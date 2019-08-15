AIM and Media Release

15 August 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.

UBS Group AG has notified the company that it and its related bodies corporate (UBS Group) have decreased their relevant interest in Base Resources ordinary shares by a net 26,009,021 to 69,577,898 ordinary shares, representing 5.96% of total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue, constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

UBS Group’s interest in Base Resources ordinary shares relates to the following interests held by its related bodies corporate:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest Class and number of securities UBS Securities Australia Ltd Beneficial Owner 55,636,382 fully paid ordinary shares UBS AG, Australia Branch Prime Broker that has exercised its borrowing right in respect of shares pursuant to a Prime Broking Agreement 13,941,516 fully paid ordinary shares

Consideration received for sales between 17 July 2019 and 12 August 2019 was a weighted average of A$0.250 per share for 26,078,511 shares. Consideration given for acquisitions between 18 July 2019 and 9 August 2019 was a weighted average of A$0.261 per share for 69,490 shares.

A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company’s website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

