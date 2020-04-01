Log in
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED    BSE   AU000000BSE5

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/31 11:35:21 am
6.75 GBp   --.--%
BASE RESOURCES : Notice of change of Significant Shareholder
PU
BANK OF AMERICA : Reduces Interest in Base Resources
DJ
BASE RESOURCES : Notice of change of Significant Shareholder
PU
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED : - US$75m RCF drawn and Kwale Operations maintained

04/01/2020 | 02:01am EDT

AIM and Media Release 

1 April 2020

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
US$75m RCF drawn and Kwale Operations maintained

African mineral sands producer and developer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) has drawn down the full US$75 million available under its existing revolving credit facility (RCF) to secure enhanced liquidity and ensure flexibility as part of a prudent management strategy in navigating the evolving uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.  

At 29 February 2020, the Company had cash reserves of US$37.7 million and no debt.  Under the terms of the RCF, there are no mandatory repayments until 30 June 2021, when the available RCF reduces to US$50 million.  The final maturity date for the RCF is 31 December 2021.  Base Resources’ significant combined cash reserves make it well placed to emerge from the current crisis in sound financial shape and to capitalise on appropriate emergent opportunities.

Supported by sound customer demand, production at the Company’s Kwale Operation in Kenya has continued uninterrupted with broad health and safety procedures implemented to minimise the risk of COVID-19 to our personnel and surrounding communities.  The Company is working with Government of Kenya authorities to adjust work arrangements as necessary to keep operations within government restrictions.  However, in a rapidly evolving local and global landscape, operations continue to be maintained balancing the considerations of employee and community health, operational safety, community benefits, government policy and regulation, input availability, customer demand and financial prudence.  Consequently, a halt to, or curtailment of operations at some point in the future cannot be ruled out.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations
Base Resources Tavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au 

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance.  The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar.  Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company.  Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:  info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Numis Securities Limited
John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam
Phone: +44 20 7260 1000


© PRNewswire 2020
