Base Resources : 02/01/2019 Lapse of unexercised options (447.8 KiB) View Document

ASX and AIM Release 2 January 2019

Lapse of unexercised options

Base Resources Limited (ASX / AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that 61,425,061 options with an exercise price of A$0.40 per share lapsed unexercised following their expiry on 31 December 2018.

Base Resources now has the following securities on issue:

• 1,166,623,040 fully paid ordinary shares.

• 48,586,062 performance rights issued pursuant to the terms of the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan.

