Base Resources : 25/11/2019 Appendix 3Y (206.7 KiB) View Document
11/25/2019 | 03:18am EST
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
Base Resources Limited
ABN
88 125 546 910
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Tim Carstens
Date of last notice
15 May 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
A portion
of
the
securities
are
held
by (i)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
sole beneficiary; and (ii) CPU Share Plans Pty Ltd
(including r g stered holder)
Varadero
Pty
Ltd
as trustee
for
the
Sumo
interest.
as trustee for the Base Resources Long Term
Superannuation Fund of which Mr Carstens is the
Incentive Plan (
LTIP) on behalf of Mr Carstens.
Date of change
25 November 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
5,820,446 fully paid ordinary shares
1,725,567 vested performance rights issued
pursuant to the LTIP, which are no longer subject
to any vesting conditions but remain subject to
exercise in accordance with their terms
4,919,508 unvested performance rights issued
pursuant to the LTIP, which are subject to vesting
conditions
Class
Performance rights issued pursuant to the terms of
the LTIP
Number acquired
2,913,027 performance rights
Number disposed
Nil.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 1
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Value/Considerat on
Nil cash consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
5,820,446 fully paid ordinary shares
1,725,567 vested performance rights issued
pursuant to the LTIP, which are no longer subject
to any vesting conditions but remain subject to
exercise in accordance with their terms
7,832,535 unvested performance rights issued
pursuant to the LTIP, which are subject to vesting
conditions
Nature of change
Performance rights issued in accordance with the
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
annual general meeting
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
LTIP, following shareholder approval at the 2019
back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
interest related prior to change
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y Page 2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a
+closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A
this provided?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 3
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
Base Resources Limited
ABN
88 125 546 910
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Colin Bwye
Date of last notice
15 May 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
A portion of the securities are held by (i) Mrs
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
trustees for the Bwye Superannuation Fund of
(including r g stered holder)
Annette Bwye who is the spouse of Mr Bwye; (ii)
interest.
which Mr Bwye is a beneficiary; (iii) Mr Colin
Mr Colin Bwye and Mrs Annette Bwye as
Bwye and Mrs Annette Bwye as trustees for the
Team C Future account of which Mr Bwye is a
beneficiary; and (iv) CPU Share Plans Pty Ltd as
trustee for the Base Resources Long Term
Incentive Plan (
LTIP) on behalf of Mr Bwye.
Date of change
25 November 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
6,073,671 fully paid ordinary shares
1,725,567 vested performance rights issued
pursuant to the LTIP, which are no longer subject
to any vesting conditions but remain subject to
exercise in accordance with their terms
4,919,508 unvested performance rights issued
pursuant to the LTIP, which are subject to vesting
conditions
Class
Performance rights issued pursuant to the terms of
the LTIP
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 1
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Number acquired
2,913,027 performance rights
Number disposed
Nil.
Value/C
on
Nil cash consideration
Note: If
considerationis non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
6,073,671 fully paid ordinary shares
1,725,567 vested performance rights issued
pursuant to the LTIP, which are no longer subject
to any vesting conditions but remain subject to
exercise in accordance with their terms.
7,832,535 unvested performance rights issued
pursuant to the LTIP, which are subject to vesting
conditions.
Nature of change
Performance rights issued in accordance with the
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
annual general meeting
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
LTIP, following shareholder approval at the 2019
back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
interest related prior to change
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
and an estimated valuation
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y Page 2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a
+closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A
this provided?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 3
01/01/2011
Disclaimer
Base Resources Limited published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 08:17:04 UTC
