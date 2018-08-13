Base Resources : 13 Aug 2018 Ceasing to be a substantial holder - UBS Group (161.5 KiB) View Document

Form 605
Corporations Law
Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
To: Company Name/Scheme
ACN/ARSN
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED 125 546 910
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate
ACN/ARSN (if applicable):
The holder ceased to be a substantial shareholder on
9 August 2018
The previous notice was given to the company on
1 August 2018
The previous notice was dated
30 July 2018
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Nature of Change
Consideration
Class (6) and
Person's
change
relevant interest
(4)
given in
Number of
votes
changed
relation to
securities affected
affected
change (5)
Please see Appendix A.
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
N/A
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
SIGNATURE
Print Name:
Serene Peh
Capacity:
Authorised signatory
Sign Here:
Date:
13 August 2018
Print Name:
Joanne Chan
Capacity:
Authorised signatory
Sign Here:
Date:
13 August 2018
Contact details for this notice:
--------------------------------------------------------Serene Peh
Compliance & Operational Risk Control (T) +65 6495 5283 ---------------------------------------------------------------
BSE - Appendix A
Date of change
Person whose relevant interest changed
Nature of Change
Consideration given in relation to change
Number of securities
Class
08-Aug-18
UBS Securities Australia Ltd
Sell
6,484
(24,014)
Ordinary
09-Aug-18
UBS Securities Australia Ltd
Sell
3,500,000
(12,500,000)
Ordinary
