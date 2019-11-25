Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Base Resources Limited    BSE   AU000000BSE5

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Base Resources : 25/11/2019 Appendix 3B (262.7 KiB) View Document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 03:18am EST

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Base Resources Limited (Base Resources)

ABN

88 125 546 910

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. be+Classissuedof +securities issued or to
  2. toNumberbe issuedof +securities(if known)issued or maximum number which may be issued

Performance rights issued pursuant to the terms of the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).

5,826,054 "2019 cycle" performance rights.

3 (ePrincipal.g. if options,termsexerciseof the +securitiesprice and expiry date; if partly paid

+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for

payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Vesting of the performance rights is subject to satisfaction of performance criteria assessed over a three-year performance period.

The performance period ends on 30 September 2022.

Vested performance rights will have a nil exercise price and an expiry date of 30 September 2027.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 1

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4 allDo respectsthe +securitiesfrom therank+issueequallydatein with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do

  • the extent to which they
  • participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or

interest payment

No, the performance rights will not rank equally with an existing class of quoted securities.

For each performance right that vests and is validly exercised, the applicable holder will be entitled to receive one fully paid ordinary share in the capital of Base Resources. Fully paid ordinary shares issued by Base Resources to satisfy any such entitlement will rank equally in all respects with Base Resources' existing fully paid ordinary shares.

  1. Issue price or consideration
  2. (IfPurposethe issuedacquisitionof theas issueconsiderationof assets, clearlyfor identify those assets)

The performance rights were issued for nil cash consideration pursuant to the terms of the LTIP.

The performance rights comprise the equity component of Mr Tim Carstens' and Mr Colin Bwye's at-risk remuneration for FY20.

Refer to Base Resources' 2019 Annual Report and 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting for further information.

6a

Is the entity an +eligible entity

No.

that has obtained security holder

approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

in relation to the +securities the

comply with section 6i

subject of this Appendix 3B, and

6b

The date the security holder

N/A

resolution under rule 7.1A was

passed

6c

Number of

+securities

issued

N/A

without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

6d

Number of

+securities

issued

N/A

with security holder approval

under rule 7.1A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 2

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

6e withNumberunder securityruleof +7securitiesholder.3, or approvalanotherissued specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f underNumberan exceptionof +securitiesin rule 7issued.2

6g 75%If.1A,+securitieswasof 15issueissueddaypriceunderVWAPat leastruleas calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

N/A

N/A

N/A

6h

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration,

state

date

on

which valuation of consideration

was released to ASX Market

Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

N/A

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7

+Issue dates

25 November 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX

(refer to the definition of issue date in rule

19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro

rata entitlement issue must comply with the

applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

+

+

+

Number

Class

8

Number

and

class

of

all

1,171,609,774

Fully paid ordinary

(

securities

quoted

on

ASX

the

securities

in

shares

section 2 if applicable)

including

+

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 3

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

+

+

+

Number

Class

9

Number

and

class

of

all

6,527,607

Vested

performance

(

securities

not

quoted

on

ASX

longer

subject

to

any

the

securities

in

vesting

conditions

but

section 2 if applicable)

rights,

which

are

no

remain

subject

to

including

+

exercise in accordance

with their terms.

62,639,934

Unvested performance

rights issued pursuant

to the LTIP, which are

subject

to

vesting

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a

conditions.

No change.

trust, distribution policy) on the

increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11

Is security

holder

approval

N/A

required?

12

Is the issue renounceable or non-

N/A

13

renounceable?

+

Ratio in which the securities will

N/A

14

+be offered+

securities to which the

Class of

N/A

offer relates

15

+Record date to determine

N/A

entitlements

16 registersWillaggregatedholdings(or forsubregisters)on calculatingdifferenbe N/A entitlements?

17

Policy for deciding entitlements in

N/A

relation to fractions

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 4

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

18

Names of countries in which the

N/A

entity has security holders who

will not be sent new offer

documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their

entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

19 acceptancesClosing dateor renunciationsfor receipt of N/A

20

Names of any underwriters

N/A

21

Amount of any underwriting fee

N/A

or commission

22

Names of any brokers to the issue

N/A

23

broker to the issue

Fee or commi sion payable to the

N/A

  1. payableAmountacceptancestoof brokersoranyrenunciationshandlingwho lodgefeeon N/A behalf of security holders
  2. securityIfdatetheof theissueholders'meetingis contingentapproval, theon N/A
  1. formDatesent toandentitlemenpersonsoffer documentsentitledand acceptancewill be
  2. andIfholdersthetheentityto participatermshas issuedentitleon exercise,options, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders
  3. applicable)Date rights trading will begin (if
  4. applicable)Date rights trading will end (if
  5. entitlementsHowbroker?do security holdersthroughsell theira in full

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 5

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

31

Howf theirdo securityentitlementsholdersthroughsell parta

N/A

broker

and accept for the

balance?

32 ofHowsaletheirthroughdo securityentitlementsa broker)?holders(exceptdisposeby N/A

33

+Issue date

N/A

Part 3 - Quotation of securities

You need only cofmplsecuritieste this section if you are applying for quotation of securities

34 Type( +)

tick one

(a)

+Securities described in Part 1

(b)

All other +securities

Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid,

employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible

securities

Entities that have ticked box 34(a)

Additional securities forming a new class of securities

Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents

+

+

+

+

35

If the securities are

equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the

additional

securities, and the number and percentage of additional

securities

held by those holders

36 Ifsecuritiesthe +securitiessettingareout+theequitynumbersecurities,of holdersa distributionin the categoriesschedule of the additional

1+ - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

37

A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 6

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Entities that have ticked box 34(b)

+

+

N/A

38

of

securities

for which

Number

quotation is sought

39

+Class

of

+securities

for

which

N/A

quotation is sought

40

Do the

+securities+ rank+ equally in

N/A

all respects from the

issue date

with an existing

class of quoted

securities?

+

+

securities do not

If the additional

rank equally, please state:

the date from which they do

the

extent

to which

they

participate

for

the

next

dividend, (in the case of a trust,

distribution)

or

interest

payment

the extent to which they do not

rank equally, other than in

relation to the next dividend,

distribution

or

interest

payment

41

Reason for request for quotation

N/A

now

Example: In the case of restricted securities, end

of restriction period

(if

issued+

upon conversion of

another

security, clearly identify

that other

security)

+

42 Number

and+

+

of

all

Number

+Class

N/A

clas

(

securities

quoted

on

ASX

the

securities in clause

+

38)

including

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 7

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Quotation agreement

securities is in ASX's absolute discretion. ASX

1

Quotation of our additional

may quote the securities on any conditions it decides.

+

+

2

+

We warrant the following to ASX.

The issue of the securities to be quoted complies with the law and is

+

not for an illegal purpose.

There is

no reason

why those

securities should

not be granted

quotation.

+

+

An offer of the securities for sale within 12 months after their issue

+

will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or section 1012C(6) of

the Corporations Act.

Note: An entity may need to obtain appropriate warranties from subscribers for the securities in order to be able

to give this warranty

Section 724 or section 1016E of the Corporations Act does not apply to

any applications received by us in relation to any

+securities to be

quoted and that no-one has any right to return any

+

securities to be

quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the

time that we request that the securities be quoted.

+

If we are a trust, we warrant that no person has the right to return the

securities to be quoted under section 1019B of the Corporations Act at

the time that we request that the

+

securities be quoted.

3

+

We will indemnify ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any

claim, action or expense arising from or connected with any breach of the

4

warranties in this agreement.

We give ASX the information and documents required by this form. If any

information or document is not available now, we will give it to ASX before

quotation of the

securities begins. We acknowledge that ASX is relying on the

information and documents. We warrant that they are (will be) true and

+

+

complete.

Sign here:

..(Director/Company..........................................................secretary)

Date: 25 November 2019

Print name:

Chadwick Poletti

== == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 8

Disclaimer

Base Resources Limited published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 08:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
03:18aBASE RESOURCES : 25/11/2019 Appendix 3Y (206.7 KiB) View Document
PU
03:18aBASE RESOURCES : 25/11/2019 Appendix 3B (262.7 KiB) View Document
PU
03:18aBASE RESOURCES : 25/11/2019 Issue of LTIP performance rights (167.6 KiB) View Do..
PU
02:08aBASE RESOURCES : Issue of LTIP performance rights
PU
11/22BASE RESOURCES : 22/11/2019 2019 AGM Results (197.1 KiB) View Document
PU
11/21BASE RESOURCES : 22/11/2019 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder - Bank ..
PU
11/21BASE RESOURCES : 22/11/2019 AGM Management Presentation (2.3 MiB) View Document
PU
11/21BASE RESOURCES : 22/11/2019 Chair's AGM Address (189.2 KiB) View Document
PU
11/19BASE RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder ..
PU
11/11BASE RESOURCES : 12/11/2019 TZMI Congress presentation (2.3 MiB) View Document
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 256 M
EBIT 2020 37,7 M
Net income 2020 24,5 M
Finance 2020 125 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 22,3x
P/E ratio 2021 245x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
EV / Sales2021 0,91x
Capitalization 287 M
Chart BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Base Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,34  AUD
Last Close Price 0,25  AUD
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy James Carstens Managing Director & Executive Director
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
Colin Bwye Executive Director & Executive Director-Operations
Kevin Balloch Chief Financial Officer
Samuel John Corbin Willis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED4.26%195
BHP GROUP8.65%120 616
RIO TINTO PLC12.19%90 651
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC17.75%32 620
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.33%20 988
SOUTH32-21.19%8 759
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group