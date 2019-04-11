Log in
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

04/11/2019 | 07:35am EDT

AIM and Media Release 

11 April 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.  

FIL Limited has notified the company that it and its related bodies corporate (FIL) has increased its voting power in Base Resources to 72,515,692 ordinary shares, representing 6.22% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue, constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

The above increase results from the acquisition of 11,940,953 ordinary shares at an average of A$0.31 per share between 22 March 2019 and 9 April 2019.

FIL Limited’s interest in 72,515,692 Base Resources ordinary shares is held as follows: 

Investment Manager Custodian Nature of relevant interest Class and number of securities
FIL Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Brown Brothers Harriman and Co Investment Discretion / Voting Power 1,589,663
FIL Investments International Brown Bros Harriman Ltd Lux (C);

JP Morgan, Bournemouth (C)		 Investment Discretion / Voting Power 39,181,048


30,633,854
FIL Limited Brown Brothers Harriman and Co Investment Discretion / Voting Power 1,111,127

A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company’s website:  www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations
Base Resources Tavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au 

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance.  The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar.  Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company.  Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:  info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Numis Securities Limited
John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam
Phone: +44 20 7260 1000


© PRNewswire 2019
