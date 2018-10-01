AIM and Media Release

01 October 2018

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

2018 Annual General Meeting details

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that the company’s Annual General Meeting will be held at 11.00am (Perth time) on Friday, 23 November 2018 at Quest West Perth, 54 Kings Park Road, West Perth, Western Australia (2018 AGM).

At the 2018 AGM, items of business will include the election of directors. In accordance with Base Resources’ constitution, Mr Keith Spence and Ms Diane Radley will retire and being eligible, have offered themselves for election.

Further information relating to the 2018 AGM will be set out in the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum to be sent to shareholders in late October 2018.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager - Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations Base Resources Tavistock Communications Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150 Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Sands Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au