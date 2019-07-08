Base Resources : 09/07/2019 Successful transition of mining to Kwale South Dune (266.2 KiB) View Document

ASX, AIM and Media Release

9 July 2019

Successful transition of mining to Kwale South Dune

Base Resources Limited (ASX / AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) is pleased to announce that it has completed the transition of mining operations to the South Dune orebody at its Kwale Operations in Kenya.

Following a successful and on-schedule transition, mining rates are now back to nameplate capacity with all three hydraulic mining units fully operational. The Kwale Operations mineral separation plant operated on stockpiled heavy mineral concentrate throughout the transition period to ensure uninterrupted production.

Preparations for the transition to the South Dune primarily involved the installation of 7,400m of slurry and water piping, an 8,500m 11kV power line, a bridge across the Mukurumudzi Dam spillway, a 1.25MW slurry booster pump and a 1MW process water booster pump. The transition of mining operations from the fully depleted Central Dune orebody to the South Dune orebody took place over a two-week period and involved moving the hydraulic mining units and the commissioning of the new pumps, pipes and power supply.

"We have been planning for this transition of mining for over 12-months and it is a testament to the professionalism of the team that the move was completed on schedule and without incident," said Colin Bwye, Executive Director Operations and Development of Base Resources.

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

