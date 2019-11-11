Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Base Resources Limited    BSE   AU000000BSE5

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Base Resources : 12/11/2019 TZMI Congress presentation (2.3 MiB) View Document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 07:35pm EST

Building a unique mineral sands company

TZMI Congress 2019

12 November 2019

Disclaimer and Important Notices

This document has been prepared by Base Resources Limited (Base Resources). Information in this document should be read in conjunction with other announcements made by Base Resources to ASX, particularly Base Resources' announcement on 21 March 2019 titled "Toliara Project PFS confirms status as a world-class mineral sands development" (PFS Announcement) and announcement on 23 January 2019 titled "Updated Ranobe Deposit Mineral Resources (corrected)" (Ranobe Mineral Resource Announcement).

The PFS Announcement discloses details about the material assumptions and underlying methodologies adopted for deriving the production information and forecast financial information included in this document in respect of the Toliara Project. It also discloses key pre and post FID risks in respect of the Toliara Project and an NPV sensitivity analysis. Base Resources confirms that the material assumptions underpinning the production information and forecast financial information disclosed in the PFS Announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Base Resources' ASX announcements are available at https://www.baseresources.com.au/investor-centre/asx-releases/.

This document contains revenue-to-cost ratio information derived from TZMI's Titanium Feedstock Producers Cost Study, 2018. Base Resources has not independently verified such information.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document (or any associated presentation, information or matters). To the maximum extent permitted by law, Base Resources and its related bodies corporate and affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, agents and advisers, disclaim any liability (including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault, negligence or negligent misstatement) for any direct or indirect loss or damage arising from any use or reliance on this document or its contents, including any error or omission from, or otherwise in connection with, it.

Certain statements in or in connection with this document contain or comprise forward looking statements. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with regard to capital cost, capacity, future production and grades, sales projections and financial performance and may be (but are not necessarily) identified by the use of phrases such as "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe" and "envisage". By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and may be outside Base Resources' control. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic and market conditions, success of business and operating initiatives, changes in the regulatory environment and other government actions, fluctuations in product prices and exchange rates and business and operational risk management. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or relevant stock exchange listing rules, Base Resources undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after today's date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Nothing in this document constitutes investment, legal or other advice. You must not act on the basis of any matter contained in this document but must make your own independent investigation and assessment of Base Resources and obtain any professional advice you require before making any investment decision based on your investment objectives and financial circumstances.

This document does not constitute an offer, invitation, solicitation, advice or recommendation with respect to the issue, purchase or sale of any security in any jurisdiction. In particular, this document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or to any "US Person" (as defined in the US Securities Act of 1933). This document may not be distributed or released in the United States or to, or for the account of, any US Person.

All currency is presented in United States Dollars (US$), unless otherwise stated

2

Australian based, African focused, producer

3

Building a unique mineral sands company

  • "Mid cap" pure mineral sands company
  • Established profitable Kwale Operation with extensional potential in Kenya
  • A world class mineral sands development project in the Toliara Project in Madagascar
  • Long combined mine life once the Toliara Project is developed
  • Track record of excellence in safety, community engagement and environmental stewardship
  • An experienced team and capacity to execute well
  • Creating a company of strategic relevance in a sector likely to continue to evolve

4

The foundation

  • The Kwale operation

Video available at www.basetitanium.com

5

Kwale Operation enters the next phase….

  • Central Dune fully depleted in June 2019
  • Mining operations transitioned to the South Dune over a 2-week period in late June
  • Successful ramp up of mining and processing operations following the transition
  • Achieved mining rates equivalent to 19.6Mtpa in the September quarter, exceeding the 18Mtpa plan
  • Total project cost of US$12m, delivered on budget, on time and safely

6

….with South Dune production levels the new normal

Annual Production Volume

600kt

400kt

200kt

0kt

Mid-point

of FY20 production guidance range 1

ZIR

RUT

ILM

FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 Guidance

9%

6%

Ore HM grade

3%

0%

1. For further information, refer to Base Resources' announcement on 10 April 2019 "Production Guidance for FY20" available at https://www.baseresources.com.au/investor-centre/asx-releases/

7

Maintaining a first quartile revenue-to-cost ratio

Industry revenue-to-cash cost curve: 2018

Revenue to cash cost ratio

3.5

3.0

2.5

2.0

1.5

1.0

0.5

0.0

1st quartile

2nd quartile

3rd quartile

4th quartile

FY19: 2.6

Base Resources - Kwale

Industry weighted average: 2018

Titanomagnetite producer

Titanomagnetite producer

0%

25%

50%

75%

100%

Cumulative TiO2 units

Source: Titanium Feedstock Producers Cost Study 2018, TZMI, and Company data

8

Outstanding safety outcomes indicative of performance culture

18.0

67

8.3

Million

Months

Million

Hours worked with

Since last Lost-Time

Hours worked

zero Lost-Time

Injury

without a medical

Injuries

treatment injury

Presentation title

9

Delivering "mutual benefit" - US$3.8 million investment in 2019

380 secondary and 170 tertiary full

2,500 smallholders participating in the

65,739 training hours delivered to

scholarships provided

Kwale Cotton Project

employees, contractors and community

120 interns, apprentices, graduates

9,046 trees planted

240 volunteer health workers

and trainees

supported

10

Multiple mine life extension opportunities being explored

PL/2015/0042

Extends to SW

11

As well as Kenyan opportunities further afield

12

Toliara - a world class development project

Project video available at www.baseresources.com.au

13

Mineral Resources afford long mine life with expansion potential

Mining Licence Boundary (not to scale)

Mineral Resources Boundary (not to scale)

USU

ICSU

lSU

Basement

Stylised cross section

33 year mine life

Average annual production:

Ilmenite 806kt

Zircon 54kt

Rutile 8kt

Ranobe

Mineral Resource

1,293Mt

@ 5.1% HM

45% of 2019 Mineral Resources

Toliara Project PFS

Mineral Resource mined 588Mt

@ 6.6% HM

The expected mine life and anticipated annual production information are derived from the Toliara Project Pre-Feasibility Study. For further information about that study, including the material assumptions and underlying

14

methodologies adopted for the study, details about key risks pre and post FID and an NPV sensitivity analysis, refer to Base Resources' PFS Announcement on 21 March 2019 "Toliara PFS confirms a world-class mineral sands

development" available at https://www.baseresources.com.au/investor-centre/asx-releases/. For further information about the Ranobe Mineral Resources refer to the Ranobe Mineral Resource Announcement on 23 January 2019.

Toliara PFS confirms a world-class mineral sands development

  • NPV10 post tax, pre-debt, real US$671m & IRR of 22.4%
  • Revenue to cost of sales ratio of 3.06
  • Stage 1 capex US$439m for 13Mtpa
  • Stage 2 capex US$67m to increase to 19Mtpa
  • LOM average annual revenue of US$254m
    • 62% ilmenite, 34% zircon, 4% rutile
  • LOM average annual EBITDA of US$165m
  • LOM average annual free cash flow of US$133m

For further information about the Toliara Project Pre-Feasibility Study, including the material assumptions and underlying methodologies adopted for the study, details about key risks pre and post FID and an

15

NPV sensitivity analysis, refer to Base Resources' PFS Announcement on 21 March 2019 available at https://www.baseresources.com.au/investor-centre/asx-releases/

Key assumptions include the currently legislated government mineral royalties of 2%.

DFS is on track for release in December

  • 26,141m of definitional drilling in 692 holes completed as the first stage of a Ranobe Mineral Resource update
  • Process plant test work and flowsheet verification completed
  • Geotechnical and hydrogeological investigations completed
  • Tender submissions or budget quotations received for all major capex items
  • Capacity building programs ongoing
  • Land acquisition process well advanced
  • Preparation of LGIM application well advanced
  • Debt funding process well progressed

16

A pathway to production in 2022

First concentrate from WCP

First product

Mining commences

from MSP

2019

2020

2021

2022

DFS

FID

Construction

Offtake

Commissioning

Funding

Early Works

Progressive commissioning and ramp-up

Refine scope definition

of mining, WCP, MSP and export facility

Complete land acquisition

LGIM certification

Ore Reserve estimate

Material Contracts,

First shipment

Commence camp early works

and FEED

17

Building a unique mineral sands company

  • Team with a track record of delivery
  • Consistent, high cash flow Kwale Operations, with extension potential
  • A sound financial platform from which to grow the business
  • Improving markets are supporting a need for new supply
  • A world class development in the Toliara Project
  • Reputation for excellence in safety, community and environment

18

  1. Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA 6005 PO Box 928, West Perth BC 6872, Australia

Ph. +618 9413 7400

  1. +618 9322 8912
  1. info@baseresources.com.au

baseresources.com.au

19

19

Appendices

Kwale Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources at 30 June 2019

Category

Material

In Situ HM

HM

SL

OS

HM Assemblage

ILM

RUT

ZIR

(Mt)

(Mt)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

Mineral Resources 1

Measured

81

2.6

3.2

25

1

59

14

6

Indicated

169

2.9

1.7

36

3

47

12

5

Inferred

34

0.5

1.4

36

3

46

13

6

Total

285

6.0

2.1

33

2

52

13

6

Ore Reserves

Proved

39

1.6

4.0

27

1

59

14

6

Probable

23

0.8

3.3

26

5

53

13

6

Total

62

2.3

3.8

27

3

57

13

6

Notes:

  1. Mineral Resources estimated at a 1% HM cut-off grade.
  2. Table subject to rounding differences.
  3. All Ore Reserves are contained within the Mineral Resources.

For further information on the Kwale Deposit Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, for the Kwale South Dune Deposit, refer to Base Resources' announcement on 9 October 2017 titled "2017 Kwale Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement" and, for Kwale North Dune Deposit, refer to Base Resources' announcement on 1 May 2019 titled "Mineral Resource for Kwale North Dune Deposit", each of which are available at https://www.baseresources.com.au/investor-centre/asx-releases/. Base Resources confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the 1 May 2019 and the 9 October 2017 announcements and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the 1 May 2019 and the 9 October 2017 announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. For further information on the depleted Kwale Deposit Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves as at 30 June 2019, refer to Base Resources' announcement on 21 August 2019 "2019 Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement" available at https://www.baseresources.com.au/investor-centre/asx-releases/.

21

Ranobe Mineral Resources as at 30 June 2019

Category

Material

In Situ HM

HM

SL

OS

HM Assemblage

ILM

RUT*

ZIR

(Mt)

(Mt)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

Measured

419

28

6.6

4

0

75

2

6

Indicated

375

18

4.9

8

1

72

2

6

Inferred

499

20

3.9

7

1

70

2

5

Total

1,293

66

5.1

6

0

72

2

6

Notes:

  • Rutile reported in the table is rutile + leucoxene mineral species
  1. Mineral Resources estimated at a 1.5% HM cut-off grade.
  2. Table subject to rounding differences.

For further information on the Ranobe Deposit Mineral Resources, refer to Base Resources' announcement on 23 January 2019 "Updated Ranobe Deposit Mineral Resources (corrected)" available at https://www.baseresources.com.au/investor- centre/asx-releases/. Base Resources confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the 23 January 2019 announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the 23 January 2019 market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

22

Disclaimer

Base Resources Limited published this content on 12 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2019 00:34:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
07:35pBASE RESOURCES : 12/11/2019 TZMI Congress presentation (2.3 MiB) View Document
PU
11/07BASE RESOURCES : 07/11/2019 Toliara Project – Government of Madagascar sta..
PU
10/25BASE RESOURCES : 25/10/2019 Appendix 3B (268.3 KiB) View Document
PU
10/25BASE RESOURCES : 25/10/2019 LTIP performance rights update (161.4 KiB) View Docu..
PU
10/23BASE RESOURCES : 24/10/2019 Quarterly Activities Report - September 2019 (658.0 ..
PU
10/17BASE RESOURCES : 18/10/2019 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy (1.2..
PU
10/16BASE RESOURCES : 16/10/2019 Notice of change of interest of substantial holder -..
PU
10/14BASE RESOURCES : 14/10/2019 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder ..
PU
10/03BASE RESOURCES : 03/10/2019 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder ..
PU
09/27BASE RESOURCES : 27/09/2019 2019 Annual General Meeting details (148.4 KiB) View..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 256 M
EBIT 2020 35,9 M
Net income 2020 24,4 M
Finance 2020 136 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
P/E ratio 2021 235x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
EV / Sales2021 0,95x
Capitalization 275 M
Chart BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Base Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,34  AUD
Last Close Price 0,24  AUD
Spread / Highest target 44,7%
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy James Carstens Managing Director & Executive Director
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
Colin Bwye Executive Director & Executive Director-Operations
Kevin Balloch Chief Financial Officer
Samuel John Corbin Willis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED-8.51%190
BHP GROUP8.97%123 717
RIO TINTO PLC12.76%94 231
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.12%32 992
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.61%21 366
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-23.61%9 348
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group