02/01/2019 | 02:01am EST

AIM and Media Release 

1 February 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Presentation - Arlington Pre-daba

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) advises that the latest company presentation, which was presented today at the Arlington Pre-daba conference in South Africa, has been released to the Australian Securities Exchange. 

A full PDF version of the presentation is available from the company’s website:  www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager - Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations
Base Resources Tavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au 

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance.  The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar.  Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company.  Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:  info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500
 


© PRNewswire 2019
