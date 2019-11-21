Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Base Resources Limited    BSE   AU000000BSE5

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Base Resources : 22/11/2019 AGM Management Presentation (2.3 MiB) View Document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 07:57pm EST

Building a unique mineral sands company

Management presentation 2019 AGM

22 November 2019

Disclaimer and Important Notices

This document has been prepared by Base Resources Limited (Base Resources). Information in this document should be read in conjunction with other announcements made by Base Resources to ASX, particularly Base Resources' announcement on 21 March 2019 "Toliara Project PFS confirms status as a world-class mineral sands development" (PFS Announcement) and announcement on 23 January 2019 "Updated Ranobe Deposit Mineral Resources (corrected)" (Ranobe Mineral Resource Announcement).

The PFS Announcement discloses details about the material assumptions and underlying methodologies adopted for deriving the production information and forecast financial information included in this document in respect of the Toliara Project. It also discloses key pre and post FID risks and an NPV sensitivity analysis in respect of the Toliara Project. Base Resources confirms that the material assumptions underpinning the production information and the forecast financial information disclosed in the PFS Announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

This document contains details about the Ranobe Deposit Mineral Resources from the Ranobe Mineral Resource Announcement. Base Resources confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in Ranobe Mineral Resource Announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimate in that announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Base Resources' ASX announcements are available at https://www.baseresources.com.au/investor-centre/asx-releases/.

This document contains revenue-to-cost ratio information derived from TZMI's Titanium Feedstock Producers Cost Study, 2018. Base Resources has not independently verified such information.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document (or any associated presentation, information or matters). To the maximum extent permitted by law, Base Resources and its related bodies corporate and affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, agents and advisers, disclaim any liability (including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault, negligence or negligent misstatement) for any direct or indirect loss or damage arising from any use or reliance on this document or its contents, including any error or omission from, or otherwise in connection with, it.

Certain statements in or in connection with this document contain or comprise forward looking statements. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with regard to capital cost, capacity, future production and grades, sales projections and financial performance and may be (but are not necessarily) identified by the use of phrases such as "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe" and "envisage". By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and may be outside Base Resources' control. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic and market conditions, success of business and operating initiatives, changes in the regulatory environment and other government actions, fluctuations in product prices and exchange rates and business and operational risk management. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or relevant stock exchange listing rules, Base Resources undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after today's date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Nothing in this document constitutes investment, legal or other advice. You must not act on the basis of any matter contained in this document, but must make your own independent investigation and assessment of Base Resources and obtain any professional advice you require before making any investment decision based on your investment objectives and financial circumstances.

This document does not constitute an offer, invitation, solicitation, advice or recommendation with respect to the issue, purchase or sale of any security in any jurisdiction. In particular, this document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or to any "US Person" (as defined in the US Securities Act of 1933). This document may not be distributed or released in the United States or to, or for the account of, any US Person.

All currency is presented in United States Dollars (US$), unless otherwise stated

2

Australian based, African focused, producer

3

Building a unique mineral sands company

  • "Mid cap" pure mineral sands company
  • Established profitable Kwale Operation with extensional potential in Kenya
  • A world class mineral sands development project in the Toliara Project in Madagascar
  • Long combined mine life once the Toliara Project is developed
  • Track record of excellence in safety, community engagement and environmental stewardship
  • An experienced team and capacity to execute well
  • Creating a company of strategic relevance in a sector likely to continue to evolve

4

Year's highlights and achievements

  • Sales revenue up 5% to US$209.5m on higher rutile and zircon prices
  • EBITDA increased 4% to US$113.5m
  • Net Profit up 15% to US$39.2m
  • Production in line with updated guidance
  • Net debt free - Kwale Project Debt Facility retired early
  • Successful transition of mining to Kwale South Dune orebody
  • Toliara Project PFS completed and DFS underway
  • No lost time or medical treatment injuries
  • US$3.8m invested in community and environmental programs

5

Kwale Operation enters the next phase…

  • Central Dune fully depleted in June 2019
  • Mining operations transitioned to the South Dune over a 2-week period in late June
  • Successful ramp up of mining and processing operations following the transition
  • Achieved mining rates equivalent to 19.6Mtpa in the September quarter, exceeding the 18Mtpa plan
  • Total project cost of US$12m, delivered on budget, on time and safely

6

…with South Dune production levels the new normal

Annual Production Volume

600kt

400kt

200kt

0kt

Mid-point

of FY20 production guidance range 1

ZIR

RUT

ILM

FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 Guidance

9%

6%

Ore HM grade

3%

0%

1. For further information, refer to Base Resources' announcement on 10 April 2019 "Production Guidance for FY20" available at https://www.baseresources.com.au/investor-centre/asx-releases/

7

Maintaining a first quartile revenue-to-cost ratio

Industry revenue-to-cash cost curve: 2018

Revenue to cash cost ratio

3.5

3.0

2.5

2.0

1.5

1.0

0.5

0.0

1st quartile

2nd quartile

3rd quartile

4th quartile

FY19: 2.6

Base Resources - Kwale

Industry weighted average: 2018

Titanomagnetite producer

Titanomagnetite producer

0%

25%

50%

75%

100%

Cumulative TiO2 units

Source: Titanium Feedstock Producers Cost Study 2018, TZMI, and Company data

8

Rutile and ilmenite prices strengthen while zircon moderates

$1,250

$250

$1,800

$1,000

Rutile

Ilmenite

$200

$1,500

Zircon

$1,200

US$ pertonne

$750

Rutile

$500

$250

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

$0

$150tonne perUS$ $100Ilmenite

$50

$0

Zircon US$ per tonne

$900

$600

$300

FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20

$0

Source: Company data

9

Outstanding safety outcomes indicative of performance culture

18.0

67

8.3

Million

Months

Million

Hours worked with

Since last Lost-Time

Hours worked

zero Lost-Time

Injury

without a medical

Injuries

treatment injury

Presentation title

10

Delivering "mutual benefit" - US$3.8 million investment in FY19

380 secondary and 170 tertiary full

2,500 smallholders participating in the

65,739 training hours delivered to

scholarships provided

Kwale Cotton Project

employees, contractors and community

120 interns, apprentices, graduates

9,046 trees planted

240 volunteer health workers

and trainees

supported

11

Multiple mine life extension opportunities being explored

PL/2015/0042

Extends to SW

12

As well as Kenyan opportunities further afield

13

A sound financial platform

As at 30 September 2019

  • Net cash position of US$30.6m
    • Cash and cash equivalents of US$45.6m
    • Revolving Credit Facility drawn to US$15.0m
  • US$2.5m VAT refund received in September quarter
    • US$22.7m total VAT refund claim

Solid equity base (ASX & AIM: BSE)

  • A$275m market capitalisation @ A$0.235
  • A tight, institutional register, including:
    • Pacific Road Capital (26.7%)
    • Sustainable Capital (19.8%)
    • Regal Funds Management (11.0%)
    • Fidelity (8.5%)

14

An emerging supply gap for sulphate feedstocks

'000t

TiO2 Units 7,000

7,000

6,000

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

A need for new supply

6,000

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

Total non-captive existing supply

New brownfields supply

Potential swing supply

Total demand (incl for beneficiation)

Source: Company analysis. In relation to forecast demand, TZMI's five year forecast demand outlook is utilised, before transitioning to a steady annual growth rate, generally consistent with global GDP

growth forecasts, but adjusted for product specific considerations, where applicable. In relation to forecast supply, over the short term, Base Resources' supply forecast is generally aligned with TZMI's

five year outlook for existing producers, but Base Resources forms its own view on the anticipated timing of new brownfield and greenfield projects coming into production. Base Resources' medium to

15

long term supply forecast is based on the Company's internal view of future production from existing operations, as well as new brownfield and greenfield projects.

Toliara Project flyover video

available at www.baseresources.com.au

16

Mineral Resources afford long mine life with expansion potential

Mining Licence Boundary (not to scale)

Mineral Resources Boundary (not to scale)

USU

ICSU

LSU

Basement

Stylised cross section

33 year mine life

Average annual production:

Ilmenite 806kt

Zircon 54kt

Rutile 8kt

Ranobe

Mineral Resource

1,293Mt

@ 5.1% HM

45% of 2019 Mineral Resources

Toliara Project PFS

Mineral Resource mined 588Mt

@ 6.6% HM

The expected mine life and anticipated annual production information are derived from the Toliara Project Pre-Feasibility Study. For further information about that study, including the material assumptions and underlying

methodologies adopted for the study, details about key risks pre and post FID and an NPV sensitivity analysis, refer to Base Resources' PFS Announcement on 21 March 2019 "Toliara PFS confirms a world-class mineral sands 17 development". For further information about the Ranobe Mineral Resources refer to the Ranobe Mineral Resource Announcement on 23 January 2019.

Toliara PFS confirms a world-class mineral sands development

  • NPV10 post tax, pre-debt, real US$671m & IRR of 22.4%
  • Revenue to cost of sales ratio of 3.06
  • Stage 1 capex US$439m for 13Mtpa
  • Stage 2 capex US$67m to increase to 19Mtpa
  • LOM average annual revenue of US$254m
    • 62% ilmenite, 34% zircon, 4% rutile
  • LOM average annual EBITDA of US$165m
  • LOM average annual free cash flow of US$133m

For further information about the Toliara Project Pre-Feasibility Study, including the material assumptions and underlying methodologies adopted for the study, details about key risks pre and post FID and an

18

NPV sensitivity analysis, refer to Base Resources' PFS Announcement on 21 March 2019 available at https://www.baseresources.com.au/investor-centre/asx-releases/

Key assumptions include the currently legislated government mineral royalties of 2%.

DFS is on track for release in December

  • 26,141m of definitional drilling in 692 holes completed as the first stage of a Ranobe Mineral Resource update
  • Process plant test work and flowsheet verification completed
  • Geotechnical and hydrogeological investigations completed
  • Tender submissions or budget quotations received for all major capex items
  • Capacity building programs ongoing
  • Land acquisition process well advanced
  • Preparation of LGIM application well advanced
  • Debt funding process well progressed

19

Temporary suspension of on- ground activities at Toliara Project

  • Required by Government of Madagascar while discussions on fiscal terms are progressed
  • No impact on DFS timing
  • Primary impact is on community development and training programs
  • Toliara Project enjoys broad community and government support as the next major mining project with national significance
  • We are seeking to engage in transparent and respectful dialogue with government to secure sustainable and mutually beneficial fiscal terms
  • A request to lift the suspension has been submitted

20

A pathway to production in 2022

First concentrate from WCP

First product

Mining commences

from MSP

2019

2020

2021

2022

DFS

FID

Construction

Offtake

Commissioning

Funding

Early Works

Progressive commissioning and ramp-up

Refine scope definition

of mining, WCP, MSP and export facility

Complete land acquisition

LGIM certification

Ore Reserve estimate

Material Contracts,

First shipment

Commence camp early works

and FEED

21

Building a unique mineral sands company

  • Team with a track record of delivery
  • Consistent, high cash flow Kwale Operations, with extension potential
  • Reputation for excellence in project execution, operations, safety, community and environment
  • A sound financial platform from which to grow the business
  • Improving markets are supporting a need for new supply
  • A world class development in the Toliara Project

22

  1. Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA 6005 PO Box 928, West Perth BC 6872, Australia

Ph. +618 9413 7400

  1. +618 9322 8912
  1. info@baseresources.com.au

baseresources.com.au

23

Disclaimer

Base Resources Limited published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 00:56:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
07:57pBASE RESOURCES : 22/11/2019 Chair's AGM Address (189.2 KiB) View Document
PU
07:57pBASE RESOURCES : 22/11/2019 AGM Management Presentation (2.3 MiB) View Document
PU
11/19BASE RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder ..
PU
11/11BASE RESOURCES : 12/11/2019 TZMI Congress presentation (2.3 MiB) View Document
PU
11/07BASE RESOURCES : 07/11/2019 Toliara Project – Government of Madagascar sta..
PU
10/25BASE RESOURCES : 25/10/2019 Appendix 3B (268.3 KiB) View Document
PU
10/25BASE RESOURCES : 25/10/2019 LTIP performance rights update (161.4 KiB) View Docu..
PU
10/23BASE RESOURCES : 24/10/2019 Quarterly Activities Report - September 2019 (658.0 ..
PU
10/17BASE RESOURCES : 18/10/2019 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy (1.2..
PU
10/16BASE RESOURCES : 16/10/2019 Notice of change of interest of substantial holder -..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 256 M
EBIT 2020 37,7 M
Net income 2020 24,5 M
Finance 2020 125 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
P/E ratio 2021 233x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
EV / Sales2021 0,85x
Capitalization 272 M
Chart BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Base Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,34  AUD
Last Close Price 0,23  AUD
Spread / Highest target 46,2%
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy James Carstens Managing Director & Executive Director
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
Colin Bwye Executive Director & Executive Director-Operations
Kevin Balloch Chief Financial Officer
Samuel John Corbin Willis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED-6.38%187
BHP GROUP9.47%120 710
RIO TINTO PLC11.15%90 668
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.75%32 580
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.31.23%21 140
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-27.19%8 797
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group