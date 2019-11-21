Base Resources : 22/11/2019 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder - Bank of America (210.0 KiB) View Document

Form 605

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme Base Resources Ltd ACN/ARSN 125 546 910 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Bank of America Corporation and its related bodies corporate (See Appendix C) ACN/ARSN (if applicable): The holder ceased to be a substantial shareholder on 20 November 2019 The previous notice was given to the company on 16 October 2019 The previous notice was dated 14 October 2019

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of Change Consideration Class (6) and Person's change relevant interest (4) given in relation Number of votes changed to change (5) securities affected affected

Please see Appendix A

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A N/A

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: