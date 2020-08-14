BASE : Q2 of Fiscal Year Ended December 2020 Materials for Financial Results Presentation
08/14/2020 | 03:03am EDT
Q2 of Fiscal Year Ended December 2020 Materials for Financial Results Presentation
BASE, Inc.
(Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers: 4477)
August 14, 2020
Table of contents
Corporate Profile
Executive summary
Impact from COVID-19 Infection
Financial highlights for Q2 Results ending December 2020
Earnings Forecast for Fiscal Year ending December 2020
References
1. Corporate Profile
Mission
To ensure that the thoughts, feelings, and talents kept deep inside to come out and reach those who need them around the world.
To realise ideas, works and activities born there. To ensure that everyone receives fair value.
Making payment available to everyone around the globe.
To give everyone a chance to transform his/her power into value.
To create new economy through a new payment platform.
Outline chart of Business
Focus on empowering individuals and SMBs(Note) through "BASE" and supporting startups through "PAY.JP"
Guest settlement
Ecommerce platform
Individuals
Payment
Support for opening
Support
online shops
ID-based
payment service
Purchasers
Functions for
purchasers
Online payment service
Payment Support
Startup
ventures
Guest settlement
（Note）SMB…Small and Medium Business
BASE
BASE's E-commerce Platform
Business
We have developed an e-commerce platform that offers an "online shop-creation service" that allows
anyone to easily create a well-designed online shop at no cost, with additional features such as
shopping apps connected to such shops.
BASE
BASE's E-commerce Platform
Business
Even people who have had difficulty in starting up online retail shops on reasons including the time
cost, operating cost, or web technologies can now easily start and run their own EC sites.
Initial and monthly
BASE
A full choice
A wide range
costs are free.
Easy Payment
of templates
of extensions
PAY
PAY.JP Online Payment Service
Business
"Simplifying all your payments"
An online payment platform for developers to easily introduce credit card payments for online services and shops(Note).
（Note）Excluding online retail shops created by BASE
2. Executive summary
Consolidated Executive Summary
Topix
GMV in the BASE business increased greatly by 196.5% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, and contributed to make the quarterly result black.
Impact from the COVID-19 infection
In the BASE business, both the number of new stores opened and GMV increased greatly owing to consumers shifting to e-commerce and online shifting of actual stores.
GMV achieved growth of 196.5% compared to the same quarter of the previous year
In the PAY business, the GMV of some existing member stores operating off-line business decreased significantly since the first quarter.
Financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020
BASE business: we have strengthened enhanced functionality through cooperation with external services in order to provide support from manufacturing to shipping of goods.
Net sales increased by 177.0% year-on-year and gross profit increased by 204.8% year-on-year, showing large increase.
Although selling, general, and administrative expenses increased significantly by110.4% year-on-year due to strengthened promotion, operating profit increased by 846.8%year-on-year.
Revision of earnings forecast for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2020
We have revised the earnings forecast upward, and net sales are estimated to be between 7,520 million yen and 8,100 million yen (up 95.3% - 110.4% year-on-year) and gross profit is estimated to be between 4,500 million yen and 4,830 million yen (up 101.7% - 116.5% year-on-year).
We are planning to accelerate forward-looking investments such as aggressive advertising and publicity aimed at further increase of recognition level and acquisition of customers and hiring of product personnel to expand services; therefore, selling, general, and administrative expenses are estimated to increase significantly.
○ Operating profit is estimated to be between 0 million yen and 500 million yen
3. Impact from COVID-19 Infection
Impact from COVID-19 Infection
Impact on the BASE business
Acceleration of consumers' shift to EC and physical stores' shift to online stores.
Providing assistance to support every business operator to continue the business (assistance for net shop opening, no charge for urgent fund transfer, cash drawing service on proceeds of products before shipment, holding of online seminars, support for attracting customers, etc.)
On-lineshift of bricks and mortar business selling apparel or food, increase of opening by food wholesalers influenced from cancellation of events such as food and product fairs, and by restaurants who voluntarily refrained from running business
Take-outApp released to meet new needs due to changing situations such as increasing number of openings by restaurants.
In response to an increase in the load on servers due to an increase in transactions and an increase in the number of inquiries, we increased capabilities of servers and strengthened the CS work structure.
Opening space of real stores and pop-up events, which had been suspended , resumed in sequence.
The number of BASE shops in the second quarter of 2020 increased by 229% YoY (up 159% compared to the previous quarter) and the total number of shops exceeded 1 million shops in May and 1.1 million shops in July 2020.
In addition to the increase of GMV owing to new stores opened, GMV by existing stores also increased greatly
11% of GMV was realized by sales of hygiene products (masks, alcohol-based disinfectant, etc.)
Growth rate of GMV excluding hygiene products increased significantly by 164%
GMV of the fashion category, the main category in the business, also drastically increased by 124% YoY.
GMV of food and drink category increased greatly by 1,087% YoY, and GMV composition ratio became 18%
Impact on the PAY business
GMV of some member stores that manage offline business (sports, inbound-related, etc.) has decreased significantly since February .
Response status of our group
Starting February 20, our Group recommended all employees to telecommute, starting April 1 telecommuting was put into
practice in principle, starting June 17 telecommuting is at each employee's discretion
BASE
Impact from COVID-19 Infection
Business
GMV of not only opened new shops but also shops opened in the past increased greatly.
Tends in GMV (by year of establishment)
Pre-2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Pre-2015
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
Q2
Year ending
Year ended December 2017
Year ended December 2018
Year ended December 2019
December 2020
(Note) GMV is based on the order date (order amount)
BASE
Impact from COVID-19 Infection
Business
The share of fashion, the main category, decreased, but the GMV of the same category showed high growth of+124% YoY.
The food and drink category's GMV grew at an accelerated+1,087% YoY, resulting in a significant increase in the category's share.
Change in GMV composition ratio by category
Fashion category's GMV
FY2019 2Q
Others
7%
Sports and leisure
14%
Cosmetics
5%
Fashion
Food and drink
4%
56%
Entertainment
and hobbies
14%
（Million yen）
YoY
+124%
FY2020 2Q
Others
5%
10,000
Sports and leisure
15%
Cosmetics
Fashion
4%
43%
Food and drink
5,000
18%
Entertainment
and hobbies
15%
0
FY2019 2Q
FY2020 2Q
4. Financial highlights for Q2 Results ending December 2020
Consolidated Financial highlights for Q2 Results ending December 2020
Consolidated
Net sales increased 177.0% YoY to 2,557 million yenand gross profit increased 204.8% YoY to 1,608 million yen, showing large increase.
Operating profit of 640 million yen (+846.8% YoY), landing with a positive figure.
BASE Business
GMV(note)increased significantly by196.5%YoY due to nesting consumption accompanied by self- restraint on going out, shift of consumers to EC, and accelerated shift of physical stores to online, etc.
GMV growth led to a significant increase in net sales of211.4%YoY and gross profit of210.8%YoY.
PAY Business
Due to the spread of COVID-19, the GMV of some existing offline franchisees declined significantly, resulting in a growth rate of25.2%YoY in GMV(note) , showing decreased growth.
Net sales growth slowed to +22.0% YoY and gross profit growth slowed to +14.3% YoY as GMV growth slowed.
(Note) BASE's GMV is based on the order date (order amount). PAY's GMV is based on the payment date (payment amount).
Consolidated Financial highlights for Q2 Results ending December 2020
Net sales increased by 177.0% YoY and gross profit increased by 204.8% YoY, showing large increase. SG & A expenses increased significantly by110.4%YoY due to strengthened promotion.
Operating profit of 640 million yen(+846.8% YoY), landing with a positive figure
FY 2020 2Q (April - June 2020)
FY 2020 2Q cumulative (January -
June 2020)
(Million yen)
Results
Same period last year
Previous quarter
Results
Same period last year
Results
YoY
Results
QoQ
Results
YoY
Sales
2,557
923
+177.0%
1,124
+127.4%
3,681
1,687
+118.2%
Gross profit on
1,608
527
+204.8%
648
+148.2%
2,256
977
+130.8%
sales
Gross profit
62.9%
57.2%
+5.7pt
57.6%
+5.3pt
61.3%
57.9%
+3.4pt
rate
Selling, general
and
968
460
+110.4%
676
+43.2%
1,644
1,113
+47.7%
administrative
expenses
Operating profit
640
67
+846.8%
-28
n/a
612
-135
n/a
Ordinary profit
640
66
+868.0%
-26
n/a
613
-135
n/a
Profit
533
65
+708.9%
-29
n/a
503
-136
n/a
Consolidated Changes in GMV (Distribution Total)
BASE business increase by 196.5% YoY and in PAY business increase by 25.2% YoY.
40,000
38,891
(million yen)
BASE
PAY
(Note 1)
35,000
30,000
25,000
20,000
7,820 +25.2%
Growth rate (compared to the same quarter of the previous year)
19,137 19,551
16,724 17,588
15,000
10,000
5,000
0
6,926
7,018
+196.5%
12,853
13,438
6,324
31,071
10,923
6,244
9,122
4,092
4,430
7,897
7,866
6,764
3,704
5,561
2,611
3,175
2,703
12,532
3,940
2,146
12,211
11,263
1,640
10,480
8,760
9,007
668
7,219
5,947
4,618
5,285
5,163
3,921
3,272
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
Year ended December 2017
Year ended December 2018
Year ended December 2019
Year ending
December 2020
(Note 1) BASE's GMV is based on the order date (order amount). PAY's GMV is based on the payment date (payment amount).
Consolidated Trends in Net Sales
BASE business increased by 211.4% YoY and in PAY business increase by 22.0% YoY. Consolidated net sales significantly rose to2,557 million yen(+177.0%YoY).
(Million yen)
BASE
PAY
Others
Growth rate (compared to the same quarter of the previous year)
+177.0%
2,557
207 +22.0%
1,043 1,119
1,124
923
2,342
+211.4%
748
764
170
183
184
169
642
120
515
111
444
445
99
293
85
871
931
933
174
234
70
72
542
637
643
752
57
429
374
373
157
190
235
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
Year ended December 2017
Year ended December 2018
Year ended December 2019
Year ending
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
December 2020
(Note 1) Because PAY business was consolidated through the incorporation-type company split in the fiscal year ended December 2018, only figures for PAY, Inc. are consolidated in the fiscal year ended December 2018 while non-consolidated figures are shown in the fiscal year ended December 2017 and before.
(Note 2) BASE BANK, Inc. was established in the fiscal year ended December 2018, and the consolidating subsidiary was implemented in the fiscal year ended December 2019. Therefore, figures 19 for the fiscal year ended December 2019 are consolidated.
Consolidated Changes in Ratio of Net Sales ｂy Business
High sales growth in the BASE business contributed to a significant increase in the percentage of net sales in the BASE business.
BASE PAY Others
100%
9.9%
15.8%
16.3%
16.7%
15.6%
14.8%
15.7%
16.3%
16.4%
8.1%
90%
18.7%
19.5%
18.4%
16.4%
80%
70%
60%
50%
90.1%
84.2%
83.7%
83.3%
84.4%
85.2%
84.2%
83.5%
83.2%
91.6%
40%
81.3%
80.5%
81.5%
83.0%
30%
20%
10%
0%
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
Year ended December 2017
Year ended December 2018
Year ended December 2019
Year ending
December
2020
Consolidated Changes in Gross Profit
Gross profit increased204.8%YoY due to GMV growth in the BASE business
Gross profit margin rose significantly due to an increase in the percentage of sales in the BASE business
(Million yen)
Gross profit on sales
Gross profit rate
+204.8%
1,608
Growth rate (compared to the same quarter of the previous year)
62.9%
58.8%
58.4%
58.5%
60.6%
59.5%
58.9%
57.2%
58.4%
57.6%
57.6%
49.9%
47.5%
609
644
648
445
449
527
43.7%
389
301
261
260
82
102
146
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
Year ended December 2017
Year ended December 2018
Year ended December 2019
Year ending
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
December 2020
(Note 1)
Because PAY business was consolidated through the incorporation-type company split in the fiscal year ended December 2018, only figures for PAY, Inc. are consolidated in
the fiscal year ended December 2018 while non-consolidated figures are shown in the fiscal year ended December 2017 and before.
(Note 2)
BASE BANK, Inc. was established in the fiscal year ended December 2018, and the consolidating subsidiary was implemented in the fiscal year ended December 2019.
Therefore, figures for the fiscal year ended December 2019 are consolidated.
Consolidated Trends in Selling and Administrative Expenses
Due to a large increase in promotion expenses, SG & A expenses increased 292 million yen compared to the previous quarter.
Promotion expenses increased significantly due to strengthened promotion activities such as TV commercials (+ 259 million yen compared to the previous quarter)
Personnel expenses increased due to an increase in the number of employees for product enhancement (+13 million yen compared to the previous quarter)
Other expenses increased due to an increase in taxes and public dues, system costs, etc. (+19 million yen compared to the previous quarter)
TV CM
implement
ed
968
(Million yen)
350
157
108
84
Others
Personnel expenses
TV CM
implement
Promotional costs
ed
691
TV CM
implement
ed
527
570
497
478
475
349
264
267
132
260
198
133
151
171
193
202
121
115
130
127
132
149
138
TV CM
implement
ed
TV CM
805
implement
ed
754
TV CM
410
ed
implement
676
653
294
278
151
449
294
460
119
64
260
277
291
245
202
214
225
127
143
169
230
251
246
266
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
Year ended December 2017
Year ended December 2018
Year ended December 2019
Year ending
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
December 2020
(Note 1)
Because PAY business was consolidated through the incorporation-type company split in the fiscal year ended December 2018, only figures for PAY, Inc. are consolidated in the fiscal year ended December
2018 while non-consolidated figures are shown in the fiscal year ended December 2017 and before.
(Note 2)
BASE BANK, Inc. was established in the fiscal year ended December 2018, and the consolidating subsidiary was implemented in the fiscal year ended December 2019. Therefore, figures for the fiscal year
ended December 2019 are consolidated.
(Note 3)
Other expenses consist mainly of office expenses, system expenses, remuneration and outsourcing expenses, and taxes.
Consolidated Changes in the Number of Employees
Increased employees mainly due to increased hiring for product enhancements
+27 persons compared to the same quarter of the previous year, and +1 person compared to the previous quarter
(Persons)
Product
Business and marketing
109
Corporate
103
89
14
16
69
76
12
30
9
31
61
10
28
9
21
24
147
148
132
136
21
22
114
116
121
19
20
109
17
19
39
16
39
16
32
34
29
32
33
33
18
49
58
63
43
34
38
64 66 66 69
81 82 86 88
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
Year ended December 2017
Year ended December 2018
Year ended December 2019
Year ending
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
December 2020
(Note 1)
Because PAY business was consolidated through the incorporation-type company split in the fiscal year ended December 2018, only figures for PAY, Inc. are consolidated in the fiscal year ended December 2018 while non-
consolidated figures are shown in the fiscal year ended December 2017 and before.
(Note 2)
BASE BANK, Inc. was established in the fiscal year ended December 2018, and the consolidating subsidiary was implemented in the fiscal year ended December 2019. Therefore, figures for the fiscal year ended December
2019 are consolidated.
(Note 3)
The number of employees is the number of regular employees and contract employees, and does not include the number of Directors and temporary employees. However, the number of employees includes the number of
persons seconded to subsidiaries as Directors.
Consolidated Changes in Operating Profit or Loss
Although SG&A expenses increased significantly due to the strengthening of promotion, gross profit in the BASE business increased significantly, resulting in a large increase in operating income of640 million yenand landing in the black.
(Million yen)
Operating profits
Operating profits (excluding promotional costs)
1,051
640
47
114
91
132
133
132
123
67
-110
-18
-42
-41
-4
-28
-134
-117
-174
-203
-144-161
-216
-267
-302
-310
-394
-381
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
Year ended December 2017
Year ended December 2018
Year ended December 2019
Year ending
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
December 2020
(Note 1) Because PAY business was consolidated through the incorporation-type company split in the fiscal year ended December 2018, only figures for PAY, Inc. are consolidated in the fiscal year
ended December 2018 while non-consolidated figures are shown in the fiscal year ended December 2017 and before.
(Note 2) BASE BANK, Inc. was established in the fiscal year ended December 2018, and the consolidating subsidiary was implemented in the fiscal year ended December 2019. Therefore, figures for
the fiscal year ended December 2019 are consolidated.
Consolidated Balance sheet status
As of the end of June 2020, cash and deposits totaled 9,783 million yen, an increase of 2,588 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.
As of December 31,
Change from the
(Million yen)
As of June 30, 2020
end of the previous
2019
fiscal year
Current assets
14,220
10,064
+41.3%
(of which, cash and deposits)
*1
9,783
7,195
+36.0%
(of which, trade accounts
4,328
2,804
+54.4%
receivable)
Non-current assets
400
393
+1.6%
Total assets
14,620
10,458
+39.8%
Current liabilities
*2
10,891
7,244
+50.4%
(of which, trade accounts payable) *3
8,675
3,918
+121.4%
(of which, operating deposits)
1,858
3,002
-38.1%
Non-current liabilities
64
56
15.3%
Total liabilities
10,956
7,300
+50.1%
Capital Stock
2,276
2,275
+0.0%
Capital surplus
*4
1,086
2,216
-51.0%
Retained earnings
*4
300
-1,334
-
Total net assets
3,663
3,158
+16.0%
*1: Trade accounts receivable: The unpaid portion of the settlement amount to be paid to our company by the settlement service company.
*2: Trade accounts payable: In the BASE business, outstanding amount of settlement to be paid by our company to shops.
*3: Operating deposits: Outstanding amount of settlement to be paid by our company to franchised stores in the PAY business.
*4: Based on a resolution of the Board of Directors of BASE, Inc., effective as of February 20, 2020, those amounts are changed owing to compensation for accumulated loss carried forward through a reduction of
1,130,856,384 yen in capital surplus whose prior balance was 2,216,838,750 yen.
Consolidated Composition of Shareholders
VC ratio significantly decreased and the ratio of overseas institutional investors significantly increased. As a result, the proportion of institutional investors increased from 33% to 54%.
Shareholder composition (as of December 31, 2019)
Shareholder composition (as of June 30, 2020)
Management
Overseas
institutional
16%
investors
17%
VC 1%
Management
16%
Overseas
VC
Domestic
17%
institutional
investors
16%
Strategic partners 27%
institutional
Strategicinvestors
partners41% 23%
Domestic
institutional
investors
Individual investors 8%
Individual investors
6%
14%
BASE
Trends in GMV
Business
GMV increased significantly 196.5% compared to the same quarter of last year and was 31,071 million yen in the quarter.
+196.5%
(million yen)
31,071
Growth rate (compared to the same quarter of the previous year)
10,480 11,263
12,211 12,532
8,760
9,007
5,947
7,219
4,618
5,285
5,163
3,921
3,272
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
Year ended December 2017
Year ended December 2018
Year ended December 2019
Year ended
December 2020
(Note 1) GMV is based on the order date (order amount)
BASE
Trends in GMV
Business
GMV of not only opened new shops but also shops opened in the past increased greatly.
GMV trend (by year of establishment)
(Million yen)
Pre-2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
3,044
2,306
1,375
445
2,781
3,155
3,200
3,390
2,956
1,634
275
786
2,082
2,059
1,977
2,041
1,919
1,955
2,053
236
730
1,390
1,759
1,810
9,879
5,974
615 5,105
3,029
3,666
3,002
2,120 2,910
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
1,389
1,565
1,615
1,574
1,535
1,662
1,800
1,895
1,743
1,673
1,626
1,616
1,648
1,620
1,631
1,783
1,594
1,690
1,829
2,003
1,812
2,218
2,154
2,121
1,718
2,034
3,537
Pre-2015
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
Q2
Year ended December 2017
Year ended December 2018
Year ended December 2019
Year ending
December 2020
(Note) GMV is based on the order date (order amount)
BASE
Trends in GMV
Business
Monthly GMV increased by 196.5% YoY.
The number of stores per month increased by 90.7% YoY, and also monthly average GMV per shop increased by 55.5% YoY, showing significant increase of both.
Monthly GMV (Notes 1, 2)
(million yen)
10,357
10,000
7,500
5,000
3,493
2,500
0
1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q
FY 2017
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY
2020
Number of stores per month (Note 2)
Monthly average GMV per shop
(Thousand shops)
(Thousand yen)
50
49
208
200
40
150
134
30
26
100
20
10
50
0
0
1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q
1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q
FY 2017
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY
FY 2017
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY
2020
2020
(Note 1)
BASE's GMV is based on the order date (order amount).
(Note 2)
Monthly GMV and the number of stores per month are the quarterly averages.
BASE
Business
Trends in GMV (settlement amount), Take Rate and Net Sales
GMV (settlement amount) (note) was 27,582 million yen (+199.2% YoY)
No change in take rate from previous quarter
(Million yen)
Sales
GMV (payment)
Take rate (sales)
27,582
8.3%
8.2%
8.7%
8.5%
8.5% 8.5%
Increased due to the revision of
8.7%
commissions implemented at the
8.2% 8.2%
8.2%
8.1%
end of September 2017
5.6%
5.7%6.0%
11,000 10,983
9,217 10,049
7,856 7,792
2,793 3,328
3,942 4,578 4,534 5,2256,228
2,342
871
931
933
157
190
235
374
373
429
542
637
643
752
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
Year ended December 2017
Year ended December 2018
Year ended December 2019
Year ending
December 2020
(Note) Of the total amount of orders (GMV based on the order date), GMV (payment amount) is the amount that has been paid, and is recorded in the month of payment date. There is monthly
time lag from order to settlement because the order date and settlement date are different. Also, the amount of GMV is different from the order amount (GMV based on the order date) because
the amount that has not been paid due to cancellation is not included in GMV (payment amount).
BASE
Net Sales and Gross Profit by Business Segment
Business
Net sales increased by 211.4% YoY and gross profit increased by 210.8% YoY.
Gross profit margin up slightly compared to the previous quarter.
(Million yen)
Sales
Gross profit
Gross profit rate
2,342
on sales
Increased due to the
revision of commissions
67.5%
implemented at the end of
September 2017
68.6%
68.7%
68.4%
70.0%
68.0%
67.9%
67.6%
67.8%
66.6%
66.8%
1,580
60.8%
52.2%
52.5%
871
931
933
752
637
643
624
542
508
590
620
429
433
437
379
374
373
293
190
235
257
256
157
143
100
82
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
Year ended December 2017
Year ended December 2018
Year ended December 2019
Year ending
December 2020
BASE
Business Topics for the 2Q of the FY December 2020
Business
Beginning to offer functions of lottery sales and block list
Providing functions that enable more fans to have opportunities to purchase products
Provision of Lottery Selling Functions
Provision of Block List Functions
Its provision started in April and the functions are used by
Preventing persons causing unscrupulous cancellations or
many shops. They are also used in large shops, and GMV has
reselling products from purchasing enables safe and secure
increased owing to lottery sales
operation of online shops
Apr.
May
June
BASE
Business Topics for the 2Q of the FY December 2020
Business
Integration with external services for strengthening enhanced functionality and providing support from
manufacturing to shipping of goods
Manufacturing and
In cooperation with AYATORI provided by Deepvalley.inc.
Easy outsourcing of original apparel products' manufacturing, and
purchasing
buying overseas merchandise.
In cooperation with Appify operated by D Technologies, Inc.
Sales
BASE store shops can easily create original apps.
Conducting function provision to ARTIST BASE, an artist support
Sales
comprehensive platform, provided by UNIVERSAL MUSIC LLC and
developed and operated by WEARE Inc.
In cooperation with CROSS MALL provided by I'LL Inc.
Inventory control
Centralized management of order and inventory information at each store
of a business operating multiple stores is made possible.
In cooperation with Neologi provided by Neowing Co., Ltd.
Shipping services
Enables outsourcing of all logistics support operations for overseas
deliveries.
In cooperation with labelmake provided by labelmake.jp.
Shipping services
Automated mailing label creation enables more efficient shipping
operations
PAY Business Trends in GMV
GMV continued to grow at a rate of +25.2% YoY.
Due to the impact from COVID-19, the GMV of some franchisees declined significantly.
(million yen)
+25.2%
Growth rate (compared to the same quarter of the previous year)
7,820
6,926 7,018
6,244 6,324
Temporary
GMV
4,092 4,430
3,704
2,611 2,703
3,175
2,146
1,640
668
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
Year ended December 2017
Year ended December 2018
Year ended December 2019
Year ending
December 2020
(Note 1) GMV is based on the payment date (payment amount).
PAY Business Net sales and gross profit by business segment
Net sales increased by 22.0% YoY and gross profit increased by 14.3% YoY.
Gross profit margin up slightly compared to the previous quarter.
(Million yen)
Sales
Gross profit on sales
Gross profit rate
207
183
184
10.6%
169
170
10.8%
10.1%
Gross profit margin
10.1%
9.9%
9.7%
increased due to lowering
9.2%
10.8%
purchasing rates.
10.1%
111
120
99
5.6%
6.1%
5.8%
4.9%
5.2%
85
70
72
57
43
17
11
12
18
17
19
18
21
7
9
0
2
2
4
4
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
Year ended December 2017
Year ended December 2018
Year ended December 2019
Year ending
December 2020
5. Earnings Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending December 2020
Policy for the Second Half and thereafter
Consolidated
Continuing forward-looking investments aiming not at short-term profit but at mid and long-term profit growth
Implementing forward-looking investments observing discipline under cost control considering the level of operating profit
Considering strategic investment and M&A toward mid and long-term growth
BASE Business
Placing importance on the growth of GMV, net sales, and gross profit, and implementing forward-looking investments actively
Continue to support the business continuity of people who are suffering from the Corona disaster
Strengthening advertising and publicity aiming at further increase of recognition level and acquisition of new stores opened
Strengthening sales promotion support to stores utilizing shopping application "BASE" and coupons
Accelerating forward-looking investments such as hiring of product personnel to expand services
In product development, expanding services to support member stores continuing to use our services such as functional development to promote utilization by a wider range of users, strengthening of function expansion, provision of funds, accelerated cash flow, and making effort toward long-term utilization and enhanced LTV
PAY Business
Continuing to control cost, endeavoring to strengthen products and increase the number of member stores, and aiming at growth of GMV
Earnings Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending December 2020
Earnings were forecast with range method because of high uncertainty of the future impact from COVID-19 infection
Aiming at growth rate of net sales between 95.3% and 110.4% year-on-yearand gross profit between 101.7% and 116.5% year-on-year
Selling, general, and administrative expenses will be up between 49.7% and 80.7% year-on-year because of acceleration of forward-looking investments such as promotion expenses
Operating profit is estimated to be between 0 and 500 million yen
Forecast for
Forecast for
FY2020
Progress rate
(Million yen)
FY2020 at the
FY2019 results
YonY
FY2020
(Jan. - Jun.)
(note)
beginning
Sales
7,520
5,292
3,849
+95.3%
3,681
49.0%
～8,100
～5,546
～+110.4%
Gross profit on sales
4,500
3,009
2,231
+101.7%
2,256
50.1%
～4,830
～3,115
～+116.5％
Selling, general and
4,000
3,000
2,672
+49.7%
1,644
41.1%
administrative expenses
～4,830
～3,460
～+80.7%
Operating profit
0
-391
-441
-
612
-
～500
～55
Ordinary profit
0
-391
-455
-
613
-
～500
～55
Net income attributable to
-55
-393
shareholders of the
-459
-
503
-
parent company
～394
～15
Note: Progress rate against the lower limit of earnings forecast for fiscal year ending December 2020
Earnings Forecast for FY December 2020 (BASE business)
Aiming at growth rate of GMV(orders) between 104.8% and 123.5%year-on-yearAssuming no big change in take rate and gross profit rate
Forecast for
Forecast for
FY 2020
Progress rate
(Million yen)
FY2020 at the
FY2019 results
YoY
FY2020
(Jan. - Jun.)
(note)
beginning
GMV (orders)
88,000
59,000
42,963
+104.8%
43,603
49.5%
～96,000
～61,000
~+123.4%
GMV (payment)
78,320
51,920
38,059
+105.8%
38,566
49.2%
～84,480
～53,680
~+122.0%
Sales
6,600
4,360
3,198
+106.3%
3,276
49.6%
～7,080
～4,506
~+121.3%
Take rate
8.4%
8.4%
8.4%
-
8.5%
-
Gross profit on sales
4,390
2,905
2,156
+103.6%
2,204
50.2%
～4,710
～3,000
~+118.4%
GMV (settlement base)
5.6%
5.6%
5.7%
-
5.7%
-
rate
Gross profit rate
66.5%
66.6%
67.4%
-
67.3%
-
Note: Progress rate against the lower limit of earnings forecast for fiscal year ending December 2020
Earnings Forecast for FY December 2020 (PAY business)
Aiming at growth rate of GMV between 42.1% and 58.8%year-on-yearAssuming no big change in take rate and gross profit rate
Forecast for
Forecast for
FY 2020
Progress rate
(Million yen)
FY2020 at the
FY2019 results
YoY
FY2020
(Jan. - Jun.)
(note)
beginning
GMV
34,000
34,000
23,925
+42.1%
14,839
43.7%
～38,000
～38,000
~+58.8%
Sales
900
920
644
+39.7%
392
43.6%
～1,000
～1,028
~+55.3%
Take rate
2.6%
2.7%
2.7%
-
2.6%
-
～2.7%
Gross profit on sales
90
92
67
33.2%
39
43.4%
～100
～103
~48.0%
GMV ratio
0.3%
0.3%
0.3%
-
0.3%
-
Gross profit rate
10.0%
10.0%
10.5%
-
10.0%
-
Note: Progress rate against the lower limit of earnings forecast for fiscal year ending December 2020
Present situation and forecast for the second half
BASE business: growth rate of GMV year-on year accelerated in April and May. It slowed down in June and July after the declaration of a state of emergency was canceled on May 25, the growth rate is estimated to slow down also in August and thereafter. (Note2)
PAY business: GMV of some existing member stores running off-line business (sports-related,inbound-related, etc.) decreased significantly since February and negative impact continued. Although it recovered a little in July, the uncertain situation will continue to remain in August and thereafter.
GMV (BASE) (Note1)
+235.2%GMV
GMV growth rate (YoY)
+190.0%
+165.2%
2nd half of the year
+135.2% growth rate image （upper limit）
GMV (PAY)
GMV
GMV growth rate (YoY)
2nd half of the year
growth rate image
+69.9%
（upper limit）
+65.7%
+52.8%
+31.1%
+39.9%
2nd half of the year growth rate image
+42.5%
+25.3%
2nd half of the year growth rate image （lower limit）
+32.4%
+44.4%
（lower limit）
+20.2%
Jan.
Feb. Mar. Apr. May June July Aug. Sept. Oct. Nov. Dec.
Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May June July Aug. Sept. Oct. Nov. Dec.
FY2020
FY2020
(Note 1)
BASE's GMV is based on the order date (order amount).
(Note 2)
GMV growth rate (YoY) in the period from August 1 to 10 is higher than that in July
6. References
Corporate Profile
Company Name
BASE, Inc.
Address
Roppongi Grand Tower 37F, 3-2-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Established
December 11, 2012
Business Description
Planning, development, and operation of ecommerce platform BASE, online payment
service PAY.JP, and ID-based payment service PAY ID
Representative
Yuta Tsuruoka, President & CEO
Number of Employees
148, 88 of whom are product engineering personnel (as of the end of June, 2020)
(Consolidated)
Subsidiaries
PAY, Inc., BASE BANK, Inc.
Our History
December 2012
March 2014
December 2014
January 2018
September 2018
Established PAY, Inc. and
Established BASE,
Relocated H/O to
Acquired Pureca Co., Ltd.
Relocated H/O to
BASE BANK, Inc.
Inc. in Roppongi
Shibuya
Roppongi
October 2019
Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Market
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
March 2014
March 2015
June 2018
Added credit card payment
Added bank transfer
Opened SHIBUYA BASE, a
in BASE Easy Pay
option in BASE Easy Pay
permanent BASE market place in
Shibuya Marui 1F
December
Ecommerce Platform, BASE
2012
June 2014
December 2015
September 2017
November 2019
Added convenience store payment,
Added Pay Later service
Added carrier settlement
Added Paypal transfer
Pay-easy in BASE Easy Pay
in BASE Easy Pay
in BASE Easy Pay
option in BASE Easy Pay
September 2015
Online payment service, PAY.JP
BASE Project
June 2016
ID-based payment service, PAY ID
PAY Project
Other Project
December 2018
Funding service
YELL BANK
Introduction to Management
Yuta Tsuruoka (Representative Director and CEO)
Began an online shop development project "BASE" while at university.
Set up his company at the age of 22 in December 2012; assumed his role as CEO.
Shinichi Fujikawa (Director and EVP of Development）
Joined Tamura FA System (the present Tamura Corporation) in April 1996. Joined his current company in April 2014 and assumed the role of director after working at From Bits (presently REVIC Global Co., Ltd.), paperboy&co. (presently GMO Pepabo, Inc.), sousousha, inc., and Moi Corporation.
Ken Harada (Director and CFO)
Joined Ando Corporation (presently Hazama Ando Corporation) in April 2000. Joined his current company in June 2015 after working at mixi, inc. and FreakOut (presently FreakOut Holdings, inc.). Assumed the role of director in February 2016.
Kenji Yamamura (Director and COO)
Joined Suntory Beverage & Food Limited in April 2001. Joined his current company in January 2017 after working at Recruit Co., Ltd. (presently Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.). Assumed the role of director in June 2018.
Kazuma Ieiri (External Director)
Founded paperboy&co.(presently GMO Pepabo, Inc.) in January 2003 after joining a design company. Assumed the role of External Director in December 2012. Takes part in various venture companies besides this company such as CAMPFIRE, Inc. and partyfactory, Inc.
Masayuki Shimura (External Director)
In 1982, joined Mitsui Bank (present Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation) Served as the Director-General of the Asia-Pacific
Region of the Bank and the Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer of Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company,
Limited In July 2019, assumed office as the Representative Director of Shimura & Partners Co., Ltd., the Director of bitFlyer, Inc.
and the Advisor of CAMPFIRE, Inc. In August 2019, he was appointed as an outside director of our company.
45
BASE
BASE's E-commerce Platform
Business
Free of online shop initial and monthly fees
Free of charge with BASE!（Note1）
No initial fees nor monthly fees! Everything from creating to operating your online retail shop is free of charge!
There are no limits to the number of products that can be registered.
The handling fee is 6.6% of the settlement amount + 40 yen (Note2）
(Note 1)
Certain shop templates and services, such as prompt payment transfers, are chargeable
(Note 2)
Including service charges
BASE
BASE's E-commerce Platform
Business
Unique method of payment "BASE Easy Pay" is available.
Eases the burden on business of introducing payment functions into online shops.
Overview of "BASE Easy Pay"
The one-stop service from the opening of an online shop to the introduction of a settlement function eliminates the need for the complicated process of introducing a settlement function.
Shortens the review time spent on adoption and offers the payment services from the next business day at the earliest without the need for complicated credit administration procedures
Users can choose from five payment methods
Payment processing fees are inexpensive and flat-rated, which are
just 6.6% of the transaction amount plus 40 yen for all of the payment methods
(Including a service charge of 3.0%)
Credit Card
Carrier settlement
Bank transfer
Convenience store payment / Pay-easy
Deferred payment
BASE
BASE's E-commerce Platform
Business
You can create a stylish online shop simply by selecting a template.
A wide range of templates are provided free of charge. Shops of all kinds of genres have opened online shops using BASE.
Those especially concerned with design can
customize their shops by HTML editing.
48
BASE
BASE's E-commerce Platform
Business
Used to sell products of various genres, mainly in fashion.
Percentage of product categories in GMV（Note）
Others
Sports and leisure
Cosmetics
Fashion
Food and drink
Entertainment and hobbies
(Note) FY2019 results
BASE
BASE's E-commerce Platform
Business
Shop owners use SNS to acquire customers themselves.
50
BASE
Unique business model to empower Individuals and SMBs
Business
The fact that BASE's main users are individuals and SMBs, is a major differentiator from similar services. More than half of the shop owners are run by one person.
Q:How many people do you run your shop with?
Q:Is the shop owner an individual or a corporation?
More than 5 people
corporation
2 to 4 people
1 person
individual
Source: Research by our company
BASE
Unique business model to empower Individuals and SMBs
Business
Most BASE shop owners are SMBs who develop their business mainly through online shops, use SNSs to attract customers, and sell original products.
Brick-and mortar stores
Distinction between original and
non-proprietary products for sale
Brand recognition of own online shop
Have
non-
proprietary Products
No
physical store
Online shop
Original products
only
Most relevant reason to launch own brand
Use of SNSs for winning new customers
Looking for a new job
Other
No
Do as business
Want a source of
income
Want to launch my
Yes
Want to put out
brand
what I made
Yes
SNS marketing channels
Blogs 1.7%
Other 0.8%
LINE＠ 8.0%
Twitter
20.9%Instagram
45.4%
Facebook
23.2%
Source: Research by our company
BASE
Unique business model to empower Individuals and SMBs
Business
Incurring cost from the initial stage when products don't sell is a risk for SMBs.
The strengths of our services that it is easy to set up an e-commerce site and introduce a payment function, and that initial and monthly costs are free of charge, are a major differentiators from similar services.
Survey on actual use of our cart-style online retail shop creation service(February 2020)
Please reply with all of the online retail shop creation services you used when opening your online retail shop within the most recent year.
0%
BASE
Service A
Service B
Service C
Service D
Service E
Service F
Service G
Service H
10%
20%
30%
40%
50%
54.6%
9.6%
7.1%
6.7%
6.0%
5.0%
5.0%
3.4%
2.5%
* Research from Macromill, Inc. (actual results from February 2020)
BASE
Business
Further growth potential by expanding SMB × EC
Although the domestic BtoC-EC market is growing steadily, the rate of EC penetration in the domestic retail market is still low.
Changes in and forecasts for the size of the BtoC-
EC market in Japan
EC penetration by country
(Trillion yen)
CAGR
26.0
8.2%
24.1
22.3
20.7
17.8
19.2
16.5
15.4
13.8
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
29.7%
22.7%
20.7%
8.5% 9.7%8.4%
Japan
US
Germany
China
South Korea
UK
Source: Outlook for ICT and Media Market Scale and Trends through 2022: The Road
Source: eMarketer "By Country Retail Ecommerce Sales Penetration: % of Total Retail
to Becoming a Truly Advanced ICT Country Runs through Mastery of AI and
Sales"
IoT, Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.
BASE
Business
Further growth potential by expanding SMB × EC
New trends for EC shops are direct messaging and communication among individuals through SNSs
Users
Contacts
Values provided
Products and services
Competence
Existing-model EC shops
Extensive reach for mass users
Primarily search engines, search advertising, and performance advertising
Direct communication through social media and owned media
Frequent transmission of content and polite interaction
Uniqueness, rarity
Atmosphere, experience
Interaction, positive emotions
Niche, only one
Items not available in other stores
Personalities of the owner and team
World view
Hospitality
BASE
Business
Further growth potential by expanding SMB × EC
In addition to small stores and sole proprietors in Japan,
would-be entrepreneurs and people looking for a side business also are targeted users.
People looking
Individual
Small stores
Medium-sized
Large stores
for a side
business owners
stores
Over 50 employees
business
Fewer than 10
Fewer than 10 - 50
employees
employees
About
1,558,000 people
1,341,000 places
22,000,000 people
of business
682,000 places of
116,000 places of
business
business
Source: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry "Commercial Statistics"; Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications "Economic Census"; Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications "2017 Employment Status Survey"
BASE
Business
Further growth potential by expanding SMB × EC
Aim to maximize GMV and gross profit through the following initiatives
Raise profile of our services and acquire new users
Product improvement
Enhanced data utilization
Increase added-value other than settlement functions
57
Other
Funding service "YELL BANK"
Business
Financial service that enables shop owners who use "BASE" to raise funds immediately
Shop owners are able to raise funds without these risks because "YELL BANK" bears the risk of no receivables being generated in the future and uncollected receivables.
Utilization of data enables shop owners who do not have access to existing financial institutions to raise funds.
Process for obtaining financing
Estimate future sales
Divestment of portion of the future
Shop's future
sales according to the payment
rate
Increase the
balance for the
amount spent
Can be withdrawn at
any time
Balance that can
BASE shop
be transferred
Payment process
Sell
products
Purchaser
BASE shop
Up to the total payment
amount including the
combined amount spent
and service fees
Amount paid
Sales amount
according to the
excluding amount
payment rate
paid
Balance that can
be transferred
Other
Funding service "YELL BANK"
Business
Feature of YELL BANK's Funding Services
01 Necessary amount can be procured immediately.
"YELL BANK" purchases the BASE shops' future receivables at a discount, enabling shop owners to raise necessary funds immediately.
The discount rate (service charge) ranges from 1% to 15%.
02 Payment is only made when products are sold.
Payments to "YELL BANK" are made on a pay-as-you-go basis at a relevant repayment rate only when products are sold after funding. In the event that the receivables do not accrue, or cannot be recovered, "YELL BANK" will bear the cost.
03 Forecasting future receivables based on shop management data.
Use BASE's shop management data to predict future receivables and provide the "YELL BANK" service to
shop owners who meet relevant conditions. Shop owners who have not been able to get funding from existing financial institutions and hence hesitating to challenge will now have an opportunity to raise necessary funds.
59
PAY
PAY.JP Online Payment Service
Business
We have designed a system to solve the complicated problems presented by online payment services, including their time-consuming credit examination process, high costs, and how difficult they are to use
Simple fee structure
Easy to integrate
Robust security
Absolutely no costs other than the payment processing fees(Note)
Allows for the integration of simple and smooth payment functions
A level of security that meets international standards
Basic
Pro
PAY.JP
PAY.JP
PAY.JP
plan
plan
Seed
NPO
Travel
Monthly
¥0
¥10,000
¥0
¥0
¥0
fee
3.0%
2.59%
2.59%
1.5%
1.5%
3.6%
3.3%
3.3%
－
3.3%
Close at month
Close 15th /
Close 15th /
Close at month
Close 15th /
Deposit
end
month-end
month-end
end
month-end
Only paid at
Paid a half
cycle
Only paid at the
Paid a half
Paid a half
end of following
end of following
months later
months later
month
months later
month
（Note）Excluding Pro plan
Tokenization
Monitoring
PAY
PAY.JP Online Payment Service
Business
Used by a wide variety of businesses, mainly startups and venture companies.
Examples of businesses using PAY.JP
61
PAY
ID-based payment service "PAY ID"
Business
"PAY ID" is our payment service which can be used online and offline.
Number of usersWhere available
over
More than
3,500,000 people
1,100,000 stores
(Note 1)
(Note 1)
(Note 1) As of July, 2020
Payment scenario
Online payment
Just enter your ID and password.
Offline payment
Just read the QR code with the PAY ID app.
PAY IDアプリでQRコードを
• To aim for increases in the number of registrations at "PAY ID" through increases in shops established under "BASE" and 読み込むだけ
through increased merchants at "PAY.JP"
From the standpoint that "PAY ID" has data with high added value, such as past transaction histories and information on evaluation, we believe that it has competitive edge in the payment business that differentiates it from its competitors. We will leverage these data with high added value do offer a new type of payment service.
Profit and Loss Statement (By Segment)
Year ended December 2017
Year ended December 2018
Year ended December 2019
Year ended
December 2020
（Million yen）
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
BASE
157
190
235
374
373
429
542
637
643
752
871
931
933
2,342
Sales
PAY
17
43
57
70
72
85
99
111
120
169
170
183
184
207
Others
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
0
1
3
6
7
BASE
82
100
143
257
256
293
379
433
437
508
590
620
624
1,580
Gross profit
PAY
0
2
2
4
4
7
9
11
12
18
17
19
18
21
on sales
Others
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
0
1
3
6
7
BASE
-
-
-
-
-234
-96
-229
64
-108
144
-71
-81
56
718
Segment
PAY
-
-
-
-
-51
-50
-43
-37
-43
-31
-28
-24
-25
-26
profit
Others
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-15
-12
-11
-14
-10
-13
Corporate
-
-
-
-
-23
-26
-29
-30
-34
-32
-33
-41
-47
-38
expenses
Operating
Entire
-267
-394
-381
-218
-310
-174
-302
-4
-203
67
-144
-161
-28
640
profits
company
KPI trends in the BASE business
Quarterly GMV
Monthly GMV
Monthly GMV per
Quarterly GMV
year
month
Number of shops
shops
(Settlement amount)
（million yen）
(million yen)
（yen）
(million yen）
(Note1)
(Note1)
(Note1)
(Note2)
2017
March
3,272
1,090
12,899
84,561
2,793
June
3,921
1,307
15,126
86,419
3,328
September
4,618
1,539
16,958
90,778
3,942
December
5,285
1,761
17,669
99,717
4,578
2018
March
5,163
1,721
17,532
98,167
4,534
June
5,947
1,982
19,326
102,589
5,225
September
7,219
2,406
21,216
113,426
6,228
December
8,760
2,920
23,183
125,968
7,856
2019
March
9,007
3,002
24,770
121,218
7,792
June
10,480
3,493
26,071
134,001
9,217
September
11,263
3,754
27,811
135,000
10,049
December
12,211
4,070
28,537
142,638
11,000
2020
March
12,532
4,177
30,658
136,262
10,983
June
31,071
10,357
49,715
208,330
27,582
(Note 1) BASE's GMV is based on the order date (order amount).
(Note 2) Of the total amount of orders (GMV based on the order date), GMV (payment amount) is the amount that has been paid, and is recorded in the month of payment date.
There is monthly time lag from order to settlement because the order date and settlement date are different. Also, the amount of GMV is different from the order amount (GMV based on the order
date) because the amount that has not been paid due to cancellation is not included in GMV (payment amount).
KPI trends in the PAY business
year
month
Quarterly GMV
（million yen）
2017
March
668
June
1,640
September
2,146
December
2,611
2018
March
2,703
June
3,175
September
3,704
December
4,092
2019
March
4,430
June
6,244
September
6,324
December
6,926
2020
March
7,018
June
7,820
Ratio of Dilutive Shares
FY2020 2Q
FY 2019
SO
Beginning
1,790,000
1,776,000
balance
Granted
0
104,000
Exercised
-16,000
-12,000
Renounced
-8,000
-57,200
Ending
1,766,000
1,810,800
balance
Number of shares
20,433,400
20,413,800
outstanding
Ratio of dilutive shares
8.6%
8.9%
Handling of these Materials
