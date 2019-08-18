Base Resources : 19/08/2019 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder - UBS (172.3 KiB) View Document
Form 604
Corporations Law
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To: Company Name/Scheme
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
ACN/ARSN
125 546 910
1. Details of substantial holder
Name
UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate
ACN/ARSN (if applicable):
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
14 Aug 2019
The previous notice was given to the company on
14 Aug 2019
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of
Previous Notice
Present Notice
securities (4)
Person's Votes
Voting Power (5)
Person's Votes
Voting Power (5)
Ordinary
69,577,898
5.96%
94,561,498
8.11%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Nature of Change (6)
Consideration
Class and
Person's
change
relevant interest
given in
Number of
votes
changed
relation to
securities
affected
change (7)
affected
Please see Appendix B.
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered
Person entitled to
Nature of relevant interest
Class and
Person's
holder of
be registered
number of
interest
(6)
votes
securities
holder (8)
securities
UBS Securities
Brispot
UBS Securities
Beneficial Owner
80,619,982
80,619,982
Australia Ltd
Nominees Pty
Australia Ltd
Ordinary
Ltd
UBS AG, Australia
UBS Nominees
UBS AG, Australia
Prime Broker that has
13,941,516
13,941,516
Branch
Pty Ltd
Branch
exercised its borrowing right
Ordinary
in respect of shares pursuant
to a Prime Broking
Agreement (see Appendix A)
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
N/A
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
UBS Securities Australia Ltd
Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia
Brispot Nominees Pty Ltd
Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia
UBS AG, Australia Branch
Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
Level 16, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, Australia
