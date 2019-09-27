Base Resources : 27/09/2019 2019 Annual General Meeting details (148.4 KiB) View Document

Log in
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

(BSE)
Base Resources : 27/09/2019 2019 Annual General Meeting details

09/27/2019 | 01:53am EDT

ASX, AIM and Media Release

27 September 2019

2019 Annual General Meeting details

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that the company's Annual General Meeting will be held at 10.30am (Perth time) on Friday, 22 November 2019 at Quest West Perth, 54 Kings Park Road, West Perth, Western Australia (2019 AGM).

At the 2019 AGM, items of business will include the election of directors. In accordance with Base Resources' constitution, Mr Malcolm Macpherson and Mr Colin Bwye will retire and being eligible, have offered themselves for re-election.

Further information relating to the 2019 AGM will be set out in the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum to be released to ASX and sent to shareholders in late October 2019.

----- ENDS -----

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations

UK Media Relations

Base Resources

Tavistock Communication

Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426

Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward

Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763

Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150

Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Base Resources Limited published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 05:52:02 UTC
