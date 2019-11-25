Base Resources : 25/11/2019 Appendix 3B (262.7 KiB) View Document

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
Performance rights issued pursuant to the terms of the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).
5,826,054 "2019 cycle" performance rights.
Vesting of the performance rights is subject to satisfaction of performance criteria assessed over a three-year performance period.
The performance period ends on 30 September 2022.
Vested performance rights will have a nil exercise price and an expiry date of 30 September 2027.
No, the performance rights will not rank equally with an existing class of quoted securities.
For each performance right that vests and is validly exercised, the applicable holder will be entitled to receive one fully paid ordinary share in the capital of Base Resources. Fully paid ordinary shares issued by Base Resources to satisfy any such entitlement will rank equally in all respects with Base Resources' existing fully paid ordinary shares.
Issue price or consideration
The performance rights were issued for nil cash consideration pursuant to the terms of the LTIP.
The performance rights comprise the equity component of Mr Tim Carstens' and Mr Colin Bwye's at-risk remuneration for FY20.
Refer to Base Resources' 2019 Annual Report and 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting for further information.
6a
Is the entity an +eligible entity
No.
that has obtained security holder
approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
in relation to the +securities the
comply with section 6i
subject of this Appendix 3B, and
6b
The date the security holder
N/A
resolution under rule 7.1A was
passed
6c
Number of
+securities
issued
N/A
without security holder approval
under rule 7.1
6d
Number of
+securities
issued
N/A
with security holder approval
under rule 7.1A
6e withNumberundersecurityruleof +7securitiesholder.3, orapprovalanotherissued specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
