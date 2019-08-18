Base Resources : 19/08/2019 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder - UBS (172.3 KiB) View Document

Form 604

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme BASE RESOURCES LIMITED ACN/ARSN 125 546 910 1. Details of substantial holder Name UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate ACN/ARSN (if applicable): There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 14 Aug 2019 The previous notice was given to the company on 14 Aug 2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of Previous Notice Present Notice securities (4) Person's Votes Voting Power (5) Person's Votes Voting Power (5) Ordinary 69,577,898 5.96% 94,561,498 8.11%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of Change (6) Consideration Class and Person's change relevant interest given in Number of votes changed relation to securities affected change (7) affected

Please see Appendix B.

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: