Base Resources : 13 Aug 2018 Ceasing to be a substantial holder - UBS Group (161.5 KiB) View Document

Form 605

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED 125 546 910

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate

ACN/ARSN (if applicable):

The holder ceased to be a substantial shareholder on 9 August 2018 The previous notice was given to the company on 1 August 2018 The previous notice was dated 30 July 2018 2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of Change Consideration Class (6) and Person's change relevant interest (4) given in Number of votes changed relation to securities affected affected change (5)

Please see Appendix A.

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A N/A

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Details of all UBS offices can be found through the following link:http://apps2.ubs.com/locationfinder/

SIGNATURE

Print Name: Serene Peh Capacity: Authorised signatory Sign Here: Date: 13 August 2018 Print Name: Joanne Chan Capacity: Authorised signatory Sign Here: Date: 13 August 2018 Contact details for this notice: --------------------------------------------------------Serene Peh

Compliance & Operational Risk Control (T) +65 6495 5283 ---------------------------------------------------------------