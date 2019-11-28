Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Base Resources Limited    BSE   AU000000BSE5

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Base Resources : 28/11/2019 Change of interests of substantial holder - Bank America (283.0 KiB) View Document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 04:28am EST

Form 603

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme

Base Resources Ltd

ACN/ARSN

125 546 910

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Bank of America Corporation and its related bodies corporate (See

Appendix C)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder became a substantial holder on:

26 November 2019

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Persons' votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary

72,759,753

72,759,753

6.21%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

Power to control voting and/or disposal of

Ordinary 35,564,373

securities in its capacity as ultimate beneficial

owner having a principal position.

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd

Borrowing of securities pursuant to a Prime

Ordinary 37,195,380

Brokerage Agreement (see Appendix B), with

power to control the voting and/or disposal of

borrowed securities.

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Class and number of

interest

securities

registered as holder (8)

securities

Merrill Lynch (Australia)

Merrill Lynch (Australia)

Merrill Lynch (Australia)

Ordinary 35,564,373

Futures Ltd

Nominees Pty Ltd

Futures Ltd

Merrill Lynch International

Merrill Lynch (Australia)

Merrill Lynch International

Ordinary 37,195,380

(Australia) Ltd

Nominees Pty Ltd

(Australia) Ltd

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number

of securities

Cash

Non-cash

Please see Annexure A.

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

Related body corporate

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd

Related body corporate

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd

Related body corporate

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Addresses

Bank of America Corporation

100 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28255, USA

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

Level 38, Governor Phillip Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW

2000, Australia

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd

Level 19, 120 Collins St, Melbourne Vic 3000, Australia

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd

Level 38, Governor Phillip Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW

2000, Australia

SIGNATURE

Print Name:

Kelvin Kwok

Capacity:

Authorised signatory

Sign Here:

Date:

28 November 2019

Appendix A

Nature of change

Consideration

Class (6) of

Securities

Person's votes

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

(4)

(5)

securities

affected

affected

Remark

Securities

07/26/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(3,193,125)

(3,193,125)

Refer to App. B

Securities

07/26/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(139,283)

(139,283)

Refer to App. B

Securities

07/26/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(1,790,275)

(1,790,275)

Refer to App. B

Securities

07/26/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(3,062,144)

(3,062,144)

Refer to App. B

Securities

07/29/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

5,022,100

5,022,100

Refer to App. B

Securities

07/29/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(1,781,973)

(1,781,973)

Refer to App. B

Securities

07/30/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

7,000,000

7,000,000

Refer to App. B

Securities

07/31/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(195,927)

(195,927)

Refer to App. B

Securities

07/31/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(5,022,100)

(5,022,100)

Refer to App. B

Securities

08/01/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(38,046)

(38,046)

Refer to App. B

Securities

08/01/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(38,700)

(38,700)

Refer to App. B

Securities

08/02/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(84,509)

(84,509)

Refer to App. B

Securities

08/05/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(6)

(6)

Refer to App. B

Securities

08/05/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(84,301)

(84,301)

Refer to App. B

Securities

08/06/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(59,442)

(59,442)

Refer to App. B

Securities

08/07/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(36,832)

(36,832)

Refer to App. B

Securities

08/12/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(12,803)

(12,803)

Refer to App. B

Securities

08/13/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(12,803)

(12,803)

Refer to App. B

Securities

08/14/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(12,803)

(12,803)

Refer to App. B

Securities

08/23/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(4,658,455)

(4,658,455)

Refer to App. B

Securities

09/06/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

10,000,000

10,000,000

Refer to App. B

Securities

09/09/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(602)

(602)

Refer to App. B

Securities

09/09/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(45,708)

(45,708)

Refer to App. B

Securities

09/09/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(7,000,000)

(7,000,000)

Refer to App. B

Securities

09/09/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(2,954,292)

(2,954,292)

Refer to App. B

Securities

09/10/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

10,000,602

10,000,602

Refer to App. B

Securities

09/18/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(9,862)

(9,862)

Refer to App. B

Securities

09/19/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(10,248)

(10,248)

Refer to App. B

Securities

09/23/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(7,073)

(7,073)

Refer to App. B

Securities

09/25/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

5,027,183

5,027,183

Refer to App. B

Securities

09/27/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

11,540,000

11,540,000

Refer to App. B

Securities

09/30/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(5,000,000)

(5,000,000)

Refer to App. B

Securities

10/11/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(27,183)

(27,183)

Refer to App. B

Securities

10/11/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(6,577,833)

(6,577,833)

Refer to App. B

Securities

10/11/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(4,962,167)

(4,962,167)

Refer to App. B

Securities

10/11/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(13,422,167)

(13,422,167)

Refer to App. B

Securities

10/14/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

20,000,000

20,000,000

Refer to App. B

Securities

10/15/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(1,674)

(1,674)

Refer to App. B

Securities

10/16/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(4,403,054)

(4,403,054)

Refer to App. B

Securities

10/16/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(3,595,286)

(3,595,286)

Refer to App. B

Securities

10/17/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

7,901,674

7,901,674

Refer to App. B

Securities

10/18/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(7,900,000)

(7,900,000)

Refer to App. B

Securities

10/21/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

7,887,690

7,887,690

Refer to App. B

Securities

10/24/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(1,674)

(1,674)

Refer to App. B

Securities

10/24/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(4,998,326)

(4,998,326)

Refer to App. B

Securities

10/25/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

11,650,980

11,650,980

Refer to App. B

Securities

10/28/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(3,772)

(3,772)

Refer to App. B

Securities

10/31/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(7,114,408)

(7,114,408)

Refer to App. B

Securities

10/31/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(2,885,592)

(2,885,592)

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/4/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

10,014,550

10,014,550

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/5/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(4,536,572)

(4,536,572)

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/5/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(5,477,978)

(5,477,978)

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/6/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

20,000,000

20,000,000

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/7/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(10,463,428)

(10,463,428)

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/7/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(4,536,572)

(4,536,572)

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/11/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

10,000,000

10,000,000

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/12/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(5,133,518)

(5,133,518)

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/12/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(4,866,482)

(4,866,482)

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/13/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

10,000,000

10,000,000

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/14/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(5,021,675)

(5,021,675)

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/14/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

5,008,802

5,008,802

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/15/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(4,909,832)

(4,909,832)

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/15/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(111,843)

(111,843)

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/15/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

5,000,000

5,000,000

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/18/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

5,008,802

5,008,802

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/20/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(20,000,000)

(20,000,000)

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/20/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(10,000,000)

(10,000,000)

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/20/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(98,970)

(98,970)

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/20/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(5,000,000)

(5,000,000)

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/20/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

returned

N/A

Ordinary

(5,008,802)

(5,008,802)

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/22/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

12,061,862

12,061,862

Refer to App. B

Securities

11/25/2019

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

borrowed

N/A

Ordinary

25,133,518

25,133,518

Refer to App. B

8/22/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

677

Ordinary

2,706

2,706

N/A

8/22/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

495

Ordinary

1,981

1,981

N/A

8/27/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

383

Ordinary

1,530

1,530

N/A

9/12/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

198

Ordinary

809

809

N/A

9/13/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

271

Ordinary

1,107

1,107

N/A

9/13/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

200

Ordinary

833

833

N/A

9/17/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

332

Ordinary

1,385

1,385

N/A

9/18/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

482

Ordinary

1,969

1,969

N/A

9/18/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

362

Ordinary

1,479

1,479

N/A

9/20/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

396

Ordinary

1,553

1,553

N/A

9/26/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

475,171

Ordinary

1,975,929

1,975,929

N/A

9/27/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

858

Ordinary

3,237

3,237

N/A

9/27/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

643

Ordinary

2,428

2,428

N/A

9/27/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

2,600,000

Ordinary

10,000,000

10,000,000

N/A

10/1/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,262

Ordinary

5,047

5,047

N/A

10/1/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

3,950,003

Ordinary

16,122,460

16,122,460

N/A

10/2/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

909

Ordinary

3,563

3,563

N/A

10/2/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,178

Ordinary

4,618

4,618

N/A

10/3/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

810

Ordinary

3,308

3,308

N/A

10/3/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,050

Ordinary

4,284

4,284

N/A

10/3/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,680,000

Ordinary

7,000,000

7,000,000

N/A

10/4/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,248

Ordinary

4,991

4,991

N/A

10/7/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,092

Ordinary

4,366

4,366

N/A

10/8/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

820

Ordinary

3,278

3,278

N/A

10/10/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,018

Ordinary

4,157

4,157

N/A

10/10/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

787

Ordinary

3,212

3,212

N/A

10/10/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

3,675,000

Ordinary

15,000,000

15,000,000

N/A

10/11/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

SELL

(2,400,000)

Ordinary

(10,000,000)

(10,000,000)

N/A

10/16/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,134

Ordinary

4,630

4,630

N/A

10/16/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

878

Ordinary

3,585

3,585

N/A

10/17/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,169

Ordinary

4,773

4,773

N/A

10/18/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,148

Ordinary

4,684

4,684

N/A

10/21/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

985

Ordinary

4,021

4,021

N/A

10/22/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,358

Ordinary

5,432

5,432

N/A

10/23/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,454

Ordinary

6,059

6,059

N/A

8/28/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

293

Ordinary

1,148

1,148

N/A

8/28/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

400

Ordinary

1,569

1,569

N/A

8/26/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

233

Ordinary

950

950

N/A

10/29/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,490

Ordinary

6,210

6,210

N/A

10/30/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

198

Ordinary

843

843

N/A

11/1/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,187

Ordinary

5,049

5,049

N/A

8/5/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,132

Ordinary

4,353

4,353

N/A

8/6/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,244

Ordinary

5,077

5,077

N/A

8/6/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

910

Ordinary

3,715

3,715

N/A

8/7/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,405

Ordinary

5,619

5,619

N/A

8/7/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,029

Ordinary

4,115

4,115

N/A

8/9/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

819

Ordinary

3,151

3,151

N/A

8/9/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,116

Ordinary

4,303

4,303

N/A

8/12/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,205

Ordinary

4,821

4,821

N/A

8/12/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

882

Ordinary

3,529

3,529

N/A

8/12/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

3,250,000

Ordinary

13,000,000

13,000,000

N/A

8/13/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

856

Ordinary

3,425

3,425

N/A

8/13/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,171

Ordinary

4,684

4,684

N/A

8/14/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,083

Ordinary

4,330

4,330

N/A

8/14/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

791

Ordinary

3,165

3,165

N/A

8/14/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

SELL

(2,500,000)

Ordinary

(10,000,000)

(10,000,000)

N/A

8/15/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

530

Ordinary

2,163

2,163

N/A

8/15/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

726

Ordinary

2,964

2,964

N/A

8/16/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

SELL

(2,400,000)

Ordinary

(10,000,000)

(10,000,000)

N/A

8/20/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

391

Ordinary

1,594

1,594

N/A

9/16/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

245

Ordinary

1,041

1,041

N/A

9/16/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

332

Ordinary

1,384

1,384

N/A

11/5/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,108

Ordinary

4,717

4,717

N/A

11/5/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,400

Ordinary

5,956

5,956

N/A

11/6/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,486

Ordinary

6,323

6,323

N/A

11/8/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,424

Ordinary

6,625

6,625

N/A

11/11/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,412

Ordinary

6,725

6,725

N/A

11/12/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,710

Ordinary

8,141

8,141

N/A

11/13/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,650

Ordinary

7,498

7,498

N/A

11/14/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,187

Ordinary

5,397

5,397

N/A

11/15/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

117

Ordinary

533

533

N/A

11/18/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,108

Ordinary

4,890

4,890

N/A

11/19/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

SELL

(4,400,000)

Ordinary

(20,000,000)

(20,000,000)

N/A

11/20/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

546

Ordinary

2,372

2,372

N/A

11/20/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

1,410,000

Ordinary

6,000,000

6,000,000

N/A

11/21/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

512

Ordinary

2,178

2,178

N/A

11/22/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

353

Ordinary

1,502

1,502

N/A

11/22/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

490,000

Ordinary

2,000,000

2,000,000

N/A

11/25/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

321

Ordinary

1,311

1,311

N/A

11/26/2019

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd

BUY

254

Ordinary

1,058

1,058

N/A

Appendix B-1: Prescribed information

Type of agreement

International Prime Brokerage Agreement

Parties to agreement

Merrill Lynch International, Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited and Regal

Funds Management Pty Limited as Trustee of Regal Australian Long Short Equity Fund

Holder of voting

Securities borrower. Securities lender may instruct the registered holder to vote on

rights

securities.

Are there any

No

restrictions on voting

rights?

If yes, detail

N/A

Scheduled return

On recall of the securities loan by the securities lender.

date (if any)

Does the borrower

Yes

have the right to

return early?

If yes, detail

Securities borrower will have right to return assets at any time.

Does the lender have

Yes

the right to recall

early?

If yes, detail

Securities lender will have right to recall assets at any time.

Will the securities be

Yes

returned on

settlement?

If yes, detail any

N/A

exceptions

Appendix B-2: Prescribed information

Type of agreement

International Prime Brokerage Agreement

Parties to agreement

Merrill Lynch International, Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited and Regal

Funds Management Pty Limited as Trustee of Tasman Market Neutral Fund

Holder of voting

Securities borrower. Securities lender may instruct the registered holder to vote on

rights

securities.

Are there any

No

restrictions on voting

rights?

If yes, detail

N/A

Scheduled return

On recall of the securities loan by the securities lender.

date (if any)

Does the borrower

Yes

have the right to

return early?

If yes, detail

Securities borrower will have right to return assets at any time.

Does the lender have

Yes

the right to recall

early?

If yes, detail

Securities lender will have right to recall assets at any time.

Will the securities be

Yes

returned on

settlement?

If yes, detail any

N/A

exceptions

Appendix B-3: Prescribed information

Type of agreement

International Prime Brokerage Agreement

Parties to agreement

Merrill Lynch International, Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited and Regal

Funds Management Pty Limited as Trustee of Atlantic Absolute Return Fund

Holder of voting

Securities borrower. Securities lender may instruct the registered holder to vote on

rights

securities.

Are there any

No

restrictions on voting

rights?

If yes, detail

N/A

Scheduled return

On recall of the securities loan by the securities lender.

date (if any)

Does the borrower

Yes

have the right to

return early?

If yes, detail

Securities borrower will have right to return assets at any time.

Does the lender have

Yes

the right to recall

early?

If yes, detail

Securities lender will have right to recall assets at any time.

Will the securities be

Yes

returned on

settlement?

If yes, detail any

N/A

exceptions

Appendix B-4: Prescribed information

Type of agreement

International Prime Brokerage Agreement

Parties to agreement

Merrill Lynch International, Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited and SSW-

TRADING GMBH

Holder of voting

Securities borrower. Securities lender may instruct the registered holder to vote on

rights

securities.

Are there any

No

restrictions on voting

rights?

If yes, detail

N/A

Scheduled return

On recall of the securities loan by the securities lender.

date (if any)

Does the borrower

Yes

have the right to

return early?

If yes, detail

Securities borrower will have right to return assets at any time.

Does the lender have

Yes

the right to recall

early?

If yes, detail

Securities lender will have right to recall assets at any time.

Will the securities be

Yes

returned on

settlement?

If yes, detail any

N/A

exceptions

Appendix B-5: Prescribed information

Type of agreement

International Prime Brokerage Agreement

Parties to agreement

Merrill Lynch International, Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited and

Susquehanna Pacific Pty Ltd

Holder of voting

Securities borrower. Securities lender may instruct the registered holder to vote on

rights

securities.

Are there any

No

restrictions on voting

rights?

If yes, detail

N/A

Scheduled return

On recall of the securities loan by the securities lender.

date (if any)

Does the borrower

Yes

have the right to

return early?

If yes, detail

Securities borrower will have right to return assets at any time.

Does the lender have

Yes

the right to recall

early?

If yes, detail

Securities lender will have right to recall assets at any time.

Will the securities be

Yes

returned on

settlement?

If yes, detail any

N/A

exceptions

Appendix C

ACN/Registration/Incorporation

Related bodies corporate

Incorporated

Number

Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Limited

Australia

003639674

Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited

Australia

002892846

Merrill Lynch Markets (Australia) Pty. Limited

Australia

075587816

Merrill Lynch (Australasia) Pty. Limited

Australia

075923894

Bank of America Global Holdings, LLC

United States

5169939

BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited

Jersey

115831

NB Holdings Corporation

United States

2361372

Bank of America Corporation

United States

N/A628

Disclaimer

Base Resources Limited published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 09:27:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
04:28aBASE RESOURCES : 28/11/2019 Change of interests of substantial holder - Bank Ame..
PU
11/26BASE RESOURCES : 27/11/2019 Maiden Ranobe Ore Reserves Estimate (878.8 KiB) View..
PU
11/25BASE RESOURCES : 25/11/2019 Appendix 3Y (206.7 KiB) View Document
PU
11/25BASE RESOURCES : 25/11/2019 Issue of LTIP performance rights (167.6 KiB) View Do..
PU
11/25BASE RESOURCES : 25/11/2019 Appendix 3B (262.7 KiB) View Document
PU
11/25BASE RESOURCES : Issue of LTIP performance rights
PU
11/22BASE RESOURCES : 22/11/2019 2019 AGM Results (197.1 KiB) View Document
PU
11/21BASE RESOURCES : 22/11/2019 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder - Bank ..
PU
11/21BASE RESOURCES : 22/11/2019 AGM Management Presentation (2.3 MiB) View Document
PU
11/21BASE RESOURCES : 22/11/2019 Chair's AGM Address (189.2 KiB) View Document
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 256 M
EBIT 2020 37,7 M
Net income 2020 24,5 M
Finance 2020 125 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
P/E ratio 2021 235x
EV / Sales2020 0,59x
EV / Sales2021 0,86x
Capitalization 275 M
Chart BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Base Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,34  AUD
Last Close Price 0,24  AUD
Spread / Highest target 44,7%
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy James Carstens Managing Director & Executive Director
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
Colin Bwye Executive Director & Executive Director-Operations
Kevin Balloch Chief Financial Officer
Samuel John Corbin Willis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%187
BHP GROUP12.04%123 538
RIO TINTO PLC13.66%92 559
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC17.52%32 707
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.28.81%20 556
SOUTH32-20.30%8 848
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group