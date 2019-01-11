AIM and Media Release

11 January 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of change of Substantial Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.

Pacific Road Capital II Pty Limited has notified the company that it and its related entities (Pacific Road Capital) has increased its voting power in Base Resources to 263,486,762 ordinary shares, representing 22.6% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue, constituting a substantial shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

The above increase results from the acquisition of 20,533,656 ordinary shares at A$0.2375 per share on 10 January 2019.

Pacific Road Capital’s interest in 263,486,762 Base Resources ordinary shares is held as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest Class and number of securities Pacific Road Capital II Pty Limited Registered holder of shares 32,352,551 Pacific Road Capital Management GP II Limited Registered holder of shares 231,134,211

A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company’s website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations Base Resources Tavistock Communications Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150 Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Sands Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

