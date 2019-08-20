Base Resources : 21/08/2019 2019 Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement (301.2 KiB) View Document

ASX, AIM and Media Release 21 August 2019 2019 Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement Highlights The Kwale deposits were reduced by mining depletion during the year to 30 June 2019 with the effect of: o Fully depleting the Central Dune Mineral Resources by 20Mt containing 0.8Mt of in situ HM.

o Fully depleting the Central Dune Ore Reserves by 18Mt containing 0.7Mt of in situ HM. Mining of the Kwale South Dune deposit commenced on 26 June 2019, however negligible ore was mined, having no effect on the reported Mineral Resources nor Ore Reserves (as a consequence of rounding).

The Kwale North Dune Mineral Resources announced on 1 May 2019 is estimated to be 171 million tonnes at an average HM grade of 1.5%, based on a 1% HM cut-off grade.

cut-off grade. The Ranobe Mineral Resources estimate update announced on 23 January 2019 increased the deposit to 1.3 billion tonnes at 5.1% HM, based on a 1.5% HM cut-off grade, resulting in a 25% increase in contained HM tonnes. The 2019 Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves for Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) are summarised in the table below together with the 2018 Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources for comparison. 2019 2018 as at 30 June 2019 as at 30 June 2018 Deposit Tonnes HM HM SL OS HM Assemblage Tonnes HM HM SL OS HM Assemblage ILM RUT ZIR ILM RUT ZIR (Mt) (Mt) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (Mt) (Mt) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) Mineral Resources (Measured + Indicated + Inferred, inclusive of Ore Reserves) Kwale 285 6.0 2.1 33 2 52 13 6 134 4.2 3.1 25 2 57 13 6 Ranobe 1,293 66 5.1 6 0 72 2 6 857 53 6.2 4 0 72 2 6 Ore Reserves (Proved + Probable) Kwale 62 2.3 3.8 27 3 57 13 6 80 3.1 3.9 26 2 56 13 6 Table subject to rounding differences. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves estimates in this statement are reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012 edition). Accordingly, this statement should be read in conjunction with the respective explanatory Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves information included in the following announcements1 for the relevant deposits: Deposit Announcement Title Estimate date Release date Kwale North Dune Mineral Resources Mineral Resource for Kwale North Dune deposit 1 May 2019 1 May 2019 Ranobe Mineral Resources Updated Ranobe Deposit Mineral Resources (corrected) 23 Jan 2019 23 Jan 2019 2018 Comparatives Mineral Resources & 2018 Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement (corrected) 30 Jun 2018 3 Dec 2018 Ore Reserves Kwale South Dune Mineral Resources & 2017 Kwale Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement 30 Jun 2017 9 Oct 2017 Kwale Central Dune Ore Reserves 1 Refer to ASX announcements available at http://www.baseresources.com.au/investor-centre/asx-releases/. Page 1 of 7

Kwale Deposits The Company's Kwale Operation holds the Kwale Central Dune, South Dune and North Dune deposits, located approximately 50 kilometres south of Mombasa and approximately 10 kilometres inland from the Kenyan coast. Mineral Resources The 2019 Kwale Mineral Resources, as at 30 June 2019, are estimated to be 285 million tonnes (Mt) at an average heavy mineral (HM) grade of 2.1% for 6.0Mt of contained HM, at a 1% HM cut-off grade. The 2019 Kwale Mineral Resources estimate has increased by 112% for material tonnes and by 43% for contained HM tonnes when compared with the 2018 Kwale Mineral Resources estimate due to the addition of the Kwale North Dune Mineral Resources, partially offset by mining depletion of the Kwale Central Dune. The Kwale Central Dune Mineral Resources were fully depleted by mining during the year. At 30 June 2018, they were estimated to be 20Mt at an average HM grade of 3.9% for 0.8Mt of contained HM. The South Dune Mineral Resources at 30 June 2019 are unchanged from the 30 June 2018 estimate. Following transition of mining operations from the Kwale Central Dune to the South Dune, mining of the deposit only commenced on 26 June 2019, resulting in negligible material mined (0.1Mt) during the year, with this depletion having no effect on the reported Mineral Resources estimate due to rounding to two significant figures. Also, on the basis of rounding methodology, the Kwale South Dune Inferred Resources will no longer be reported. The North Dune Mineral Resources at 30 June 2019 are unchanged from the 1 May 2019 estimate. Table 2: 2019 Kwale Mineral Resources estimate compared with the 2018 estimate. 2019 2018 as at 30 June 2019 as at 30 June 2018 Category Tonnes HM HM SL OS HM Assemblage Tonnes HM HM SL OS HM Assemblage ILM RUT ZIR ILM RUT ZIR (Mt) (Mt) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (Mt) (Mt) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) Kwale Central Dune Measured - - - - - - - - 13 0.6 4.1 24 1 57 14 6 Indicated - - - - - - - - 7 0.2 3.4 25 2 57 14 6 Total - - - - - - - - 20 0.8 3.9 24 1 57 14 6 Kwale South Dune Measured 81 2.6 3.2 25 1 59 14 6 81 2.6 3.2 25 1 59 14 6 Indicated 33 0.8 2.5 26 7 52 12 6 33 0.8 2.5 26 7 52 12 6 Inferred - - - - - - - - 0.2 0.003 1.5 27 7 48 13 7 Total 114 3.5 3.0 25 3 56 13 6 114 3.5 3.0 25 3 56 13 6 Kwale North Dune Indicated 136 2.1 1.5 38 2 45 12 5 Inferred 34 0.5 1.4 36 3 46 13 6 N/A Total 171 2.6 1.5 38 2 45 12 5 Total Kwale Mineral Resources Measured 81 2.6 3.2 25 1 59 14 6 94 3.2 3.4 25 1 59 14 6 Indicated 169 2.9 1.7 36 3 47 12 5 40 1.1 2.7 26 6 53 13 6 Inferred 34 0.5 1.4 36 3 46 13 6 0.2 0.003 1.3 27 7 54 15 7 Total 285 6.0 2.1 33 2 52 13 6 134 4.2 3.1 25 2 57 13 6 Table subject to rounding differences, Mineral Resources estimated at a 1% HM cut-off grade. Page 2 of 7

Ore Reserves Contained within the Kwale Mineral Resources are the Kwale Ore Reserves, estimated as at 30 June 2019 to be 62Mt at an average HM grade of 3.8% for 2.3Mt of contained HM. The 2019 Kwale Ore Reserves estimate represents a decrease of 22% in total ore tonnes and 26% in contained HM tonnes over the previously reported 2018 Kwale Ore Reserves estimate due to mining depletion. The Kwale Central Dune Ore Reserves were fully depleted by mining during the year. At 30 June 2018 they were estimated to be 18Mt at an average HM grade of 4.0% for 0.7Mt of contained HM. The South Dune Ore Reserves at 30 June 2019 are unchanged from the 30 June 2018 estimate. Following the transition of mining operations from the Kwale Central Dune to the South Dune, mining of the deposit only commenced on 26 June 2019, resulting in negligible ore mined (0.1Mt) during the year, with this depletion having no effect on the reported Ore Reserves estimate due to rounding to two significant figures. Mining tenure arrangements continue to progress with the Kenyan Ministry of Petroleum and Mining as a precursor to an anticipated updated South Dune Ore Reserve based on the expanded 2017 Kwale South Dune Mineral Resources estimate as announced on 4th October 2017. No Ore Reserves estimate has been completed for the Kwale North Dune deposit. A study phase is currently underway to assess the potential for this deposit to support mine life extension. Table 3: The 2019 Kwale Ore Reserves estimate compared with the 2018 estimate. 2019 2018 as at 30 June 2019 as at 30 June 2018 Category Tonnes HM HM SL OS HM Assemblage Tonnes HM HM SL OS HM Assemblage ILM RUT ZIR ILM RUT ZIR (Mt) (Mt) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (Mt) (Mt) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) Kwale Central Dune Proved - - - - - - - - 13 0.6 4.3 23 0 57 14 6 Probable - - - - - - - - 5 0.2 3.5 25 1 57 14 6 Total - - - - - - - - 18 0.7 4.0 24 1 57 14 6 Kwale South Dune Proved 39 1.6 4.0 27 1 59 14 6 39 1.6 4.0 27 1 59 14 6 Probable 23 0.8 3.3 26 5 53 13 6 23 0.8 3.3 26 5 53 13 6 Total 62 2.3 3.8 27 3 57 13 6 62 2.3 3.8 27 3 57 13 6 Total Kwale Ore Reserves Proved 39 1.6 4.0 27 1 59 14 6 52 2.1 4.1 26 1 58 14 6 Probable 23 0.8 3.3 26 5 53 13 6 28 0.9 3.4 26 4 54 13 6 Total 62 2.3 3.8 27 3 57 13 6 80 3.1 3.9 26 2 56 13 6 Table subject to rounding differences. Page 3 of 7

Ranobe Deposit The Company acquired the Toliara Project in January 2018 and is currently progressing the project through a definitive feasibility study. The Toliara Project is founded on the Ranobe deposit, located approximately 40 kilometres north of the town of Toliara in south west Madagascar and approximately 15 kilometres inland from the coast. Mineral Resources The 2019 Ranobe Mineral Resources are estimated to be 1,293Mt at an average HM grade of 5.1% for 66Mt of contained HM, based on a 1.5% HM cut-off grade. Table 4: The 2019 Ranobe Mineral Resources estimate at a 1.5% HM cut-off 2019 2018 as at 30 June 2019 as at 30 June 2018 Category Material In Situ HM SL OS HM Assemblage Material In Situ HM SL OS HM Assemblage HM HM ILM RUT* ZIR ILM RUT ZIR (Mt) (Mt) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (Mt) (Mt) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) 2019 Ranobe Mineral Resources Measured 419 28 6.6 4 0 75 2 6 Indicated 375 18 4.9 8 1 72 2 6 Data not previously reported @ 1.5% cut-off grade Inferred 499 20 3.9 7 1 70 2 5 Total 1,293 66 5.1 6 0 72 2 6 Table subject to rounding differences, resources estimated at a 1.5% HM cut-off grade. *RUT reported in the table is rutile + leucoxene mineral species. For comparison to previously reported Mineral Resources estimates, the 2019 Ranobe Mineral Resources at a 3% HM cut-off grade are estimated to be 1,021Mt at an average HM grade of 5.8%, containing 59Mt of in-situ heavy mineral. Table 5: The 2019 Ranobe Mineral Resources estimates at a 3% HM cut-off compared with the 2018 estimate. 2019 2018 as at 30 June 2019 as at 30 June 2018 Category Material In Situ HM SL OS HM Assemblage Material In Situ HM SL OS HM Assemblage HM HM ILM RUT* ZIR ILM RUT* ZIR (Mt) (Mt) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (Mt) (Mt) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) 2019 Ranobe Mineral Resources Measured 398 27 6.8 4 0 75 2 6 282 20 7.2 4 0 72 2 6 Indicated 306 17 5.5 6 0 72 2 6 330 21 6.2 4 0 72 2 6 Inferred 318 15 4.8 6 1 70 2 5 245 12 5.0 5 1 71 1 5 Total 1,021 59 5.8 5 0 73 2 6 857 53 6.2 4 0 72 2 6 Table subject to rounding differences, resources estimated at a 3% HM cut-off grade. *RUT reported in the table is rutile + leucoxene mineral species. Ore Reserves No Ore Reserves estimate has yet been completed for the Ranobe deposit. An Ore Reserves estimate will be completed and incorporated into the Toliara Project definitive feasibility study which is in progress. Page 4 of 7

Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves Governance A summary of the governance and internal controls applicable to Base Resources' Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves estimates are as follows: Mineral Resources Review and validation of drilling and sampling methodology and data spacing, geological logging, data collection and storage, sampling and analytical quality control.

Geological interpretation - review of known and interpreted structure, lithology and weathering controls.

Estimation methodology - relevant to mineralisation style and proposed mining methodology.

Comparison of estimation results with previous mineral resource models, and with results using alternate modelling methodologies.

Visual validation of block model against raw composite data.

Use of external Competent Persons to assist in preparation of JORC Mineral Resources updates. Ore Reserves Review of potential mining methodology to suit deposit and mineralisation characteristics.

Review of potential Modifying Factors, including cost assumptions and commodity prices to be utilised in mining evaluation.

Ore Reserve updates initiated with material changes in the above assumptions.

Optimisation using appropriate software packages for open pit evaluation.

Design based on optimisation results.

Use of external Competent Persons to assist in preparation of JORC Ore Reserves. Competent Person Statements The 2019 Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement has been approved by the following competent persons, as detailed below: Mineral Resources - Kwale Central and South Dune Deposits The information in this report that relates to Kwale Central and South Dune Deposit Mineral Resources is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Richard Stockwell (for the South Dune deposit) and Mr. Scott Carruthers (for the Central Dune deposit). Mr. Stockwell is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Mr. Carruthers is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Stockwell acts as Consultant Geologist for Base Resources. Mr. Carruthers is employed by Base Resources, he holds equity securities in Base Resources and is entitled to participate in Base Resources' equity long term incentive plan, details of which are included in the 2018 Annual Report. Both Mr. Stockwell and Mr. Carruthers have sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code), and both are considered Qualified Persons for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies. Mr. Stockwell has reviewed this report and consents to the inclusion in this report of Kwale South Dune Deposit Mineral Resources estimates and supporting information in the form and context in which it appears. Mr. Carruthers has reviewed this report and consents to the inclusion in this report of Kwale Central Dune Deposit Mineral Resources estimates and supporting information in the form and context in which it appears. Mineral Resources - Kwale North Dune Deposit The information in this report that relates to Kwale North Dune Deposit Mineral Resources is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Greg Jones, who acts as Consultant Geologist for Base Resources and is employed by IHC Robbins. Mr. Jones is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code) and as qualified person for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies. Mr. Jones has reviewed this report and consents to the inclusion in this report of the Kwale North Dune Deposit Mineral Resources estimate and supporting information in the form and context in which it appears. Page 5 of 7

