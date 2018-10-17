Base Resources : 17 Oct 2018 Becoming a substantial holder - UBS (123.6 KiB) View Document

Log in
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED (BSE)
17 Oct 2018 Becoming a substantial holder - UBS

10/17/2018

Form 603

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

125 546 910

1.

Details of substantial holder (1)

Name:

UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)The holder became a substantial holder on:

15 October 2018

2.

Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Persons' votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary

61,381,904

61,381,904

5.26%

3.

Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Beneficial Owner

47,440,388

Ordinary

UBS AG, Australia Branch

Prime Broker that has exercised its borrowing right in respect of shares pursuant to a Prime Broking Agreement (see Appendix A)

13,941,516

Ordinary

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Class and number of securities

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

47,440,388

Ordinary

UBS AG, Australia Branch

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

UBS AG, Australia Branch

13,941,516

Ordinary

5.

Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Date of acquisitionConsideration (9)Class and number of securities

CashNon-cashPlease see Appendix B.

6.

Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Related body corporate

Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd

Related body corporate

UBS AG, Australia Branch

Related body corporate

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

Related body corporate

7.

Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Addresses

Details of all UBS offices can be found through the following link:http://apps2.ubs.com/locationfinder/

SIGNATURE

Print Name:

Philip Alexander

Capacity:

Authorised signatory

Sign Here:

Date:

17 October 2018

Print Name:

Serene Peh

Capacity:

Authorised signatory

Sign Here:

Date:

17 October 2018

Contact details for this notice:

------------------------------------------------------Serene Peh

Compliance & Operational Risk Control (T) +65 6495 5283 ------------------------------------------------------

Appendix A

Holder of relevant interest

UBS AG, Australia Branch

Type of agreement

Prime Brokerage Agreement

Parties to agreement

(i) UBS AG, Australia Branch ("UBS AG")

(ii) Client (Please refer to Appendix A-1.)

Transfer date

Please refer to Appendix A-1.

Holder of voting rights

UBS AG

Are there any restrictions on voting rights?

Please refer to the details below.

If yes, detail

Since all right and title in the securities passes to the transferee (i.e. UBS AG), the transferee has the right to vote. However, in certain circumstances, the transferee may seek to arrange for voting rights to be exercised in accordance with the instructions of the transferor (i.e. Client).

Scheduled return date (if any)

None, subject to the terms of the relevant loan.

Does the borrower have the right to return early?

Yes.

If yes, detail

The borrower (i.e. UBS AG) has the right to return at its discretion.

Does the lender have the right to recall early?

Yes.

If yes, detail

The lender (i.e. Client) can recall at its request subject to compliance with margin requirements and the terms of the relevant loan.

Will the securities be returned on settlement?

Yes.

If yes, detail any exceptions

None.

The information in this appendix is based on the relevant standard UBS agreement.

A copy of the agreement is available to the company, or responsible entity to whom the prescribed form must be given, or to ASIC, upon request.

Appendix A-1

Prime Brokerage Agreement - UBS AG, Australia Branch

Parties to agreement

Transfer date

Regal Funds Management Pty Limited as trustee for Regal Australian Long Short Geared Equity Fund

(i)

10 July 2018

Regal Funds Management Pty Limited as Trustee of the Regal Australian Small Companies Fund

(i)

10 July 2018

BSE - Appendix B

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of Change

Consideration given in relation to change

Number of securities

Class

19-Jun-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

2,800

10,000

Ordinary

20-Jun-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

101,535

350,000

Ordinary

21-Jun-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

2,440

8,132

Ordinary

21-Jun-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

59,020

200,000

Ordinary

21-Jun-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

52,653

177,341

Ordinary

22-Jun-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

1,217

3,991

Ordinary

26-Jun-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

519,488

1,787,640

Ordinary

10-Jul-18

UBS AG, Australia Branch

Stock received

N/A

31,223,434

Ordinary

11-Jul-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Sell

263

(940)

Ordinary

12-Jul-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

1,195

4,192

Ordinary

25-Jul-18

UBS AG, Australia Branch

Stock returned

N/A

(6,044,496)

Ordinary

30-Jul-18

UBS AG, Australia Branch

Stock returned

N/A

(6,404,117)

Ordinary

30-Jul-18

UBS AG, Australia Branch

Stock returned

N/A

(4,833,305)

Ordinary

08-Aug-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Sell

6,484

(24,014)

Ordinary

09-Aug-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Sell

3,500,000

(12,500,000)

Ordinary

10-Aug-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

210,000

750,000

Ordinary

14-Aug-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Sell

3,708

(13,991)

Ordinary

27-Aug-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

3,224

11,722

Ordinary

30-Aug-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Sell

135

(483)

Ordinary

30-Aug-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Sell

7,798

(27,850)

Ordinary

06-Sep-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Sell

68

(290)

Ordinary

14-Sep-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

174,911

724,580

Ordinary

19-Sep-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

241,434

996,538

Ordinary

20-Sep-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Sell

470

(1,917)

Ordinary

20-Sep-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

374

1,559

Ordinary

20-Sep-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

38,431

160,000

Ordinary

24-Sep-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

9,129

38,038

Ordinary

24-Sep-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Sell

207

(809)

Ordinary

25-Sep-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

2,400,000

10,000,000

Ordinary

25-Sep-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

4,951

20,000

Ordinary

26-Sep-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

49,860

200,000

Ordinary

27-Sep-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Sell

398

(1,530)

Ordinary

01-Oct-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Sell

511

(1,894)

Ordinary

01-Oct-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Sell

6,114

(22,644)

Ordinary

02-Oct-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

2,652

10,200

Ordinary

02-Oct-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Sell

664

(2,504)

Ordinary

03-Oct-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

950

3,456

Ordinary

03-Oct-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Sell

2,444

(8,887)

Ordinary

03-Oct-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Sell

235

(854)

Ordinary

03-Oct-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

136,755

500,000

Ordinary

04-Oct-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

10

36

Ordinary

05-Oct-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

619

2,211

Ordinary

05-Oct-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

57,023

200,000

Ordinary

10-Oct-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Sell

4,200,000

(15,000,000)

Ordinary

11-Oct-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Sell

6,863

(26,408)

Ordinary

11-Oct-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

2,060

8,079

Ordinary

15-Oct-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Sell

142

(569)

Ordinary

15-Oct-18

UBS Securities Australia Ltd

Buy

3,600,000

15,000,000

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Base Resources Limited published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 302 M
EBIT 2019 93,7 M
Net income 2019 72,9 M
Finance 2019 22,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 3,84
P/E ratio 2020 8,00
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
Capitalization 279 M
