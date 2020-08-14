Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  BASE, Inc.    4477   JP3835260005

BASE, INC.

(4477)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BASE : Q2 of Fiscal Year Ended December 2020 Materials for Financial Results Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 03:03am EDT

Q2 of Fiscal Year Ended December 2020 Materials for Financial Results Presentation

BASE, Inc.

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers: 4477)

August 14, 2020

Table of contents

  1. Corporate Profile
  2. Executive summary
  3. Impact from COVID-19 Infection
  4. Financial highlights for Q2 Results ending December 2020
  5. Earnings Forecast for Fiscal Year ending December 2020
  6. References

1. Corporate Profile

Mission

To ensure that the thoughts, feelings, and talents kept deep inside to come out and reach those who need them around the world.

To realise ideas, works and activities born there. To ensure that everyone receives fair value.

Making payment available to everyone around the globe.

To give everyone a chance to transform his/her power into value.

To create new economy through a new payment platform.

4

Outline chart of Business

Focus on empowering individuals and SMBs(Note) through "BASE" and supporting startups through "PAY.JP"

Guest settlement

Ecommerce platform

Individuals

Payment

Support for opening

Support

online shops

ID-based

payment service

Purchasers

Functions for

purchasers

Online payment service

Payment Support

Startup

ventures

Guest settlement

NoteSMB…Small and Medium Business

5

BASE

BASE's E-commerce Platform

Business

We have developed an e-commerce platform that offers an "online shop-creation service" that allows

anyone to easily create a well-designed online shop at no cost, with additional features such as

shopping apps connected to such shops.

6

BASE

BASE's E-commerce Platform

Business

Even people who have had difficulty in starting up online retail shops on reasons including the time

cost, operating cost, or web technologies can now easily start and run their own EC sites.

Initial and monthly

BASE

A full choice

A wide range

costs are free.

Easy Payment

of templates

of extensions

7

PAY

PAY.JP Online Payment Service

Business

"Simplifying all your payments"

An online payment platform for developers to easily introduce credit card payments for online services and shops(Note).

NoteExcluding online retail shops created by BASE

8

2. Executive summary

Consolidated Executive Summary

Topix

  • GMV in the BASE business increased greatly by 196.5% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, and contributed to make the quarterly result black.

Impact from the COVID-19 infection

  • In the BASE business, both the number of new stores opened and GMV increased greatly owing to consumers shifting to e-commerce and online shifting of actual stores.
    GMV achieved growth of 196.5% compared to the same quarter of the previous year
  • In the PAY business, the GMV of some existing member stores operating off-line business decreased significantly since the first quarter.

Financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020

  • BASE business: we have strengthened enhanced functionality through cooperation with external services in order to provide support from manufacturing to shipping of goods.
  • Net sales increased by 177.0% year-on-year and gross profit increased by 204.8% year-on-year, showing large increase.
  • Although selling, general, and administrative expenses increased significantly by 110.4% year-on-year due to strengthened promotion, operating profit increased by 846.8% year-on-year.

Revision of earnings forecast for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2020

  • We have revised the earnings forecast upward, and net sales are estimated to be between 7,520 million yen and 8,100 million yen (up 95.3% - 110.4% year-on-year) and gross profit is estimated to be between 4,500 million yen and 4,830 million yen (up 101.7% - 116.5% year-on-year).
  • We are planning to accelerate forward-looking investments such as aggressive advertising and publicity aimed at further increase of recognition level and acquisition of customers and hiring of product personnel to expand services; therefore, selling, general, and administrative expenses are estimated to increase significantly.

Operating profit is estimated to be between 0 million yen and 500 million yen

10

3. Impact from COVID-19 Infection

Impact from COVID-19 Infection

Impact on the BASE business

  • Acceleration of consumers' shift to EC and physical stores' shift to online stores.
  • Providing assistance to support every business operator to continue the business (assistance for net shop opening, no charge for urgent fund transfer, cash drawing service on proceeds of products before shipment, holding of online seminars, support for attracting customers, etc.)
  • On-lineshift of bricks and mortar business selling apparel or food, increase of opening by food wholesalers influenced from cancellation of events such as food and product fairs, and by restaurants who voluntarily refrained from running business
  • Take-outApp released to meet new needs due to changing situations such as increasing number of openings by restaurants.
  • In response to an increase in the load on servers due to an increase in transactions and an increase in the number of inquiries, we increased capabilities of servers and strengthened the CS work structure.
  • Opening space of real stores and pop-up events, which had been suspended , resumed in sequence.
  • The number of BASE shops in the second quarter of 2020 increased by 229% YoY (up 159% compared to the previous quarter) and the total number of shops exceeded 1 million shops in May and 1.1 million shops in July 2020.
  • In addition to the increase of GMV owing to new stores opened, GMV by existing stores also increased greatly
  • 11% of GMV was realized by sales of hygiene products (masks, alcohol-based disinfectant, etc.)
  • Growth rate of GMV excluding hygiene products increased significantly by 164%
  • GMV of the fashion category, the main category in the business, also drastically increased by 124% YoY.
  • GMV of food and drink category increased greatly by 1,087% YoY, and GMV composition ratio became 18%

Impact on the PAY business

  • GMV of some member stores that manage offline business (sports, inbound-related, etc.) has decreased significantly since February .

Response status of our group

  • Starting February 20, our Group recommended all employees to telecommute, starting April 1 telecommuting was put into

practice in principle, starting June 17 telecommuting is at each employee's discretion

12

BASE

Impact from COVID-19 Infection

Business

GMV of not only opened new shops but also shops opened in the past increased greatly.

Tends in GMV (by year of establishment)

Pre-2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

Pre-2015

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

Q2

Year ending

Year ended December 2017

Year ended December 2018

Year ended December 2019

December 2020

(Note) GMV is based on the order date (order amount)

13

BASE

Impact from COVID-19 Infection

Business

  • The share of fashion, the main category, decreased, but the GMV of the same category showed high growth of +124% YoY.
  • The food and drink category's GMV grew at an accelerated +1,087% YoY, resulting in a significant increase in the category's share.

Change in GMV composition ratio by category

Fashion category's GMV

FY2019 2Q

Others

7%

Sports and leisure

14%

Cosmetics

5%

Fashion

Food and drink

4%

56%

Entertainment

and hobbies

14%

Million yen

YoY

+124%

FY2020 2Q

Others

5%

10,000

Sports and leisure

15%

Cosmetics

Fashion

4%

43%

Food and drink

5,000

18%

Entertainment

and hobbies

15%

0

FY2019 2Q

FY2020 2Q

14

4. Financial highlights for Q2 Results ending December 2020

Consolidated Financial highlights for Q2 Results ending December 2020

Consolidated

Net sales increased 177.0% YoY to 2,557 million yen and gross profit increased 204.8% YoY to 1,608 million yen, showing large increase.

Operating profit of 640 million yen (+846.8% YoY), landing with a positive figure.

BASE Business

GMV (note) increased significantly by 196.5% YoY due to nesting consumption accompanied by self- restraint on going out, shift of consumers to EC, and accelerated shift of physical stores to online, etc.

GMV growth led to a significant increase in net sales of 211.4% YoY and gross profit of 210.8% YoY.

PAY Business

Due to the spread of COVID-19, the GMV of some existing offline franchisees declined significantly, resulting in a growth rate of 25.2% YoY in GMV (note) , showing decreased growth.

Net sales growth slowed to +22.0% YoY and gross profit growth slowed to +14.3% YoY as GMV growth slowed.

(Note) BASE's GMV is based on the order date (order amount). PAY's GMV is based on the payment date (payment amount).

16

Consolidated Financial highlights for Q2 Results ending December 2020

Net sales increased by 177.0% YoY and gross profit increased by 204.8% YoY, showing large increase. SG & A expenses increased significantly by 110.4% YoY due to strengthened promotion.

Operating profit of 640 million yen (+846.8% YoY), landing with a positive figure

FY 2020 2Q (April - June 2020)

FY 2020 2Q cumulative (January -

June 2020)

(Million yen)

Results

Same period last year

Previous quarter

Results

Same period last year

Results

YoY

Results

QoQ

Results

YoY

Sales

2,557

923

+177.0%

1,124

+127.4%

3,681

1,687

+118.2%

Gross profit on

1,608

527

+204.8%

648

+148.2%

2,256

977

+130.8%

sales

Gross profit

62.9%

57.2%

+5.7pt

57.6%

+5.3pt

61.3%

57.9%

+3.4pt

rate

Selling, general

and

968

460

+110.4%

676

+43.2%

1,644

1,113

+47.7%

administrative

expenses

Operating profit

640

67

+846.8%

-28

n/a

612

-135

n/a

Ordinary profit

640

66

+868.0%

-26

n/a

613

-135

n/a

Profit

533

65

+708.9%

-29

n/a

503

-136

n/a

17

Consolidated Changes in GMV (Distribution Total)

BASE business increase by 196.5% YoY and in PAY business increase by 25.2% YoY.

40,000

38,891

(million yen)

BASE

PAY

(Note 1)

35,000

30,000

25,000

20,000

7,820 +25.2%

Growth rate (compared to the same quarter of the previous year)

19,137 19,551

16,724 17,588

15,000

10,000

5,000

0

6,926

7,018

+196.5%

12,853

13,438

6,324

31,071

10,923

6,244

9,122

4,092

4,430

7,897

7,866

6,764

3,704

5,561

2,611

3,175

2,703

12,532

3,940

2,146

12,211

11,263

1,640

10,480

8,760

9,007

668

7,219

5,947

4,618

5,285

5,163

3,921

3,272

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

Year ended December 2017

Year ended December 2018

Year ended December 2019

Year ending

December 2020

(Note 1) BASE's GMV is based on the order date (order amount). PAY's GMV is based on the payment date (payment amount).

18

Consolidated Trends in Net Sales

BASE business increased by 211.4% YoY and in PAY business increase by 22.0% YoY. Consolidated net sales significantly rose to 2,557 million yen (+177.0% YoY).

(Million yen)

BASE

PAY

Others

Growth rate (compared to the same quarter of the previous year)

+177.0%

2,557

207 +22.0%

1,043 1,119

1,124

923

2,342

+211.4%

748

764

170

183

184

169

642

120

515

111

444

445

99

293

85

871

931

933

174

234

70

72

542

637

643

752

57

429

374

373

157

190

235

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

Year ended December 2017

Year ended December 2018

Year ended December 2019

Year ending

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

December 2020

(Note 1) Because PAY business was consolidated through the incorporation-type company split in the fiscal year ended December 2018, only figures for PAY, Inc. are consolidated in the fiscal year ended December 2018 while non-consolidated figures are shown in the fiscal year ended December 2017 and before.

(Note 2) BASE BANK, Inc. was established in the fiscal year ended December 2018, and the consolidating subsidiary was implemented in the fiscal year ended December 2019. Therefore, figures 19 for the fiscal year ended December 2019 are consolidated.

Consolidated Changes in Ratio of Net Sales y Business

High sales growth in the BASE business contributed to a significant increase in the percentage of net sales in the BASE business.

BASE PAY Others

100%

9.9%

15.8%

16.3%

16.7%

15.6%

14.8%

15.7%

16.3%

16.4%

8.1%

90%

18.7%

19.5%

18.4%

16.4%

80%

70%

60%

50%

90.1%

84.2%

83.7%

83.3%

84.4%

85.2%

84.2%

83.5%

83.2%

91.6%

40%

81.3%

80.5%

81.5%

83.0%

30%

20%

10%

0%

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

Year ended December 2017

Year ended December 2018

Year ended December 2019

Year ending

December

2020

20

Consolidated Changes in Gross Profit

Gross profit increased 204.8% YoY due to GMV growth in the BASE business

Gross profit margin rose significantly due to an increase in the percentage of sales in the BASE business

(Million yen)

Gross profit on sales

Gross profit rate

+204.8%

1,608

Growth rate (compared to the same quarter of the previous year)

62.9%

58.8%

58.4%

58.5%

60.6%

59.5%

58.9%

57.2%

58.4%

57.6%

57.6%

49.9%

47.5%

609

644

648

445

449

527

43.7%

389

301

261

260

82

102

146

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

Year ended December 2017

Year ended December 2018

Year ended December 2019

Year ending

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

December 2020

(Note 1)

Because PAY business was consolidated through the incorporation-type company split in the fiscal year ended December 2018, only figures for PAY, Inc. are consolidated in

the fiscal year ended December 2018 while non-consolidated figures are shown in the fiscal year ended December 2017 and before.

(Note 2)

BASE BANK, Inc. was established in the fiscal year ended December 2018, and the consolidating subsidiary was implemented in the fiscal year ended December 2019.

21

Therefore, figures for the fiscal year ended December 2019 are consolidated.

Consolidated Trends in Selling and Administrative Expenses

  • Due to a large increase in promotion expenses, SG & A expenses increased 292 million yen compared to the previous quarter.
  • Promotion expenses increased significantly due to strengthened promotion activities such as TV commercials (+ 259 million yen compared to the previous quarter)
  • Personnel expenses increased due to an increase in the number of employees for product enhancement (+13 million yen compared to the previous quarter)
  • Other expenses increased due to an increase in taxes and public dues, system costs, etc. (+19 million yen compared to the previous quarter)

TV CM

implement

ed

968

(Million yen)

350

157

108

84

Others

Personnel expenses

TV CM

implement

Promotional costs

ed

691

TV CM

implement

ed

527

570

497

478

475

349

264

267

132

260

198

133

151

171

193

202

121

115

130

127

132

149

138

TV CM

implement

ed

TV CM

805

implement

ed

754

TV CM

410

ed

implement

676

653

294

278

151

449

294

460

119

64

260

277

291

245

202

214

225

127

143

169

230

251

246

266

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

Year ended December 2017

Year ended December 2018

Year ended December 2019

Year ending

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

December 2020

(Note 1)

Because PAY business was consolidated through the incorporation-type company split in the fiscal year ended December 2018, only figures for PAY, Inc. are consolidated in the fiscal year ended December

2018 while non-consolidated figures are shown in the fiscal year ended December 2017 and before.

(Note 2)

BASE BANK, Inc. was established in the fiscal year ended December 2018, and the consolidating subsidiary was implemented in the fiscal year ended December 2019. Therefore, figures for the fiscal year

ended December 2019 are consolidated.

22

(Note 3)

Other expenses consist mainly of office expenses, system expenses, remuneration and outsourcing expenses, and taxes.

Consolidated Changes in the Number of Employees

Increased employees mainly due to increased hiring for product enhancements

+27 persons compared to the same quarter of the previous year, and +1 person compared to the previous quarter

(Persons)

Product

Business and marketing

109

Corporate

103

89

14

16

69

76

12

30

9

31

61

10

28

9

21

24

147

148

132

136

21

22

114

116

121

19

20

109

17

19

39

16

39

16

32

34

29

32

33

33

18

49

58

63

43

34

38

64 66 66 69

81 82 86 88

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

Year ended December 2017

Year ended December 2018

Year ended December 2019

Year ending

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

December 2020

(Note 1)

Because PAY business was consolidated through the incorporation-type company split in the fiscal year ended December 2018, only figures for PAY, Inc. are consolidated in the fiscal year ended December 2018 while non-

consolidated figures are shown in the fiscal year ended December 2017 and before.

(Note 2)

BASE BANK, Inc. was established in the fiscal year ended December 2018, and the consolidating subsidiary was implemented in the fiscal year ended December 2019. Therefore, figures for the fiscal year ended December

2019 are consolidated.

23

(Note 3)

The number of employees is the number of regular employees and contract employees, and does not include the number of Directors and temporary employees. However, the number of employees includes the number of

persons seconded to subsidiaries as Directors.

Consolidated Changes in Operating Profit or Loss

Although SG&A expenses increased significantly due to the strengthening of promotion, gross profit in the BASE business increased significantly, resulting in a large increase in operating income of 640 million yen and landing in the black.

(Million yen)

Operating profits

Operating profits (excluding promotional costs)

1,051

640

47

114

91

132

133

132

123

67

-110

-18

-42

-41

-4

-28

-134

-117

-174

-203

-144-161

-216

-267

-302

-310

-394

-381

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

Year ended December 2017

Year ended December 2018

Year ended December 2019

Year ending

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

December 2020

(Note 1) Because PAY business was consolidated through the incorporation-type company split in the fiscal year ended December 2018, only figures for PAY, Inc. are consolidated in the fiscal year

ended December 2018 while non-consolidated figures are shown in the fiscal year ended December 2017 and before.

24

(Note 2) BASE BANK, Inc. was established in the fiscal year ended December 2018, and the consolidating subsidiary was implemented in the fiscal year ended December 2019. Therefore, figures for

the fiscal year ended December 2019 are consolidated.

Consolidated Balance sheet status

As of the end of June 2020, cash and deposits totaled 9,783 million yen, an increase of 2,588 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.

As of December 31,

Change from the

(Million yen)

As of June 30, 2020

end of the previous

2019

fiscal year

Current assets

14,220

10,064

+41.3%

(of which, cash and deposits)

*1

9,783

7,195

+36.0%

(of which, trade accounts

4,328

2,804

+54.4%

receivable)

Non-current assets

400

393

+1.6%

Total assets

14,620

10,458

+39.8%

Current liabilities

*2

10,891

7,244

+50.4%

(of which, trade accounts payable) *3

8,675

3,918

+121.4%

(of which, operating deposits)

1,858

3,002

-38.1%

Non-current liabilities

64

56

15.3%

Total liabilities

10,956

7,300

+50.1%

Capital Stock

2,276

2,275

+0.0%

Capital surplus

*4

1,086

2,216

-51.0%

Retained earnings

*4

300

-1,334

-

Total net assets

3,663

3,158

+16.0%

*1: Trade accounts receivable: The unpaid portion of the settlement amount to be paid to our company by the settlement service company.

*2: Trade accounts payable: In the BASE business, outstanding amount of settlement to be paid by our company to shops.

*3: Operating deposits: Outstanding amount of settlement to be paid by our company to franchised stores in the PAY business.

25

*4: Based on a resolution of the Board of Directors of BASE, Inc., effective as of February 20, 2020, those amounts are changed owing to compensation for accumulated loss carried forward through a reduction of

1,130,856,384 yen in capital surplus whose prior balance was 2,216,838,750 yen.

Consolidated Composition of Shareholders

VC ratio significantly decreased and the ratio of overseas institutional investors significantly increased. As a result, the proportion of institutional investors increased from 33% to 54%.

Shareholder composition (as of December 31, 2019)

Shareholder composition (as of June 30, 2020)

Management

Overseas

institutional

16%

investors

17%

VC 1%

Management

16%

Overseas

VC

Domestic

17%

institutional

investors

16%

Strategic partners 27%

institutional

Strategicinvestors

partners41% 23%

Domestic

institutional

investors

Individual investors 8%

Individual investors

6%

14%

26

BASE

Trends in GMV

Business

GMV increased significantly 196.5% compared to the same quarter of last year and was 31,071 million yen in the quarter.

+196.5%

(million yen)

31,071

Growth rate (compared to the same quarter of the previous year)

10,480 11,263

12,211 12,532

8,760

9,007

5,947

7,219

4,618

5,285

5,163

3,921

3,272

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

Year ended December 2017

Year ended December 2018

Year ended December 2019

Year ended

December 2020

(Note 1) GMV is based on the order date (order amount)

27

BASE

Trends in GMV

Business

GMV of not only opened new shops but also shops opened in the past increased greatly.

GMV trend (by year of establishment)

(Million yen)

Pre-2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

3,044

2,306

1,375

445

2,781

3,155

3,200

3,390

2,956

1,634

275

786

2,082

2,059

1,977

2,041

1,919

1,955

2,053

236

730

1,390

1,759

1,810

9,879

5,974

615 5,105

3,029

3,666

3,002

2,120 2,910

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

1,389

1,565

1,615

1,574

1,535

1,662

1,800

1,895

1,743

1,673

1,626

1,616

1,648

1,620

1,631

1,783

1,594

1,690

1,829

2,003

1,812

2,218

2,154

2,121

1,718

2,034

3,537

Pre-2015

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

Q2

Year ended December 2017

Year ended December 2018

Year ended December 2019

Year ending

December 2020

(Note) GMV is based on the order date (order amount)

28

BASE

Trends in GMV

Business

Monthly GMV increased by 196.5% YoY.

The number of stores per month increased by 90.7% YoY, and also monthly average GMV per shop increased by 55.5% YoY, showing significant increase of both.

Monthly GMV (Notes 1, 2)

(million yen)

10,357

10,000

7,500

5,000

3,493

2,500

0

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q

FY 2017

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY

2020

Number of stores per month (Note 2)

Monthly average GMV per shop

(Thousand shops)

(Thousand yen)

50

49

208

200

40

150

134

30

26

100

20

10

50

0

0

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q

FY 2017

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY

FY 2017

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY

2020

2020

(Note 1)

BASE's GMV is based on the order date (order amount).

(Note 2)

Monthly GMV and the number of stores per month are the quarterly averages.

29

BASE

Business

Trends in GMV (settlement amount), Take Rate and Net Sales

GMV (settlement amount) (note) was 27,582 million yen (+199.2% YoY)

No change in take rate from previous quarter

(Million yen)

Sales

GMV (payment)

Take rate (sales)

27,582

8.3%

8.2%

8.7%

8.5%

8.5% 8.5%

Increased due to the revision of

8.7%

commissions implemented at the

8.2% 8.2%

8.2%

8.1%

end of September 2017

5.6%

5.7%6.0%

11,000 10,983

9,217 10,049

7,856 7,792

2,793 3,328

3,942 4,578 4,534 5,225 6,228

2,342

871

931

933

157

190

235

374

373

429

542

637

643

752

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

Year ended December 2017

Year ended December 2018

Year ended December 2019

Year ending

December 2020

(Note) Of the total amount of orders (GMV based on the order date), GMV (payment amount) is the amount that has been paid, and is recorded in the month of payment date. There is monthly

30

time lag from order to settlement because the order date and settlement date are different. Also, the amount of GMV is different from the order amount (GMV based on the order date) because

the amount that has not been paid due to cancellation is not included in GMV (payment amount).

BASE

Net Sales and Gross Profit by Business Segment

Business

Net sales increased by 211.4% YoY and gross profit increased by 210.8% YoY.

Gross profit margin up slightly compared to the previous quarter.

(Million yen)

Sales

Gross profit

Gross profit rate

2,342

on sales

Increased due to the

revision of commissions

67.5%

implemented at the end of

September 2017

68.6%

68.7%

68.4%

70.0%

68.0%

67.9%

67.6%

67.8%

66.6%

66.8%

1,580

60.8%

52.2%

52.5%

871

931

933

752

637

643

624

542

508

590

620

429

433

437

379

374

373

293

190

235

257

256

157

143

100

82

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

Year ended December 2017

Year ended December 2018

Year ended December 2019

Year ending

December 2020

31

BASE

Business Topics for the 2Q of the FY December 2020

Business

Beginning to offer functions of lottery sales and block list

Providing functions that enable more fans to have opportunities to purchase products

Provision of Lottery Selling Functions

Provision of Block List Functions

Its provision started in April and the functions are used by

Preventing persons causing unscrupulous cancellations or

many shops. They are also used in large shops, and GMV has

reselling products from purchasing enables safe and secure

increased owing to lottery sales

operation of online shops

Apr.

May

June

BASE

Business Topics for the 2Q of the FY December 2020

Business

Integration with external services for strengthening enhanced functionality and providing support from

manufacturing to shipping of goods

Manufacturing and

In cooperation with AYATORI provided by Deepvalley.inc.

Easy outsourcing of original apparel products' manufacturing, and

purchasing

buying overseas merchandise.

In cooperation with Appify operated by D Technologies, Inc.

Sales

BASE store shops can easily create original apps.

Conducting function provision to ARTIST BASE, an artist support

Sales

comprehensive platform, provided by UNIVERSAL MUSIC LLC and

developed and operated by WEARE Inc.

In cooperation with CROSS MALL provided by I'LL Inc.

Inventory control

Centralized management of order and inventory information at each store

of a business operating multiple stores is made possible.

In cooperation with Neologi provided by Neowing Co., Ltd.

Shipping services

Enables outsourcing of all logistics support operations for overseas

deliveries.

In cooperation with labelmake provided by labelmake.jp.

Shipping services

Automated mailing label creation enables more efficient shipping

operations

33

PAY Business Trends in GMV

GMV continued to grow at a rate of +25.2% YoY.

Due to the impact from COVID-19, the GMV of some franchisees declined significantly.

(million yen)

+25.2%

Growth rate (compared to the same quarter of the previous year)

7,820

6,926 7,018

6,244 6,324

Temporary

GMV

4,092 4,430

3,704

2,611 2,703

3,175

2,146

1,640

668

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

Year ended December 2017

Year ended December 2018

Year ended December 2019

Year ending

December 2020

(Note 1) GMV is based on the payment date (payment amount).

34

PAY Business Net sales and gross profit by business segment

Net sales increased by 22.0% YoY and gross profit increased by 14.3% YoY.

Gross profit margin up slightly compared to the previous quarter.

(Million yen)

Sales

Gross profit on sales

Gross profit rate

207

183

184

10.6%

169

170

10.8%

10.1%

Gross profit margin

10.1%

9.9%

9.7%

increased due to lowering

9.2%

10.8%

purchasing rates.

10.1%

111

120

99

5.6%

6.1%

5.8%

4.9%

5.2%

85

70

72

57

43

17

11

12

18

17

19

18

21

7

9

0

2

2

4

4

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

Year ended December 2017

Year ended December 2018

Year ended December 2019

Year ending

December 2020

35

5. Earnings Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending December 2020

Policy for the Second Half and thereafter

Consolidated

  • Continuing forward-looking investments aiming not at short-term profit but at mid and long-term profit growth
  • Implementing forward-looking investments observing discipline under cost control considering the level of operating profit
  • Considering strategic investment and M&A toward mid and long-term growth

BASE Business

  • Placing importance on the growth of GMV, net sales, and gross profit, and implementing forward-looking investments actively
  • Continue to support the business continuity of people who are suffering from the Corona disaster
  • Strengthening advertising and publicity aiming at further increase of recognition level and acquisition of new stores opened
  • Strengthening sales promotion support to stores utilizing shopping application "BASE" and coupons
  • Accelerating forward-looking investments such as hiring of product personnel to expand services
  • In product development, expanding services to support member stores continuing to use our services such as functional development to promote utilization by a wider range of users, strengthening of function expansion, provision of funds, accelerated cash flow, and making effort toward long-term utilization and enhanced LTV

PAY Business

  • Continuing to control cost, endeavoring to strengthen products and increase the number of member stores, and aiming at growth of GMV

37

Earnings Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending December 2020

Earnings were forecast with range method because of high uncertainty of the future impact from COVID-19 infection

Aiming at growth rate of net sales between 95.3% and 110.4% year-on-yearand gross profit between 101.7% and 116.5% year-on-year

Selling, general, and administrative expenses will be up between 49.7% and 80.7% year-on-year because of acceleration of forward-looking investments such as promotion expenses

Operating profit is estimated to be between 0 and 500 million yen

Forecast for

Forecast for

FY2020

Progress rate

(Million yen)

FY2020 at the

FY2019 results

YonY

FY2020

(Jan. - Jun.)

(note)

beginning

Sales

7,520

5,292

3,849

+95.3%

3,681

49.0%

8,100

5,546

+110.4%

Gross profit on sales

4,500

3,009

2,231

+101.7%

2,256

50.1%

4,830

3,115

+116.5

Selling, general and

4,000

3,000

2,672

+49.7%

1,644

41.1%

administrative expenses

4,830

3,460

+80.7%

Operating profit

0

-391

-441

-

612

-

500

55

Ordinary profit

0

-391

-455

-

613

-

500

55

Net income attributable to

-55

-393

shareholders of the

-459

-

503

-

parent company

394

15

Note: Progress rate against the lower limit of earnings forecast for fiscal year ending December 2020

38

Earnings Forecast for FY December 2020 (BASE business)

Aiming at growth rate of GMV(orders) between 104.8% and 123.5% year-on-year Assuming no big change in take rate and gross profit rate

Forecast for

Forecast for

FY 2020

Progress rate

(Million yen)

FY2020 at the

FY2019 results

YoY

FY2020

(Jan. - Jun.)

(note)

beginning

GMV (orders)

88,000

59,000

42,963

+104.8%

43,603

49.5%

96,000

61,000

~+123.4%

GMV (payment)

78,320

51,920

38,059

+105.8%

38,566

49.2%

84,480

53,680

~+122.0%

Sales

6,600

4,360

3,198

+106.3%

3,276

49.6%

7,080

4,506

~+121.3%

Take rate

8.4%

8.4%

8.4%

-

8.5%

-

Gross profit on sales

4,390

2,905

2,156

+103.6%

2,204

50.2%

4,710

3,000

~+118.4%

GMV (settlement base)

5.6%

5.6%

5.7%

-

5.7%

-

rate

Gross profit rate

66.5%

66.6%

67.4%

-

67.3%

-

Note: Progress rate against the lower limit of earnings forecast for fiscal year ending December 2020

39

Earnings Forecast for FY December 2020 (PAY business)

Aiming at growth rate of GMV between 42.1% and 58.8% year-on-year Assuming no big change in take rate and gross profit rate

Forecast for

Forecast for

FY 2020

Progress rate

(Million yen)

FY2020 at the

FY2019 results

YoY

FY2020

(Jan. - Jun.)

(note)

beginning

GMV

34,000

34,000

23,925

+42.1%

14,839

43.7%

38,000

38,000

~+58.8%

Sales

900

920

644

+39.7%

392

43.6%

1,000

1,028

~+55.3%

Take rate

2.6%

2.7%

2.7%

-

2.6%

-

2.7%

Gross profit on sales

90

92

67

33.2%

39

43.4%

100

103

~48.0%

GMV ratio

0.3%

0.3%

0.3%

-

0.3%

-

Gross profit rate

10.0%

10.0%

10.5%

-

10.0%

-

Note: Progress rate against the lower limit of earnings forecast for fiscal year ending December 2020

40

Present situation and forecast for the second half

BASE business: growth rate of GMV year-on year accelerated in April and May. It slowed down in June and July after the declaration of a state of emergency was canceled on May 25, the growth rate is estimated to slow down also in August and thereafter. (Note2)

PAY business: GMV of some existing member stores running off-line business (sports-related,inbound-related, etc.) decreased significantly since February and negative impact continued. Although it recovered a little in July, the uncertain situation will continue to remain in August and thereafter.

GMV (BASE) (Note1)

+235.2%GMV

GMV growth rate (YoY)

+190.0%

+165.2%

2nd half of the year

+135.2% growth rate image upper limit

GMV (PAY)

GMV

GMV growth rate (YoY)

2nd half of the year

growth rate image

+69.9%

upper limit

+65.7%

+52.8%

+31.1%

+39.9%

2nd half of the year growth rate image

+42.5%

+25.3%

2nd half of the year growth rate image lower limit

+32.4%

+44.4%

lower limit

+20.2%

Jan.

Feb. Mar. Apr. May June July Aug. Sept. Oct. Nov. Dec.

Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May June July Aug. Sept. Oct. Nov. Dec.

FY2020

FY2020

(Note 1)

BASE's GMV is based on the order date (order amount).

41

(Note 2)

GMV growth rate (YoY) in the period from August 1 to 10 is higher than that in July

6. References

Corporate Profile

Company Name

BASE, Inc.

Address

Roppongi Grand Tower 37F, 3-2-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Established

December 11, 2012

Business Description

Planning, development, and operation of ecommerce platform BASE, online payment

service PAY.JP, and ID-based payment service PAY ID

Representative

Yuta Tsuruoka, President & CEO

Number of Employees

148, 88 of whom are product engineering personnel (as of the end of June, 2020)

(Consolidated)

Subsidiaries

PAY, Inc., BASE BANK, Inc.

43

Our History

December 2012

March 2014

December 2014

January 2018

September 2018

Established PAY, Inc. and

Established BASE,

Relocated H/O to

Acquired Pureca Co., Ltd.

Relocated H/O to

BASE BANK, Inc.

Inc. in Roppongi

Shibuya

Roppongi

October 2019

Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Market

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

March 2014

March 2015

June 2018

Added credit card payment

Added bank transfer

Opened SHIBUYA BASE, a

in BASE Easy Pay

option in BASE Easy Pay

permanent BASE market place in

Shibuya Marui 1F

December

Ecommerce Platform, BASE

2012

June 2014

December 2015

September 2017

November 2019

Added convenience store payment,

Added Pay Later service

Added carrier settlement

Added Paypal transfer

Pay-easy in BASE Easy Pay

in BASE Easy Pay

in BASE Easy Pay

option in BASE Easy Pay

September 2015

Online payment service, PAY.JP

BASE Project

June 2016

ID-based payment service, PAY ID

PAY Project

Other Project

December 2018

Funding service

YELL BANK

44

Introduction to Management

Yuta Tsuruoka (Representative Director and CEO)

Began an online shop development project "BASE" while at university.

Set up his company at the age of 22 in December 2012; assumed his role as CEO.

Shinichi Fujikawa (Director and EVP of Development

Joined Tamura FA System (the present Tamura Corporation) in April 1996. Joined his current company in April 2014 and assumed the role of director after working at From Bits (presently REVIC Global Co., Ltd.), paperboy&co. (presently GMO Pepabo, Inc.), sousousha, inc., and Moi Corporation.

Ken Harada (Director and CFO)

Joined Ando Corporation (presently Hazama Ando Corporation) in April 2000. Joined his current company in June 2015 after working at mixi, inc. and FreakOut (presently FreakOut Holdings, inc.). Assumed the role of director in February 2016.

Kenji Yamamura (Director and COO)

Joined Suntory Beverage & Food Limited in April 2001. Joined his current company in January 2017 after working at Recruit Co., Ltd. (presently Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.). Assumed the role of director in June 2018.

Kazuma Ieiri (External Director)

Founded paperboy&co.(presently GMO Pepabo, Inc.) in January 2003 after joining a design company. Assumed the role of External Director in December 2012. Takes part in various venture companies besides this company such as CAMPFIRE, Inc. and partyfactory, Inc.

Masayuki Shimura (External Director)

In 1982, joined Mitsui Bank (present Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation) Served as the Director-General of the Asia-Pacific

Region of the Bank and the Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer of Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company,

Limited In July 2019, assumed office as the Representative Director of Shimura & Partners Co., Ltd., the Director of bitFlyer, Inc.

and the Advisor of CAMPFIRE, Inc. In August 2019, he was appointed as an outside director of our company.

45

BASE

BASE's E-commerce Platform

Business

Free of online shop initial and monthly fees

Free of charge with BASE!Note1

No initial fees nor monthly fees! Everything from creating to operating your online retail shop is free of charge!

There are no limits to the number of products that can be registered.

The handling fee is 6.6% of the settlement amount + 40 yen (Note2

(Note 1)

Certain shop templates and services, such as prompt payment transfers, are chargeable

(Note 2)

Including service charges

46

BASE

BASE's E-commerce Platform

Business

Unique method of payment "BASE Easy Pay" is available.

Eases the burden on business of introducing payment functions into online shops.

Overview of "BASE Easy Pay"

  • The one-stop service from the opening of an online shop to the introduction of a settlement function eliminates the need for the complicated process of introducing a settlement function.
  • Shortens the review time spent on adoption and offers the payment services from the next business day at the earliest without the need for complicated credit administration procedures
  • Users can choose from five payment methods
  • Payment processing fees are inexpensive and flat-rated, which are

just 6.6% of the transaction amount plus 40 yen for all of the payment methods

(Including a service charge of 3.0%)

Credit Card

Carrier settlement

Bank transfer

Convenience store payment / Pay-easy

Deferred payment

47

BASE

BASE's E-commerce Platform

Business

You can create a stylish online shop simply by selecting a template.

A wide range of templates are provided free of charge. Shops of all kinds of genres have opened online shops using BASE.

Those especially concerned with design can

customize their shops by HTML editing.

48

BASE

BASE's E-commerce Platform

Business

Used to sell products of various genres, mainly in fashion.

Percentage of product categories in GMVNote

Others

Sports and leisure

Cosmetics

Fashion

Food and drink

Entertainment and hobbies

(Note) FY2019 results

49

BASE

BASE's E-commerce Platform

Business

Shop owners use SNS to acquire customers themselves.

50

BASE

Unique business model to empower Individuals and SMBs

Business

The fact that BASE's main users are individuals and SMBs, is a major differentiator from similar services. More than half of the shop owners are run by one person.

Q:How many people do you run your shop with?

Q:Is the shop owner an individual or a corporation?

More than 5 people

corporation

2 to 4 people

1 person

individual

Source: Research by our company

51

BASE

Unique business model to empower Individuals and SMBs

Business

Most BASE shop owners are SMBs who develop their business mainly through online shops, use SNSs to attract customers, and sell original products.

Brick-and mortar stores

Distinction between original and

non-proprietary products for sale

Brand recognition of own online shop

Have

non-

proprietary Products

No

physical store

Online shop

Original products

only

Most relevant reason to launch own brand

Use of SNSs for winning new customers

Looking for a new job

Other

No

Do as business

Want a source of

income

Want to launch my

Yes

Want to put out

brand

what I made

Yes

SNS marketing channels

Blogs 1.7%

Other 0.8%

LINE 8.0%

Twitter

20.9%Instagram

45.4%

Facebook

23.2%

Source: Research by our company

52

BASE

Unique business model to empower Individuals and SMBs

Business

Incurring cost from the initial stage when products don't sell is a risk for SMBs.

The strengths of our services that it is easy to set up an e-commerce site and introduce a payment function, and that initial and monthly costs are free of charge, are a major differentiators from similar services.

Survey on actual use of our cart-style online retail shop creation service(February 2020)

Please reply with all of the online retail shop creation services you used when opening your online retail shop within the most recent year.

0%

BASE

Service A

Service B

Service C

Service D

Service E

Service F

Service G

Service H

10%

20%

30%

40%

50%

54.6%

9.6%

7.1%

6.7%

6.0%

5.0%

5.0%

3.4%

2.5%

* Research from Macromill, Inc. (actual results from February 2020)

53

BASE

Business

Further growth potential by expanding SMB × EC

Although the domestic BtoC-EC market is growing steadily, the rate of EC penetration in the domestic retail market is still low.

Changes in and forecasts for the size of the BtoC-

EC market in Japan

EC penetration by country

(Trillion yen)

CAGR

26.0

8.2%

24.1

22.3

20.7

17.8

19.2

16.5

15.4

13.8

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

29.7%

22.7%

20.7%

8.5% 9.7% 8.4%

Japan

US

Germany

China

South Korea

UK

Source: Outlook for ICT and Media Market Scale and Trends through 2022: The Road

Source: eMarketer "By Country Retail Ecommerce Sales Penetration: % of Total Retail

to Becoming a Truly Advanced ICT Country Runs through Mastery of AI and

Sales"

IoT, Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.

54

BASE

Business

Further growth potential by expanding SMB × EC

New trends for EC shops are direct messaging and communication among individuals through SNSs

Users

Contacts

Values provided

Products and services

Competence

Existing-model EC shops

  • Extensive reach for mass users
  • Primarily search engines, search advertising, and performance advertising
  • Spending sizeable sums of money on advertising
  • Product selection, choices, availability...convenience
  • Low price, cost performance and benefits
  • Fast and cheap delivery, etc.
  • Commodities
  • Compared with other stores
  • Burgeoning power from merits of scale
  • Abundant financial muscle for marketing
  • Automation and optimization through technology

New-generation EC shops

  • Niche
  • Passionate fans
  • Direct communication through social media and owned media
  • Frequent transmission of content and polite interaction
  • Uniqueness, rarity
  • Atmosphere, experience
  • Interaction, positive emotions
  • Niche, only one
  • Items not available in other stores
  • Personalities of the owner and team
  • World view
  • Hospitality

55

BASE

Business

Further growth potential by expanding SMB × EC

In addition to small stores and sole proprietors in Japan,

would-be entrepreneurs and people looking for a side business also are targeted users.

People looking

Individual

Small stores

Medium-sized

Large stores

for a side

business owners

stores

Over 50 employees

business

Fewer than 10

Fewer than 10 - 50

employees

employees

About

1,558,000 people

1,341,000 places

22,000,000 people

of business

682,000 places of

116,000 places of

business

business

Source: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry "Commercial Statistics"; Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications "Economic Census"; Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications "2017 Employment Status Survey"

Mizuho Research Institute "Possibility of side business / part-time business" (2018)56 (Note) The numbers of enterprises were extracted from the areas of "retailing", "service industry", "agriculture, forestry and fisheries" and "manufacturing"

BASE

Business

Further growth potential by expanding SMB × EC

Aim to maximize GMV and gross profit through the following initiatives

Raise profile of our services and acquire new users

Product improvement

Enhanced data utilization

Increase added-value other than settlement functions

57

Other

Funding service "YELL BANK"

Business

Financial service that enables shop owners who use "BASE" to raise funds immediately

Shop owners are able to raise funds without these risks because "YELL BANK" bears the risk of no receivables being generated in the future and uncollected receivables.

Utilization of data enables shop owners who do not have access to existing financial institutions to raise funds.

Process for obtaining financing

Estimate future sales

Divestment of portion of the future

Shop's future

sales according to the payment

rate

Increase the

balance for the

amount spent

Can be withdrawn at

any time

Balance that can

BASE shop

be transferred

Payment process

Sell

products

Purchaser

BASE shop

Up to the total payment

amount including the

combined amount spent

and service fees

Amount paid

Sales amount

according to the

excluding amount

payment rate

paid

Balance that can

be transferred

58

Other

Funding service "YELL BANK"

Business

Feature of YELL BANK's Funding Services

01 Necessary amount can be procured immediately.

"YELL BANK" purchases the BASE shops' future receivables at a discount, enabling shop owners to raise necessary funds immediately.

The discount rate (service charge) ranges from 1% to 15%.

02 Payment is only made when products are sold.

Payments to "YELL BANK" are made on a pay-as-you-go basis at a relevant repayment rate only when products are sold after funding. In the event that the receivables do not accrue, or cannot be recovered, "YELL BANK" will bear the cost.

03 Forecasting future receivables based on shop management data.

Use BASE's shop management data to predict future receivables and provide the "YELL BANK" service to

shop owners who meet relevant conditions. Shop owners who have not been able to get funding from existing financial institutions and hence hesitating to challenge will now have an opportunity to raise necessary funds.

59

PAY

PAY.JP Online Payment Service

Business

We have designed a system to solve the complicated problems presented by online payment services, including their time-consuming credit examination process, high costs, and how difficult they are to use

Simple fee structure

Easy to integrate

Robust security

Absolutely no costs other than the payment processing fees(Note)

Allows for the integration of simple and smooth payment functions

A level of security that meets international standards

Basic

Pro

PAY.JP

PAY.JP

PAY.JP

plan

plan

Seed

NPO

Travel

Monthly

¥0

¥10,000

¥0

¥0

¥0

fee

3.0%

2.59%

2.59%

1.5%

1.5%

3.6%

3.3%

3.3%

3.3%

Close at month

Close 15th /

Close 15th /

Close at month

Close 15th /

Deposit

end

month-end

month-end

end

month-end

Only paid at

Paid a half

cycle

Only paid at the

Paid a half

Paid a half

end of following

end of following

months later

months later

month

months later

month

NoteExcluding Pro plan

Tokenization

Monitoring

60

PAY

PAY.JP Online Payment Service

Business

Used by a wide variety of businesses, mainly startups and venture companies.

Examples of businesses using PAY.JP

61

PAY

ID-based payment service "PAY ID"

Business

"PAY ID" is our payment service which can be used online and offline.

Number of usersWhere available

over

More than

3,500,000 people

1,100,000 stores

(Note 1)

(Note 1)

(Note 1) As of July, 2020

Payment scenario

Online payment

Just enter your ID and password.

Offline payment

Just read the QR code with the PAY ID app.

PAY IDアプリでQRコードを

• To aim for increases in the number of registrations at "PAY ID" through increases in shops established under "BASE" and 読み込むだけ

through increased merchants at "PAY.JP"

  • From the standpoint that "PAY ID" has data with high added value, such as past transaction histories and information on evaluation, we believe that it has competitive edge in the payment business that differentiates it from its competitors. We will leverage these data with high added value do offer a new type of payment service.

62

Profit and Loss Statement (By Segment)

Year ended December 2017

Year ended December 2018

Year ended December 2019

Year ended

December 2020

Million yen

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

BASE

157

190

235

374

373

429

542

637

643

752

871

931

933

2,342

Sales

PAY

17

43

57

70

72

85

99

111

120

169

170

183

184

207

Others

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

0

1

3

6

7

BASE

82

100

143

257

256

293

379

433

437

508

590

620

624

1,580

Gross profit

PAY

0

2

2

4

4

7

9

11

12

18

17

19

18

21

on sales

Others

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

0

1

3

6

7

BASE

-

-

-

-

-234

-96

-229

64

-108

144

-71

-81

56

718

Segment

PAY

-

-

-

-

-51

-50

-43

-37

-43

-31

-28

-24

-25

-26

profit

Others

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-15

-12

-11

-14

-10

-13

Corporate

-

-

-

-

-23

-26

-29

-30

-34

-32

-33

-41

-47

-38

expenses

Operating

Entire

-267

-394

-381

-218

-310

-174

-302

-4

-203

67

-144

-161

-28

640

profits

company

63

KPI trends in the BASE business

Quarterly GMV

Monthly GMV

Monthly GMV per

Quarterly GMV

year

month

Number of shops

shops

(Settlement amount)

million yen

(million yen)

yen

(million yen

(Note1)

(Note1)

(Note1)

(Note2)

2017

March

3,272

1,090

12,899

84,561

2,793

June

3,921

1,307

15,126

86,419

3,328

September

4,618

1,539

16,958

90,778

3,942

December

5,285

1,761

17,669

99,717

4,578

2018

March

5,163

1,721

17,532

98,167

4,534

June

5,947

1,982

19,326

102,589

5,225

September

7,219

2,406

21,216

113,426

6,228

December

8,760

2,920

23,183

125,968

7,856

2019

March

9,007

3,002

24,770

121,218

7,792

June

10,480

3,493

26,071

134,001

9,217

September

11,263

3,754

27,811

135,000

10,049

December

12,211

4,070

28,537

142,638

11,000

2020

March

12,532

4,177

30,658

136,262

10,983

June

31,071

10,357

49,715

208,330

27,582

(Note 1) BASE's GMV is based on the order date (order amount).

(Note 2) Of the total amount of orders (GMV based on the order date), GMV (payment amount) is the amount that has been paid, and is recorded in the month of payment date.

There is monthly time lag from order to settlement because the order date and settlement date are different. Also, the amount of GMV is different from the order amount (GMV based on the order

64

date) because the amount that has not been paid due to cancellation is not included in GMV (payment amount).

KPI trends in the PAY business

year

month

Quarterly GMV

million yen

2017

March

668

June

1,640

September

2,146

December

2,611

2018

March

2,703

June

3,175

September

3,704

December

4,092

2019

March

4,430

June

6,244

September

6,324

December

6,926

2020

March

7,018

June

7,820

65

Ratio of Dilutive Shares

FY2020 2Q

FY 2019

SO

Beginning

1,790,000

1,776,000

balance

Granted

0

104,000

Exercised

-16,000

-12,000

Renounced

-8,000

-57,200

Ending

1,766,000

1,810,800

balance

Number of shares

20,433,400

20,413,800

outstanding

Ratio of dilutive shares

8.6%

8.9%

66

Handling of these Materials

This document has been prepared by BASE, Inc. (the "Company") solely for information purpose only. This document does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire securities of the Company in Japan, the United States or any other jurisdictions. The information contained herein is based on current economic, regulatory, market trends and other conditions. The Company makes no representation or guarantee with respect to the credibility, accuracy or completeness of the information herein. The information contained herein may change without prior notice.Furthermore, the information on future business results are forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements include but not limited to expressions such as "believe", "expect", "plan", "strategic", "expect", "anticipate", "predict" and "possibility", as well as other similar expressions to explain future business activities, achievements, events and future conditions. Forward-looking statements are predictions about the future that reflect management's judgment based on currently available information. As such, these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you may not rely entirely on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to change or correct any forward-looking statements in light of new information, future events or other findings.

This presentation is being furnished to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced or redistributed to any other person. In giving this presentation, the Company does not undertake any obligation to provide the recipient with access to any additional information or to update this presentation or any additional information or to correct any inaccuracies in any such information which may become apparent.

Information on companies other than the Company and information provided from third parties are based on public information or sources. The Company has not independently verified the accuracy and appropriateness of such data and indicators used herein, nor assume any responsibility for the accuracy and appropriateness of such data and indicators presented in this document.

67

Disclaimer

Base Inc. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 07:02:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BASE, INC.
03:03aBASE : Notice on Revision of Earnings Forecast
PU
03:03aBASE : Q2 of Fiscal Year Ended December 2020 Materials for Financial Results Pre..
PU
03:03aBASE : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 3..
PU
07/28BASE : (delayed)BASE to participate in b8ta an experiential store from Silicon V..
PU
06/12China Pacific Insurance launches up to $2.15 billion London listing
RE
06/12China Pacific Insurance launches up to $2.15 billion London listing
RE
06/12Stock tumble gives brutal reminder of pandemic fear
RE
06/12Tech Firms Lift Hong Kong Bid For New Listings -- WSJ
DJ
06/12Indonesia trade balance may return to surplus in May - Reuters poll
RE
06/11In Corporate Reckoning, Executives Pressed to Improve Racial Equity in Workpl..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 777 M 63,4 M 63,4 M
Net income 2020 717 M 6,71 M 6,71 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 198x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 142 B 1 329 M 1 329 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 21,0x
Capi. / Sales 2021 15,4x
Nbr of Employees 136
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart BASE, INC.
Duration : Period :
BASE, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5 750,00 JPY
Last Close Price 6 950,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 0,72%
Spread / Average Target -17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuta Tsuruoka Chief Executive Officer & Representative Director
Kenji Yamamura Chief Operating Officer & Director
Ken Harada Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kazuma Ieiri Outside Director
Shinichi Fujikawa Director & EVP-Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASE, INC.296.01%1 329
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING20.32%690 203
MEITUAN DIANPING107.46%162 155
SHOPIFY INC.151.50%119 103
PINDUODUO INC.134.93%107 906
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.102.30%55 260
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group