significant intercept
FM20-160Div
121
-71
588.6
- 593.8
5.2
10.6
597.7
- 599.2
1.5
5.6
602.3
- 606.2
3.9
7.3
1151.5
- 1153.0
1.5
30.3
FM20-161Div
98
-84
1157.0
- 1159.4
2.4
15.1
1169.7
- 1172.6
2.9
13.1
1232.8
- 1236.0
3.2
10.5
FM20-165Div
88
-80
1503.7
- 1505.2
1.5
28.6
All intercepts calculated using a 5 g/t Au cutoff and are uncapped; minimum intercept width is 0.8 m; internal dilution is less than 20% total width
Fourmile drill hole nomenclature: FM (Fourmile) followed by the year (20 for 2020)
True width of intercepts are uncertain at this stage
Partial results received
Partial results reported in Q1
The drilling results for the Fourmile property contained in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All drill hole assay information has been manually reviewed and approved by staff geologists and re-checked by the project manager. Sample preparation and analyses are conducted by an independent laboratory, ALS Minerals. Procedures are employed to ensure security of samples during their delivery from the drill rig to the laboratory. The quality assurance procedures, data verification and assay protocols used in connection with drilling and sampling on the Fourmile property conform to industry accepted quality control methods.
Appendix D - Alturas/Del Carmen Significant Intercept Tablei
Drill Results from Q1 2020
Drill Holeii
Azimuth
Dip
Interval (m)
Width (m)iii
Au (g/t)
DDH-DCA-033
90
-70
157-228
71
1.56
DDH-DCA-040
90
-70
211
239
3.38
All significant intercepts reported at 0.25 g/t Au cutoff; include reported at 1 g/t Au cutoff, sub-include at 3 g/t Au cutoff. Internal dilution of no more than 10 consecutive meters below cut-off included in the calculation.
Alturas/Del Carmen drill hole nomenclature: DDH/RC (Diamond Drillhole or Reverse Core), DCA (Del Carmen - Alturas project code) and a consecutive number.
True widths uncertain at this stage. Minimum intercept length 10m.
The drilling results for the Alturas/Del Carmen project contained in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All drill hole assay information has been manually reviewed and approved by staff geologists and re-checked by the project manager. Sample preparation and analyses are conducted by ALS Minerals, an independent laboratory. Industry accepted best practices for preparation and fire assaying procedures are utilized to determine gold content. Procedures are employed to ensure security of samples during their delivery from the drill rig to the laboratory. The quality assurance procedures, data verification and assay protocols used in connection with drilling and sampling on the Alturas/Del Carmen project conform to industry accepted quality control methods.
Appendix E - Loulo-Gounkoto Significant Intercept Tablei
Drill Results from Q1 & Q2 2020
Lode
Drill Holeii
Azimuth
Dip
Interval (m)
Width (m)iii
Au (g/t)
DB-1
DB1RC002
226.00
-52.00
12-18
6.00
4.12
DB-1
DB1RC003
228.36
-52.36
113-117
4.00
1.35
DB-1
DB1RC003
228.36
-52.36
128-136
8.00
3.35
DB-1
DB1RC004
225.88
-53.73
192-196
4.00
2.68
DB-1
DB1RC004
225.88
-53.73
210-213
3.00
0.60
DB-1
DB1RC004
225.88
-53.73
216-218
2.00
1.28
DB-1
DB1RC004
225.88
-53.73
222-234
12.00
0.96
DB-1
DB1RC007
225.69
-52.79
108-117
9.00
3.42
DB-1
DB1RC014
229.40
-51.25
255-262
7.00
7.23
DB-1
DB1RC016
231.32
-52.78
25-27
2.00
0.99
DB-1
DB1RC016
231.32
-52.78
30-32
2.00
0.85
DB-1
DB1RC017
228.00
-51.00
69-73
4.00
0.62
DB-1
DB1RC017
228.00
-51.00
76-78
2.00
0.58
DB-1
DB1RC017
228.00
-51.00
92-95
3.00
0.83
DB-1
DB1RC018
227.40
-52.11
71-76
5.00
1.68
DB-1
DB1RC018
227.40
-52.11
199-204
5.00
0.98
DB-1
DB1RC018
227.40
-52.11
215-217
2.00
1.19
Loulo 3
L3DH242
227.18
-61.61
196.1-206.4
10.30
3.30
Loulo 3
L3DH242
227.18
-61.61
210.2-215.3
5.10
3.06
Loulo 3
L3DH242
227.18
-61.61
251.8-255.55
3.75
4.25
Loulo 3
L3DH244
224.04
-64.57
108.45-114.3
5.85
3.28
Loulo 3
L3DH244
224.04
-64.57
117.7-123.15
5.45
5.61
Loulo 3
L3DH246
228.08
-60.40
193.3-195.5
2.20
0.92
Loulo 3
L3DH247
225.31
-60.46
372.7-375.95
3.25
0.74
Loulo 3
L3DH248
239.01
-54.84
320.3-325.75
5.45
1.95
Loulo 3
L3DH248
239.01
-54.84
327.55-331.65
4.10
1.31
Loulo 3
L3DH248
239.01
-54.84
334.95-339.2
4.25
0.61
Loulo 3
L3DH248
239.01
-54.84
342.05-346.8
4.75
1.53
Loulo 3
L3DH248
239.01
-54.84
354.95-361.75
6.80
2.82
Loulo 3
L3DH248
239.01
-54.84
362.9-365.85
2.95
4.70
All intercepts calculated using a 0.5 g/t Au cutoff and are uncapped; minimum intercept width is 2m; internal dilution is equal to or less than 2m total width.
Loulo - Gounkoto drill hole nomenclature: prospect initial Y/YA (Yalea), L3 (Loulo 3), DB1 (Domain Boundary 1) followed by type of drilling RC (Reverse Circulation) and DH (Diamond Drilling).
True widths uncertain at this stage.
The drilling results for the Loulo-Gounkoto property contained in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All drill hole assay information has been manually reviewed and approved by staff geologists and re-checked by the project manager. Sample preparation and analyses are conducted by SGS, an independent laboratory. Industry accepted best practices for preparation and fire assaying procedures are utilized to determine gold content. Procedures are employed to ensure security of samples during their delivery from the drill rig to the laboratory. The quality assurance procedures, data verification and assay protocols used in connection with drilling and sampling on the Loulo property conform to industry accepted quality control methods.
Appendix E - Loulo-Gounkoto Significant Intercept Tablei
Drill Holeii
Drill Results from Q1 & Q2 2020
Width (m)iii
Lode
Azimuth
Dip
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
Loulo 3
L3DH248
239.01
-54.84
368.45-374.2
5.75
3.72
Loulo 3
L3DH249
247.46
-62.43
308-310
2.00
2.84
Loulo 3
L3DH249
247.46
-62.43
313.5-316.85
3.35
0.79
Loulo 3
L3DH249
247.46
-62.43
320.95-340.2
19.25
6.06
Loulo 3
L3DH250
228.10
-50.90
322-346.8
24.80
7.51
Loulo 3
L3DH251B
214.00
-59.37
570.65-579.05
8.40
2.27
Loulo 3
L3DH251B
214.00
-59.37
581.25-587.35
6.10
5.81
Loulo 3
L3DH252B
235.28
-52.12
218.8-222.55
3.75
1.74
Loulo 3
L3DH252B
235.28
-52.12
234-237.95
3.95
0.57
Loulo 3
L3DH252B
235.28
-52.12
240.8-243.45
2.65
0.52
Loulo 3
L3DH253
258.08
-49.80
256.6-263.4
6.80
2.08
Loulo 3
L3DH254
245.15
-73.33
358.6-363.3
4.70
10.52
Loulo 3
L3DH254
245.15
-73.33
365.4-367.6
2.20
6.45
Loulo 3
L3DH265
217.16
-61.14
594.95-620.1
25.15
3.12
Loulo 3
L3DH265
217.16
-61.14
622-628.85
6.85
5.81
Loulo 3
L3DH265
217.16
-61.14
633.85-638.3
4.45
3.40
Loulo 3
L3DH267
226.35
-60.68
342.5-345.9
3.40
1.26
Loulo 3
L3DH267
226.35
-60.68
359.9-363.8
3.90
4.73
Loulo 3
L3DH270
223.29
-60.83
434.7-440.05
5.35
2.46
Transfer Zone
YADH103
72.53
-70.76
1089.65-1100
10.35
2.86
Transfer Zone
YADH103
72.53
-70.76
1102-1115
13.00
4.40
Transfer Zone
YADH103
72.53
-70.76
1131-1140.7
9.70
1.50
Transfer Zone
YADH103
72.53
-70.76
1143.2-1147
3.80
3.33
Transfer Zone
YADH103
72.53
-70.76
1175.2-1178
2.80
0.70
Transfer Zone
YADH148
68.00
-61.00
920.8-932.3
11.50
1.85
Transfer Zone
YADH156
67.00
-60.00
970.7-985
14.30
2.63
Transfer Zone
YADH160
68.89
-62.20
988.3-995.2
6.90
5.19
Transfer Zone
YADH40
78.62
-67.61
874.8-881
6.20
4.31
Transfer Zone
YADH43
76.00
-74.00
836.7-844
7.30
7.24
Transfer Zone
YADH44
77.00
-73.00
836-842
6.00
1.91
All intercepts calculated using a 0.5 g/t Au cutoff and are uncapped; minimum intercept width is 2m; internal dilution is equal to or less than 2m total width.
Loulo - Gounkoto drill hole nomenclature: prospect initial Y/YA (Yalea), L3 (Loulo 3), DB1 (Domain Boundary 1) followed by type of drilling RC (Reverse Circulation) and DH (Diamond Drilling).
True widths uncertain at this stage.
The drilling results for the Loulo-Gounkoto property contained in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All drill hole assay information has been manually reviewed and approved by staff geologists and re-checked by the project manager. Sample preparation and analyses are conducted by SGS, an independent laboratory. Industry accepted best practices for preparation and fire assaying procedures are utilized to determine gold content. Procedures are employed to ensure security of samples during their delivery from the drill rig to the laboratory. The quality assurance procedures, data verification and assay protocols used in connection with drilling and sampling on the Loulo property conform to industry accepted quality control methods.
Appendix E - Loulo-Gounkoto Significant Intercept Tablei
Drill Holeii
Drill Results from Q1 & Q2 2020
Width (m)iii
Lode
Azimuth
Dip
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
Transfer Zone
YADH44
77.00
-73.00
845-850.5
5.50
2.20
Transfer Zone
YADH44
77.00
-73.00
851.3-861.5
10.20
5.28
Transfer Zone
YADH56
75.19
-67.11
745.7-749.1
3.40
0.75
Transfer Zone
YADH56
75.19
-67.11
780-783.8
3.80
0.79
Transfer Zone
YADH56
75.19
-67.11
792.8-796
3.20
1.01
Transfer Zone
YADH56
75.19
-67.11
806.77-826.9
20.13
20.86
Transfer Zone
YADH57
75.29
-65.77
825-830.7
5.70
0.67
Transfer Zone
YADH57
75.29
-65.77
834.6-849.95
15.35
5.21
Transfer Zone
YADH59
69.94
-79.28
868.2-890
21.80
3.36
Transfer Zone
YADH60
57.00
-72.00
1097.8-1110.6
12.80
5.51
Transfer Zone
YADH60
57.00
-72.00
1112.8-1115.2
2.40
0.81
Transfer Zone
YADH60
57.00
-72.00
1131-1133.1
2.10
1.37
Transfer Zone
YADH60
57.00
-72.00
1136.45-1141
4.55
5.50
Transfer Zone
YADH60
57.00
-72.00
1143.1-1154
10.90
5.95
Transfer Zone
YADH60
57.00
-72.00
1155.15-1163
7.85
2.31
Transfer Zone
YADH61
74.00
-65.00
911-926.4
15.40
6.88
Transfer Zone
YADH63
58.00
-66.00
1192.4-1209.8
17.40
15.68
Transfer Zone
YADH63
58.00
-66.00
1211-1213.7
2.70
1.29
Transfer Zone
YADH63
58.00
-66.00
1233.8-1236.3
2.50
4.74
Transfer Zone
YADH63
58.00
-66.00
1244.95-1249.1
4.15
6.22
Transfer Zone
YADH64
70.00
-68.00
1028.8-1054.2
25.40
4.61
Transfer Zone
YADH64
70.00
-68.00
1055.4-1073.2
17.80
3.22
Transfer Zone
YADH65
71.40
-69.60
1038.8-1048.3
9.50
2.07
Transfer Zone
YADH65
71.40
-69.60
1051.3-1054.8
3.50
0.68
Transfer Zone
YADH65
71.40
-69.60
1057.2-1075.2
18.00
1.84
Transfer Zone
YADH65
71.40
-69.60
1080.9-1083
2.10
2.62
Transfer Zone
YADH65
71.40
-69.60
1095.6-1101
5.40
1.85
Transfer Zone
YADH65
71.40
-69.60
1113-1115.1
2.10
1.25
Transfer Zone
YADH71
262.21
-5.19
882-884
2.00
0.84
Transfer Zone
YADH71
262.21
-5.19
892.25-895
2.75
1.65
All intercepts calculated using a 0.5 g/t Au cutoff and are uncapped; minimum intercept width is 2m; internal dilution is equal to or less than 2m total width.
Loulo - Gounkoto drill hole nomenclature: prospect initial Y/YA (Yalea), L3 (Loulo 3), DB1 (Domain Boundary 1) followed by type of drilling RC (Reverse Circulation) and DH (Diamond Drilling).
True widths uncertain at this stage.
The drilling results for the Loulo-Gounkoto property contained in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All drill hole assay information has been manually reviewed and approved by staff geologists and re-checked by the project manager. Sample preparation and analyses are conducted by SGS, an independent laboratory. Industry accepted best practices for preparation and fire assaying procedures are utilized to determine gold content. Procedures are employed to ensure security of samples during their delivery from the drill rig to the laboratory. The quality assurance procedures, data verification and assay protocols used in connection with drilling and sampling on the Loulo property conform to industry accepted quality control methods.
Appendix E - Loulo-Gounkoto Significant Intercept Tablei
Drill Holeii
Drill Results from Q1 & Q2 2020
Width (m)iii
Lode
Azimuth
Dip
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
Transfer Zone
YADH71
262.21
-5.19
900.8-911.2
10.40
10.72
Transfer Zone
YADH71
262.21
-5.19
912-921
9.00
1.21
Transfer Zone
YADH71
262.21
-5.19
925-928.6
3.60
0.67
Transfer Zone
YADH71
262.21
-5.19
1031.9-1044.6
12.70
4.68
Transfer Zone
YADH71
262.21
-5.19
1045.45-1059
13.55
3.08
Transfer Zone
YADH72
66.00
-63.00
954.75-963.4
8.65
2.70
Transfer Zone
YADH72
66.00
-63.00
978.7-983.3
4.60
0.93
Transfer Zone
YADH72
66.00
-63.00
984.37-987.6
3.23
0.55
Transfer Zone
YADH72
66.00
-63.00
988.8-995
6.20
0.59
Transfer Zone
YADH75
257.69
-79.37
819.5-835
15.50
2.27
Transfer Zone
YADH75
257.69
-79.37
915.81-929
13.19
3.15
Transfer Zone
YADH75
257.69
-79.37
946-950
4.00
3.68
Transfer Zone
YADH75
257.69
-79.37
955-970
15.00
1.92
Transfer Zone
YADH75
257.69
-79.37
982-984.9
2.90
0.94
Transfer Zone
YADH75
257.69
-79.37
986-990
4.00
2.76
Transfer Zone
YADH75
257.69
-79.37
995-1018
23.00
11.84
Transfer Zone
YADH75
257.69
-79.37
1025-1029
4.00
1.01
Transfer Zone
YADH75
257.69
-79.37
1044-1058
14.00
2.66
Transfer Zone
YADH75
257.69
-79.37
1067-1073
6.00
3.00
Transfer Zone
YADH75
257.69
-79.37
1076.7-1084
7.30
7.98
Transfer Zone
YADH99
74.20
-83.90
903-969
66.00
4.83
Transfer Zone
YADH99
74.20
-83.90
970-998
28.00
4.10
Transfer Zone
YADH99
74.20
-83.90
1009-1012
3.00
2.21
Transfer Zone
YADH99
74.20
-83.90
1014.4-1018.8
4.40
4.95
Transfer Zone
YDH292
244.70
-72.10
1061-1066.3
5.30
1.46
Transfer Zone
YDH295
57.85
-67.69
975.2-981.6
6.40
4.96
Transfer Zone
YDH297
50.49
-77.32
1102.05-1117
14.95
7.34
Transfer Zone
YDH297
50.49
-77.32
1117.9-1126.6
8.70
5.22
Transfer Zone
YDH298
59.22
-75.37
1116.7-1126.75
10.05
3.06
Transfer Zone
YDH298
59.22
-75.37
1162.5-1165.3
2.80
0.70
Transfer Zone
YDH298
59.22
-75.37
1197.5-1201.5
4.00
7.01
All intercepts calculated using a 0.5 g/t Au cutoff and are uncapped; minimum intercept width is 2m; internal dilution is equal to or less than 2m total width.
Loulo - Gounkoto drill hole nomenclature: prospect initial Y/YA (Yalea), L3 (Loulo 3), DB1 (Domain Boundary 1) followed by type of drilling RC (Reverse Circulation) and DH (Diamond Drilling).
True widths uncertain at this stage.
The drilling results for the Loulo-Gounkoto property contained in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All drill hole assay information has been manually reviewed and approved by staff geologists and re-checked by the project manager. Sample preparation and analyses are conducted by SGS, an independent laboratory. Industry accepted best practices for preparation and fire assaying procedures are utilized to determine gold content. Procedures are employed to ensure security of samples during their delivery from the drill rig to the laboratory. The quality assurance procedures, data verification and assay protocols used in connection with drilling and sampling on the Loulo property conform to industry accepted quality control methods.
Appendix F - North Mara Gokona Significant Intercept Tablei, ii
Gokona Upper West - Resource conversion drilling - Q2 2020
Location
Type
Drill Holeiii
Azimuth
Dip
Interval (m)
Width (m)iv
Au (g/t)
DDC7
DDH
UGKD666
286.71
-41
222
228
6
2.65
DDC7
DDH
UGKD671
354.3
-81
189
194
5
3.64
DDC7
DDH
UGKD671
354.3
-81
405
411
6
3.02
DDC7
DDH
UGKD671
354.3
-81
415
421
6
6.83
DDC7
DDH
UGKD690
330.1
-75
210
216
6
3.4
DDC7
DDH
UGKD690
330.1
-75
218
225
7
3.50
DDC7
DDH
UGKD690
330.1
-75
308.92
315
6.08
7.57
DDC7
DDH
UGKD681
354.3
-70
96
102
6
8.03
DDC7
DDH
UGKD681
354.3
-70
249
256
7
2.5
DDC7
DDH
UGKD681
354.3
-70
258
265
7
4.38
DDC7
DDH
UGKD682
282
-77
280
289
9
3.62
DDC7
DDH
UGKD687
340.1
-78
322
331
9
11.35
DDC7
DDH
UGKD687
340.1
-78
354
359.6
5.6
3.81
DDC7
DDH
UGKD688
294.4
-87
186
193
7
2.66
DDC7
DDH
UGKD688
294.4
-87
245
251
6
30.43
DDC7
DDH
UGKD672
354.3
-84
No significant intercepts
All intercepts calculated at 1.9g/t Au cut-off grade as a rounded marginal cut-off for resource at US$1,500/oz.
Capping at 100 g/t Au on the raw data, with minimum of 5m intercept above 1.9 g/t Au, with at least 60% of the resulting intercepts above 1.9 g/t Au cut-off.
North Mara - Gokona drill hole nomenclature: U = Underground, prospect initial GK (Gokona), followed by type of drilling D (Diamond Drilling).
True widths uncertain at this stage.
The drilling results for the Gokona Infill program contained in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All drill hole assay information has been manually reviewed and approved by staff geologists and rechecked by the project manager. Sample preparation and analyses are conducted by SGS, an independent laboratory. Industry accepted best practices for preparation and fire assaying procedures are utilized to determine gold content. Procedures are employed to ensure security of samples during their delivery from the drill rig to the laboratory. The quality assurance procedures, data verification and assay protocols used in connection with drilling and sampling on the Gokona property conform to industry accepted quality control methods.
Appendix F - North Mara Gokona Significant Intercept Tablei, ii
Location Type
DDC4 DDH
DDC5 DDH
DDC5 DDH
DDC5 DDH
DDC5 DDH
DDC5 DDH
DDC5 DDH
Location Type
Gokona Deep Central - Extension drilling - Q2 2020
i.
All intercepts calculated at 1.9g/t Au cut-off grade as a rounded marginal cut-off for resource at
Drill Holeiii
Azimuth
Dip
Interval (m)
US$1,500/oz.
Width (m)iv
Au (g/t)
UGKD685
351.2
-65
367.6
373
5.4
3.74
ii.
Capping at 100 g/t Au on the raw data, with minimum of 5m intercept above 1.9 g/t Au, with at least
60% of the resulting intercepts above 1.9 g/t Au cut-off.
UGKD692
315.9
-78
201
206
5
2.35
iii.
North Mara - Gokona drill hole nomenclature: U = Underground, prospect initial GK (Gokona),
followed by type of drilling D (Diamond Drilling).
UGKD692
315.9
-78
253
262
9
4.58
iv.
True widths uncertain at this stage.
UGKD693
328.2
-73
121
127
6
2.96
The drilling results for the Gokona Infill program contained in this presentation have been prepared in
accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All drill hole
UGKD693
328.2
-73
304
309
5
3.43
assay information has been manually reviewed and approved by staff geologists and re-checked by the
project manager. Sample preparation and analyses are conducted by SGS, an independent laboratory.
UGKD694A
326.39
-79.4
247.5
253
5.5
22.57
Industry accepted best practices for preparation and fire assaying procedures are utilized to determine gold
content. Procedures are employed to ensure security of samples during their delivery from the drill rig to the
UGKD648
352.9
-62.63
No significant intercepts
laboratory. The quality assurance procedures, data verification and assay protocols used in connection with
drilling and sampling on the Gokona property conform to industry accepted quality control methods.
Barrick Gold Corporation published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.