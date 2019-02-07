Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Base Resources Limited    BSE   AU000000BSE5

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED (BSE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Notice of Significant Shareholder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 03:38am EST

AIM and Media Release 

7 February 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.  

UBS Group AG has notified the company that it and its related bodies corporate (UBS Group) have increased their relevant interest in Base Resources ordinary shares by a net 11,942,333 to 86,427,005 ordinary shares, representing 7.41% of total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue, constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

UBS Group’s interest in Base Resources ordinary shares relates to the following interests held by its related bodies corporate:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest Class and number of securities
UBS Securities Australia Ltd Beneficial Owner 72,485,489 fully paid ordinary shares
UBS AG, Australia Branch Prime Broker that has exercised its borrowing right in respect of shares pursuant to a Prime Broking Agreement 13,941,516 fully paid ordinary shares

Consideration given to acquire the increased relevant interest above between 22 November 2018 and 5 February 2019 was a weighted average of A$0.2425 per share for 12,188,398 shares.  Consideration received for sales between 21 November 2018 and 21 January 2019 was a weighted average of A$0.2361 per share for 246,065 shares.

A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company’s website:  www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager - Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations
Base Resources Tavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au 

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance.  The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar.  Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company.  Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:  info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500
 


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
03:38aBASE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Notice of Significant Shareholder
PR
02/01BASE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Presentation - Arlington Pre-daba
PR
01/23BASE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Updated Ranobe Deposit Mineral Resources
PR
01/22BASE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Notice of change of Substantial Shareholder
PR
01/21BASE RESOURCES : 22/01/2019 Change of interests of substantial holder - Pacific ..
PU
01/17BASE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Quarterly Activities Report December 2018
PR
01/16BASE RESOURCES : 17/01/2019 Quarterly Activities Report – December 2018 (9..
PU
01/11BASE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Notice of change of Substantial Shareholder
PR
01/10BASE RESOURCES : 11/01/2019 Change of interests of substantial holder - Pacific ..
PU
01/02BASE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Lapse of unexercised options
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.