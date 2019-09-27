AIM and Media Release

27 September 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

2019 Annual General Meeting details

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that the company’s Annual General Meeting will be held at 10.30am (Perth time) on Friday, 22 November 2019 at Quest West Perth, 54 Kings Park Road, West Perth, Western Australia (2019 AGM).

At the 2019 AGM, items of business will include the election of directors. In accordance with Base Resources’ constitution, Mr Malcolm Macpherson and Mr Colin Bwye will retire and being eligible, have offered themselves for re-election.

Further information relating to the 2019 AGM will be set out in the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum to be released to ASX and sent to shareholders in late October 2019.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager - Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations Base Resources Tavistock Communications Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150 Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

ABOUT BASE RESOURCES

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road

West Perth, Western Australia, 6005

Email: info@baseresources.com.au

Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400

Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912



NOMINATED ADVISOR

RFC Ambrian Limited

Stephen Allen

Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500



JOINT BROKER

Berenberg

Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi

Phone: +44 20 3207 7800



JOINT BROKER

Numis Securities Limited

John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam

Phone: +44 20 7260 1000

