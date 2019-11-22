Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Results of Annual General Meeting

0
11/22/2019 | 02:01am EST

AIM and Media Release 

22 November 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Results of Annual General Meeting

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting and put to Base Resources shareholders at today’s AGM were carried.  The Notice of Annual General Meeting was released to ASX on 18 October 2019.

All resolutions were decided by poll. The table below details the number of votes cast on the poll in respect of each resolution.

Item 1 Adoption of Remuneration Report For 475,692,994 97.07%
Against 14,370,607 2.93%
Abstain 312,773,827
Item 2 Re-election of Mr Malcolm Macpherson as a Director For 495,682,448 97.26%
Against 13,946,462 2.74%
Abstain 312,459,779
Item 3 Re-election of Mr Colin Bwye as a Director For 496,191,266 97.36%
Against 13,437,644 2.64%
Abstain 312,459,779
Item 4 Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Tim Carstens For 485,661,044 99.68%
Against 1,577,632 0.32%
Abstain 319,363,542
Item 5 Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Colin Bwye For 482,711,044 99.07%
Against 4,527,632 0.93%
Abstain 319,363,542

Further information required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) is set out below.
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Friday, 22 November 2019
Voting Results
Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)		 Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)		 Resolution Result
Resolution Resolution Type For Against Proxy's
Discretion		 Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried /
Not Carried
1 Adoption of the Remuneration Report Ordinary 473,206,136 14,370,607 84,485 312,773,827 475,692,994 14,370,607 312,773,827 Carried
97.03% 2.95% 0.02% 97.07% 2.93%
2 Re-election of Mr Malcolm Macpherson as a Director Ordinary 480,135,737 13,946,462 5,496,635 312,459,779 495,682,448 13,946,462 312,459,779 Carried
96.11% 2.79% 1.10% 97.26% 2.74%
3 Re-election of Mr Colin Bwye as a Director Ordinary 480,644,555 13,437,644 5,496,635 312,459,779 496,191,266 13,437,644 312,459,779 Carried
96.21% 2.69% 1.10% 97.36% 2.64%
4 Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Tim Carstens Ordinary 478,395,941 1,577,632 3,346,063 318,943,763 485,661,044 1,577,632 319,363,542 Carried
98.98% 0.33% 0.69% 99.68% 0.32%
5 Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Colin Bwye Ordinary 475,445,941 4,527,632 3,346,063 318,943,763 482,711,044 4,527,632 319,363,542 Carried
98.37% 0.94% 0.69% 99.07% 0.93%
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations
Base Resources Tavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au 

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance.  The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar.  Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company.  Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:  info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Numis Securities Limited
John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam
Phone: +44 20 7260 1000
 


© PRNewswire 2019
0
