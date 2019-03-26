Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Base Resources Limited    BSE   AU000000BSE5

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

(BSE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Base Resources : 26/03/2019 Becoming a substantial holder - FIL (207.0 KiB) View Document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 12:15am EDT

Form 603 Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of Initial Substantial Holder

To: BASE RESOURCES LTD

ACN/ARSN:

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL") ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder became a substantial holder on

21 March 2019

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of Securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

COMMON STOCK

60,574,739

60,574,739

5.19%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Date of Acquisition

Holder of Relevant Interest

Consideration (9)

Class and Number of Securities

AUD

COMMON STOCK

12-Mar-19

FIL

0.2800

38,692

12-Mar-19

FIL

0.2800

26,783

12-Mar-19

FIL

0.2800

404,036

12-Mar-19

FIL

0.2800

423,207

13-Mar-19

FIL

0.2850

125,526

13-Mar-19

FIL

0.2850

86,890

13-Mar-19

FIL

0.2850

1,310,790

13-Mar-19

FIL

0.2850

1,372,984

14-Mar-19

FIL

0.2897

41,584

14-Mar-19

FIL

0.2900

144,074

14-Mar-19

FIL

0.2897

28,785

14-Mar-19

FIL

0.2900

99,728

14-Mar-19

FIL

0.2897

434,235

14-Mar-19

FIL

0.2900

1,504,476

14-Mar-19

FIL

0.2897

454,839

14-Mar-19

FIL

0.2900

1,575,859

15-Mar-19

FIL

0.2900

24,424

15-Mar-19

FIL

0.3000

207,882

15-Mar-19

FIL

0.3000

160,803

15-Mar-19

FIL

0.2900

163,830

15-Mar-19

FIL

0.3000

2,261,995

15-Mar-19

FIL

0.2900

171,604

15-Mar-19

FIL

0.3000

2,369,320

18-Mar-19

FIL

0.2850

42,609

18-Mar-19

FIL

0.2850

24,766

19-Mar-19

FIL

0.2883

24,448

19-Mar-19

FIL

0.2883

24,448

19-Mar-19

FIL

0.2883

31,565

19-Mar-19

FIL

0.2883

33,063

20-Mar-19

FIL

0.2985

38,146

20-Mar-19

FIL

0.2950

76,291

20-Mar-19

FIL

0.2985

26,158

20-Mar-19

FIL

0.2950

52,319

20-Mar-19

FIL

0.2985

457,005

20-Mar-19

FIL

0.2950

914,012

20-Mar-19

FIL

0.2985

478,691

20-Mar-19

FIL

0.2950

957,378

21-Mar-19

FIL

0.3032

53,432

21-Mar-19

FIL

0.3034

128,920

21-Mar-19

FIL

0.3032

40,706

21-Mar-19

FIL

0.3034

84,346

21-Mar-19

FIL

0.3032

498,143

21-Mar-19

FIL

0.3034

1,686,549

21-Mar-19

FIL

0.3032

521,165

21-Mar-19

FIL

0.3034

1,767,185

Total Acquisition

21,393,691

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are all follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

Sign Here ____________________________________

Dated: 25 March 2019

Jen Li

Head of Regulatory Reporting, Asia Pacific

Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited

Annexure A

Investment Manager

Address

Custodian

Nature of Relevant Interest

Sum of Numerator Shares

FIL FUND MANAGEMENT (IRELAND) LIMITED

George Quay House, 43 Townsend, Dublin 2, Ireland

BROWN BROTHERS

946,028

HARRIMAN AND CO

Investment Discretion /

Voting Power

FIL INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL

Oakhill House, 130 Tonbridge Road,

BROWN BROS HARRIMN LTD LUX (C)

39,181,048

Hildenborough, Tonbridge, Kent, TN11 9DZ, United Kingdom

JP MORGAN, BOURNEMOUTH (C)

19,791,931

FIL LIMITED

Pembroke Hall, 42 Crow Lane, Pembroke, Bermuda

BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN AND CO

655,732

Grand Total

60,574,739

Disclaimer

Base Resources Limited published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 04:14:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
12:15aBASE RESOURCES : 26/03/2019 Becoming a substantial holder - FIL (207.0 KiB) View..
PU
03/20BASE RESOURCES : 21/03/2019 Toliara PFS confirms a world-class mineral sands dev..
PU
02/26BASE RESOURCES : revenue rises by 13%
AQ
02/26BASE RESOURCES : State books Sh712m from titanium miner
AQ
02/22BASE RESOURCES LIMITED : - FY19 Interim Results, Investor and Shareholder Confer..
AQ
01/21BASE RESOURCES : 22/01/2019 Change of interests of substantial holder - Pacific ..
PU
01/16BASE RESOURCES : 17/01/2019 Quarterly Activities Report – December 2018 (9..
PU
01/10BASE RESOURCES : 11/01/2019 Change of interests of substantial holder - Pacific ..
PU
01/01BASE RESOURCES : 02/01/2019 Lapse of unexercised options (447.8 KiB) View Docume..
PU
2018BASE RESOURCES : 11 Dec 2018 Change in substantial holding - Sustainable Capital..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 272 M
EBIT 2019 79,0 M
Net income 2019 66,0 M
Finance 2019 41,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,02
P/E ratio 2020 7,29
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Capitalization 363 M
Chart BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Base Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,62  AUD
Spread / Average Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy James Carstens Managing Director & Executive Director
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
Colin Bwye Executive Director & Executive Director-Operations
Kevin Balloch Chief Financial Officer
Samuel John Corbin Willis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED31.91%257
BHP GROUP LTD9.87%127 892
BHP GROUP PLC7.33%127 892
RIO TINTO15.27%95 557
RIO TINTO LIMITED20.01%95 557
ANGLO AMERICAN11.97%36 414
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.