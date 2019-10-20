Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Barrick Gold Corporation    ABX   CA0679011084

BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION

(ABX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Barrick Gold : to Restart Gold Mining in Tanzania

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

By Jacquie McNish

Barrick Gold Corp. is poised to restart gold mining in Tanzania after the company agreed to pay $300 million to the African country and share ownership and other benefits at its three local mines.

Barrick's gold exports from Tanzania have been halted since early 2017 over tax and other disputes with the government. Barrick CEO Mark Bristow said that the agreement marks a new era of partnership with a host country that ends "three years of value destruction."

The deal, which is subject to approval of Tanzania's attorney general, requires Barrick to form a new company, Twiga Minerals Corp., to manage the company's three gold mines. Barrick has agreed to give Tanzania a 16% stake in each of its three mines and share half of the mines' royalties, cash distributions and other economic benefits with the country.

Mr. Bristow has promised a resolution to the complex legal and political dispute since he took the helm at the Toronto-based gold miner in January. The South-African-born executive joined Barrick after its $6 billion all-share merger with Randgold Resources Ltd., which he helped found in 1995.

Barrick's gold exports from Tanzania were stopped after the country's President John Magufuli launched what he called an "economic war" against foreign miners that he alleged weren't paying sufficient taxes and royalties.

Barrick was served in 2017 with a $190 billion bill for what Tanzanian authorities said were unpaid taxes, penalties and interest accumulated in previous years.

At the time of the shutdown, Barrick's majority-owned African subsidiary Acacia Mining PLC was the country's largest gold miner with $1 billion in annual revenue.

Barrick's executive chairman John Thornton sought to lift the export ban in late 2017 with a surprise offer to pay Tanzania $300 million and other benefits. The overture hadn't been approved by Barrick's board or by directors at its subsidiary Acacia, triggering a governance tug of war that delayed a settlement in Tanzania.

Barrick overcame the impasse by acquiring full control of Acacia earlier this year.

Write to Jacquie McNish at Jacquie.McNish@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 0.40% 22.58 Delayed Quote.21.43%
GOLD -0.13% 1490.893 Delayed Quote.16.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
01:31pBARRICK GOLD : to Restart Gold Mining in Tanzania
DJ
11:26aBarrick Gold reaches deal with Tanzania over Acacia Mining
RE
05:24aBARRICK GOLD : The Launch of Twiga Minerals Heralds Partnership Between Tanzania..
AQ
10/18BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION : - Preliminary third quarter results show 2019 targets..
AQ
10/17BARRICK GOLD : says production trending toward upper end of guidance
AQ
10/17Preliminary Third Quarter Results Show 2019 Targets Well Within Range
GL
10/10Zambia says owes major mining firms $215 million in tax refunds
RE
10/10BARRICK ANNOUNCEMENT OF : Preliminary Q3 production results on October 17, 2019;..
GL
09/30Ore Processing Commences at Premier's El Nino Mine
AQ
09/19BARRICK GOLD : Showcasing the world's leading gold mining complex
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 502 M
EBIT 2019 2 328 M
Net income 2019 892 M
Debt 2019 3 133 M
Yield 2019 0,93%
P/E ratio 2019 34,8x
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,55x
EV / Sales2020 2,97x
Capitalization 30 559 M
Chart BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Barrick Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 19,98  $
Last Close Price 17,19  $
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis Mark Bristow President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
John Lawson Thornton Non-Independent Executive Chairman
Graham Patrick Shuttleworth Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Gustavo A. Cisneros Independent Director
Joseph Brett Harvey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION21.43%30 562
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION10.94%31 508
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED51.88%17 396
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 393
SHANDONG GOLD MINING CO., LTD52.59%13 013
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED34.11%12 924
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group