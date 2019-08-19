Base Resources : 20/08/2019 FY19 Full Year results investor conference calls invite (154.0 KiB) View Document

Log in
20/08/2019 FY19 Full Year results investor conference calls invite

08/19/2019 | 10:27pm EDT

ASX, AIM and Media Release

20 August 2019

FY19 Full Year results investor conference calls

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) Managing Director, Tim Carstens, and CFO, Kevin Balloch, will host two investor and shareholder conference calls to discuss Base Resources' FY19 Full Year Results which are scheduled for release on Monday 26 August. Tim and Kevin will be available to answer questions following a summary of the results.

Australia conference call

Date: Monday 26 August 2019

Time: 09:00am AWST / 11.00am AEST

Conference ID: 10001672

Telephone dial in details:

Australia Toll Free:

1 800 267 430

China Wide:

4001 200 659

Malaysia:

1800 816 294

Other international:

61 7 3145 4010

Hong Kong:

800 966 806

Singapore:

800 101 2785

New Zealand Toll Free:

0800 453 055

Japan:

0053 116 1281

Europe conference call

Date: Monday 26 August 2019

Time: 5.30pm AWST / 10.30am BST

Conference ID: 10001671

Telephone dial in details:

United Kingdom:

0800 016 3843

Ireland:

1800 948 625

UAE:

8000 3570 2705

Belgium:

0800 72 111

Italy:

800 793 500

United States:

(855) 881 1339

Sweden:

020 791 959

Norway:

800 69 950

Canada:

1855 8811 339

France:

080 098 1498

Switzerland:

0800 820 030

Other international:

61 7 3145 4010

Germany:

0800 182 7617

South Africa:

0800 999 976

----- ENDS -----

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations

UK Media Relations

Base Resources

Tavistock Communication

Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426

Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward

Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763

Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150

Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Base Resources Limited published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 02:26:03 UTC
