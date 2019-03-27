Log in
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Appointment of Berenberg as Joint Broker

0
03/27/2019 | 04:45am EDT

AIM and Media Release 

27 March 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Appointment of Berenberg as Joint Broker

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) is pleased to advise the appointment of Berenberg as joint broker, with immediate effect.

Berenberg will work alongside the company’s existing joint broker, Numis Securities Limited, as well as the company’s Nominated Adviser, RFC Ambrian Limited.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager - Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations
Base Resources Tavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au 

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance.  The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar.  Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company.  Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:  info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500
 

JOINT BROKER

Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER

Numis Securities Limited
John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam
Phone: +44 20 7260 1000


© PRNewswire 2019
