AIM and Media Release
12 October 2018
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of Significant Shareholder
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.
UBS Group AG has notified the company that it and its related bodies corporate (UBS Group) have reduced their interest in Base Resources ordinary shares by a net 14,122,410 shares through a series of sales and acquisitions of Base Resources ordinary shares between 26 September 2018 and 10 October 2018.
Consideration received for sales referred to above was a weighted average of A$0.28 per share for 15,038,313 shares. Consideration given to acquire shares referred to above was a weighted average of A$0.27 per share for 915,903 shares.
Following the net sale, the company understands UBS Group has an interest in 46,400,802 ordinary shares representing 3.98% of total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue, constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for companies.
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Sands Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au
