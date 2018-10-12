Log in
10/12/2018 | 10:49am CEST

AIM and Media Release 

12 October 2018

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.  

UBS Group AG has notified the company that it and its related bodies corporate (UBS Group) have reduced their interest in Base Resources ordinary shares by a net 14,122,410 shares through a series of sales and acquisitions of Base Resources ordinary shares between 26 September 2018 and 10 October 2018.

Consideration received for sales referred to above was a weighted average of A$0.28 per share for 15,038,313 shares.  Consideration given to acquire shares referred to above was a weighted average of A$0.27 per share for 915,903 shares. 

Following the net sale, the company understands UBS Group has an interest in 46,400,802 ordinary shares representing 3.98% of total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue, constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for companies.

A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company’s website:  www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager - Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations
Base Resources Tavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au 

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance.  The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Sands Project in Madagascar.  Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company.  Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:  info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500
 


