Baristas Kicks Off Multi Media Advertising, Bringing Awareness to The Company and Its New and Existing Unique Coffee Products

Baristas advertising is focusing on Television, Radio and Digital exposure informing and educating consumers about its functional beverages

Seattle, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCPK:BCCI): Baristas Coffee has begun a multi-tiered media push to propel consumer and market awareness ahead of the confirmed October roll out of the first of its recently announced new functional beverage products and distribution channels.

The advertising rollout is focusing on Television, Radio, and Digital exposure to inform and educate the consumer market about the functional beverage product line, supporting specific retail partners, as well as creating awareness to the benefits of Baristas products.

Baristas is leveraging its success it has enjoyed with its Baristas White Coffee products (Now an Amazon Prime’s Choice coffee product) that built the foundation for market awareness and infrastructure development to what will now become a multi-product expansion into the fastest growing sector of the beverage industry. The decision was made to focus on product development to meet the demands of consumers for healthier products that provide added nutrition and functionality in their daily beverage regiment and to build that solid business model before saturating the market with news on what may happen. The model is built, the product line is developed, and the initial distribution channels are secured. You will now see a renewed commitment to the flow of information into the markets.

The infused product line is based on coffee, the world’s most popular beverage. It offers consumers the ability to enhance their daily coffee consumption with vitamins, minerals, nutraceuticals, and other additives legal in the states which the products are being distributed in. With U.S. coffee consumption at over 83% of adults and increasing annually, the ability for the consumer to impact their vitamin consumption, heart, brain and digestive health in brewed and Ready to Drink selections is estimated to drive significant revenues to the Baristas sales channel.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: “We are thrilled with the rapid advancements we have made in product development meeting the demands of consumers for healthier products that provide added nutrition, and functionality in their daily beverage regiment. The retail consumer distribution model has completed initial development and products will be on shelves ahead of schedule. It is now time to utilize our media and advertising capabilities to bring awareness to our new and existing products.”

Those who have followed the progress at Baristas are aware of the commitment we have made in the past creating a steady supply of news and information highlighting Baristas products, and the progress the company is making on increasing revenues and expanding its market share. The Company has also engaged in a renewed focus on informing investors of our weekly progress through high profile media news coverage, financial insight messaging, expanded PR opportunities, creating awareness, and diversifying the Baristas investor and customer base.

About Baristas Coffee Company: Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of “Grounded in Seattle” the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with kathy Ireland, Sports Illustrated, and other notable media.



Barry Henthorn barry@baristas.tv