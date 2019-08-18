Base Resources : 19/08/2019 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder - Pacific Road (166.0 KiB) View Document

Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme Base Resources ACN/ARSN 125 546 910

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name Pacific Road Capital II Pty Limited ACN 151 671 733 Pacific Road Capital Management GP II Limited ACN/ARSN (if applicable) See above

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 19 /08/ 2019 The previous notice was given to the company on 22 /01/ 2019 The previous notice was dated 22/01/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary shares 275,653,893 23.6% 310,813,913 26.6%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Person whose Consideration Class and Date of Nature of given in number of Person's votes relevant interest change change (6) relation securities affected changed to change (7) affected 16/08/2019 Pacific Road Capital II Pty Limited On market purchase 809,547.37 3,089,650 3,089,650 16/08/2019 Pacific Road Capital Management GP II On market purchase 5,782,857.93 22,070,370 22,070,370 Limited 01/02/2019 Pacific Road Capital II Pty Limited On market purchase 153,500 614,000 614,000 01/02/2019 Pacific Road Capital Management GP II On market purchase 1,096,500 4,386,000 4,386,000 Limited

237507366.01