AIM and Media Release
11 January 2019
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of Substantial Shareholder
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.
Pacific Road Capital II Pty Limited has notified the company that it and its related entities (Pacific Road Capital) has increased its voting power in Base Resources to 263,486,762 ordinary shares, representing 22.6% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue, constituting a substantial shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.
The above increase results from the acquisition of 20,533,656 ordinary shares at A$0.2375 per share on 10 January 2019.
Pacific Road Capital’s interest in 263,486,762 Base Resources ordinary shares is held as follows:
|Holder of relevant interest
|Nature of relevant interest
|Class and number of securities
|Pacific Road Capital II Pty Limited
|Registered holder of shares
|32,352,551
|Pacific Road Capital Management GP II Limited
|Registered holder of shares
|231,134,211
A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company’s website: www.baseresources.com.au.
ENDS.
