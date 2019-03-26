Base Resources : 26/03/2019 Becoming a substantial holder - FIL (207.0 KiB) View Document
Form 603 Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of Initial Substantial Holder
To:BASE RESOURCES LTD
ACN/ARSN:
1.Details of substantial holder (1)
Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL") ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
The holder became a substantial holder on
21 March 2019
2.Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of Securities (4)
Number of securities
Person's votes (5)
Voting power (6)
COMMON STOCK
60,574,739
60,574,739
5.19%
3.Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
4.Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
5.Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Date of Acquisition
Holder of Relevant Interest
Consideration (9)
Class andNumber of Securities
AUD
COMMON STOCK
12-Mar-19
FIL
0.2800
38,692
12-Mar-19
FIL
0.2800
26,783
12-Mar-19
FIL
0.2800
404,036
12-Mar-19
FIL
0.2800
423,207
13-Mar-19
FIL
0.2850
125,526
13-Mar-19
FIL
0.2850
86,890
13-Mar-19
FIL
0.2850
1,310,790
13-Mar-19
FIL
0.2850
1,372,984
14-Mar-19
FIL
0.2897
41,584
14-Mar-19
FIL
0.2900
144,074
14-Mar-19
FIL
0.2897
28,785
14-Mar-19
FIL
0.2900
99,728
14-Mar-19
FIL
0.2897
434,235
14-Mar-19
FIL
0.2900
1,504,476
14-Mar-19
FIL
0.2897
454,839
14-Mar-19
FIL
0.2900
1,575,859
15-Mar-19
FIL
0.2900
24,424
15-Mar-19
FIL
0.3000
207,882
15-Mar-19
FIL
0.3000
160,803
15-Mar-19
FIL
0.2900
163,830
15-Mar-19
FIL
0.3000
2,261,995
15-Mar-19
FIL
0.2900
171,604
15-Mar-19
FIL
0.3000
2,369,320
18-Mar-19
FIL
0.2850
42,609
18-Mar-19
FIL
0.2850
24,766
19-Mar-19
FIL
0.2883
24,448
19-Mar-19
FIL
0.2883
24,448
19-Mar-19
FIL
0.2883
31,565
19-Mar-19
FIL
0.2883
33,063
20-Mar-19
FIL
0.2985
38,146
20-Mar-19
FIL
0.2950
76,291
20-Mar-19
FIL
0.2985
26,158
20-Mar-19
FIL
0.2950
52,319
20-Mar-19
FIL
0.2985
457,005
20-Mar-19
FIL
0.2950
914,012
20-Mar-19
FIL
0.2985
478,691
20-Mar-19
FIL
0.2950
957,378
21-Mar-19
FIL
0.3032
53,432
21-Mar-19
FIL
0.3034
128,920
21-Mar-19
FIL
0.3032
40,706
21-Mar-19
FIL
0.3034
84,346
21-Mar-19
FIL
0.3032
498,143
21-Mar-19
FIL
0.3034
1,686,549
21-Mar-19
FIL
0.3032
521,165
21-Mar-19
FIL
0.3034
1,767,185
Total Acquisition
21,393,691
6.Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are all follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
7.Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
Dated: 25 March 2019
Jen Li
Head of Regulatory Reporting, Asia Pacific
Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited
Annexure A
Investment Manager
Address
Custodian
Nature of Relevant Interest
Sum of Numerator Shares
FIL FUND MANAGEMENT (IRELAND) LIMITED
George Quay House, 43 Townsend, Dublin 2, Ireland
BROWN BROTHERS
946,028
HARRIMAN AND CO
Investment Discretion /
Voting Power
FIL INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL
Oakhill House, 130 Tonbridge Road,
BROWN BROS HARRIMNLTD LUX (C)
39,181,048
Hildenborough,Tonbridge, Kent, TN119DZ, United Kingdom
Base Resources Limited published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 04:14:11 UTC