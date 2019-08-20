Log in
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

(BSE)
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED : - FY19 Full Year results investor conference calls

08/20/2019 | 02:01am EDT

AIM and Media Release 

20 August 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
FY19 Full Year results investor conference calls

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) Managing Director, Tim Carstens, and CFO, Kevin Balloch, will host two investor and shareholder conference calls to discuss Base Resources’ FY19 Full Year Results which are scheduled for release on Monday 26 August.  Tim and Kevin will be available to answer questions following a summary of the results.

Australia conference call

Date: Monday 26 August 2019
Time: 09:00am AWST / 11.00am AEST
Conference ID: 10001672

Telephone dial in details:

Australia Toll Free: 1 800 267 430 China Wide: 4001 200 659 Malaysia: 1800 816 294
Other international: 61 7 3145 4010 Hong Kong: 800 966 806 Singapore: 800 101 2785
New Zealand Toll Free: 0800 453 055 Japan: 0053 116 1281

Europe conference call

Date: Monday 26 August 2019
Time: 5.30pm AWST / 10.30am BST
Conference ID: 10001671

Telephone dial in details:

United Kingdom: 0800 016 3843 Ireland: 1800 948 625 UAE: 8000 3570 2705
Belgium: 0800 72 111 Italy: 800 793 500 United States: (855) 881 1339
Sweden: 020 791 959 Norway: 800 69 950 Canada: 1855 8811 339
France: 080 098 1498 Switzerland: 0800 820 030 Other international: 61 7 3145 4010
Germany: 0800 182 7617 South Africa: 0800 999 976

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager - Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations
Base Resources Tavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au 

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance.  The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar.  Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company.  Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:  info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Numis Securities Limited
John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam
Phone: +44 20 7260 1000
 


© PRNewswire 2019
