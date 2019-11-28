Base Resources : 28/11/2019 Change of interests of substantial holder - Bank America (283.0 KiB) View Document 0 11/28/2019 | 04:28am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Form 603 Corporations Law Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder To: Company Name/Scheme Base Resources Ltd ACN/ARSN 125 546 910 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Bank of America Corporation and its related bodies corporate (See Appendix C) ACN/ARSN (if applicable) The holder became a substantial holder on: 26 November 2019 2. Details of voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Class of securities (4) Number of securities Persons' votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary 72,759,753 72,759,753 6.21% 3. Details of relevant interests The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd Power to control voting and/or disposal of Ordinary 35,564,373 securities in its capacity as ultimate beneficial owner having a principal position. Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd Borrowing of securities pursuant to a Prime Ordinary 37,195,380 Brokerage Agreement (see Appendix B), with power to control the voting and/or disposal of borrowed securities. 4. Details of present registered holders The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows: Holder of relevant Registered holder of Person entitled to be Class and number of interest securities registered as holder (8) securities Merrill Lynch (Australia) Merrill Lynch (Australia) Merrill Lynch (Australia) Ordinary 35,564,373 Futures Ltd Nominees Pty Ltd Futures Ltd Merrill Lynch International Merrill Lynch (Australia) Merrill Lynch International Ordinary 37,195,380 (Australia) Ltd Nominees Pty Ltd (Australia) Ltd 5. Consideration The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows: Holder of relevant interest Date of acquisition Consideration (9) Class and number of securities Cash Non-cash Please see Annexure A. 6. Associates The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows: Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd Related body corporate Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd Related body corporate Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd Related body corporate 7. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Addresses Bank of America Corporation 100 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28255, USA Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd Level 38, Governor Phillip Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd Level 19, 120 Collins St, Melbourne Vic 3000, Australia Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd Level 38, Governor Phillip Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia SIGNATURE Print Name: Kelvin Kwok Capacity: Authorised signatory Sign Here: Date: 28 November 2019 Appendix A Nature of change Consideration Class (6) of Securities Person's votes Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed (4) (5) securities affected affected Remark Securities 07/26/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (3,193,125) (3,193,125) Refer to App. B Securities 07/26/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (139,283) (139,283) Refer to App. B Securities 07/26/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (1,790,275) (1,790,275) Refer to App. B Securities 07/26/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (3,062,144) (3,062,144) Refer to App. B Securities 07/29/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited borrowed N/A Ordinary 5,022,100 5,022,100 Refer to App. B Securities 07/29/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (1,781,973) (1,781,973) Refer to App. B Securities 07/30/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited borrowed N/A Ordinary 7,000,000 7,000,000 Refer to App. B Securities 07/31/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (195,927) (195,927) Refer to App. B Securities 07/31/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (5,022,100) (5,022,100) Refer to App. B Securities 08/01/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (38,046) (38,046) Refer to App. B Securities 08/01/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (38,700) (38,700) Refer to App. B Securities 08/02/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (84,509) (84,509) Refer to App. B Securities 08/05/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (6) (6) Refer to App. B Securities 08/05/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (84,301) (84,301) Refer to App. B Securities 08/06/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (59,442) (59,442) Refer to App. B Securities 08/07/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (36,832) (36,832) Refer to App. B Securities 08/12/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (12,803) (12,803) Refer to App. B Securities 08/13/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (12,803) (12,803) Refer to App. B Securities 08/14/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (12,803) (12,803) Refer to App. B Securities 08/23/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (4,658,455) (4,658,455) Refer to App. B Securities 09/06/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited borrowed N/A Ordinary 10,000,000 10,000,000 Refer to App. B Securities 09/09/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (602) (602) Refer to App. B Securities 09/09/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (45,708) (45,708) Refer to App. B Securities 09/09/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (7,000,000) (7,000,000) Refer to App. B Securities 09/09/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (2,954,292) (2,954,292) Refer to App. B Securities 09/10/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited borrowed N/A Ordinary 10,000,602 10,000,602 Refer to App. B Securities 09/18/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (9,862) (9,862) Refer to App. B Securities 09/19/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (10,248) (10,248) Refer to App. B Securities 09/23/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (7,073) (7,073) Refer to App. B Securities 09/25/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited borrowed N/A Ordinary 5,027,183 5,027,183 Refer to App. B Securities 09/27/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited borrowed N/A Ordinary 11,540,000 11,540,000 Refer to App. B Securities 09/30/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (5,000,000) (5,000,000) Refer to App. B Securities 10/11/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (27,183) (27,183) Refer to App. B Securities 10/11/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (6,577,833) (6,577,833) Refer to App. B Securities 10/11/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (4,962,167) (4,962,167) Refer to App. B Securities 10/11/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (13,422,167) (13,422,167) Refer to App. B Securities 10/14/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited borrowed N/A Ordinary 20,000,000 20,000,000 Refer to App. B Securities 10/15/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (1,674) (1,674) Refer to App. B Securities 10/16/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (4,403,054) (4,403,054) Refer to App. B Securities 10/16/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (3,595,286) (3,595,286) Refer to App. B Securities 10/17/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited borrowed N/A Ordinary 7,901,674 7,901,674 Refer to App. B Securities 10/18/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (7,900,000) (7,900,000) Refer to App. B Securities 10/21/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited borrowed N/A Ordinary 7,887,690 7,887,690 Refer to App. B Securities 10/24/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (1,674) (1,674) Refer to App. B Securities 10/24/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (4,998,326) (4,998,326) Refer to App. B Securities 10/25/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited borrowed N/A Ordinary 11,650,980 11,650,980 Refer to App. B Securities 10/28/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (3,772) (3,772) Refer to App. B Securities 10/31/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (7,114,408) (7,114,408) Refer to App. B Securities 10/31/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (2,885,592) (2,885,592) Refer to App. B Securities 11/4/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited borrowed N/A Ordinary 10,014,550 10,014,550 Refer to App. B Securities 11/5/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (4,536,572) (4,536,572) Refer to App. B Securities 11/5/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (5,477,978) (5,477,978) Refer to App. B Securities 11/6/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited borrowed N/A Ordinary 20,000,000 20,000,000 Refer to App. B Securities 11/7/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (10,463,428) (10,463,428) Refer to App. B Securities 11/7/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (4,536,572) (4,536,572) Refer to App. B Securities 11/11/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited borrowed N/A Ordinary 10,000,000 10,000,000 Refer to App. B Securities 11/12/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (5,133,518) (5,133,518) Refer to App. B Securities 11/12/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (4,866,482) (4,866,482) Refer to App. B Securities 11/13/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited borrowed N/A Ordinary 10,000,000 10,000,000 Refer to App. B Securities 11/14/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (5,021,675) (5,021,675) Refer to App. B Securities 11/14/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited borrowed N/A Ordinary 5,008,802 5,008,802 Refer to App. B Securities 11/15/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (4,909,832) (4,909,832) Refer to App. B Securities 11/15/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (111,843) (111,843) Refer to App. B Securities 11/15/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited borrowed N/A Ordinary 5,000,000 5,000,000 Refer to App. B Securities 11/18/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited borrowed N/A Ordinary 5,008,802 5,008,802 Refer to App. B Securities 11/20/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (20,000,000) (20,000,000) Refer to App. B Securities 11/20/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (10,000,000) (10,000,000) Refer to App. B Securities 11/20/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (98,970) (98,970) Refer to App. B Securities 11/20/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (5,000,000) (5,000,000) Refer to App. B Securities 11/20/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited returned N/A Ordinary (5,008,802) (5,008,802) Refer to App. B Securities 11/22/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited borrowed N/A Ordinary 12,061,862 12,061,862 Refer to App. B Securities 11/25/2019 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited borrowed N/A Ordinary 25,133,518 25,133,518 Refer to App. B 8/22/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 677 Ordinary 2,706 2,706 N/A 8/22/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 495 Ordinary 1,981 1,981 N/A 8/27/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 383 Ordinary 1,530 1,530 N/A 9/12/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 198 Ordinary 809 809 N/A 9/13/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 271 Ordinary 1,107 1,107 N/A 9/13/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 200 Ordinary 833 833 N/A 9/17/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 332 Ordinary 1,385 1,385 N/A 9/18/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 482 Ordinary 1,969 1,969 N/A 9/18/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 362 Ordinary 1,479 1,479 N/A 9/20/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 396 Ordinary 1,553 1,553 N/A 9/26/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 475,171 Ordinary 1,975,929 1,975,929 N/A 9/27/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 858 Ordinary 3,237 3,237 N/A 9/27/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 643 Ordinary 2,428 2,428 N/A 9/27/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 2,600,000 Ordinary 10,000,000 10,000,000 N/A 10/1/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,262 Ordinary 5,047 5,047 N/A 10/1/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 3,950,003 Ordinary 16,122,460 16,122,460 N/A 10/2/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 909 Ordinary 3,563 3,563 N/A 10/2/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,178 Ordinary 4,618 4,618 N/A 10/3/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 810 Ordinary 3,308 3,308 N/A 10/3/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,050 Ordinary 4,284 4,284 N/A 10/3/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,680,000 Ordinary 7,000,000 7,000,000 N/A 10/4/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,248 Ordinary 4,991 4,991 N/A 10/7/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,092 Ordinary 4,366 4,366 N/A 10/8/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 820 Ordinary 3,278 3,278 N/A 10/10/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,018 Ordinary 4,157 4,157 N/A 10/10/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 787 Ordinary 3,212 3,212 N/A 10/10/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 3,675,000 Ordinary 15,000,000 15,000,000 N/A 10/11/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd SELL (2,400,000) Ordinary (10,000,000) (10,000,000) N/A 10/16/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,134 Ordinary 4,630 4,630 N/A 10/16/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 878 Ordinary 3,585 3,585 N/A 10/17/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,169 Ordinary 4,773 4,773 N/A 10/18/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,148 Ordinary 4,684 4,684 N/A 10/21/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 985 Ordinary 4,021 4,021 N/A 10/22/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,358 Ordinary 5,432 5,432 N/A 10/23/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,454 Ordinary 6,059 6,059 N/A 8/28/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 293 Ordinary 1,148 1,148 N/A 8/28/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 400 Ordinary 1,569 1,569 N/A 8/26/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 233 Ordinary 950 950 N/A 10/29/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,490 Ordinary 6,210 6,210 N/A 10/30/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 198 Ordinary 843 843 N/A 11/1/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,187 Ordinary 5,049 5,049 N/A 8/5/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,132 Ordinary 4,353 4,353 N/A 8/6/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,244 Ordinary 5,077 5,077 N/A 8/6/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 910 Ordinary 3,715 3,715 N/A 8/7/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,405 Ordinary 5,619 5,619 N/A 8/7/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,029 Ordinary 4,115 4,115 N/A 8/9/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 819 Ordinary 3,151 3,151 N/A 8/9/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,116 Ordinary 4,303 4,303 N/A 8/12/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,205 Ordinary 4,821 4,821 N/A 8/12/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 882 Ordinary 3,529 3,529 N/A 8/12/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 3,250,000 Ordinary 13,000,000 13,000,000 N/A 8/13/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 856 Ordinary 3,425 3,425 N/A 8/13/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,171 Ordinary 4,684 4,684 N/A 8/14/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,083 Ordinary 4,330 4,330 N/A 8/14/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 791 Ordinary 3,165 3,165 N/A 8/14/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd SELL (2,500,000) Ordinary (10,000,000) (10,000,000) N/A 8/15/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 530 Ordinary 2,163 2,163 N/A 8/15/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 726 Ordinary 2,964 2,964 N/A 8/16/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd SELL (2,400,000) Ordinary (10,000,000) (10,000,000) N/A 8/20/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 391 Ordinary 1,594 1,594 N/A 9/16/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 245 Ordinary 1,041 1,041 N/A 9/16/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 332 Ordinary 1,384 1,384 N/A 11/5/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,108 Ordinary 4,717 4,717 N/A 11/5/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,400 Ordinary 5,956 5,956 N/A 11/6/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,486 Ordinary 6,323 6,323 N/A 11/8/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,424 Ordinary 6,625 6,625 N/A 11/11/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,412 Ordinary 6,725 6,725 N/A 11/12/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,710 Ordinary 8,141 8,141 N/A 11/13/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,650 Ordinary 7,498 7,498 N/A 11/14/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,187 Ordinary 5,397 5,397 N/A 11/15/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 117 Ordinary 533 533 N/A 11/18/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,108 Ordinary 4,890 4,890 N/A 11/19/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd SELL (4,400,000) Ordinary (20,000,000) (20,000,000) N/A 11/20/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 546 Ordinary 2,372 2,372 N/A 11/20/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 1,410,000 Ordinary 6,000,000 6,000,000 N/A 11/21/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 512 Ordinary 2,178 2,178 N/A 11/22/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 353 Ordinary 1,502 1,502 N/A 11/22/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 490,000 Ordinary 2,000,000 2,000,000 N/A 11/25/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 321 Ordinary 1,311 1,311 N/A 11/26/2019 Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd BUY 254 Ordinary 1,058 1,058 N/A Appendix B-1: Prescribed information Type of agreement International Prime Brokerage Agreement Parties to agreement Merrill Lynch International, Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited and Regal Funds Management Pty Limited as Trustee of Regal Australian Long Short Equity Fund Holder of voting Securities borrower. Securities lender may instruct the registered holder to vote on rights securities. Are there any No restrictions on voting rights? If yes, detail N/A Scheduled return On recall of the securities loan by the securities lender. date (if any) Does the borrower Yes have the right to return early? If yes, detail Securities borrower will have right to return assets at any time. Does the lender have Yes the right to recall early? If yes, detail Securities lender will have right to recall assets at any time. Will the securities be Yes returned on settlement? If yes, detail any N/A exceptions Appendix B-2: Prescribed information Type of agreement International Prime Brokerage Agreement Parties to agreement Merrill Lynch International, Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited and Regal Funds Management Pty Limited as Trustee of Tasman Market Neutral Fund Holder of voting Securities borrower. Securities lender may instruct the registered holder to vote on rights securities. Are there any No restrictions on voting rights? If yes, detail N/A Scheduled return On recall of the securities loan by the securities lender. date (if any) Does the borrower Yes have the right to return early? If yes, detail Securities borrower will have right to return assets at any time. Does the lender have Yes the right to recall early? If yes, detail Securities lender will have right to recall assets at any time. Will the securities be Yes returned on settlement? If yes, detail any N/A exceptions Appendix B-3: Prescribed information Type of agreement International Prime Brokerage Agreement Parties to agreement Merrill Lynch International, Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited and Regal Funds Management Pty Limited as Trustee of Atlantic Absolute Return Fund Holder of voting Securities borrower. Securities lender may instruct the registered holder to vote on rights securities. Are there any No restrictions on voting rights? If yes, detail N/A Scheduled return On recall of the securities loan by the securities lender. date (if any) Does the borrower Yes have the right to return early? If yes, detail Securities borrower will have right to return assets at any time. Does the lender have Yes the right to recall early? If yes, detail Securities lender will have right to recall assets at any time. Will the securities be Yes returned on settlement? If yes, detail any N/A exceptions Appendix B-4: Prescribed information Type of agreement International Prime Brokerage Agreement Parties to agreement Merrill Lynch International, Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited and SSW- TRADING GMBH Holder of voting Securities borrower. Securities lender may instruct the registered holder to vote on rights securities. Are there any No restrictions on voting rights? If yes, detail N/A Scheduled return On recall of the securities loan by the securities lender. date (if any) Does the borrower Yes have the right to return early? If yes, detail Securities borrower will have right to return assets at any time. Does the lender have Yes the right to recall early? If yes, detail Securities lender will have right to recall assets at any time. Will the securities be Yes returned on settlement? If yes, detail any N/A exceptions Appendix B-5: Prescribed information Type of agreement International Prime Brokerage Agreement Parties to agreement Merrill Lynch International, Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited and Susquehanna Pacific Pty Ltd Holder of voting Securities borrower. Securities lender may instruct the registered holder to vote on rights securities. Are there any No restrictions on voting rights? If yes, detail N/A Scheduled return On recall of the securities loan by the securities lender. date (if any) Does the borrower Yes have the right to return early? If yes, detail Securities borrower will have right to return assets at any time. Does the lender have Yes the right to recall early? If yes, detail Securities lender will have right to recall assets at any time. Will the securities be Yes returned on settlement? If yes, detail any N/A exceptions Appendix C ACN/Registration/Incorporation Related bodies corporate Incorporated Number Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited Australia 003639674 Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited Australia 002892846 Merrill Lynch Markets (Australia) Pty. Limited Australia 075587816 Merrill Lynch (Australasia) Pty. Limited Australia 075923894 Bank of America Global Holdings, LLC United States 5169939 BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited Jersey 115831 NB Holdings Corporation United States 2361372 Bank of America Corporation United States N/A628 Attachments Original document

