20 August 2019
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
FY19 Full Year results investor conference calls
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) Managing Director, Tim Carstens, and CFO, Kevin Balloch, will host two investor and shareholder conference calls to discuss Base Resources’ FY19 Full Year Results which are scheduled for release on Monday 26 August. Tim and Kevin will be available to answer questions following a summary of the results.
Australia conference call
Date: Monday 26 August 2019
Time: 09:00am AWST / 11.00am AEST
Conference ID: 10001672
Telephone dial in details:
|Australia Toll Free:
|1 800 267 430
|China Wide:
|4001 200 659
|Malaysia:
|1800 816 294
|Other international:
|61 7 3145 4010
|Hong Kong:
|800 966 806
|Singapore:
|800 101 2785
|New Zealand Toll Free:
|0800 453 055
|Japan:
|0053 116 1281
|
|
Europe conference call
Date: Monday 26 August 2019
Time: 5.30pm AWST / 10.30am BST
Conference ID: 10001671
Telephone dial in details:
|United Kingdom:
|0800 016 3843
|Ireland:
|1800 948 625
|UAE:
|8000 3570 2705
|Belgium:
|0800 72 111
|Italy:
|800 793 500
|United States:
|(855) 881 1339
|Sweden:
|020 791 959
|Norway:
|800 69 950
|Canada:
|1855 8811 339
|France:
|080 098 1498
|Switzerland:
|0800 820 030
|Other international:
|61 7 3145 4010
|Germany:
|0800 182 7617
|South Africa:
|0800 999 976
|
|
