Base Resources : 25/11/2019 Appendix 3Y (206.7 KiB) View Document

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED (BSE)

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

(BSE)
25/11/2019 Appendix 3Y

11/25/2019 | 03:18am EST

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Base Resources Limited

ABN

88 125 546 910

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Tim Carstens

Date of last notice

15 May 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

A portion

of

the

securities

are

held

by (i)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

sole beneficiary; and (ii) CPU Share Plans Pty Ltd

(including r g stered holder)

Varadero

Pty

Ltd

as trustee

for

the

Sumo

interest.

as trustee for the Base Resources Long Term

Superannuation Fund of which Mr Carstens is the

Incentive Plan (LTIP) on behalf of Mr Carstens.

Date of change

25 November 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

5,820,446 fully paid ordinary shares

1,725,567 vested performance rights issued

pursuant to the LTIP, which are no longer subject

to any vesting conditions but remain subject to

exercise in accordance with their terms

4,919,508 unvested performance rights issued

pursuant to the LTIP, which are subject to vesting

conditions

Class

Performance rights issued pursuant to the terms of

the LTIP

Number acquired

2,913,027 performance rights

Number disposed

Nil.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Considerat on

Nil cash consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

5,820,446 fully paid ordinary shares

1,725,567 vested performance rights issued

pursuant to the LTIP, which are no longer subject

to any vesting conditions but remain subject to

exercise in accordance with their terms

7,832,535 unvested performance rights issued

pursuant to the LTIP, which are subject to vesting

conditions

Nature of change

Performance rights issued in accordance with the

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

annual general meeting

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

LTIP, following shareholder approval at the 2019

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

interest related prior to change

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 3

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Base Resources Limited

ABN

88 125 546 910

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Colin Bwye

Date of last notice

15 May 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

A portion of the securities are held by (i) Mrs

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

trustees for the Bwye Superannuation Fund of

(including r g stered holder)

Annette Bwye who is the spouse of Mr Bwye; (ii)

interest.

which Mr Bwye is a beneficiary; (iii) Mr Colin

Mr Colin Bwye and Mrs Annette Bwye as

Bwye and Mrs Annette Bwye as trustees for the

Team C Future account of which Mr Bwye is a

beneficiary; and (iv) CPU Share Plans Pty Ltd as

trustee for the Base Resources Long Term

Incentive Plan (LTIP) on behalf of Mr Bwye.

Date of change

25 November 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

6,073,671 fully paid ordinary shares

1,725,567 vested performance rights issued

pursuant to the LTIP, which are no longer subject

to any vesting conditions but remain subject to

exercise in accordance with their terms

4,919,508 unvested performance rights issued

pursuant to the LTIP, which are subject to vesting

conditions

Class

Performance rights issued pursuant to the terms of

the LTIP

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

2,913,027 performance rights

Number disposed

Nil.

Value/C

on

Nil cash consideration

Note: If considerationis non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

6,073,671 fully paid ordinary shares

1,725,567 vested performance rights issued

pursuant to the LTIP, which are no longer subject

to any vesting conditions but remain subject to

exercise in accordance with their terms.

7,832,535 unvested performance rights issued

pursuant to the LTIP, which are subject to vesting

conditions.

Nature of change

Performance rights issued in accordance with the

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

annual general meeting

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

LTIP, following shareholder approval at the 2019

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

interest related prior to change

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 3

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Base Resources Limited published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 08:17:04 UTC
