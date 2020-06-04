Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Barry Callebaut AG    BARN   CH0009002962

BARRY CALLEBAUT AG

(BARN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barry Callebaut : launches BC LIVE, a digital events platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 04:51am EDT
Engaging customers on a virtual journey of chocolate and cocoa

Inspired by new ways of working during COVID-19 pandemic, Barry Callebaut, the world's leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, is announcing BC LIVE, a new digital events platform. BC LIVE is launching the week of June 22 with a series of 'bite-sized' webinars to understand lifestyle choices like vegan and keto, and how chocolate can play a role to meet these specific consumer needs. The series is ideally-suited for food manufacturers in the United States and Canada.

BC LIVE is a curated and high-touch digital experience, led by our in-house industry experts, that will deliver all the information that food manufacturers need to know about today's chocolate trends and solutions.
TJ Mulvihill, VP, Marketing, North America
We look forward to offering exclusive content in our 3-part webinar series, including a session featuring our in-house chefs, who will bring our favorite applications to life with a 'better for you, better for the planet' twist.
Laura Bergan, Director of Brand, Marketing

Customers will learn about trends in wellness & sustainability; product solutions, including the launch of two new solutions, for vegan and other growing lifestyle categories; plus, get a behind-the-scenes new concepts creation experience of 'Better For You' treats created by our chefs in real-time.

BC LIVE will consist of three digital sessions with Barry Callebaut's insight experts on Monday, June 22, Tuesday, June 23, and Thursday, June 25 from 12-12:40pm CST.

Centennial Chocolate Trends

Monday, June 22, 2020

12pm - 12:40pm U.S. Central Time

Chocolate Solutions for Eating Lifestyles

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

12pm - 12:40pm U.S. Central Time

New Chef Concepts LIVE

Thursday, June 25, 2020

12pm - 12:40pm U.S. Central Time

To schedule a media interview with spokesperson Laura Bergan the week of June 8, email sylvia_maldonado@barry-callebaut.com.

Media assets
About Barry Callebaut Group

With annual sales of about CHF 7.3 billion (EUR 6.5 billion / USD 7.4 billion) in fiscal year 2018/19, the Zurich-based Barry Callebaut Group is the world's leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products - from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations and compounds. The Group runs more than 60 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and dedicated global workforce of more than 12,000 people.

The Barry Callebaut Group serves the entire food industry, from industrial food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate, such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants or caterers. The two global brands catering to the specific needs of these Gourmet customers are Callebaut® and Cacao Barry®.

The Barry Callebaut Group is committed to make sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025 to help ensure future supplies of cocoa and improve farmer livelihoods. It supports the Cocoa Horizons Foundation in its goal to shape a sustainable cocoa and chocolate future.

Disclaimer

Barry Callebaut AG published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 08:50:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BARRY CALLEBAUT AG
04:51aBARRY CALLEBAUT : launches BC LIVE, a digital events platform
PU
06/03BARRY CALLEBAUT : to acquire GKC Foods in Australia
PU
06/03BARRY CALLEBAUT : and Unilever collaborate to support cocoa farmer cooperatives ..
PU
05/27GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Twitter sparks Donald Trump’s fury
05/27BARRY CALLEBAUT : Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut buys Australia's GKC Foo..
RE
04/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : LVMH, Apple, J.C Penney
04/16BARRY CALLEBAUT AG : Half-year results
CO
04/09BARRY CALLEBAUT AG : half-yearly earnings release
03/05Kraft Heinz Says Two Board Members Will Step Down
DJ
02/26Domestic Ivorian cocoa exporters competing with multinationals fear bankruptc..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 260 M 7 544 M 7 544 M
Net income 2020 350 M 364 M 364 M
Net Debt 2020 1 389 M 1 443 M 1 443 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,6x
Yield 2020 1,34%
Capitalization 10 566 M 10 984 M 10 979 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 12 415
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart BARRY CALLEBAUT AG
Duration : Period :
Barry Callebaut AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARRY CALLEBAUT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 020,00 CHF
Last Close Price 1 929,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique Chief Executive Officer
Patrick de Maeseneire Chairman
Dirk Poelman Chief Operations Officer
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Steven Vandamme Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG-9.78%10 984
LINDT & SPRUENGLI0.58%20 855
MORINAGA & CO., LTD.-13.55%2 131
KOTOBUKI SPIRITS CO., LTD.-33.66%1 545
CLOETTA AB (PUBL)-23.66%748
GUAN CHONG-4.87%697
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group