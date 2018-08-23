Base Resources : 23 Aug 2018 Base Resources FY18 Full Year Results investor call (454.8 KiB) View Document

ASX and AIM Release 23 August 2018
Base Resources FY18 Full Year Results Investor conference call
Base Resources (ASX/AIM: BSE) Managing Director, Tim Carstens, and CFO, Kevin Balloch, will host two investor and shareholder conference calls to discuss Base Resources' FY18 Full Year Results. Tim and Kevin will be available to answer questions following a summary of the results.
Asia Pacific conference call
Date: Monday 27 August 2018
Time: 08:00am AWST / 10.00am AEST Conference ID: 360973
Telephone dial in details:
Australia Toll Free: 1 800 558 698
Hong Kong: 800 966 806 Malaysia: 1800 816 294
New Zealand Toll Free: 0800 453 055
Japan: 0053 116 1281 Singapore: 800 101 2785
China Wide: 4001 200 659
Europe conference call
Date: Tuesday 28 August 2018 Time: 10.00am GMT Conference ID: 321257 Telephone dial in details:
United Kingdom: Belgium: Sweden: France: Germany:
|
United Kingdom: Belgium: Sweden: France: Germany:
0800 051 8245
0800 72 111
020 791 959
0800 913 848
0800 182 7617
|
Ireland:
|
1800 948 625
UAE:
8000 3570 2705
Italy: Norway: Switzerland: South Africa:
800 793 500
800 69 950
United States: Canada:
(855) 881 1339 1855 8811 339
0800 820 030
0800 999 976
----- ENDS -----
For further information contact:
|
James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations
|
UK Media Relations
|
Base Resources
|
Tavistock Communications
|
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426
|
Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
|
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763
|
Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
|
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au
|
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Sands Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.
Disclaimer
Base Resources Limited published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 02:06:05 UTC