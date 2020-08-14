BASE : Q2 of Fiscal Year Ended December 2020 Materials for Financial Results Presentation 0 08/14/2020 | 03:03am EDT Send by mail :

BASE, Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers: 4477) August 14, 2020 Table of contents Corporate Profile Executive summary Impact from COVID-19 Infection Financial highlights for Q2 Results ending December 2020 Earnings Forecast for Fiscal Year ending December 2020 References 1. Corporate Profile Mission To ensure that the thoughts, feelings, and talents kept deep inside to come out and reach those who need them around the world. To realise ideas, works and activities born there. To ensure that everyone receives fair value. Making payment available to everyone around the globe. To give everyone a chance to transform his/her power into value. To create new economy through a new payment platform. 4 Outline chart of Business Focus on empowering individuals and SMBs(Note) through "BASE" and supporting startups through "PAY.JP" Guest settlement Ecommerce platform Individuals Payment Support for opening Support online shops ID-based payment service Purchasers Functions for purchasers Online payment service Payment Support Startup ventures Guest settlement （Note）SMB…Small and Medium Business 5 BASE BASE's E-commerce Platform Business We have developed an e-commerce platform that offers an "online shop-creation service" that allows anyone to easily create a well-designed online shop at no cost, with additional features such as shopping apps connected to such shops. 6 BASE BASE's E-commerce Platform Business Even people who have had difficulty in starting up online retail shops on reasons including the time cost, operating cost, or web technologies can now easily start and run their own EC sites. Initial and monthly BASE A full choice A wide range costs are free. Easy Payment of templates of extensions 7 PAY PAY.JP Online Payment Service Business "Simplifying all your payments" An online payment platform for developers to easily introduce credit card payments for online services and shops(Note). （Note）Excluding online retail shops created by BASE 8 2. Executive summary Consolidated Executive Summary Topix GMV in the BASE business increased greatly by 196.5% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, and contributed to make the quarterly result black. Impact from the COVID-19 infection In the BASE business, both the number of new stores opened and GMV increased greatly owing to consumers shifting to e-commerce and online shifting of actual stores.

GMV achieved growth of 196.5% compared to the same quarter of the previous year

e-commerce and online shifting of actual stores. GMV achieved growth of 196.5% compared to the same quarter of the previous year In the PAY business, the GMV of some existing member stores operating off-line business decreased significantly since the first quarter. Financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 BASE business: we have strengthened enhanced functionality through cooperation with external services in order to provide support from manufacturing to shipping of goods.

Net sales increased by 177.0% year-on-year and gross profit increased by 204.8% year-on-year, showing large increase.

year-on-year and gross profit increased by 204.8% year-on-year, showing large increase. Although selling, general, and administrative expenses increased significantly by 110.4% year-on-year due to strengthened promotion, operating profit increased by 846.8% year-on-year. Revision of earnings forecast for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 We have revised the earnings forecast upward, and net sales are estimated to be between 7,520 million yen and 8,100 million yen (up 95.3% - 110.4% year-on-year) and gross profit is estimated to be between 4,500 million yen and 4,830 million yen (up 101.7% - 116.5% year-on-year).

year-on-year) and gross profit is estimated to be between 4,500 million yen and 4,830 million yen (up 101.7% - 116.5% year-on-year). We are planning to accelerate forward-looking investments such as aggressive advertising and publicity aimed at further increase of recognition level and acquisition of customers and hiring of product personnel to expand services; therefore, selling, general, and administrative expenses are estimated to increase significantly. ○ Operating profit is estimated to be between 0 million yen and 500 million yen 10 3. Impact from COVID-19 Infection Impact from COVID-19 Infection Impact on the BASE business Acceleration of consumers' shift to EC and physical stores' shift to online stores.

Providing assistance to support every business operator to continue the business (assistance for net shop opening, no charge for urgent fund transfer, cash drawing service on proceeds of products before shipment, holding of online seminars, support for attracting customers, etc.)

On-line shift of bricks and mortar business selling apparel or food, increase of opening by food wholesalers influenced from cancellation of events such as food and product fairs, and by restaurants who voluntarily refrained from running business

shift of bricks and mortar business selling apparel or food, increase of opening by food wholesalers influenced from cancellation of events such as food and product fairs, and by restaurants who voluntarily refrained from running business Take-out App released to meet new needs due to changing situations such as increasing number of openings by restaurants.

App released to meet new needs due to changing situations such as increasing number of openings by restaurants. In response to an increase in the load on servers due to an increase in transactions and an increase in the number of inquiries, we increased capabilities of servers and strengthened the CS work structure.

Opening space of real stores and pop-up events, which had been suspended , resumed in sequence.

pop-up events, which had been suspended , resumed in sequence. The number of BASE shops in the second quarter of 2020 increased by 229% YoY (up 159% compared to the previous quarter) and the total number of shops exceeded 1 million shops in May and 1.1 million shops in July 2020.

and the total number of shops exceeded 1 million shops in May and 1.1 million shops in July 2020. In addition to the increase of GMV owing to new stores opened, GMV by existing stores also increased greatly

11% of GMV was realized by sales of hygiene products (masks, alcohol-based disinfectant, etc.)

alcohol-based disinfectant, etc.) Growth rate of GMV excluding hygiene products increased significantly by 164%

GMV of the fashion category, the main category in the business, also drastically increased by 124% YoY.

GMV of food and drink category increased greatly by 1,087% YoY, and GMV composition ratio became 18% Impact on the PAY business GMV of some member stores that manage offline business (sports, inbound-related, etc.) has decreased significantly since February . Response status of our group Starting February 20, our Group recommended all employees to telecommute, starting April 1 telecommuting was put into practice in principle, starting June 17 telecommuting is at each employee's discretion 12 BASE Impact from COVID-19 Infection Business GMV of not only opened new shops but also shops opened in the past increased greatly. Tends in GMV (by year of establishment) Pre-2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Pre-2015 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q Q2 Year ending Year ended December 2017 Year ended December 2018 Year ended December 2019 December 2020 (Note) GMV is based on the order date (order amount) 13 BASE Impact from COVID-19 Infection Business The share of fashion, the main category, decreased, but the GMV of the same category showed high growth of +124% YoY.

YoY. The food and drink category's GMV grew at an accelerated +1,087% YoY, resulting in a significant increase in the category's share. Change in GMV composition ratio by category Fashion category's GMV FY2019 2Q Others 7% Sports and leisure 14% Cosmetics 5% Fashion Food and drink 4% 56% Entertainment and hobbies 14% （Million yen） YoY +124% FY2020 2Q Others 5% 10,000 Sports and leisure 15% Cosmetics Fashion 4% 43% Food and drink 5,000 18% Entertainment and hobbies 15% 0 FY2019 2Q FY2020 2Q 14 4. Financial highlights for Q2 Results ending December 2020 Consolidated Financial highlights for Q2 Results ending December 2020 Consolidated Net sales increased 177.0% YoY to 2,557 million yen and gross profit increased 204.8% YoY to 1,608 million yen, showing large increase. Operating profit of 640 million yen (+846.8% YoY), landing with a positive figure. BASE Business GMV (note) increased significantly by 196.5% YoY due to nesting consumption accompanied by self- restraint on going out, shift of consumers to EC, and accelerated shift of physical stores to online, etc. GMV growth led to a significant increase in net sales of 211.4% YoY and gross profit of 210.8% YoY. PAY Business Due to the spread of COVID-19, the GMV of some existing offline franchisees declined significantly, resulting in a growth rate of 25.2% YoY in GMV (note) , showing decreased growth. Net sales growth slowed to +22.0% YoY and gross profit growth slowed to +14.3% YoY as GMV growth slowed. (Note) BASE's GMV is based on the order date (order amount). PAY's GMV is based on the payment date (payment amount). 16 Consolidated Financial highlights for Q2 Results ending December 2020 Net sales increased by 177.0% YoY and gross profit increased by 204.8% YoY, showing large increase. SG & A expenses increased significantly by 110.4% YoY due to strengthened promotion. Operating profit of 640 million yen (+846.8% YoY), landing with a positive figure FY 2020 2Q (April - June 2020) FY 2020 2Q cumulative (January - June 2020) (Million yen) Results Same period last year Previous quarter Results Same period last year Results YoY Results QoQ Results YoY Sales 2,557 923 +177.0% 1,124 +127.4% 3,681 1,687 +118.2% Gross profit on 1,608 527 +204.8% 648 +148.2% 2,256 977 +130.8% sales Gross profit 62.9% 57.2% +5.7pt 57.6% +5.3pt 61.3% 57.9% +3.4pt rate Selling, general and 968 460 +110.4% 676 +43.2% 1,644 1,113 +47.7% administrative expenses Operating profit 640 67 +846.8% -28 n/a 612 -135 n/a Ordinary profit 640 66 +868.0% -26 n/a 613 -135 n/a Profit 533 65 +708.9% -29 n/a 503 -136 n/a 17 Consolidated Changes in GMV (Distribution Total) BASE business increase by 196.5% YoY and in PAY business increase by 25.2% YoY. 40,000 38,891 (million yen) BASE PAY (Note 1) 35,000 30,000 25,000 20,000 7,820 +25.2% Growth rate (compared to the same quarter of the previous year) 19,137 19,551 16,724 17,588 15,000 10,000 5,000 0 6,926 7,018 +196.5% 12,853 13,438 6,324 31,071 10,923 6,244 9,122 4,092 4,430 7,897 7,866 6,764 3,704 5,561 2,611 3,175 2,703 12,532 3,940 2,146 12,211 11,263 1,640 10,480 8,760 9,007 668 7,219 5,947 4,618 5,285 5,163 3,921 3,272 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q Year ended December 2017 Year ended December 2018 Year ended December 2019 Year ending December 2020 (Note 1) BASE's GMV is based on the order date (order amount). PAY's GMV is based on the payment date (payment amount). 18 Consolidated Trends in Net Sales BASE business increased by 211.4% YoY and in PAY business increase by 22.0% YoY. Consolidated net sales significantly rose to 2,557 million yen (+177.0% YoY). (Million yen) BASE PAY Others Growth rate (compared to the same quarter of the previous year) +177.0% 2,557 207 +22.0% 1,043 1,119 1,124 923 2,342 +211.4% 748 764 170 183 184 169 642 120 515 111 444 445 99 293 85 871 931 933 174 234 70 72 542 637 643 752 57 429 374 373 157 190 235 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q Year ended December 2017 Year ended December 2018 Year ended December 2019 Year ending (Note 1) (Note 2) December 2020 (Note 1) Because PAY business was consolidated through the incorporation-type company split in the fiscal year ended December 2018, only figures for PAY, Inc. are consolidated in the fiscal year ended December 2018 while non-consolidated figures are shown in the fiscal year ended December 2017 and before. (Note 2) BASE BANK, Inc. was established in the fiscal year ended December 2018, and the consolidating subsidiary was implemented in the fiscal year ended December 2019. Therefore, figures 19 for the fiscal year ended December 2019 are consolidated. Consolidated Changes in Ratio of Net Sales ｂy Business High sales growth in the BASE business contributed to a significant increase in the percentage of net sales in the BASE business. BASE PAY Others 100% 9.9% 15.8% 16.3% 16.7% 15.6% 14.8% 15.7% 16.3% 16.4% 8.1% 90% 18.7% 19.5% 18.4% 16.4% 80% 70% 60% 50% 90.1% 84.2% 83.7% 83.3% 84.4% 85.2% 84.2% 83.5% 83.2% 91.6% 40% 81.3% 80.5% 81.5% 83.0% 30% 20% 10% 0% 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q Year ended December 2017 Year ended December 2018 Year ended December 2019 Year ending December 2020 20 Consolidated Changes in Gross Profit Gross profit increased 204.8% YoY due to GMV growth in the BASE business Gross profit margin rose significantly due to an increase in the percentage of sales in the BASE business (Million yen) Gross profit on sales Gross profit rate +204.8% 1,608 Growth rate (compared to the same quarter of the previous year) 62.9% 58.8% 58.4% 58.5% 60.6% 59.5% 58.9% 57.2% 58.4% 57.6% 57.6% 49.9% 47.5% 609 644 648 445 449 527 43.7% 389 301 261 260 82 102 146 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q Year ended December 2017 Year ended December 2018 Year ended December 2019 Year ending (Note 1) (Note 2) December 2020 (Note 1) Because PAY business was consolidated through the incorporation-type company split in the fiscal year ended December 2018, only figures for PAY, Inc. are consolidated in the fiscal year ended December 2018 while non-consolidated figures are shown in the fiscal year ended December 2017 and before. (Note 2) BASE BANK, Inc. was established in the fiscal year ended December 2018, and the consolidating subsidiary was implemented in the fiscal year ended December 2019. 21 Therefore, figures for the fiscal year ended December 2019 are consolidated. Consolidated Trends in Selling and Administrative Expenses Due to a large increase in promotion expenses, SG & A expenses increased 292 million yen compared to the previous quarter.

Promotion expenses increased significantly due to strengthened promotion activities such as TV commercials (+ 259 million yen compared to the previous quarter) Personnel expenses increased due to an increase in the number of employees for product enhancement (+13 million yen compared to the previous quarter)

Other expenses increased due to an increase in taxes and public dues, system costs, etc. (+19 million yen compared to the previous quarter) TV CM implement ed 968 (Million yen) 350 157 108 84 Others Personnel expenses TV CM implement Promotional costs ed 691 TV CM implement ed 527 570 497 478 475 349 264 267 132 260 198 133 151 171 193 202 121 115 130 127 132 149 138 TV CM implement ed TV CM 805 implement ed 754 TV CM 410 ed implement 676 653 294 278 151 449 294 460 119 64 260 277 291 245 202 214 225 127 143 169 230 251 246 266 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q Year ended December 2017 Year ended December 2018 Year ended December 2019 Year ending (Note 1) (Note 2) December 2020 (Note 1) Because PAY business was consolidated through the incorporation-type company split in the fiscal year ended December 2018, only figures for PAY, Inc. are consolidated in the fiscal year ended December 2018 while non-consolidated figures are shown in the fiscal year ended December 2017 and before. (Note 2) BASE BANK, Inc. was established in the fiscal year ended December 2018, and the consolidating subsidiary was implemented in the fiscal year ended December 2019. Therefore, figures for the fiscal year ended December 2019 are consolidated. 22 (Note 3) Other expenses consist mainly of office expenses, system expenses, remuneration and outsourcing expenses, and taxes. Consolidated Changes in the Number of Employees Increased employees mainly due to increased hiring for product enhancements +27 persons compared to the same quarter of the previous year, and +1 person compared to the previous quarter (Persons) Product Business and marketing 109 Corporate 103 89 14 16 69 76 12 30 9 31 61 10 28 9 21 24 147 148 132 136 21 22 114 116 121 19 20 109 17 19 39 16 39 16 32 34 29 32 33 33 18 49 58 63 43 34 38 64 66 66 69 81 82 86 88 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q Year ended December 2017 Year ended December 2018 Year ended December 2019 Year ending (Note 1) (Note 2) December 2020 (Note 1) Because PAY business was consolidated through the incorporation-type company split in the fiscal year ended December 2018, only figures for PAY, Inc. are consolidated in the fiscal year ended December 2018 while non- consolidated figures are shown in the fiscal year ended December 2017 and before. (Note 2) BASE BANK, Inc. was established in the fiscal year ended December 2018, and the consolidating subsidiary was implemented in the fiscal year ended December 2019. Therefore, figures for the fiscal year ended December 2019 are consolidated. 23 (Note 3) The number of employees is the number of regular employees and contract employees, and does not include the number of Directors and temporary employees. However, the number of employees includes the number of persons seconded to subsidiaries as Directors. Consolidated Changes in Operating Profit or Loss Although SG&A expenses increased significantly due to the strengthening of promotion, gross profit in the BASE business increased significantly, resulting in a large increase in operating income of 640 million yen and landing in the black. (Million yen) Operating profits Operating profits (excluding promotional costs) 1,051 640 47 114 91 132 133 132 123 67 -110 -18 -42 -41 -4 -28 -134 -117 -174 -203 -144-161 -216 -267 -302 -310 -394 -381 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q Year ended December 2017 Year ended December 2018 Year ended December 2019 Year ending (Note 1) (Note 2) December 2020 (Note 1) Because PAY business was consolidated through the incorporation-type company split in the fiscal year ended December 2018, only figures for PAY, Inc. are consolidated in the fiscal year ended December 2018 while non-consolidated figures are shown in the fiscal year ended December 2017 and before. 24 (Note 2) BASE BANK, Inc. was established in the fiscal year ended December 2018, and the consolidating subsidiary was implemented in the fiscal year ended December 2019. Therefore, figures for the fiscal year ended December 2019 are consolidated. Consolidated Balance sheet status As of the end of June 2020, cash and deposits totaled 9,783 million yen, an increase of 2,588 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. As of December 31, Change from the (Million yen) As of June 30, 2020 end of the previous 2019 fiscal year Current assets 14,220 10,064 +41.3% (of which, cash and deposits) *1 9,783 7,195 +36.0% (of which, trade accounts 4,328 2,804 +54.4% receivable) Non-current assets 400 393 +1.6% Total assets 14,620 10,458 +39.8% Current liabilities *2 10,891 7,244 +50.4% (of which, trade accounts payable) *3 8,675 3,918 +121.4% (of which, operating deposits) 1,858 3,002 -38.1% Non-current liabilities 64 56 15.3% Total liabilities 10,956 7,300 +50.1% Capital Stock 2,276 2,275 +0.0% Capital surplus *4 1,086 2,216 -51.0% Retained earnings *4 300 -1,334 - Total net assets 3,663 3,158 +16.0% *1: Trade accounts receivable: The unpaid portion of the settlement amount to be paid to our company by the settlement service company. *2: Trade accounts payable: In the BASE business, outstanding amount of settlement to be paid by our company to shops. *3: Operating deposits: Outstanding amount of settlement to be paid by our company to franchised stores in the PAY business. 25 *4: Based on a resolution of the Board of Directors of BASE, Inc., effective as of February 20, 2020, those amounts are changed owing to compensation for accumulated loss carried forward through a reduction of 1,130,856,384 yen in capital surplus whose prior balance was 2,216,838,750 yen. Consolidated Composition of Shareholders VC ratio significantly decreased and the ratio of overseas institutional investors significantly increased. As a result, the proportion of institutional investors increased from 33% to 54%. Shareholder composition (as of December 31, 2019) Shareholder composition (as of June 30, 2020) Management Overseas institutional 16% investors 17% VC 1% Management 16% Overseas VC Domestic 17% institutional investors 16% Strategic partners 27% institutional Strategicinvestors partners41% 23% Domestic institutional investors Individual investors 8% Individual investors 6% 14% 26 BASE Trends in GMV Business GMV increased significantly 196.5% compared to the same quarter of last year and was 31,071 million yen in the quarter. +196.5% (million yen) 31,071 Growth rate (compared to the same quarter of the previous year) 10,480 11,263 12,211 12,532 8,760 9,007 5,947 7,219 4,618 5,285 5,163 3,921 3,272 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q Year ended December 2017 Year ended December 2018 Year ended December 2019 Year ended December 2020 (Note 1) GMV is based on the order date (order amount) 27 BASE Trends in GMV Business GMV of not only opened new shops but also shops opened in the past increased greatly. GMV trend (by year of establishment) (Million yen) Pre-2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 3,044 2,306 1,375 445 2,781 3,155 3,200 3,390 2,956 1,634 275 786 2,082 2,059 1,977 2,041 1,919 1,955 2,053 236 730 1,390 1,759 1,810 9,879 5,974 615 5,105 3,029 3,666 3,002 2,120 2,910 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 1,389 1,565 1,615 1,574 1,535 1,662 1,800 1,895 1,743 1,673 1,626 1,616 1,648 1,620 1,631 1,783 1,594 1,690 1,829 2,003 1,812 2,218 2,154 2,121 1,718 2,034 3,537 Pre-2015 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q Q2 Year ended December 2017 Year ended December 2018 Year ended December 2019 Year ending December 2020 (Note) GMV is based on the order date (order amount) 28 BASE Trends in GMV Business Monthly GMV increased by 196.5% YoY. The number of stores per month increased by 90.7% YoY, and also monthly average GMV per shop increased by 55.5% YoY, showing significant increase of both. Monthly GMV (Notes 1, 2) (million yen) 10,357 10,000 7,500 5,000 3,493 2,500 0 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 Number of stores per month (Note 2) Monthly average GMV per shop (Thousand shops) (Thousand yen) 50 49 208 200 40 150 134 30 26 100 20 10 50 0 0 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 2020 (Note 1) BASE's GMV is based on the order date (order amount). (Note 2) Monthly GMV and the number of stores per month are the quarterly averages. 29 BASE Business Trends in GMV (settlement amount), Take Rate and Net Sales GMV (settlement amount) (note) was 27,582 million yen (+199.2% YoY) No change in take rate from previous quarter (Million yen) Sales GMV (payment) Take rate (sales) 27,582 8.3% 8.2% 8.7% 8.5% 8.5% 8.5% Increased due to the revision of 8.7% commissions implemented at the 8.2% 8.2% 8.2% 8.1% end of September 2017 5.6% 5.7%6.0% 11,000 10,983 9,217 10,049 7,856 7,792 2,793 3,328 3,942 4,578 4,534 5,225 6,228 2,342 871 931 933 157 190 235 374 373 429 542 637 643 752 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q Year ended December 2017 Year ended December 2018 Year ended December 2019 Year ending December 2020 (Note) Of the total amount of orders (GMV based on the order date), GMV (payment amount) is the amount that has been paid, and is recorded in the month of payment date. There is monthly 30 time lag from order to settlement because the order date and settlement date are different. Also, the amount of GMV is different from the order amount (GMV based on the order date) because the amount that has not been paid due to cancellation is not included in GMV (payment amount). BASE Net Sales and Gross Profit by Business Segment Business Net sales increased by 211.4% YoY and gross profit increased by 210.8% YoY. Gross profit margin up slightly compared to the previous quarter. (Million yen) Sales Gross profit Gross profit rate 2,342 on sales Increased due to the revision of commissions 67.5% implemented at the end of September 2017 68.6% 68.7% 68.4% 70.0% 68.0% 67.9% 67.6% 67.8% 66.6% 66.8% 1,580 60.8% 52.2% 52.5% 871 931 933 752 637 643 624 542 508 590 620 429 433 437 379 374 373 293 190 235 257 256 157 143 100 82 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q Year ended December 2017 Year ended December 2018 Year ended December 2019 Year ending December 2020 31 BASE Business Topics for the 2Q of the FY December 2020 Business Beginning to offer functions of lottery sales and block list Providing functions that enable more fans to have opportunities to purchase products Provision of Lottery Selling Functions Provision of Block List Functions Its provision started in April and the functions are used by Preventing persons causing unscrupulous cancellations or many shops. They are also used in large shops, and GMV has reselling products from purchasing enables safe and secure increased owing to lottery sales operation of online shops Apr. May June BASE Business Topics for the 2Q of the FY December 2020 Business Integration with external services for strengthening enhanced functionality and providing support from manufacturing to shipping of goods Manufacturing and In cooperation with AYATORI provided by Deepvalley.inc. Easy outsourcing of original apparel products' manufacturing, and purchasing buying overseas merchandise. In cooperation with Appify operated by D Technologies, Inc. Sales BASE store shops can easily create original apps. Conducting function provision to ARTIST BASE, an artist support Sales comprehensive platform, provided by UNIVERSAL MUSIC LLC and developed and operated by WEARE Inc. In cooperation with CROSS MALL provided by I'LL Inc. Inventory control Centralized management of order and inventory information at each store of a business operating multiple stores is made possible. In cooperation with Neologi provided by Neowing Co., Ltd. Shipping services Enables outsourcing of all logistics support operations for overseas deliveries. In cooperation with labelmake provided by labelmake.jp. Shipping services Automated mailing label creation enables more efficient shipping operations 33 PAY Business Trends in GMV GMV continued to grow at a rate of +25.2% YoY. Due to the impact from COVID-19, the GMV of some franchisees declined significantly. (million yen) +25.2% Growth rate (compared to the same quarter of the previous year) 7,820 6,926 7,018 6,244 6,324 Temporary GMV 4,092 4,430 3,704 2,611 2,703 3,175 2,146 1,640 668 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q Year ended December 2017 Year ended December 2018 Year ended December 2019 Year ending December 2020 (Note 1) GMV is based on the payment date (payment amount). 34 PAY Business Net sales and gross profit by business segment Net sales increased by 22.0% YoY and gross profit increased by 14.3% YoY. Gross profit margin up slightly compared to the previous quarter. (Million yen) Sales Gross profit on sales Gross profit rate 207 183 184 10.6% 169 170 10.8% 10.1% Gross profit margin 10.1% 9.9% 9.7% increased due to lowering 9.2% 10.8% purchasing rates. 10.1% 111 120 99 5.6% 6.1% 5.8% 4.9% 5.2% 85 70 72 57 43 17 11 12 18 17 19 18 21 7 9 0 2 2 4 4 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q Year ended December 2017 Year ended December 2018 Year ended December 2019 Year ending December 2020 35 5. Earnings Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending December 2020 Policy for the Second Half and thereafter Consolidated Continuing forward-looking investments aiming not at short-term profit but at mid and long-term profit growth

forward-looking investments aiming not at short-term profit but at mid and long-term profit growth Implementing forward-looking investments observing discipline under cost control considering the level of operating profit

forward-looking investments observing discipline under cost control considering the level of operating profit Considering strategic investment and M&A toward mid and long-term growth BASE Business Placing importance on the growth of GMV, net sales, and gross profit, and implementing forward-looking investments actively

forward-looking investments actively Continue to support the business continuity of people who are suffering from the Corona disaster

Strengthening advertising and publicity aiming at further increase of recognition level and acquisition of new stores opened

Strengthening sales promotion support to stores utilizing shopping application "BASE" and coupons

Accelerating forward-looking investments such as hiring of product personnel to expand services

forward-looking investments such as hiring of product personnel to expand services In product development, expanding services to support member stores continuing to use our services such as functional development to promote utilization by a wider range of users, strengthening of function expansion, provision of funds, accelerated cash flow, and making effort toward long-term utilization and enhanced LTV PAY Business Continuing to control cost, endeavoring to strengthen products and increase the number of member stores, and aiming at growth of GMV 37 Earnings Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending December 2020 Earnings were forecast with range method because of high uncertainty of the future impact from COVID-19 infection Aiming at growth rate of net sales between 95.3% and 110.4% year-on-yearand gross profit between 101.7% and 116.5% year-on-year Selling, general, and administrative expenses will be up between 49.7% and 80.7% year-on-year because of acceleration of forward-looking investments such as promotion expenses Operating profit is estimated to be between 0 and 500 million yen Forecast for Forecast for FY2020 Progress rate (Million yen) FY2020 at the FY2019 results YonY FY2020 (Jan. - Jun.) (note) beginning Sales 7,520 5,292 3,849 +95.3% 3,681 49.0% ～8,100 ～5,546 ～+110.4% Gross profit on sales 4,500 3,009 2,231 +101.7% 2,256 50.1% ～4,830 ～3,115 ～+116.5％ Selling, general and 4,000 3,000 2,672 +49.7% 1,644 41.1% administrative expenses ～4,830 ～3,460 ～+80.7% Operating profit 0 -391 -441 - 612 - ～500 ～55 Ordinary profit 0 -391 -455 - 613 - ～500 ～55 Net income attributable to -55 -393 shareholders of the -459 - 503 - parent company ～394 ～15 Note: Progress rate against the lower limit of earnings forecast for fiscal year ending December 2020 38 Earnings Forecast for FY December 2020 (BASE business) Aiming at growth rate of GMV(orders) between 104.8% and 123.5% year-on-year Assuming no big change in take rate and gross profit rate Forecast for Forecast for FY 2020 Progress rate (Million yen) FY2020 at the FY2019 results YoY FY2020 (Jan. - Jun.) (note) beginning GMV (orders) 88,000 59,000 42,963 +104.8% 43,603 49.5% ～96,000 ～61,000 ~+123.4% GMV (payment) 78,320 51,920 38,059 +105.8% 38,566 49.2% ～84,480 ～53,680 ~+122.0% Sales 6,600 4,360 3,198 +106.3% 3,276 49.6% ～7,080 ～4,506 ~+121.3% Take rate 8.4% 8.4% 8.4% - 8.5% - Gross profit on sales 4,390 2,905 2,156 +103.6% 2,204 50.2% ～4,710 ～3,000 ~+118.4% GMV (settlement base) 5.6% 5.6% 5.7% - 5.7% - rate Gross profit rate 66.5% 66.6% 67.4% - 67.3% - Note: Progress rate against the lower limit of earnings forecast for fiscal year ending December 2020 39 Earnings Forecast for FY December 2020 (PAY business) Aiming at growth rate of GMV between 42.1% and 58.8% year-on-year Assuming no big change in take rate and gross profit rate Forecast for Forecast for FY 2020 Progress rate (Million yen) FY2020 at the FY2019 results YoY FY2020 (Jan. - Jun.) (note) beginning GMV 34,000 34,000 23,925 +42.1% 14,839 43.7% ～38,000 ～38,000 ~+58.8% Sales 900 920 644 +39.7% 392 43.6% ～1,000 ～1,028 ~+55.3% Take rate 2.6% 2.7% 2.7% - 2.6% - ～2.7% Gross profit on sales 90 92 67 33.2% 39 43.4% ～100 ～103 ~48.0% GMV ratio 0.3% 0.3% 0.3% - 0.3% - Gross profit rate 10.0% 10.0% 10.5% - 10.0% - Note: Progress rate against the lower limit of earnings forecast for fiscal year ending December 2020 40 Present situation and forecast for the second half BASE business: growth rate of GMV year-on year accelerated in April and May. It slowed down in June and July after the declaration of a state of emergency was canceled on May 25, the growth rate is estimated to slow down also in August and thereafter. (Note2) PAY business: GMV of some existing member stores running off-line business (sports-related,inbound-related, etc.) decreased significantly since February and negative impact continued. Although it recovered a little in July, the uncertain situation will continue to remain in August and thereafter. GMV (BASE) (Note1) +235.2%GMV GMV growth rate (YoY) +190.0% +165.2% 2nd half of the year +135.2% growth rate image （upper limit） GMV (PAY) GMV GMV growth rate (YoY) 2nd half of the year growth rate image +69.9% （upper limit） +65.7% +52.8% +31.1% +39.9% 2nd half of the year growth rate image +42.5% +25.3% 2nd half of the year growth rate image （lower limit） +32.4% +44.4% （lower limit） +20.2% Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May June July Aug. Sept. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May June July Aug. Sept. Oct. Nov. Dec. FY2020 FY2020 (Note 1) BASE's GMV is based on the order date (order amount). 41 (Note 2) GMV growth rate (YoY) in the period from August 1 to 10 is higher than that in July 6. References Corporate Profile Company Name BASE, Inc. Address Roppongi Grand Tower 37F, 3-2-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo Established December 11, 2012 Business Description Planning, development, and operation of ecommerce platform BASE, online payment service PAY.JP, and ID-based payment service PAY ID Representative Yuta Tsuruoka, President & CEO Number of Employees 148, 88 of whom are product engineering personnel (as of the end of June, 2020) (Consolidated) Subsidiaries PAY, Inc., BASE BANK, Inc. 43 Our History December 2012 March 2014 December 2014 January 2018 September 2018 Established PAY, Inc. and Established BASE, Relocated H/O to Acquired Pureca Co., Ltd. Relocated H/O to BASE BANK, Inc. Inc. in Roppongi Shibuya Roppongi October 2019 Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Market 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 March 2014 March 2015 June 2018 Added credit card payment Added bank transfer Opened SHIBUYA BASE, a in BASE Easy Pay option in BASE Easy Pay permanent BASE market place in Shibuya Marui 1F December Ecommerce Platform, BASE 2012 June 2014 December 2015 September 2017 November 2019 Added convenience store payment, Added Pay Later service Added carrier settlement Added Paypal transfer Pay-easy in BASE Easy Pay in BASE Easy Pay in BASE Easy Pay option in BASE Easy Pay September 2015 Online payment service, PAY.JP BASE Project June 2016 ID-based payment service, PAY ID PAY Project Other Project December 2018 Funding service YELL BANK 44 Introduction to Management Yuta Tsuruoka (Representative Director and CEO) Began an online shop development project "BASE" while at university. Set up his company at the age of 22 in December 2012; assumed his role as CEO. Shinichi Fujikawa (Director and EVP of Development） Joined Tamura FA System (the present Tamura Corporation) in April 1996. Joined his current company in April 2014 and assumed the role of director after working at From Bits (presently REVIC Global Co., Ltd.), paperboy&co. (presently GMO Pepabo, Inc.), sousousha, inc., and Moi Corporation. Ken Harada (Director and CFO) Joined Ando Corporation (presently Hazama Ando Corporation) in April 2000. Joined his current company in June 2015 after working at mixi, inc. and FreakOut (presently FreakOut Holdings, inc.). Assumed the role of director in February 2016. Kenji Yamamura (Director and COO) Joined Suntory Beverage & Food Limited in April 2001. Joined his current company in January 2017 after working at Recruit Co., Ltd. (presently Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.). Assumed the role of director in June 2018. Kazuma Ieiri (External Director) Founded paperboy&co.(presently GMO Pepabo, Inc.) in January 2003 after joining a design company. Assumed the role of External Director in December 2012. Takes part in various venture companies besides this company such as CAMPFIRE, Inc. and partyfactory, Inc. Masayuki Shimura (External Director) In 1982, joined Mitsui Bank (present Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation) Served as the Director-General of the Asia-Pacific Region of the Bank and the Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer of Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited In July 2019, assumed office as the Representative Director of Shimura & Partners Co., Ltd., the Director of bitFlyer, Inc. and the Advisor of CAMPFIRE, Inc. In August 2019, he was appointed as an outside director of our company. 45 BASE BASE's E-commerce Platform Business Free of online shop initial and monthly fees Free of charge with BASE!（Note1） No initial fees nor monthly fees! Everything from creating to operating your online retail shop is free of charge! There are no limits to the number of products that can be registered. The handling fee is 6.6% of the settlement amount + 40 yen (Note2） (Note 1) Certain shop templates and services, such as prompt payment transfers, are chargeable (Note 2) Including service charges 46 BASE BASE's E-commerce Platform Business Unique method of payment "BASE Easy Pay" is available. Eases the burden on business of introducing payment functions into online shops. Overview of "BASE Easy Pay" The one-stop service from the opening of an online shop to the introduction of a settlement function eliminates the need for the complicated process of introducing a settlement function.

one-stop service from the opening of an online shop to the introduction of a settlement function eliminates the need for the complicated process of introducing a settlement function. Shortens the review time spent on adoption and offers the payment services from the next business day at the earliest without the need for complicated credit administration procedures

Users can choose from five payment methods

Payment processing fees are inexpensive and flat-rated, which are just 6.6% of the transaction amount plus 40 yen for all of the payment methods (Including a service charge of 3.0%) Credit Card Carrier settlement Bank transfer Convenience store payment / Pay-easy Deferred payment 47 BASE BASE's E-commerce Platform Business You can create a stylish online shop simply by selecting a template. A wide range of templates are provided free of charge. Shops of all kinds of genres have opened online shops using BASE. Those especially concerned with design can customize their shops by HTML editing. 48 BASE BASE's E-commerce Platform Business Used to sell products of various genres, mainly in fashion. Percentage of product categories in GMV（Note） Others Sports and leisure Cosmetics Fashion Food and drink Entertainment and hobbies (Note) FY2019 results 49 BASE BASE's E-commerce Platform Business Shop owners use SNS to acquire customers themselves. 50 BASE Unique business model to empower Individuals and SMBs Business The fact that BASE's main users are individuals and SMBs, is a major differentiator from similar services. More than half of the shop owners are run by one person. Q:How many people do you run your shop with? Q:Is the shop owner an individual or a corporation? More than 5 people corporation 2 to 4 people 1 person individual Source: Research by our company 51 BASE Unique business model to empower Individuals and SMBs Business Most BASE shop owners are SMBs who develop their business mainly through online shops, use SNSs to attract customers, and sell original products. Brick-and mortar stores Distinction between original and non-proprietary products for sale Brand recognition of own online shop Have non- proprietary Products No physical store Online shop Original products only Most relevant reason to launch own brand Use of SNSs for winning new customers Looking for a new job Other No Do as business Want a source of income Want to launch my Yes Want to put out brand what I made Yes SNS marketing channels Blogs 1.7% Other 0.8% LINE＠ 8.0% Twitter 20.9%Instagram 45.4% Facebook 23.2% Source: Research by our company 52 BASE Unique business model to empower Individuals and SMBs Business Incurring cost from the initial stage when products don't sell is a risk for SMBs. The strengths of our services that it is easy to set up an e-commerce site and introduce a payment function, and that initial and monthly costs are free of charge, are a major differentiators from similar services. Survey on actual use of our cart-style online retail shop creation service(February 2020) Please reply with all of the online retail shop creation services you used when opening your online retail shop within the most recent year. 0% BASE Service A Service B Service C Service D Service E Service F Service G Service H 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 54.6% 9.6% 7.1% 6.7% 6.0% 5.0% 5.0% 3.4% 2.5% * Research from Macromill, Inc. (actual results from February 2020) 53 BASE Business Further growth potential by expanding SMB × EC Although the domestic BtoC-EC market is growing steadily, the rate of EC penetration in the domestic retail market is still low. Changes in and forecasts for the size of the BtoC- EC market in Japan EC penetration by country (Trillion yen) CAGR 26.0 8.2% 24.1 22.3 20.7 17.8 19.2 16.5 15.4 13.8 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 29.7% 22.7% 20.7% 8.5% 9.7% 8.4% Japan US Germany China South Korea UK Source: Outlook for ICT and Media Market Scale and Trends through 2022: The Road Source: eMarketer "By Country Retail Ecommerce Sales Penetration: % of Total Retail to Becoming a Truly Advanced ICT Country Runs through Mastery of AI and Sales" IoT, Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. 54 BASE Business Further growth potential by expanding SMB × EC New trends for EC shops are direct messaging and communication among individuals through SNSs Users Contacts Values provided Products and services Competence Existing-model EC shops Extensive reach for mass users

Primarily search engines, search advertising, and performance advertising

Spending sizeable sums of money on advertising

Product selection, choices, availability...convenience

Low price, cost performance and benefits

Fast and cheap delivery, etc.

Commodities

Compared with other stores

Burgeoning power from merits of scale

Abundant financial muscle for marketing

Automation and optimization through technology New-generation EC shops Niche

Passionate fans

Direct communication through social media and owned media

Frequent transmission of content and polite interaction

Uniqueness, rarity

Atmosphere, experience

Interaction, positive emotions

Niche, only one

Items not available in other stores

Personalities of the owner and team

World view

Hospitality 55 BASE Business Further growth potential by expanding SMB × EC In addition to small stores and sole proprietors in Japan, would-be entrepreneurs and people looking for a side business also are targeted users. People looking Individual Small stores Medium-sized Large stores for a side business owners stores Over 50 employees business Fewer than 10 Fewer than 10 - 50 employees employees About 1,558,000 people 1,341,000 places 22,000,000 people of business 682,000 places of 116,000 places of business business Source: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry "Commercial Statistics"; Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications "Economic Census"; Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications "2017 Employment Status Survey" Mizuho Research Institute "Possibility of side business / part-time business" (2018)56 (Note) The numbers of enterprises were extracted from the areas of "retailing", "service industry", "agriculture, forestry and fisheries" and "manufacturing" BASE Business Further growth potential by expanding SMB × EC Aim to maximize GMV and gross profit through the following initiatives Raise profile of our services and acquire new users Product improvement Enhanced data utilization Increase added-value other than settlement functions 57 Other Funding service "YELL BANK" Business Financial service that enables shop owners who use "BASE" to raise funds immediately Shop owners are able to raise funds without these risks because "YELL BANK" bears the risk of no receivables being generated in the future and uncollected receivables. Utilization of data enables shop owners who do not have access to existing financial institutions to raise funds. Process for obtaining financing Estimate future sales Divestment of portion of the future Shop's future sales according to the payment rate Increase the balance for the amount spent Can be withdrawn at any time Balance that can BASE shop be transferred Payment process Sell products Purchaser BASE shop Up to the total payment amount including the combined amount spent and service fees Amount paid Sales amount according to the excluding amount payment rate paid Balance that can be transferred 58 Other Funding service "YELL BANK" Business Feature of YELL BANK's Funding Services 01 Necessary amount can be procured immediately. "YELL BANK" purchases the BASE shops' future receivables at a discount, enabling shop owners to raise necessary funds immediately. The discount rate (service charge) ranges from 1% to 15%. 02 Payment is only made when products are sold. Payments to "YELL BANK" are made on a pay-as-you-go basis at a relevant repayment rate only when products are sold after funding. In the event that the receivables do not accrue, or cannot be recovered, "YELL BANK" will bear the cost. 03 Forecasting future receivables based on shop management data. Use BASE's shop management data to predict future receivables and provide the "YELL BANK" service to shop owners who meet relevant conditions. Shop owners who have not been able to get funding from existing financial institutions and hence hesitating to challenge will now have an opportunity to raise necessary funds. 59 PAY PAY.JP Online Payment Service Business We have designed a system to solve the complicated problems presented by online payment services, including their time-consuming credit examination process, high costs, and how difficult they are to use Simple fee structure Easy to integrate Robust security Absolutely no costs other than the payment processing fees(Note) Allows for the integration of simple and smooth payment functions A level of security that meets international standards Basic Pro PAY.JP PAY.JP PAY.JP plan plan Seed NPO Travel Monthly ¥0 ¥10,000 ¥0 ¥0 ¥0 fee 3.0% 2.59% 2.59% 1.5% 1.5% 3.6% 3.3% 3.3% － 3.3% Close at month Close 15th / Close 15th / Close at month Close 15th / Deposit end month-end month-end end month-end Only paid at Paid a half cycle Only paid at the Paid a half Paid a half end of following end of following months later months later month months later month （Note）Excluding Pro plan Tokenization Monitoring 60 PAY PAY.JP Online Payment Service Business Used by a wide variety of businesses, mainly startups and venture companies. Examples of businesses using PAY.JP 61 PAY ID-based payment service "PAY ID" Business "PAY ID" is our payment service which can be used online and offline. Number of usersWhere available over More than 3,500,000 people 1,100,000 stores (Note 1) (Note 1) (Note 1) As of July, 2020 Payment scenario Online payment Just enter your ID and password. Offline payment Just read the QR code with the PAY ID app. PAY IDアプリでQRコードを • To aim for increases in the number of registrations at "PAY ID" through increases in shops established under "BASE" and 読み込むだけ through increased merchants at "PAY.JP" From the standpoint that "PAY ID" has data with high added value, such as past transaction histories and information on evaluation, we believe that it has competitive edge in the payment business that differentiates it from its competitors. We will leverage these data with high added value do offer a new type of payment service. 62 Profit and Loss Statement (By Segment) Year ended December 2017 Year ended December 2018 Year ended December 2019 Year ended December 2020 （Million yen） 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q BASE 157 190 235 374 373 429 542 637 643 752 871 931 933 2,342 Sales PAY 17 43 57 70 72 85 99 111 120 169 170 183 184 207 Others - - - - - - - - 0 0 1 3 6 7 BASE 82 100 143 257 256 293 379 433 437 508 590 620 624 1,580 Gross profit PAY 0 2 2 4 4 7 9 11 12 18 17 19 18 21 on sales Others - - - - - - - - 0 0 1 3 6 7 BASE - - - - -234 -96 -229 64 -108 144 -71 -81 56 718 Segment PAY - - - - -51 -50 -43 -37 -43 -31 -28 -24 -25 -26 profit Others - - - - - - - - -15 -12 -11 -14 -10 -13 Corporate - - - - -23 -26 -29 -30 -34 -32 -33 -41 -47 -38 expenses Operating Entire -267 -394 -381 -218 -310 -174 -302 -4 -203 67 -144 -161 -28 640 profits company 63 KPI trends in the BASE business Quarterly GMV Monthly GMV Monthly GMV per Quarterly GMV year month Number of shops shops (Settlement amount) （million yen） (million yen) （yen） (million yen） (Note1) (Note1) (Note1) (Note2) 2017 March 3,272 1,090 12,899 84,561 2,793 June 3,921 1,307 15,126 86,419 3,328 September 4,618 1,539 16,958 90,778 3,942 December 5,285 1,761 17,669 99,717 4,578 2018 March 5,163 1,721 17,532 98,167 4,534 June 5,947 1,982 19,326 102,589 5,225 September 7,219 2,406 21,216 113,426 6,228 December 8,760 2,920 23,183 125,968 7,856 2019 March 9,007 3,002 24,770 121,218 7,792 June 10,480 3,493 26,071 134,001 9,217 September 11,263 3,754 27,811 135,000 10,049 December 12,211 4,070 28,537 142,638 11,000 2020 March 12,532 4,177 30,658 136,262 10,983 June 31,071 10,357 49,715 208,330 27,582 (Note 1) BASE's GMV is based on the order date (order amount). (Note 2) Of the total amount of orders (GMV based on the order date), GMV (payment amount) is the amount that has been paid, and is recorded in the month of payment date. There is monthly time lag from order to settlement because the order date and settlement date are different. Also, the amount of GMV is different from the order amount (GMV based on the order 64 date) because the amount that has not been paid due to cancellation is not included in GMV (payment amount). KPI trends in the PAY business year month Quarterly GMV （million yen） 2017 March 668 June 1,640 September 2,146 December 2,611 2018 March 2,703 June 3,175 September 3,704 December 4,092 2019 March 4,430 June 6,244 September 6,324 December 6,926 2020 March 7,018 June 7,820 65 Ratio of Dilutive Shares FY2020 2Q FY 2019 SO Beginning 1,790,000 1,776,000 balance Granted 0 104,000 Exercised -16,000 -12,000 Renounced -8,000 -57,200 Ending 1,766,000 1,810,800 balance Number of shares 20,433,400 20,413,800 outstanding Ratio of dilutive shares 8.6% 8.9% 66 Handling of these Materials This document has been prepared by BASE, Inc. (the "Company") solely for information purpose only. This document does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire securities of the Company in Japan, the United States or any other jurisdictions. The information contained herein is based on current economic, regulatory, market trends and other conditions. The Company makes no representation or guarantee with respect to the credibility, accuracy or completeness of the information herein. The information contained herein may change without prior notice.Furthermore, the information on future business results are forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements include but not limited to expressions such as "believe", "expect", "plan", "strategic", "expect", "anticipate", "predict" and "possibility", as well as other similar expressions to explain future business activities, achievements, events and future conditions. Forward-looking statements are predictions about the future that reflect management's judgment based on currently available information. As such, these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you may not rely entirely on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to change or correct any forward-looking statements in light of new information, future events or other findings. This presentation is being furnished to you solely for your information and may not be reproduced or redistributed to any other person. In giving this presentation, the Company does not undertake any obligation to provide the recipient with access to any additional information or to update this presentation or any additional information or to correct any inaccuracies in any such information which may become apparent. Information on companies other than the Company and information provided from third parties are based on public information or sources. 