Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Base Resources Limited    BSE   AU000000BSE5

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Base Resources : 22/11/2019 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder - Bank of America (210.0 KiB) View Document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 11:32pm EST

Form 605

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme

Base Resources Ltd

ACN/ARSN

125 546 910

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Bank of America Corporation and its related bodies

corporate (See Appendix C)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable):

The holder ceased to be a substantial shareholder on

20 November 2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

16 October 2019

The previous notice was dated

14 October 2019

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of Change

Consideration

Class (6) and

Person's

change

relevant interest

(4)

given in relation

Number of

votes

changed

to change (5)

securities affected

affected

Please see Appendix A

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Addresses

Bank of America Corporation

100 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28255, USA

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

Level 38, Governor Phillip Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW

2000, Australia

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd

Level 19, 120 Collins St, Melbourne Vic 3000, Australia

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd

Level 38, Governor Phillip Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW

2000, Australia

SIGNATURE

Print Name:

Kelvin Kwok

Capacity:

Authorised signatory

Sign Here:

Date:

22 November 2019

Appendix A

Date of

Nature of

Class of

Securities

Person's votes

change

Person whose relevant interest changed

change

Consideration

securites

affected

affected

Remark

Securities

10/15/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(1,674)

(1,674)

Refer to App. B

Securities

10/16/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(4,403,054)

(4,403,054)

Refer to App. B

Securities

10/16/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(3,595,286)

(3,595,286)

Refer to App. B

Securities

10/17/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

7,901,674

7,901,674

Refer to App. B

Securities

10/18/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(7,900,000)

(7,900,000)

Refer to App. B

Securities

10/21/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

7,887,690

7,887,690

Refer to App. B

Securities

10/24/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(1,674)

(1,674)

Refer to App. B

Securities

10/24/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(4,998,326)

(4,998,326)

Refer to App. B

Securities

10/25/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

11,650,980

11,650,980

Refer to App. B

Securities

10/28/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(3,772)

(3,772)

Refer to App. B

Securities

10/31/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(2,885,592)

(2,885,592)

Refer to App. B

Securities

10/31/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(7,114,408)

(7,114,408)

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/04/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

10,014,550

10,014,550

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/05/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(4,536,572)

(4,536,572)

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/05/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(5,477,978)

(5,477,978)

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/06/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

20,000,000

20,000,000

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/07/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(10,463,428)

(10,463,428)

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/07/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(4,536,572)

(4,536,572)

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/11/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

10,000,000

10,000,000

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/12/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(5,133,518)

(5,133,518)

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/12/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(4,866,482)

(4,866,482)

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/13/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

10,000,000

10,000,000

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/14/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(5,021,675)

(5,021,675)

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/14/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

5,008,802

5,008,802

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/15/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(4,909,832)

(4,909,832)

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/15/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(111,843)

(111,843)

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/15/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

5,000,000

5,000,000

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/18/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

5,008,802

5,008,802

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/20/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(10,000,000)

(10,000,000)

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/20/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(98,970)

(98,970)

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/20/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(5,008,802)

(5,008,802)

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/20/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(20,000,000)

(20,000,000)

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/20/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(5,000,000)

(5,000,000)

Refer to App. B

10/16/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,134

Ordinary

4,630

4,630

N/A

10/16/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

878

Ordinary

3,585

3,585

N/A

10/17/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,169

Ordinary

4,773

4,773

N/A

10/18/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,148

Ordinary

4,684

4,684

N/A

10/21/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

985

Ordinary

4,021

4,021

N/A

10/22/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,358

Ordinary

5,432

5,432

N/A

10/23/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,454

Ordinary

6,059

6,059

N/A

10/29/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,490

Ordinary

6,210

6,210

N/A

10/30/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

198

Ordinary

843

843

N/A

11/1/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,187

Ordinary

5,049

5,049

N/A

11/5/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,108

Ordinary

4,717

4,717

N/A

11/5/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,400

Ordinary

5,956

5,956

N/A

11/6/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,486

Ordinary

6,323

6,323

N/A

11/8/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,424

Ordinary

6,625

6,625

N/A

11/11/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,412

Ordinary

6,725

6,725

N/A

11/12/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,710

Ordinary

8,141

8,141

N/A

11/13/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,650

Ordinary

7,498

7,498

N/A

11/14/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,187

Ordinary

5,397

5,397

N/A

11/15/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

117

Ordinary

533

533

N/A

11/18/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,108

Ordinary

4,890

4,890

N/A

11/19/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

SELL

(4,400,000)

Ordinary

(20,000,000)

(20,000,000)

N/A

11/20/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

546

Ordinary

2,372

2,372

N/A

11/20/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,410,000

Ordinary

6,000,000

6,000,000

N/A

Appendix B-1: Prescribed information

Type of agreement

International Prime Brokerage Agreement

Parties to agreement

Merrill Lynch International, Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited and Regal Funds

Management Pty Limited as Trustee of Atlantic Absolute Return Fund

Holder of voting rights

Securities borrower. Securities lender may instruct the registered holder to vote on securities.

Are there any

No

restrictions on voting

rights?

If yes, detail

N/A

Scheduled return date

On recall of the securities loan by the securities lender.

(if any)

Does the borrower have

Yes

the right to return

early?

If yes, detail

Securities borrower will have right to return assets at any time.

Does the lender have

Yes

the right to recall

early?

If yes, detail

Securities lender will have right to recall assets at any time.

Will the securities be

Yes

returned on settlement?

If yes, detail any

N/A

exceptions

Appendix B-2: Prescribed information

Type of agreement

International Prime Brokerage Agreement

Parties to agreement

Merrill Lynch International, Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited and Regal Funds

Management Pty Limited as Trustee of Tasman Market Neutral Fund

Holder of voting rights

Securities borrower. Securities lender may instruct the registered holder to vote on securities.

Are there any

No

restrictions on voting

rights?

If yes, detail

N/A

Scheduled return date

On recall of the securities loan by the securities lender.

(if any)

Does the borrower have

Yes

the right to return

early?

If yes, detail

Securities borrower will have right to return assets at any time.

Does the lender have

Yes

the right to recall

early?

If yes, detail

Securities lender will have right to recall assets at any time.

Will the securities be

Yes

returned on settlement?

If yes, detail any

N/A

exceptions

Appendix B-3: Prescribed information

Type of agreement

International Prime Brokerage Agreement

Parties to agreement

Merrill Lynch International, Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited and Regal Funds

Management Pty Limited as Trustee of Regal Australian Long Short Equity Fund

Holder of voting rights

Securities borrower. Securities lender may instruct the registered holder to vote on securities.

Are there any

No

restrictions on voting

rights?

If yes, detail

N/A

Scheduled return date

On recall of the securities loan by the securities lender.

(if any)

Does the borrower have

Yes

the right to return

early?

If yes, detail

Securities borrower will have right to return assets at any time.

Does the lender have

Yes

the right to recall

early?

If yes, detail

Securities lender will have right to recall assets at any time.

Will the securities be

Yes

returned on settlement?

If yes, detail any

N/A

exceptions

Appendix B-4: Prescribed information

Type of agreement

International Prime Brokerage Agreement

Parties to agreement

Merrill Lynch International, Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited and Susquehanna

Pacific Pty Ltd

Holder of voting rights

Securities borrower. Securities lender may instruct the registered holder to vote on securities.

Are there any

No

restrictions on voting

rights?

If yes, detail

N/A

Scheduled return date

On recall of the securities loan by the securities lender.

(if any)

Does the borrower have

Yes

the right to return

early?

If yes, detail

Securities borrower will have right to return assets at any time.

Does the lender have

Yes

the right to recall

early?

If yes, detail

Securities lender will have right to recall assets at any time.

Will the securities be

Yes

returned on settlement?

If yes, detail any

N/A

exceptions

Appendix B-5: Prescribed information

Type of agreement

International Prime Brokerage Agreement

Parties to agreement

Merrill Lynch International, Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited and SSW-

TRADING GMBH

Holder of voting rights

Securities borrower. Securities lender may instruct the registered holder to vote on securities.

Are there any

No

restrictions on voting

rights?

If yes, detail

N/A

Scheduled return date

On recall of the securities loan by the securities lender.

(if any)

Does the borrower have

Yes

the right to return

early?

If yes, detail

Securities borrower will have right to return assets at any time.

Does the lender have

Yes

the right to recall

early?

If yes, detail

Securities lender will have right to recall assets at any time.

Will the securities be

Yes

returned on settlement?

If yes, detail any

N/A

exceptions

Appendix C

ACN/Registration/Incorporation

Related bodies corporate

Incorporated

Number

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

Australia

003639674

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

Australia

002892846

Merrill Lynch Markets (Australia) Pty. Limited

Australia

075587816

Merrill Lynch (Australasia) Pty. Limited

Australia

075923894

Bank of America Global Holdings, LLC

United States

5169939

BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited

Jersey

115831

NB Holdings Corporation

United States

2361372

Bank of America Corporation

United States

N/A628

Disclaimer

Base Resources Limited published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 04:31:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
12:42aBASE RESOURCES : 22/11/2019 2019 AGM Results (197.1 KiB) View Document
PU
11/21BASE RESOURCES : 22/11/2019 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder - Bank ..
PU
11/21BASE RESOURCES : 22/11/2019 AGM Management Presentation (2.3 MiB) View Document
PU
11/21BASE RESOURCES : 22/11/2019 Chair's AGM Address (189.2 KiB) View Document
PU
11/19BASE RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder ..
PU
11/11BASE RESOURCES : 12/11/2019 TZMI Congress presentation (2.3 MiB) View Document
PU
11/07BASE RESOURCES : 07/11/2019 Toliara Project – Government of Madagascar sta..
PU
10/25BASE RESOURCES : 25/10/2019 Appendix 3B (268.3 KiB) View Document
PU
10/25BASE RESOURCES : 25/10/2019 LTIP performance rights update (161.4 KiB) View Docu..
PU
10/23BASE RESOURCES : 24/10/2019 Quarterly Activities Report - September 2019 (658.0 ..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 256 M
EBIT 2020 37,7 M
Net income 2020 24,5 M
Finance 2020 125 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
P/E ratio 2021 233x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
EV / Sales2021 0,85x
Capitalization 272 M
Chart BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Base Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,34  AUD
Last Close Price 0,23  AUD
Spread / Highest target 46,2%
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy James Carstens Managing Director & Executive Director
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
Colin Bwye Executive Director & Executive Director-Operations
Kevin Balloch Chief Financial Officer
Samuel John Corbin Willis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED-6.38%185
BHP GROUP9.47%120 710
RIO TINTO PLC11.15%90 668
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.75%32 580
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.31.23%21 140
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-27.19%8 797
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group