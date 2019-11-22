Base Resources : 22/11/2019 2019 AGM Results (197.1 KiB) View Document

ASX, AIM and Media Release

22 November 2019

Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting and put to Base Resources shareholders at today's AGM were carried. The Notice of Annual General Meeting was released to ASX on 18 October 2019.

All resolutions were decided by poll. The table below details the number of votes cast on the poll in respect of each resolution.

Item 1 Adoption of Remuneration Report For 475,692,994 97.07% Against 14,370,607 2.93% Abstain 312,773,827 Item 2 Re-election of Mr Malcolm Macpherson as a Director For 495,682,448 97.26% Against 13,946,462 2.74% Abstain 312,459,779 Item 3 Re-election of Mr Colin Bwye as a Director For 496,191,266 97.36% Against 13,437,644 2.64% Abstain 312,459,779 Item 4 Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Tim Carstens For 485,661,044 99.68% Against 1,577,632 0.32% Abstain 319,363,542 Item 5 Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Colin Bwye For 482,711,044 99.07% Against 4,527,632 0.93% Abstain 319,363,542

The further information required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) is attached.