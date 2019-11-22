Base Resources : 22/11/2019 2019 AGM Results (197.1 KiB) View Document

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting and put to Base Resources shareholders at today's AGM were carried. The Notice of Annual General Meeting was released to ASX on 18 October 2019.
All resolutions were decided by poll. The table below details the number of votes cast on the poll in respect of each resolution.
The further information required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) is attached.
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Friday, 22 November 2019
Voting Results
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Resolution details
Resolution
Resolution
Type
1
Adoption of the Remuneration Report
Ordinary
2
Re-election of Mr Malcolm Macpherson
Ordinary
as a Director
3
Re-election of Mr Colin Bwye as a
Ordinary
Director
4
Approval of the grant of Performance
Ordinary
Rights to Mr Tim Carstens
5
Approval of the grant of Performance
Ordinary
Rights to Mr Colin Bwye
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
Discretion
473,206,136
14,370,607
84,485
312,773,827
97.03%
2.95%
0.02%
480,135,737
13,946,462
5,496,635
312,459,779
96.11%
2.79%
1.10%
480,644,555
13,437,644
5,496,635
312,459,779
96.21%
2.69%
1.10%
478,395,941
1,577,632
3,346,063
318,943,763
98.98%
0.33%
0.69%
475,445,941
4,527,632
3,346,063
318,943,763
98.37%
0.94%
0.69%
Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
For
Against
Abstain*
475,692,994
14,370,607
312,773,827
97.07%
2.93%
495,682,448
13,946,462
312,459,779
97.26%
2.74%
496,191,266
13,437,644
312,459,779
97.36%
2.64%
485,661,044
1,577,632
319,363,542
99.68%
0.32%
482,711,044
4,527,632
319,363,542
99.07%
0.93%
Resolution
Result
Carried /
Not Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
----- ENDS -----
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.
