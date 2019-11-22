|
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Results of Annual General Meeting
11/22/2019 | 02:01am EST
AIM and Media Release
22 November 2019
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Results of Annual General Meeting
African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting and put to Base Resources shareholders at today’s AGM were carried. The Notice of Annual General Meeting was released to ASX on 18 October 2019.
All resolutions were decided by poll. The table below details the number of votes cast on the poll in respect of each resolution.
|Item 1
|Adoption of Remuneration Report
|For
|475,692,994
|97.07%
|
|
|Against
|14,370,607
|2.93%
|
|
|Abstain
|312,773,827
|
|Item 2
|Re-election of Mr Malcolm Macpherson as a Director
|For
|495,682,448
|97.26%
|
|
|Against
|13,946,462
|2.74%
|
|
|Abstain
|312,459,779
|
|Item 3
|Re-election of Mr Colin Bwye as a Director
|For
|496,191,266
|97.36%
|
|
|Against
|13,437,644
|2.64%
|
|
|Abstain
|312,459,779
|
|Item 4
|Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Tim Carstens
|For
|485,661,044
|99.68%
|
|
|Against
|1,577,632
|0.32%
|
|
|Abstain
|319,363,542
|
|Item 5
|Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Colin Bwye
|For
|482,711,044
|99.07%
|
|
|Against
|4,527,632
|0.93%
|
|
|Abstain
|319,363,542
|
Further information required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) is set out below.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
|
|ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
|
|Friday, 22 November 2019
|
|Voting Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Resolution details
|
|Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
|
|Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
|
|Resolution Result
|
|Resolution
|Resolution Type
|
|For
|Against
|Proxy's
Discretion
|Abstain
|
|For
|Against
|Abstain*
|
|Carried /
Not Carried
|
|1 Adoption of the Remuneration Report
|Ordinary
|
|473,206,136
|14,370,607
|84,485
|312,773,827
|
|475,692,994
|14,370,607
|312,773,827
|
|Carried
|
|
|97.03%
|2.95%
|0.02%
|
|
|97.07%
|2.93%
|
|
|
|2 Re-election of Mr Malcolm Macpherson as a Director
|Ordinary
|
|480,135,737
|13,946,462
|5,496,635
|312,459,779
|
|495,682,448
|13,946,462
|312,459,779
|
|Carried
|
|
|96.11%
|2.79%
|1.10%
|
|
|97.26%
|2.74%
|
|
|
|3 Re-election of Mr Colin Bwye as a Director
|Ordinary
|
|480,644,555
|13,437,644
|5,496,635
|312,459,779
|
|496,191,266
|13,437,644
|312,459,779
|
|Carried
|
|
|96.21%
|2.69%
|1.10%
|
|
|97.36%
|2.64%
|
|
|
|4 Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Tim Carstens
|Ordinary
|
|478,395,941
|1,577,632
|3,346,063
|318,943,763
|
|485,661,044
|1,577,632
|319,363,542
|
|Carried
|
|
|98.98%
|0.33%
|0.69%
|
|
|99.68%
|0.32%
|
|
|
|5 Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Colin Bwye
|Ordinary
|
|475,445,941
|4,527,632
|3,346,063
|318,943,763
|
|482,711,044
|4,527,632
|319,363,542
|
|Carried
|
|
|98.37%
|0.94%
|0.69%
|
|
|99.07%
|0.93%
|
|
|
|* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ENDS.
For further information contact:
|James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations
|UK Media Relations
|Base Resources
|Tavistock Communications
|Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426
|Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
|Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763
|Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
|Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au
|
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au
PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912
NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500
JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800
JOINT BROKER
Numis Securities Limited
John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam
Phone: +44 20 7260 1000
© PRNewswire 2019
|
|Latest news on BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
|
|