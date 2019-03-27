AIM and Media Release
27 March 2019
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Appointment of Berenberg as Joint Broker
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) is pleased to advise the appointment of Berenberg as joint broker, with immediate effect.
Berenberg will work alongside the company’s existing joint broker, Numis Securities Limited, as well as the company’s Nominated Adviser, RFC Ambrian Limited.
ENDS.
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au
