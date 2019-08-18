Base Resources : 19/08/2019 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder - Pacific Road (166.0 KiB) View Document

Log in
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

(BSE)
Base Resources : 19/08/2019 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

0
08/18/2019 | 10:12pm EDT

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Base Resources

ACN/ARSN

125 546 910

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Pacific Road Capital II Pty Limited ACN 151 671 733

Pacific Road Capital Management GP II Limited

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

See above

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

19 /08/ 2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

22 /01/ 2019

The previous notice was dated

22/01/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary shares

275,653,893

23.6%

310,813,913

26.6%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Person whose

Consideration

Class and

Date of

Nature of

given in

number of

Person's votes

relevant interest

change

change (6)

relation

securities

affected

changed

to change (7)

affected

16/08/2019

Pacific Road Capital II Pty Limited

On market purchase

809,547.37

3,089,650

3,089,650

16/08/2019

Pacific Road Capital Management GP II

On market purchase

5,782,857.93

22,070,370

22,070,370

Limited

01/02/2019

Pacific Road Capital II Pty Limited

On market purchase

153,500

614,000

614,000

01/02/2019

Pacific Road Capital Management GP II

On market purchase

1,096,500

4,386,000

4,386,000

Limited

237507366.01

29/01/2019

Pacific Road Capital II Pty Limited

On market purchase

153,500

614,000

614,000

29/01/2019

Pacific Road Capital Management GP II

On market purchase

1,096,500

4,386,000

4,386,000

Limited

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered

Person entitled

Nature of

Class and

relevant

holder of

to be registered

relevant

number of

Person's votes

interest

securities

as holder (8)

interest (6)

securities

Pacific Road Capital II

Pacific Road Capital II Pty Limited

Pacific Road Capital

Registered holder

38,164,325

38,164,325

II Pty Limited

of shares.

ordinary shares

Pty Limited

Pacific Road Capital

Pacific Road Capital Management GP II

Pacific Road Capital

Registered holder

272,649,588

272,649,588

Management GP II

Limited

Management GP II

of shares.

ordinary shares

Limited

Limited

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Not applicable

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Pacific

Road Capital

II Pty

Level 2, 88 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Limited

Pacific

Road

Capital

190 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Management GP II Limited

Signature

print name

Adrian Martin

capacity

Director, Pacific Road

Capital II Pty Limited

sign here

date

19 / 08 / 2019

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. A corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

237507366.01

  1. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  2. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  3. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  4. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included on any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. If the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown'".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

237507366.01

Disclaimer

Base Resources Limited published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 02:11:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 292 M
EBIT 2019 83,0 M
Net income 2019 49,6 M
Finance 2019 31,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,90x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,90x
Capitalization 280 M
Chart BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Base Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,43  AUD
Last Close Price 0,24  AUD
Spread / Highest target 79,2%
Spread / Average Target 79,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 79,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy James Carstens Managing Director & Executive Director
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
Colin Bwye Executive Director & Executive Director-Operations
Kevin Balloch Chief Financial Officer
Samuel John Corbin Willis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED2.13%194
BHP GROUP LTD5.67%118 008
BHP GROUP PLC6.27%118 008
RIO TINTO PLC7.37%82 659
RIO TINTO LIMITED7.96%82 659
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-2.83%28 551
