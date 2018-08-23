Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Base Resources Limited    BSE   AU000000BSE5

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED (BSE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Base Resources : 23 Aug 2018 Base Resources FY18 Full Year Results investor call (454.8 KiB) View Document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 04:07am CEST

ASX and AIM Release 23 August 2018

Base Resources FY18 Full Year Results Investor conference call

Base Resources (ASX/AIM: BSE) Managing Director, Tim Carstens, and CFO, Kevin Balloch, will host two investor and shareholder conference calls to discuss Base Resources' FY18 Full Year Results. Tim and Kevin will be available to answer questions following a summary of the results.

Asia Pacific conference call

Date: Monday 27 August 2018

Time: 08:00am AWST / 10.00am AEST Conference ID: 360973

Telephone dial in details:

Australia Toll Free: 1 800 558 698

Hong Kong: 800 966 806 Malaysia: 1800 816 294

New Zealand Toll Free: 0800 453 055

Japan: 0053 116 1281 Singapore: 800 101 2785

China Wide: 4001 200 659

Europe conference call

Date: Tuesday 28 August 2018 Time: 10.00am GMT Conference ID: 321257 Telephone dial in details:

United Kingdom: Belgium: Sweden: France: Germany:

United Kingdom: Belgium: Sweden: France: Germany:

0800 051 8245

0800 72 111

020 791 959

0800 913 848

0800 182 7617

Ireland:

1800 948 625

UAE:

8000 3570 2705

Italy: Norway: Switzerland: South Africa:

800 793 500

800 69 950

United States: Canada:

(855) 881 1339 1855 8811 339

0800 820 030

0800 999 976

----- ENDS -----

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations

UK Media Relations

Base Resources

Tavistock Communications

Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426

Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward

Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763

Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150

Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Sands Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

Disclaimer

Base Resources Limited published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 02:06:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
04:07aBASE RESOURCES : 23 Aug 2018 Base Resources FY18 Full Year Results investor call..
PU
08/13BASE RESOURCES : 13 Aug 2018 Ceasing to be a substantial holder - UBS Group (161..
PU
08/01BASE RESOURCES : 01 Aug 2018 Change in substantial holding (144.7 KiB) View Docu..
PU
08/01BASE RESOURCES : 01 Aug 2018 Ceasing to be a substantial holder (160.6 KiB) View..
PU
07/26BASE RESOURCES : reports successful ramp up of mining operations
AQ
07/26BASE RESOURCES : Kwale titanium sales flat at Sh5.3 billion
AQ
07/12BASE RESOURCES : 12 Jul 2018 Becoming a substantial holder - UBS (115.8 KiB) Vie..
PU
05/15BASE RESOURCES : 15 May 2018 Appointment of Mineral Technologies and Lycopodium ..
PU
05/14BASE RESOURCES : 14 May 2018 Change of Director's Interest Notice (172.1 KiB) Vi..
PU
04/26BASE RESOURCES : 26 Apr 2018 Change of Director's Interest Notice (172.7 KiB) Vi..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017How To Track Down Small-Cap Outperformance In Cheap And Fast-Moving Shares 
2015Base Resources' Financial Performance Continues To Improve, But There's A Deb.. 
2015Base Resources Had An Excellent Quarter - Until You Dig A Bit Deeper 
2015Base Resources Still Shows Potential, But The Ilmenite Price Causes Headaches 
2015UPDATE : Base Resources Reports Its Production And Financial Results 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 281 M
EBIT 2018 84,8 M
Net income 2018 69,0 M
Debt 2018 55,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 3,04
P/E ratio 2019 3,16
EV / Sales 2018 1,18x
EV / Sales 2019 0,77x
Capitalization 276 M
Chart BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Base Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,65  AUD
Spread / Average Target 163%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy James Carstens Managing Director & Executive Director
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
Colin Bwye Executive Director & Executive Director-Operations
Kevin Balloch Chief Financial Officer
Samuel John Corbin Willis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED-9.26%203
BHP BILLITON PLC5.79%120 249
BHP BILLITON LIMITED10.08%120 249
RIO TINTO-5.70%83 890
RIO TINTO LIMITED-3.25%83 890
ANGLO AMERICAN0.83%28 085
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.