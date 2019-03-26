Base Resources : 26/03/2019 Becoming a substantial holder - FIL (207.0 KiB) View Document

Form 603 Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of Initial Substantial Holder

To: BASE RESOURCES LTD

ACN/ARSN:

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL") ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder became a substantial holder on

21 March 2019

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of Securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) COMMON STOCK 60,574,739 60,574,739 5.19%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Date of Acquisition Holder of Relevant Interest Consideration (9) Class and Number of Securities AUD COMMON STOCK 12-Mar-19 FIL 0.2800 38,692 12-Mar-19 FIL 0.2800 26,783 12-Mar-19 FIL 0.2800 404,036 12-Mar-19 FIL 0.2800 423,207 13-Mar-19 FIL 0.2850 125,526 13-Mar-19 FIL 0.2850 86,890 13-Mar-19 FIL 0.2850 1,310,790 13-Mar-19 FIL 0.2850 1,372,984 14-Mar-19 FIL 0.2897 41,584 14-Mar-19 FIL 0.2900 144,074 14-Mar-19 FIL 0.2897 28,785 14-Mar-19 FIL 0.2900 99,728 14-Mar-19 FIL 0.2897 434,235 14-Mar-19 FIL 0.2900 1,504,476 14-Mar-19 FIL 0.2897 454,839 14-Mar-19 FIL 0.2900 1,575,859 15-Mar-19 FIL 0.2900 24,424 15-Mar-19 FIL 0.3000 207,882 15-Mar-19 FIL 0.3000 160,803 15-Mar-19 FIL 0.2900 163,830 15-Mar-19 FIL 0.3000 2,261,995 15-Mar-19 FIL 0.2900 171,604 15-Mar-19 FIL 0.3000 2,369,320 18-Mar-19 FIL 0.2850 42,609 18-Mar-19 FIL 0.2850 24,766 19-Mar-19 FIL 0.2883 24,448 19-Mar-19 FIL 0.2883 24,448 19-Mar-19 FIL 0.2883 31,565 19-Mar-19 FIL 0.2883 33,063 20-Mar-19 FIL 0.2985 38,146 20-Mar-19 FIL 0.2950 76,291 20-Mar-19 FIL 0.2985 26,158 20-Mar-19 FIL 0.2950 52,319 20-Mar-19 FIL 0.2985 457,005 20-Mar-19 FIL 0.2950 914,012 20-Mar-19 FIL 0.2985 478,691 20-Mar-19 FIL 0.2950 957,378 21-Mar-19 FIL 0.3032 53,432 21-Mar-19 FIL 0.3034 128,920 21-Mar-19 FIL 0.3032 40,706 21-Mar-19 FIL 0.3034 84,346 21-Mar-19 FIL 0.3032 498,143 21-Mar-19 FIL 0.3034 1,686,549 21-Mar-19 FIL 0.3032 521,165 21-Mar-19 FIL 0.3034 1,767,185 Total Acquisition 21,393,691

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are all follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

Sign Here ____________________________________

Dated: 25 March 2019

Jen Li

Head of Regulatory Reporting, Asia Pacific

Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited

Annexure A