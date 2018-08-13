Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Base Resources Limited    BSE   AU000000BSE5

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED (BSE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Base Resources : 13 Aug 2018 Ceasing to be a substantial holder - UBS Group (161.5 KiB) View Document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 08:40am CEST

Form 605

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED 125 546 910

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate

ACN/ARSN (if applicable):

The holder ceased to be a substantial shareholder on

9 August 2018

The previous notice was given to the company on

1 August 2018

The previous notice was dated

30 July 2018

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of Change

Consideration

Class (6) and

Person's

change

relevant interest

(4)

given in

Number of

votes

changed

relation to

securities affected

affected

change (5)

Please see Appendix A.

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Details of all UBS offices can be found through the following link:http://apps2.ubs.com/locationfinder/

SIGNATURE

Print Name:

Serene Peh

Capacity:

Authorised signatory

Sign Here:

Date:

13 August 2018

Print Name:

Joanne Chan

Capacity:

Authorised signatory

Sign Here:

Date:

13 August 2018

Contact details for this notice:

--------------------------------------------------------Serene Peh

Compliance & Operational Risk Control (T) +65 6495 5283 ---------------------------------------------------------------

BSE - Appendix A

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of Change

Consideration given in relation to change

Number of securities

Class

08-Aug-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Sell

6,484

(24,014)

Ordinary

09-Aug-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Sell

3,500,000

(12,500,000)

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Base Resources Limited published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 06:39:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
08:40aBASE RESOURCES : 13 Aug 2018 Ceasing to be a substantial holder - UBS Group (161..
PU
08/01BASE RESOURCES : 01 Aug 2018 Change in substantial holding (144.7 KiB) View Docu..
PU
08/01BASE RESOURCES : 01 Aug 2018 Ceasing to be a substantial holder (160.6 KiB) View..
PU
07/26BASE RESOURCES : reports successful ramp up of mining operations
AQ
07/26BASE RESOURCES : Kwale titanium sales flat at Sh5.3 billion
AQ
07/12BASE RESOURCES : 12 Jul 2018 Becoming a substantial holder - UBS (115.8 KiB) Vie..
PU
05/15BASE RESOURCES : 15 May 2018 Appointment of Mineral Technologies and Lycopodium ..
PU
05/14BASE RESOURCES : 14 May 2018 Change of Director's Interest Notice (172.1 KiB) Vi..
PU
04/26BASE RESOURCES : 26 Apr 2018 Change of Director's Interest Notice (172.7 KiB) Vi..
PU
04/18BASE RESOURCES : Kwale titanium miner nets Sh5.5 billion
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017How To Track Down Small-Cap Outperformance In Cheap And Fast-Moving Shares 
2015Base Resources' Financial Performance Continues To Improve, But There's A Deb.. 
2015Base Resources Had An Excellent Quarter - Until You Dig A Bit Deeper 
2015Base Resources Still Shows Potential, But The Ilmenite Price Causes Headaches 
2015UPDATE : Base Resources Reports Its Production And Financial Results 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 281 M
EBIT 2018 84,8 M
Net income 2018 69,0 M
Debt 2018 55,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 3,48
P/E ratio 2019 3,61
EV / Sales 2018 1,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
Capitalization 319 M
Chart BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Base Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,65  AUD
Spread / Average Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy James Carstens Managing Director & Executive Director
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
Colin Bwye Executive Director & Executive Director-Operations
Kevin Balloch Chief Financial Officer
Samuel John Corbin Willis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED3.70%230
BHP BILLITON PLC11.40%126 962
BHP BILLITON LIMITED14.03%126 962
RIO TINTO-3.53%88 218
RIO TINTO LIMITED-0.58%88 218
ANGLO AMERICAN7.62%30 829
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.