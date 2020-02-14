Base Resources : 14/02/2020 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder - Bank of America (246.7 KiB) View Document
Form 604
Corporations Law
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To: Company Name/Scheme
Base Resources Ltd
ACN/ARSN
125 546 910
1. Details of substantial holder
Name
Bank of America Corporation and its related bodies corporate (See
Appendix C)
ACN/ARSN (if applicable):
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
12 February 2020
The previous notice was given to the company on
3 February 2020
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of
Previous Notice
Present Notice
securities (4)
Person's Votes
Voting Power (5)
Person's Votes
Voting Power (5)
Ordinary
89,658,351
7.65%
77,775,515
6.64%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose relevant
Nature of
Consideration given
Class and Number
Person's
change
interest changed
Change (6)
in relation to
of securities
votes
change (7)
affected
affected
Please see Appendix A
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered
Person entitled
Nature of relevant interest
Class and
Person's
relevant
holder of
to be registered
(6)
number of
votes
interest
securities
holder (8)
securities
Merrill Lynch
Merrill Lynch
Merrill Lynch
Power to control voting
Ordinary
35,613,042
(Australia)
(Australia)
(Australia)
and/or disposal of
35,613,042
Futures Ltd
Nominees Pty Ltd
Futures Ltd
securities in its capacity as
ultimate beneficial owner
having a principal position.
Merrill Lynch
Merrill Lynch
Merrill Lynch
Borrowing of securities
Ordinary
42,162,473
International
(Australia)
International
pursuant to a Prime
42,162,473
(Australia) Ltd
Nominees Pty Ltd
(Australia) Ltd
Brokerage Agreement (see
Appendix B), with power to
control the voting and/or
disposal of borrowed
securities.
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association
(9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
N/A
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Addresses
Bank of America Corporation
100 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28255, USA
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
Level 38, Governor Phillip Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW
2000, Australia
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd
Level 19, 120 Collins St, Melbourne Vic 3000, Australia
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd
Level 38, Governor Phillip Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW
2000, Australia
SIGNATURE
Print Name:
Kelvin Kwok
Capacity:
Authorised signatory
Sign Here:
Date:
14 February 2020
Appendix A
Consideration
Class (6) of
Securities
Person's votes
Date of change
Person whose relevant interest changed
Nature of change (4)
(5)
securities
affected
affected
Remark
Merrill Lynch International (Australia)
Securities
1/31/2020
Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(38,936)
(38,936)
Refer to App. B
Merrill Lynch International (Australia)
Securities
2/11/2020
Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(2,893,912)
(2,893,912)
Refer to App. B
Merrill Lynch International (Australia)
Securities
2/11/2020
Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(4,013,653)
(4,013,653)
Refer to App. B
Merrill Lynch International (Australia)
Securities
2/11/2020
Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(4,955,389)
(4,955,389)
Refer to App. B
Merrill Lynch International (Australia)
1/31/2020
Limited
BUY
280
Ordinary
1,192
1,192
N/A
Merrill Lynch International (Australia)
2/3/2020
Limited
BUY
208
Ordinary
904
904
N/A
Merrill Lynch International (Australia)
2/4/2020
Limited
BUY
243
Ordinary
971
971
N/A
Merrill Lynch International (Australia)
2/4/2020
Limited
BUY
363
Ordinary
1,450
1,450
N/A
Merrill Lynch International (Australia)
2/5/2020
Limited
BUY
285
Ordinary
1,165
1,165
N/A
Merrill Lynch International (Australia)
2/5/2020
Limited
BUY
410
Ordinary
1,672
1,672
N/A
Merrill Lynch International (Australia)
2/6/2020
Limited
BUY
434
Ordinary
1,700
1,700
N/A
Merrill Lynch International (Australia)
2/7/2020
Limited
BUY
612
Ordinary
2,447
2,447
N/A
Merrill Lynch International (Australia)
2/7/2020
Limited
BUY
809
Ordinary
3,237
3,237
N/A
Merrill Lynch International (Australia)
2/11/2020
Limited
BUY
616
Ordinary
2,462
2,462
N/A
Merrill Lynch International (Australia)
2/12/2020
Limited
BUY
454
Ordinary
1,854
1,854
N/A
Appendix B-1: Prescribed information
Type of agreement
International Prime Brokerage Agreement
Parties to agreement
Merrill Lynch International, Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited and Regal Funds
Management Pty Limited as Trustee of Regal Australian Long Short Equity Fund
Holder of voting rights
Securities borrower. Securities lender may instruct the registered holder to vote on securities.
Are there any
No
restrictions on voting
rights?
If yes, detail
N/A
Scheduled return date
On recall of the securities loan by the securities lender.
(if any)
Does the borrower have
Yes
the right to return
early?
If yes, detail
Securities borrower will have right to return assets at any time.
Does the lender have
Yes
the right to recall
early?
If yes, detail
Securities lender will have right to recall assets at any time.
Will the securities be
Yes
returned on settlement?
If yes, detail any
N/A
exceptions
Appendix B-2: Prescribed information
Type of agreement
International Prime Brokerage Agreement
Parties to agreement
Merrill Lynch International, Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited and Regal Funds
Management Pty Limited as Trustee of Tasman Market Neutral Fund
Holder of voting rights
Securities borrower. Securities lender may instruct the registered holder to vote on securities.
Are there any
No
restrictions on voting
rights?
If yes, detail
N/A
Scheduled return date
On recall of the securities loan by the securities lender.
(if any)
Does the borrower have
Yes
the right to return
early?
If yes, detail
Securities borrower will have right to return assets at any time.
Does the lender have
Yes
the right to recall
early?
If yes, detail
Securities lender will have right to recall assets at any time.
Will the securities be
Yes
returned on settlement?
If yes, detail any
N/A
exceptions
Appendix B-3: Prescribed information
Type of agreement
International Prime Brokerage Agreement
Parties to agreement
Merrill Lynch International, Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited and Regal Funds
Management Pty Limited as Trustee of Atlantic Absolute Return Fund
Holder of voting rights
Securities borrower. Securities lender may instruct the registered holder to vote on securities.
Are there any
No
restrictions on voting
rights?
If yes, detail
N/A
Scheduled return date
On recall of the securities loan by the securities lender.
(if any)
Does the borrower have
Yes
the right to return
early?
If yes, detail
Securities borrower will have right to return assets at any time.
Does the lender have
Yes
the right to recall
early?
If yes, detail
Securities lender will have right to recall assets at any time.
Will the securities be
Yes
returned on settlement?
If yes, detail any
N/A
exceptions
Appendix B-5: Prescribed information
Type of agreement
International Prime Brokerage Agreement
Parties to agreement
Merrill Lynch International, Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited and Susquehanna
Pacific Pty Ltd
Holder of voting rights
Securities borrower. Securities lender may instruct the registered holder to vote on securities.
Are there any
No
restrictions on voting
rights?
If yes, detail
N/A
Scheduled return date
On recall of the securities loan by the securities lender.
(if any)
Does the borrower have
Yes
the right to return
early?
If yes, detail
Securities borrower will have right to return assets at any time.
Does the lender have
Yes
the right to recall
early?
If yes, detail
Securities lender will have right to recall assets at any time.
