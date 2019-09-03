Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Base Resources Limited    BSE   AU000000BSE5

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Base Resources : 04/09/2019 Africa Down Under presentation (2.3 MiB) View Document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 09:22pm EDT

Building a unique mineral sands company

Africa Down Under

4 September 2019

Disclaimer and Important Notices

This document has been prepared by Base Resources Limited (Base Resources). Information in this document should be read in conjunction with other announcements made by Base Resources to ASX.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document (or any associated presentation, information or matters). To the maximum extent permitted by law, Base Resources and its related bodies corporate and affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, agents and advisers, disclaim any liability (including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault, negligence or negligent misstatement) for any direct or indirect loss or damage arising from any use or reliance on this document or its contents, including any error or omission from, or otherwise in connection with, it.

Certain statements in or in connection with this document contain or comprise forward looking statements. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with regard to capital cost, capacity, future production and grades, sales projections and financial performance and may be (but are not necessarily) identified by the use of phrases such as "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe" and "envisage". By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and may be outside Base Resources' control. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic and market conditions, success of business and operating initiatives, changes in the regulatory environment and other government actions, fluctuations in product prices and exchange rates and business and operational risk management. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or relevant stock exchange listing rules, Base Resources undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after today's date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Nothing in this document constitutes investment, legal or other advice. You must not act on the basis of any matter contained in this document, but must make your own independent investigation and assessment of Base Resources and obtain any professional advice you require before making any investment decision based on your investment objectives and financial circumstances.

This document does not constitute an offer, invitation, solicitation, advice or recommendation with respect to the issue, purchase or sale of any security in any jurisdiction. In particular, this document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or to any "US Person" (as defined in the US Securities Act of 1933). This document may not be distributed or released in the United States or to, or for the account of, any US Person.

All currency is presented in United States Dollars (US$), unless otherwise stated

2

Building a unique mineral sands company

  • "Mid cap" pure mineral sands company
  • Established profitable Kwale Operation with extensional potential in Kenya
  • A world class mineral sands development project in the Toliara Project in Madagascar
  • Long combined mine life once the Toliara Project is developed
  • Track record of excellence in safety, community engagement and environmental stewardship
  • An experienced team and capacity to execute well

Creating a company of strategic relevance in a sector likely to continue to evolve

3

Kwale Mineral Sands Operation video

available at www.basetitanium.com

4

Sector leading revenue-to-cost ratio

Industry revenue-to-cash cost curve: 2017

Revenue to cash cost ratio

4

3

2

1

0

Titanomagnetite producer

0%

1st quartile

2nd quartile

3rd quartile

4th quartile

FY19: 2.6

Base Resources - Kwale

Industry weighted average: 2017

Titanomagnetite producer

25%

50%

75%

100%

Cumulative TiO2 units

Source: Titanium Feedstock Producers Cost Study 2018, TZMI, and Company data

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Base Resources Limited published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 01:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
08/26BASE RESOURCES : Record year for Base Resources
AQ
08/20BASE RESOURCES : 21/08/2019 2019 Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement (3..
PU
08/19BASE RESOURCES : 20/08/2019 FY19 Full Year results investor conference calls inv..
PU
08/18BASE RESOURCES : 19/08/2019 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder ..
PU
08/18BASE RESOURCES : 19/08/2019 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder ..
PU
08/14BASE RESOURCES : 15/08/2019 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder ..
PU
07/26BASE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Quarterly Activities Report June 2019
AQ
07/16BASE RESOURCES : 16/07/2019 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder ..
PU
07/08BASE RESOURCES : 09/07/2019 Successful transition of mining to Kwale South Dune ..
PU
05/16BASE RESOURCES : 17/05/2019 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder ..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 235 M
EBIT 2020 36,8 M
Net income 2020 24,9 M
Finance 2020 62,1 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
EV / Sales2021 1,44x
Capitalization 286 M
Chart BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Base Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,43  AUD
Last Close Price 0,25  AUD
Spread / Highest target 75,5%
Spread / Average Target 75,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 75,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy James Carstens Managing Director & Executive Director
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
Colin Bwye Executive Director & Executive Director-Operations
Kevin Balloch Chief Financial Officer
Samuel John Corbin Willis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED6.38%192
BHP GROUP LTD6.02%110 896
BHP GROUP PLC6.90%110 896
RIO TINTO PLC11.18%84 805
RIO TINTO LIMITED11.61%84 805
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC1.97%29 709
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group