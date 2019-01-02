Base Resources : 02/01/2019 Lapse of unexercised options (447.8 KiB) View Document

Log in
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED (BSE)
End-of-day quote  - 12/31
0.235 AUD   +2.17%
View Document

01/02/2019 | 01:49am CET

ASX and AIM Release 2 January 2019

Lapse of unexercised options

Base Resources Limited (ASX / AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that 61,425,061 options with an exercise price of A$0.40 per share lapsed unexercised following their expiry on 31 December 2018.

Base Resources now has the following securities on issue:

  • 1,166,623,040 fully paid ordinary shares.

  • 48,586,062 performance rights issued pursuant to the terms of the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan.

----- ENDS -----

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager - Communications and Investor Relations

Base ResourcesUK Media Relations Tavistock Communications

Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763

Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150

Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

Disclaimer

Base Resources Limited published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 00:48:06 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 306 M
EBIT 2019 99,7 M
Net income 2019 73,4 M
Finance 2019 62,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 3,70
P/E ratio 2020 5,53
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 274 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,62  AUD
Spread / Average Target 162%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy James Carstens Managing Director & Executive Director
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
Colin Bwye Executive Director & Executive Director-Operations
Kevin Balloch Chief Financial Officer
Samuel John Corbin Willis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED-12.96%193
BHP GROUP LTD15.76%114 926
BHP GROUP PLC8.48%114 926
RIO TINTO-5.38%81 608
RIO TINTO LIMITED3.51%81 608
ANGLO AMERICAN12.80%31 156
