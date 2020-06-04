Barry Callebaut : launches BC LIVE, a digital events platform

Engaging customers on a virtual journey of chocolate and cocoa

Inspired by new ways of working during COVID-19 pandemic, Barry Callebaut, the world's leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, is announcing BC LIVE, a new digital events platform. BC LIVE is launching the week of June 22 with a series of 'bite-sized' webinars to understand lifestyle choices like vegan and keto, and how chocolate can play a role to meet these specific consumer needs. The series is ideally-suited for food manufacturers in the United States and Canada.

BC LIVE is a curated and high-touch digital experience, led by our in-house industry experts, that will deliver all the information that food manufacturers need to know about today's chocolate trends and solutions.

We look forward to offering exclusive content in our 3-part webinar series, including a session featuring our in-house chefs, who will bring our favorite applications to life with a 'better for you, better for the planet' twist.

BC LIVE will consist of three digital sessions with Barry Callebaut's insight experts on Monday, June 22, Tuesday, June 23, and Thursday, June 25 from 12-12:40pm CST.

Customers will learn about trends in wellness & sustainability; product solutions, including the launch of two new solutions, for vegan and other growing lifestyle categories; plus, get a behind-the-scenes new concepts creation experience of 'Better For You' treats created by our chefs in real-time.

With annual sales of about CHF 7.3 billion (EUR 6.5 billion / USD 7.4 billion) in fiscal year 2018/19, the Zurich-based Barry Callebaut Group is the world's leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products - from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations and compounds. The Group runs more than 60 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and dedicated global workforce of more than 12,000 people.

The Barry Callebaut Group serves the entire food industry, from industrial food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate, such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants or caterers. The two global brands catering to the specific needs of these Gourmet customers are Callebaut® and Cacao Barry®.

The Barry Callebaut Group is committed to make sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025 to help ensure future supplies of cocoa and improve farmer livelihoods. It supports the Cocoa Horizons Foundation in its goal to shape a sustainable cocoa and chocolate future.