Barry Callebaut : finalizes capabilities and capacity expansions in US and Canada factories

USD 30 million investments in Canada and United States (US) will support Barry Callebaut customers across North America

Expansions include increased footprint and enhanced capabilities for specialty products

Barry Callebaut, the world's leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, today announced the completion of several expansion investments in three of its North American facilities located in St. Hyacinthe, Quebec; Chatham, Ontario; and St. Albans, Vermont. The investments amount to close to USD 30 million and are in line with previously announced plans.

Recent investments in the St. Hyacinthe facility include both an additional liquid chocolate line as well as enhanced capabilities for the production of dairy-free chocolates. In the Chatham factory, Barry Callebaut has introduced additional liquid storage capacity to expand the variety of products available to customers. At the St. Albans location, the company has expanded the building footprint and enhanced its capabilities for making colored and flavored compounds, among other investments.

'We continue to invest in our product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities. The completion of these investments demonstrates our commitment to a high level of service and product availability for our expanding customer base', says Peter Boone, CEO & President, Americas Region.

With annual sales of about CHF 6.8 billion (EUR 6.3 billion / USD 6.9 billion) in fiscal year 2016/17, the Zurich-based Barry Callebaut Group is the world's leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products - from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations and compounds. The Group runs close to 60 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and dedicated global workforce of about 11,000 people.

The Barry Callebaut Group serves the entire food industry, from industrial food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate, such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants or caterers. The two global brands catering to the specific needs of these Gourmet customers are Callebaut® and Cacao Barry®.

The Barry Callebaut Group is committed to make sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025 to help ensure future supplies of cocoa and improve farmer livelihoods. It supports the Cocoa Horizons Foundation in its goal to shape a sustainable cocoa and chocolate future.