BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

(BSE)
Base Resources : 18/10/2019 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy (1.2 MiB) View Document

10/17/2019 | 08:54pm EDT

Notice of

Annual General

Meeting 2019

Time: 10.30am (Perth time)

Date: Friday, 22 November 2019

Place: Quest West Perth

54 Kings Park Road

West Perth, Western Australia

This is an important document. Please read it carefully and in its entirety. If you do not understand it or are in doubt as to how you should vote, you should consult your professional advisers.

If you are unable to attend the Annual General Meeting, please complete the enclosed Proxy Form and return it in accordance with the instructions set out on that form.

The Annual Report is available for viewing at baseresources.com.au

Base Resources Limited (Company) gives notice that its Annual General Meeting of members will be held on Friday, 22 November 2019 at 10.30am (Perth time) at:

The Explanatory Memorandum to this Notice provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Annual General Meeting. The Explanatory Memorandum and the Proxy Form are part of this Notice.

Terms and abbreviations used in this Notice (including in the Explanatory Memorandum and the Proxy Form) are defined in the Schedule (or elsewhere in the body of this Notice).

Items of Business

Accounts and Reports

To receive and consider the financial report of the Company, the Directors' report and the auditor's report for the year ended 30 June 2019.

Item 1 - Adoption of the Remuneration Report

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That the Remuneration Report, which forms part of the Directors' report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019, be adopted."

Note: In accordance with section 250R(3) of the Corporations Act, the vote on Item 1 is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. A voting prohibition statement for Item 1 is set out below.

Item 2 - Re-election of Mr Malcolm Macpherson as a Director

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That Mr Malcolm Macpherson, who retires in accordance with rule 3.6 of the Company's constitution, be re-elected as a Director of the Company."

Item 3 - Re-election of Mr Colin Bwye as a Director

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That Mr Colin Bwye, who retires in accordance with rule 3.6 of the Company's constitution, be re-elected as a Director of the Company."

Item 4 - Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Tim Carstens

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, members approve the grant of 2,913,027 Performance Rights by the Company to Mr Tim Carstens and the acquisition of Shares by Mr Carstens upon the vesting and exercise of any such Performance Rights, in accordance with the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan and otherwise in accordance with the terms and conditions summarised in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice."

Note: A voting prohibition statement and voting exclusion statement for Item 4 are set out below.

Item 5 - Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Colin Bwye

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, members approve the grant of 2,913,027 Performance Rights by the Company to Mr Colin Bwye and the acquisition of Shares by Mr Bwye upon the vesting and exercise of any such Performance Rights, in accordance with the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan and otherwise in accordance with the terms and conditions summarised in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice."

Note: A voting prohibition statement and voting exclusion statement for Item 5 are set out below.

Other business

To consider any other business brought forward in accordance with the Company's constitution or the law.

Chair's voting intention

The Chair of the Meeting (where appropriately authorised) intends to vote all available undirected proxies in favour of all Items.

Voting prohibitions and exclusions

See the Notes to the Explanatory Memorandum for further details regarding voting prohibitions and exclusions applicable to key management personnel, as well as relevant considerations when appointing the Chair or key management personnel as your proxy.

Item 1: The Company will disregard any votes cast (in any capacity) on Item 1 by or on behalf of a member of the Company's key management personnel named in the remuneration report or any of their closely related parties (such as close family members and any controlled companies), unless the vote is cast:

•• by a person as proxy for a person entitled to vote on Item 1 in accordance with a direction on the proxy appointment; or

•• by the Chair of the Meeting as proxy for a person entitled to vote on Item 1 and the proxy appointment expressly authorises the Chair of the Meeting to exercise the proxy even though the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with remuneration of a member of the Company's key management personnel.

Items 4 and 5: The Company will disregard any votes cast:

•• in favour of Items 4 or 5 by, or on behalf of, Mr Tim Carstens and Mr Colin Bwye (being the only Directors eligible to participate in the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan) or their respective associates; or

•• on Items 4 or 5 by a member of key management personnel of the Company's consolidated group or their closely related parties acting as a proxy,

unless the vote is cast by a person as proxy for a person entitled to vote in accordance with a direction on the proxy appointment, or by the Chair of the Meeting as proxy for a person entitled to vote and the proxy appointment expressly authorises the Chair of the Meeting to vote undirected proxies as the Chair sees fit and exercise the proxy even though the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with remuneration of a member of key management personnel.

Dated 18 October 2019, by order of the Board.

Chadwick Poletti

Company Secretary

Explanatory Memorandum

This Explanatory Memorandum has been prepared to provide members with information about the items of business to be considered at the Annual General Meeting.

This Explanatory Memorandum is important and should be read carefully, in its entirety, by all members.

Accounts and Reports

The annual financial report, Directors' report and auditor's report for the Company for the year ended 30 June 2019 will be laid before the Annual General Meeting.

There is no requirement for members to approve these reports. However, the Chair will allow a reasonable opportunity for members to ask questions or make comments about those reports and the management of the Company. Members will also be given a reasonable opportunity to ask the Company's auditor questions about the conduct of the audit and the preparation and content of the auditor's report.

In addition to taking questions at the Annual General Meeting, written questions to the Chair about the management of the Company, or to the Company's auditor about the:

•• preparation and content of the auditor's report;

•• conduct of the audit;

•• accounting policies adopted by the Company in relation to the preparation of the financial statements; and

•• independence of the auditor in relation to the conduct of the audit,

may be submitted no later than five business days before the date of the Annual General Meeting to the Company Secretary (that is, by 5.00pm (Perth time) on 15 November 2019).

Item 1 - Adoption of the Remuneration Report

Overview

Pursuant to the Corporations Act, the Directors have included a Remuneration Report in their Directors' report for the year ended 30 June 2019. Section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act requires that the Remuneration Report be put to the vote at the Annual General Meeting.

The Remuneration Report that forms part of the Directors' report for the year ended 30 June 2019 is set out in the Company's 2019 Annual Report. Members can view the Annual Report on the Company's website: www.baseresources.com.au and on ASX's website: www.asx.com.au.

Section 250R(3) of the Corporations Act provides that the vote on the adoption of the Remuneration Report is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. Of itself, a failure of members to vote in favour of Item 1 will not require the Directors to alter any of the arrangements contemplated by the Remuneration Report, but the Board will take the outcome of the vote very seriously when considering the Company's future remuneration policy. However, the Corporations Act requires that, if a company's remuneration report receives an "against" vote of 25% or more at two consecutive annual general meetings, a resolution must be put at the later of the two annual general meetings that another meeting be held (within 90 days) at which all Directors (other than the Managing Director) who were in office at the date of that resolution must stand for re-election.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Base Resources Limited published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 00:53:01 UTC
