BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

04/28/2020 | 06:06am EDT

AIM and Media Release 

28 April 2020

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that it has today received notification from Bank of America Corporation that, as at 24 April 2020, it and its related bodies corporate (Bank of America) had voting power in 81,620,305 ordinary shares in Base Resources, representing 6.97% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies on that date.

Bank of America’s interest in 81,620,305 ordinary shares was held as follows:

Holder of interest Nature of interest Registered holder of shares Number of ordinary shares
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited Power to control voting and/or disposal of securities in its capacity as ultimate beneficial owner having a principal position. Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd 35,104,952
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd Borrowing of securities pursuant to a Prime Brokerage Agreement, with power to control the voting and/or disposal of borrowed securities. Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd 46,515,353

We understand that Bank of America:

  • acquired 29,525,167 shares for an average price of A$0.197 per share between 27 December 2019 and 21 April 2020 (excluding any shares borrowed pursuant to a prime brokerage agreement); and
  • disposed of 30,000,000 shares for an average price of A$0.195 per share on 2 March 2020 (excluding any shares returned pursuant to a prime brokerage agreement).

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the Company’s website:  www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations
Base Resources Tavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au 

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance.  The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar.  Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company.  Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:  info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Numis Securities Limited
John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam
Phone: +44 20 7260 1000


© PRNewswire 2020
