Base Resources : 17 Oct 2018 Becoming a substantial holder - UBS (123.6 KiB) View Document

Form 603

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

125 546 910

1.

Details of substantial holder (1)

Name:

UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)The holder became a substantial holder on:

15 October 2018

2.

Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Persons' votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary 61,381,904 61,381,904 5.26%

3.

Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities UBS Securities Australia Ltd Beneficial Owner 47,440,388 Ordinary UBS AG, Australia Branch Prime Broker that has exercised its borrowing right in respect of shares pursuant to a Prime Broking Agreement (see Appendix A) 13,941,516 Ordinary

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Class and number of securities UBS Securities Australia Ltd Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd UBS Securities Australia Ltd 47,440,388 Ordinary UBS AG, Australia Branch UBS Nominees Pty Ltd UBS AG, Australia Branch 13,941,516 Ordinary

5.

Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Date of acquisitionConsideration (9)Class and number of securities

CashNon-cashPlease see Appendix B.

6.

Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association UBS Securities Australia Ltd Related body corporate Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd Related body corporate UBS AG, Australia Branch Related body corporate UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Related body corporate

7.

Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Addresses Details of all UBS offices can be found through the following link:http://apps2.ubs.com/locationfinder/

SIGNATURE

Print Name: Philip Alexander Capacity: Authorised signatory Sign Here: Date: 17 October 2018 Print Name: Serene Peh Capacity: Authorised signatory Sign Here: Date: 17 October 2018 Contact details for this notice:

------------------------------------------------------Serene Peh

Compliance & Operational Risk Control (T) +65 6495 5283 ------------------------------------------------------

Appendix A

Holder of relevant interest UBS AG, Australia Branch Type of agreement Prime Brokerage Agreement Parties to agreement (i) UBS AG, Australia Branch ("UBS AG") (ii) Client (Please refer to Appendix A-1.) Transfer date Please refer to Appendix A-1. Holder of voting rights UBS AG Are there any restrictions on voting rights? Please refer to the details below. If yes, detail Since all right and title in the securities passes to the transferee (i.e. UBS AG), the transferee has the right to vote. However, in certain circumstances, the transferee may seek to arrange for voting rights to be exercised in accordance with the instructions of the transferor (i.e. Client). Scheduled return date (if any) None, subject to the terms of the relevant loan. Does the borrower have the right to return early? Yes. If yes, detail The borrower (i.e. UBS AG) has the right to return at its discretion. Does the lender have the right to recall early? Yes. If yes, detail The lender (i.e. Client) can recall at its request subject to compliance with margin requirements and the terms of the relevant loan. Will the securities be returned on settlement? Yes. If yes, detail any exceptions None.

The information in this appendix is based on the relevant standard UBS agreement.

A copy of the agreement is available to the company, or responsible entity to whom the prescribed form must be given, or to ASIC, upon request.

Appendix A-1

Prime Brokerage Agreement - UBS AG, Australia Branch

Parties to agreement Transfer date Regal Funds Management Pty Limited as trustee for Regal Australian Long Short Geared Equity Fund (i) 10 July 2018 Regal Funds Management Pty Limited as Trustee of the Regal Australian Small Companies Fund (i) 10 July 2018