Base Resources : 17 Oct 2018 Becoming a substantial holder - UBS (123.6 KiB) View Document

Form 603
Corporations Law
Section 671B
Notice of initial substantial holder
To: Company Name/Scheme
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
ACN/ARSN
125 546 910
1.
Details of substantial holder (1)
Name:
UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)The holder became a substantial holder on:
15 October 2018
2.
Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Number of securities
Persons' votes (5)
Voting power (6)
Ordinary
61,381,904
61,381,904
5.26%
3.
Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest (7)
Class and number of securities
UBS Securities Australia Ltd
Beneficial Owner
47,440,388
Ordinary
UBS AG, Australia Branch
Prime Broker that has exercised its borrowing right in respect of shares pursuant to a Prime Broking Agreement (see Appendix A)
13,941,516
Ordinary
4.Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of securities
Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)
Class and number of securities
UBS Securities Australia Ltd
Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd
UBS Securities Australia Ltd
47,440,388
Ordinary
UBS AG, Australia Branch
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
UBS AG, Australia Branch
13,941,516
Ordinary
5.
Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Date of acquisitionConsideration (9)Class and number of securities
CashNon-cashPlease see Appendix B.
6.
Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
UBS Securities Australia Ltd
Related body corporate
Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd
Related body corporate
UBS AG, Australia Branch
Related body corporate
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
Related body corporate
7.
Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Compliance & Operational Risk Control (T) +65 6495 5283 ------------------------------------------------------
Appendix A
Holder of relevant interest
UBS AG, Australia Branch
Type of agreement
Prime Brokerage Agreement
Parties to agreement
(i) UBS AG, Australia Branch ("UBS AG")
(ii) Client (Please refer to Appendix A-1.)
Transfer date
Please refer to Appendix A-1.
Holder of voting rights
UBS AG
Are there any restrictions on voting rights?
Please refer to the details below.
If yes, detail
Since all right and title in the securities passes to the transferee (i.e. UBS AG), the transferee has the right to vote. However, in certain circumstances, the transferee may seek to arrange for voting rights to be exercised in accordance with the instructions of the transferor (i.e. Client).
Scheduled return date (if any)
None, subject to the terms of the relevant loan.
Does the borrower have the right to return early?
Yes.
If yes, detail
The borrower (i.e. UBS AG) has the right to return at its discretion.
Does the lender have the right to recall early?
Yes.
If yes, detail
The lender (i.e. Client) can recall at its request subject to compliance with margin requirements and the terms of the relevant loan.
Will the securities be returned on settlement?
Yes.
If yes, detail any exceptions
None.
The information in this appendix is based on the relevant standard UBS agreement.
A copy of the agreement is available to the company, or responsible entity to whom the prescribed form must be given, or to ASIC, upon request.
Appendix A-1
Prime Brokerage Agreement - UBS AG, Australia Branch
Parties to agreement
Transfer date
Regal Funds Management Pty Limited as trustee for Regal Australian Long Short Geared Equity Fund
(i)
10 July 2018
Regal Funds Management Pty Limited as Trustee of the Regal Australian Small Companies Fund
