Base Resources : 11/01/2019 Change of interests of substantial holder - Pacific Road (105.4 KiB) View Document

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

Base Resources

ACN/ARSN

125 546 910

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Pacific Road Capital II Pty Limited ACN 151 671 733

Pacific Road Capital Management GP II Limited

ACN/ARSN (if applicable) See above There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 11 / 01 / 2019 The previous notice was given to the company on 11 / 10 / 2018 The previous notice was dated 11/ 10 /2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary shares 242,953,106 20.8% 263,486,762 22.6%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (6) Consideration given in relation to change (7) Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected 10/01/2019 Pacific Road Capital II Pty Limited On market purchase 598,864.08 2,521,533 2,521,533 10/01/2019 Pacific Road Capital Management GP II Limited On market purchase 4,277,879.22 18,012,123 18,012,123

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and number of securities Person's votes Pacific Road Capital II Pty Limited Pacific Road Capital II Pty Limited Pacific Road Capital II Pty Limited Registered holder of shares. 32,352,551 ordinary shares 32,352,551 Pacific Road Capital Management GP II Limited Pacific Road Capital Management GP II Limited Pacific Road Capital Management GP II Limited Registered holder of shares. 231,134,211 ordinary shares 231,134,211

5.

Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Not applicable

6.

Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Pacific Road Capital II Pty Limited Level 2, 88 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Pacific Road Capital Management GP II Limited 190 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Signature

print nameAdrian Martin

capacityDirector, Pacific Road Capital II Pty Limited

sign here

date

11 / 01 / 2019

DIRECTIONS