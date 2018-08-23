Base Resources : 23 Aug 2018 Base Resources FY18 Full Year Results investor call (454.8 KiB) View Document

ASX and AIM Release 23 August 2018

Base Resources FY18 Full Year Results Investor conference call

Base Resources (ASX/AIM: BSE) Managing Director, Tim Carstens, and CFO, Kevin Balloch, will host two investor and shareholder conference calls to discuss Base Resources' FY18 Full Year Results. Tim and Kevin will be available to answer questions following a summary of the results.

Asia Pacific conference call

Date: Monday 27 August 2018

Time: 08:00am AWST / 10.00am AEST Conference ID: 360973

Telephone dial in details:

Australia Toll Free: 1 800 558 698

Hong Kong: 800 966 806 Malaysia: 1800 816 294

New Zealand Toll Free: 0800 453 055

Japan: 0053 116 1281 Singapore: 800 101 2785

China Wide: 4001 200 659

Europe conference call

Date: Tuesday 28 August 2018 Time: 10.00am GMT Conference ID: 321257 Telephone dial in details:

United Kingdom: Belgium: Sweden: France: Germany:

United Kingdom: Belgium: Sweden: France: Germany: 0800 051 8245 0800 72 111 020 791 959 0800 913 848 0800 182 7617 Ireland: 1800 948 625 UAE: 8000 3570 2705 Italy: Norway: Switzerland: South Africa: 800 793 500 800 69 950 United States: Canada: (855) 881 1339 1855 8811 339 0800 820 030 0800 999 976

----- ENDS -----

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations Base Resources Tavistock Communications Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150 Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Sands Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.