Base Resources : 22/11/2019 2019 AGM Results (197.1 KiB) View Document

0
11/22/2019 | 12:42am EST

ASX, AIM and Media Release

22 November 2019

Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting and put to Base Resources shareholders at today's AGM were carried. The Notice of Annual General Meeting was released to ASX on 18 October 2019.

All resolutions were decided by poll. The table below details the number of votes cast on the poll in respect of each resolution.

Item 1

Adoption of Remuneration Report

For

475,692,994

97.07%

Against

14,370,607

2.93%

Abstain

312,773,827

Item 2

Re-election of Mr Malcolm Macpherson as a Director

For

495,682,448

97.26%

Against

13,946,462

2.74%

Abstain

312,459,779

Item 3

Re-election of Mr Colin Bwye as a Director

For

496,191,266

97.36%

Against

13,437,644

2.64%

Abstain

312,459,779

Item 4

Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Tim Carstens

For

485,661,044

99.68%

Against

1,577,632

0.32%

Abstain

319,363,542

Item 5

Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Colin Bwye

For

482,711,044

99.07%

Against

4,527,632

0.93%

Abstain

319,363,542

The further information required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) is attached.

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Friday, 22 November 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Resolution

Resolution

Type

1

Adoption of the Remuneration Report

Ordinary

2

Re-election of Mr Malcolm Macpherson

Ordinary

as a Director

3

Re-election of Mr Colin Bwye as a

Ordinary

Director

4

Approval of the grant of Performance

Ordinary

Rights to Mr Tim Carstens

5

Approval of the grant of Performance

Ordinary

Rights to Mr Colin Bwye

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

Discretion

473,206,136

14,370,607

84,485

312,773,827

97.03%

2.95%

0.02%

480,135,737

13,946,462

5,496,635

312,459,779

96.11%

2.79%

1.10%

480,644,555

13,437,644

5,496,635

312,459,779

96.21%

2.69%

1.10%

478,395,941

1,577,632

3,346,063

318,943,763

98.98%

0.33%

0.69%

475,445,941

4,527,632

3,346,063

318,943,763

98.37%

0.94%

0.69%

Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)

For

Against

Abstain*

475,692,994

14,370,607

312,773,827

97.07%

2.93%

495,682,448

13,946,462

312,459,779

97.26%

2.74%

496,191,266

13,437,644

312,459,779

97.36%

2.64%

485,661,044

1,577,632

319,363,542

99.68%

0.32%

482,711,044

4,527,632

319,363,542

99.07%

0.93%

Resolution

Result

Carried /

Not Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

----- ENDS -----

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager -

UK Media Relations

Communications and Investor Relations

Base Resources

Tavistock Communication

Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426

Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward

Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763

Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150

Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

Disclaimer

Base Resources Limited published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 05:41:01 UTC
