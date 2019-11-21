Base Resources : 22/11/2019 AGM Management Presentation (2.3 MiB) View Document

This document has been prepared by Base Resources Limited (Base Resources). Information in this document should be read in conjunction with other announcements made by Base Resources to ASX, particularly Base Resources' announcement on 21 March 2019 "Toliara Project PFS confirms status as a world-class mineral sands development" (PFS Announcement) and announcement on 23 January 2019 "Updated Ranobe Deposit Mineral Resources (corrected)" (Ranobe Mineral Resource Announcement).
The PFS Announcement discloses details about the material assumptions and underlying methodologies adopted for deriving the production information and forecast financial information included in this document in respect of the Toliara Project. It also discloses key pre and post FID risks and an NPV sensitivity analysis in respect of the Toliara Project. Base Resources confirms that the material assumptions underpinning the production information and the forecast financial information disclosed in the PFS Announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
This document contains details about the Ranobe Deposit Mineral Resources from the Ranobe Mineral Resource Announcement. Base Resources confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in Ranobe Mineral Resource Announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimate in that announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
This document contains revenue-to-cost ratio information derived from TZMI's Titanium Feedstock Producers Cost Study, 2018. Base Resources has not independently verified such information.
No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document (or any associated presentation, information or matters). To the maximum extent permitted by law, Base Resources and its related bodies corporate and affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, agents and advisers, disclaim any liability (including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault, negligence or negligent misstatement) for any direct or indirect loss or damage arising from any use or reliance on this document or its contents, including any error or omission from, or otherwise in connection with, it.
Certain statements in or in connection with this document contain or comprise forward looking statements. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with regard to capital cost, capacity, future production and grades, sales projections and financial performance and may be (but are not necessarily) identified by the use of phrases such as "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe" and "envisage". By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and may be outside Base Resources' control. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic and market conditions, success of business and operating initiatives, changes in the regulatory environment and other government actions, fluctuations in product prices and exchange rates and business and operational risk management. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or relevant stock exchange listing rules, Base Resources undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after today's date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Nothing in this document constitutes investment, legal or other advice. You must not act on the basis of any matter contained in this document, but must make your own independent investigation and assessment of Base Resources and obtain any professional advice you require before making any investment decision based on your investment objectives and financial circumstances.
This document does not constitute an offer, invitation, solicitation, advice or recommendation with respect to the issue, purchase or sale of any security in any jurisdiction. In particular, this document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or to any "US Person" (as defined in the US Securities Act of 1933). This document may not be distributed or released in the United States or to, or for the account of, any US Person.
All currency is presented in United States Dollars (US$), unless otherwise stated
Australian based, African focused, producer
Building a unique mineral sands company
"Mid cap" pure mineral sands company
Established profitable Kwale Operation with extensional potential in Kenya
A world class mineral sands development project in the Toliara Project in Madagascar
Long combined mine life once the Toliara Project is developed
Track record of excellence in safety, community engagement and environmental stewardship
An experienced team and capacity to execute well
Creating a company of strategic relevance in a sector likely to continue to evolve
Year's highlights and achievements
Sales revenue up 5% to US$209.5m on higher rutile and zircon prices
EBITDA increased 4% to US$113.5m
Net Profit up 15% to US$39.2m
Production in line with updated guidance
Net debt free - Kwale Project Debt Facility retired early
Successful transition of mining to Kwale South Dune orebody
Toliara Project PFS completed and DFS underway
No lost time or medical treatment injuries
US$3.8m invested in community and environmental programs
Kwale Operation enters the next phase…
Central Dune fully depleted in June 2019
Mining operations transitioned to the South Dune over a 2-week period in late June
Successful ramp up of mining and processing operations following the transition
Achieved mining rates equivalent to 19.6Mtpa in the September quarter, exceeding the 18Mtpa plan
Total project cost of US$12m, delivered on budget, on time and safely
Maintaining a first quartile revenue-to-cost ratio
Industry revenue-to-cash cost curve: 2018
Revenue to cash cost ratio
3.5
3.0
2.5
2.0
1.5
1.0
0.5
0.0
1st quartile
2nd quartile
3rd quartile
4th quartile
FY19: 2.6
Base Resources - Kwale
Industry weighted average: 2018
Titanomagnetite producer
Titanomagnetite producer
0%
25%
50%
75%
100%
Cumulative TiO2 units
Source: Titanium Feedstock Producers Cost Study 2018, TZMI, and Company data
Rutile and ilmenite prices strengthen while zircon moderates
$1,250
$250
$1,800
$1,000
Rutile
Ilmenite
$200
$1,500
Zircon
$1,200
US$ pertonne
$750
Rutile
$500
$250
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
$0
$150tonne perUS$ $100Ilmenite
$50
$0
Zircon US$ per tonne
$900
$600
$300
FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20
$0
Source: Company data
Outstanding safety outcomes indicative of performance culture
18.0
67
8.3
Million
Months
Million
Hours worked with
Since last Lost-Time
Hours worked
zero Lost-Time
Injury
without a medical
Injuries
treatment injury
Delivering "mutual benefit" - US$3.8 million investment in FY19
380 secondary and 170 tertiary full
2,500 smallholders participating in the
65,739 training hours delivered to
scholarships provided
Kwale Cotton Project
employees, contractors and community
120 interns, apprentices, graduates
9,046 trees planted
240 volunteer health workers
and trainees
supported
Multiple mine life extension opportunities being explored
PL/2015/0042
Extends to SW
As well as Kenyan opportunities further afield
A sound financial platform
As at 30 September 2019
Net cash position of US$30.6m
Cash and cash equivalents of US$45.6m
Revolving Credit Facility drawn to US$15.0m
US$2.5m VAT refund received in September quarter
US$22.7m total VAT refund claim
Solid equity base (ASX & AIM: BSE)
A$275m market capitalisation @ A$0.235
A tight, institutional register, including:
Pacific Road Capital (26.7%)
Sustainable Capital (19.8%)
Regal Funds Management (11.0%)
Fidelity (8.5%)
An emerging supply gap for sulphate feedstocks
'000t
TiO2 Units 7,000
7,000
6,000
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
A need for new supply
6,000
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
Total non-captive existing supply
New brownfields supply
Potential swing supply
Total demand (incl for beneficiation)
Source: Company analysis. In relation to forecast demand, TZMI's five year forecast demand outlook is utilised, before transitioning to a steady annual growth rate, generally consistent with global GDP
growth forecasts, but adjusted for product specific considerations, where applicable. In relation to forecast supply, over the short term, Base Resources' supply forecast is generally aligned with TZMI's
five year outlook for existing producers, but Base Resources forms its own view on the anticipated timing of new brownfield and greenfield projects coming into production. Base Resources' medium to
15
long term supply forecast is based on the Company's internal view of future production from existing operations, as well as new brownfield and greenfield projects.
Toliara Project flyover video
available at www.baseresources.com.au
Mineral Resources afford long mine life with expansion potential
Mining Licence Boundary (not to scale)
Mineral Resources Boundary (not to scale)
USU
ICSU
LSU
Basement
Stylised cross section
33 year mine life
Average annual production:
Ilmenite 806kt
Zircon 54kt
Rutile 8kt
Ranobe
Mineral Resource
1,293Mt
@ 5.1% HM
45% of 2019 Mineral Resources
Toliara Project PFS
Mineral Resource mined 588Mt
@ 6.6% HM
The expected mine life and anticipated annual production information are derived from the Toliara Project Pre-Feasibility Study. For further information about that study, including the material assumptions and underlying
methodologies adopted for the study, details about key risks pre and post FID and an NPV sensitivity analysis, refer to Base Resources' PFS Announcement on 21 March 2019 "Toliara PFS confirms a world-class mineral sands 17 development". For further information about the Ranobe Mineral Resources refer to the Ranobe Mineral Resource Announcement on 23 January 2019.
Toliara PFS confirms a world-class mineral sands development
NPV10 post tax, pre-debt, real US$671m & IRR of 22.4%
Revenue to cost of sales ratio of3.06
Stage 1 capexUS$439m for 13Mtpa
Stage 2 capexUS$67m to increase to 19Mtpa
LOM average annual revenue ofUS$254m
62% ilmenite, 34% zircon, 4% rutile
LOM average annual EBITDA ofUS$165m
LOM average annual free cash flow ofUS$133m
For further information about the Toliara Project Pre-Feasibility Study, including the material assumptions and underlying methodologies adopted for the study, details about key risks pre and post FID and an
