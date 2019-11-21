Base Resources : 22/11/2019 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder - Bank of America (210.0 KiB) View Document
11/21/2019 | 11:32pm EST
Form 605
Corporations Law
Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
To: Company Name/Scheme
Base Resources Ltd
ACN/ARSN
125 546 910
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
Bank of America Corporation and its related bodies
corporate (See Appendix C)
ACN/ARSN (if applicable):
The holder ceased to be a substantial shareholder on
20 November 2019
The previous notice was given to the company on
16 October 2019
The previous notice was dated
14 October 2019
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Nature of Change
Consideration
Class (6) and
Person's
change
relevant interest
(4)
given in relation
Number of
votes
changed
to change (5)
securities affected
affected
Please see Appendix A
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
N/A
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Addresses
Bank of America Corporation
100 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28255, USA
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
Level 38, Governor Phillip Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW
2000, Australia
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd
Level 19, 120 Collins St, Melbourne Vic 3000, Australia
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd
Level 38, Governor Phillip Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW
2000, Australia
SIGNATURE
Print Name:
Kelvin Kwok
Capacity:
Authorised signatory
Sign Here:
Date:
22 November 2019
Appendix A
Date of
Nature of
Class of
Securities
Person's votes
change
Person whose relevant interest changed
change
Consideration
securites
affected
affected
Remark
Securities
10/15/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(1,674)
(1,674)
Refer to App. B
Securities
10/16/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(4,403,054)
(4,403,054)
Refer to App. B
Securities
10/16/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(3,595,286)
(3,595,286)
Refer to App. B
Securities
10/17/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
7,901,674
7,901,674
Refer to App. B
Securities
10/18/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(7,900,000)
(7,900,000)
Refer to App. B
Securities
10/21/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
7,887,690
7,887,690
Refer to App. B
Securities
10/24/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(1,674)
(1,674)
Refer to App. B
Securities
10/24/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(4,998,326)
(4,998,326)
Refer to App. B
Securities
10/25/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
11,650,980
11,650,980
Refer to App. B
Securities
10/28/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(3,772)
(3,772)
Refer to App. B
Securities
10/31/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(2,885,592)
(2,885,592)
Refer to App. B
Securities
10/31/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(7,114,408)
(7,114,408)
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/04/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
10,014,550
10,014,550
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/05/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(4,536,572)
(4,536,572)
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/05/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(5,477,978)
(5,477,978)
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/06/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
20,000,000
20,000,000
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/07/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(10,463,428)
(10,463,428)
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/07/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(4,536,572)
(4,536,572)
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/11/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
10,000,000
10,000,000
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/12/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(5,133,518)
(5,133,518)
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/12/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(4,866,482)
(4,866,482)
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/13/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
10,000,000
10,000,000
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/14/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(5,021,675)
(5,021,675)
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/14/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
5,008,802
5,008,802
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/15/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(4,909,832)
(4,909,832)
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/15/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(111,843)
(111,843)
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/15/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
5,000,000
5,000,000
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/18/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
5,008,802
5,008,802
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/20/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(10,000,000)
(10,000,000)
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/20/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(98,970)
(98,970)
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/20/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(5,008,802)
(5,008,802)
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/20/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(20,000,000)
(20,000,000)
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/20/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(5,000,000)
(5,000,000)
Refer to App. B
10/16/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,134
Ordinary
4,630
4,630
N/A
10/16/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
878
Ordinary
3,585
3,585
N/A
10/17/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,169
Ordinary
4,773
4,773
N/A
10/18/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,148
Ordinary
4,684
4,684
N/A
10/21/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
985
Ordinary
4,021
4,021
N/A
10/22/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,358
Ordinary
5,432
5,432
N/A
10/23/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,454
Ordinary
6,059
6,059
N/A
10/29/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,490
Ordinary
6,210
6,210
N/A
10/30/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
198
Ordinary
843
843
N/A
11/1/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,187
Ordinary
5,049
5,049
N/A
11/5/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,108
Ordinary
4,717
4,717
N/A
11/5/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,400
Ordinary
5,956
5,956
N/A
11/6/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,486
Ordinary
6,323
6,323
N/A
11/8/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,424
Ordinary
6,625
6,625
N/A
11/11/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,412
Ordinary
6,725
6,725
N/A
11/12/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,710
Ordinary
8,141
8,141
N/A
11/13/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,650
Ordinary
7,498
7,498
N/A
11/14/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,187
Ordinary
5,397
5,397
N/A
11/15/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
117
Ordinary
533
533
N/A
11/18/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,108
Ordinary
4,890
4,890
N/A
11/19/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
SELL
(4,400,000)
Ordinary
(20,000,000)
(20,000,000)
N/A
11/20/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
546
Ordinary
2,372
2,372
N/A
11/20/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,410,000
Ordinary
6,000,000
6,000,000
N/A
Appendix B-1: Prescribed information
Type of agreement
International Prime Brokerage Agreement
Parties to agreement
Merrill Lynch International, Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited and Regal Funds
Management Pty Limited as Trustee of Atlantic Absolute Return Fund
Holder of voting rights
Securities borrower. Securities lender may instruct the registered holder to vote on securities.
Are there any
No
restrictions on voting
rights?
If yes, detail
N/A
Scheduled return date
On recall of the securities loan by the securities lender.
(if any)
Does the borrower have
Yes
the right to return
early?
If yes, detail
Securities borrower will have right to return assets at any time.
Does the lender have
Yes
the right to recall
early?
If yes, detail
Securities lender will have right to recall assets at any time.
Will the securities be
Yes
returned on settlement?
If yes, detail any
N/A
exceptions
Appendix B-2: Prescribed information
Type of agreement
International Prime Brokerage Agreement
Parties to agreement
Merrill Lynch International, Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited and Regal Funds
Management Pty Limited as Trustee of Tasman Market Neutral Fund
Holder of voting rights
Securities borrower. Securities lender may instruct the registered holder to vote on securities.
Are there any
No
restrictions on voting
rights?
If yes, detail
N/A
Scheduled return date
On recall of the securities loan by the securities lender.
(if any)
Does the borrower have
Yes
the right to return
early?
If yes, detail
Securities borrower will have right to return assets at any time.
Does the lender have
Yes
the right to recall
early?
If yes, detail
Securities lender will have right to recall assets at any time.
Will the securities be
Yes
returned on settlement?
If yes, detail any
N/A
exceptions
Appendix B-3: Prescribed information
Type of agreement
International Prime Brokerage Agreement
Parties to agreement
Merrill Lynch International, Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited and Regal Funds
Management Pty Limited as Trustee of Regal Australian Long Short Equity Fund
Holder of voting rights
Securities borrower. Securities lender may instruct the registered holder to vote on securities.
Are there any
No
restrictions on voting
rights?
If yes, detail
N/A
Scheduled return date
On recall of the securities loan by the securities lender.
(if any)
Does the borrower have
Yes
the right to return
early?
If yes, detail
Securities borrower will have right to return assets at any time.
Does the lender have
Yes
the right to recall
early?
If yes, detail
Securities lender will have right to recall assets at any time.
Will the securities be
Yes
returned on settlement?
If yes, detail any
N/A
exceptions
Appendix B-4: Prescribed information
Type of agreement
International Prime Brokerage Agreement
Parties to agreement
Merrill Lynch International, Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited and Susquehanna
Pacific Pty Ltd
Holder of voting rights
Securities borrower. Securities lender may instruct the registered holder to vote on securities.
Are there any
No
restrictions on voting
rights?
If yes, detail
N/A
Scheduled return date
On recall of the securities loan by the securities lender.
(if any)
Does the borrower have
Yes
the right to return
early?
If yes, detail
Securities borrower will have right to return assets at any time.
Does the lender have
Yes
the right to recall
early?
If yes, detail
Securities lender will have right to recall assets at any time.
Will the securities be
Yes
returned on settlement?
If yes, detail any
N/A
exceptions
Appendix B-5: Prescribed information
Type of agreement
International Prime Brokerage Agreement
Parties to agreement
Merrill Lynch International, Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited and SSW-
