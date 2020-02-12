Base Resources : 13/02/2020 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder - FIL (190.0 KiB) View Document
02/12/2020 | 10:51pm EST
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder
To:BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
ACN/ARSN:
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL")
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
10
February 2020
The previous notice was given to the company on
19
November 2019
The previous notice was dated
19
November 2019
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of
Previous Notice
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Present Notice
Securities (4)
Person's votes
Voting Power (5)
Person's votes
Voting Power (5)
COMMON
99,585,687
8.50%
117,160,977
10.00%
STOCK
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person
Nature of
Consideration
Class and
Person's votes
Change
whose
change (6)
given in relation
number of
affected
relevant
to change (7)
securities
interest
affected
changed
COMMON
COMMON
STOCK
STOCK
11/26/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2350 AUD
1,561
1,561
11/26/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2370 AUD
121,904
121,904
12/06/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
33,259
33,259
12/06/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
44,767
44,767
12/06/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
47,502
47,502
12/06/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
552,449
552,449
12/12/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
33,116
33,116
12/12/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
33,116
33,116
12/12/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
33,116
33,116
12/12/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
33,116
33,116
12/12/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
36,915
36,915
12/12/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
54,384
54,384
12/13/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
78,668
78,668
12/13/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
117,845
117,845
12/13/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
142,164
142,164
12/13/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
1,753,197
1,753,197
12/17/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
32,998
32,998
12/17/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
32,998
32,998
12/17/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
39,008
39,008
12/20/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
18,231
18,231
12/20/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
34,104
34,104
12/20/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
37,306
37,306
12/20/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
503,540
503,540
12/23/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
357
357
12/23/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
668
668
12/23/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
731
731
12/23/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
9,863
9,863
12/27/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
32,756
32,756
12/27/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
32,756
32,756
12/27/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
32,756
32,756
12/27/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
250,200
250,200
12/30/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
32,572
32,572
12/30/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
32,572
32,572
12/30/2019
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
33,356
33,356
01/02/2020
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
3,975
3,975
01/06/2020
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
32,645
32,645
01/06/2020
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
38,459
38,459
01/08/2020
FIL
BUY
0.2198 AUD
33,158
33,158
01/08/2020
FIL
BUY
0.2198 AUD
33,158
33,158
01/08/2020
FIL
BUY
0.2198 AUD
33,158
33,158
01/08/2020
FIL
BUY
0.2198 AUD
492,629
492,629
01/09/2020
FIL
BUY
0.2200 AUD
28,503
28,503
02/04/2020
FIL
BUY
0.2400 AUD
120,000
120,000
02/05/2020
FIL
BUY
0.2449 AUD
595,640
595,640
02/06/2020
FIL
BUY
0.2491 AUD
583,726
583,726
02/06/2020
FIL
BUY
0.2500 AUD
216,161
216,161
02/10/2020
FIL
BUY
0.2471 AUD
62,500
62,500
02/10/2020
FIL
BUY
0.2471 AUD
126,896
126,896
02/10/2020
FIL
BUY
0.2500 AUD
3,597,275
3,597,275
02/10/2020
FIL
BUY
0.2500 AUD
7,303,556
7,303,556
Total Buys
17,575,290
17,575,290
4. Present Relevant Interest
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
5. Changes in Association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature
of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association
N/A
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
Sign Here ____________________________________
Dated: 12 February 2020 Jen Li
Head of Regulatory Reporting, Asia Pacific
Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited
Base Resources Limited published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 03:50:05 UTC