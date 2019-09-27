AIM and Media Release
27 September 2019
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
2019 Annual General Meeting details
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that the company’s Annual General Meeting will be held at 10.30am (Perth time) on Friday, 22 November 2019 at Quest West Perth, 54 Kings Park Road, West Perth, Western Australia (2019 AGM).
At the 2019 AGM, items of business will include the election of directors. In accordance with Base Resources’ constitution, Mr Malcolm Macpherson and Mr Colin Bwye will retire and being eligible, have offered themselves for re-election.
Further information relating to the 2019 AGM will be set out in the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum to be released to ASX and sent to shareholders in late October 2019.
ENDS.
