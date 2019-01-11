Log in
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Notice of change of Substantial Shareholder

01/11/2019 | 02:01am EST

AIM and Media Release 

11 January 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of Substantial Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.  

Pacific Road Capital II Pty Limited has notified the company that it and its related entities (Pacific Road Capital) has increased its voting power in Base Resources to 263,486,762 ordinary shares, representing 22.6% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue, constituting a substantial shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

The above increase results from the acquisition of 20,533,656 ordinary shares at A$0.2375 per share on 10 January 2019.

Pacific Road Capital’s interest in 263,486,762 Base Resources ordinary shares is held as follows: 

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest Class and number of securities
Pacific Road Capital II Pty Limited Registered holder of shares 32,352,551
Pacific Road Capital Management GP II Limited Registered holder of shares 231,134,211

A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company’s website:  www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations
Base Resources Tavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au 

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance.  The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Sands Project in Madagascar.  Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company.  Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:  info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500
 


© PRNewswire 2019
