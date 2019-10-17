Base Resources : 18/10/2019 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy (1.2 MiB) View Document

Items of Business

Accounts and Reports

To receive and consider the financial report of the Company, the Directors' report and the auditor's report for the year ended 30 June 2019.

Item 1 - Adoption of the Remuneration Report

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That the Remuneration Report, which forms part of the Directors' report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019, be adopted."

Note: In accordance with section 250R(3) of the Corporations Act, the vote on Item 1 is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. A voting prohibition statement for Item 1 is set out below.

Item 2 - Re-election of Mr Malcolm Macpherson as a Director

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That Mr Malcolm Macpherson, who retires in accordance with rule 3.6 of the Company's constitution, be re-elected as a Director of the Company."

Item 3 - Re-election of Mr Colin Bwye as a Director

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That Mr Colin Bwye, who retires in accordance with rule 3.6 of the Company's constitution, be re-elected as a Director of the Company."

Item 4 - Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Tim Carstens

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, members approve the grant of 2,913,027 Performance Rights by the Company to Mr Tim Carstens and the acquisition of Shares by Mr Carstens upon the vesting and exercise of any such Performance Rights, in accordance with the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan and otherwise in accordance with the terms and conditions summarised in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice."

Note: A voting prohibition statement and voting exclusion statement for Item 4 are set out below.

Item 5 - Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Colin Bwye

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, members approve the grant of 2,913,027 Performance Rights by the Company to Mr Colin Bwye and the acquisition of Shares by Mr Bwye upon the vesting and exercise of any such Performance Rights, in accordance with the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan and otherwise in accordance with the terms and conditions summarised in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice."

Note: A voting prohibition statement and voting exclusion statement for Item 5 are set out below.

Other business

To consider any other business brought forward in accordance with the Company's constitution or the law.