Base Resources : 28/11/2019 Change of interests of substantial holder - Bank America (283.0 KiB) View Document

0
11/28/2019 | 04:28am EST
Form 603
Corporations Law
Section 671B
Notice of initial substantial holder
To: Company Name/Scheme
Base Resources Ltd
ACN/ARSN
125 546 910
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
Bank of America Corporation and its related bodies corporate (See
Appendix C)
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
The holder became a substantial holder on:
26 November 2019
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Number of securities
Persons' votes (5)
Voting power (6)
Ordinary
72,759,753
72,759,753
6.21%
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest (7)
Class and number of securities
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
Power to control voting and/or disposal of
Ordinary 35,564,373
securities in its capacity as ultimate beneficial
owner having a principal position.
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd
Borrowing of securities pursuant to a Prime
Ordinary 37,195,380
Brokerage Agreement (see Appendix B), with
power to control the voting and/or disposal of
borrowed securities.
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder of
Person entitled to be
Class and number of
interest
securities
registered as holder (8)
securities
Merrill Lynch (Australia)
Merrill Lynch (Australia)
Merrill Lynch (Australia)
Ordinary 35,564,373
Futures Ltd
Nominees Pty Ltd
Futures Ltd
Merrill Lynch International
Merrill Lynch (Australia)
Merrill Lynch International
Ordinary 37,195,380
(Australia) Ltd
Nominees Pty Ltd
(Australia) Ltd
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Date of acquisition
Consideration (9)
Class and number
of securities
Cash
Non-cash
Please see Annexure A.
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
Related body corporate
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd
Related body corporate
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd
Related body corporate
7. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Addresses
Bank of America Corporation
100 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28255, USA
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
Level 38, Governor Phillip Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW
2000, Australia
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Nominees Pty Ltd
Level 19, 120 Collins St, Melbourne Vic 3000, Australia
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Ltd
Level 38, Governor Phillip Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW
2000, Australia
SIGNATURE
Print Name:
Kelvin Kwok
Capacity:
Authorised signatory
Sign Here:
Date:
28 November 2019
Appendix A
Nature of change
Consideration
Class (6) of
Securities
Person's votes
Date of change
Person whose relevant interest changed
(4)
(5)
securities
affected
affected
Remark
Securities
07/26/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(3,193,125)
(3,193,125)
Refer to App. B
Securities
07/26/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(139,283)
(139,283)
Refer to App. B
Securities
07/26/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(1,790,275)
(1,790,275)
Refer to App. B
Securities
07/26/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(3,062,144)
(3,062,144)
Refer to App. B
Securities
07/29/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
5,022,100
5,022,100
Refer to App. B
Securities
07/29/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(1,781,973)
(1,781,973)
Refer to App. B
Securities
07/30/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
7,000,000
7,000,000
Refer to App. B
Securities
07/31/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(195,927)
(195,927)
Refer to App. B
Securities
07/31/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(5,022,100)
(5,022,100)
Refer to App. B
Securities
08/01/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(38,046)
(38,046)
Refer to App. B
Securities
08/01/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(38,700)
(38,700)
Refer to App. B
Securities
08/02/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(84,509)
(84,509)
Refer to App. B
Securities
08/05/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(6)
(6)
Refer to App. B
Securities
08/05/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(84,301)
(84,301)
Refer to App. B
Securities
08/06/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(59,442)
(59,442)
Refer to App. B
Securities
08/07/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(36,832)
(36,832)
Refer to App. B
Securities
08/12/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(12,803)
(12,803)
Refer to App. B
Securities
08/13/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(12,803)
(12,803)
Refer to App. B
Securities
08/14/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(12,803)
(12,803)
Refer to App. B
Securities
08/23/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(4,658,455)
(4,658,455)
Refer to App. B
Securities
09/06/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
10,000,000
10,000,000
Refer to App. B
Securities
09/09/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(602)
(602)
Refer to App. B
Securities
09/09/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(45,708)
(45,708)
Refer to App. B
Securities
09/09/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(7,000,000)
(7,000,000)
Refer to App. B
Securities
09/09/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(2,954,292)
(2,954,292)
Refer to App. B
Securities
09/10/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
10,000,602
10,000,602
Refer to App. B
Securities
09/18/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(9,862)
(9,862)
Refer to App. B
Securities
09/19/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(10,248)
(10,248)
Refer to App. B
Securities
09/23/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(7,073)
(7,073)
Refer to App. B
Securities
09/25/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
5,027,183
5,027,183
Refer to App. B
Securities
09/27/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
11,540,000
11,540,000
Refer to App. B
Securities
09/30/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(5,000,000)
(5,000,000)
Refer to App. B
Securities
10/11/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(27,183)
(27,183)
Refer to App. B
Securities
10/11/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(6,577,833)
(6,577,833)
Refer to App. B
Securities
10/11/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(4,962,167)
(4,962,167)
Refer to App. B
Securities
10/11/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(13,422,167)
(13,422,167)
Refer to App. B
Securities
10/14/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
20,000,000
20,000,000
Refer to App. B
Securities
10/15/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(1,674)
(1,674)
Refer to App. B
Securities
10/16/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(4,403,054)
(4,403,054)
Refer to App. B
Securities
10/16/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(3,595,286)
(3,595,286)
Refer to App. B
Securities
10/17/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
7,901,674
7,901,674
Refer to App. B
Securities
10/18/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(7,900,000)
(7,900,000)
Refer to App. B
Securities
10/21/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
7,887,690
7,887,690
Refer to App. B
Securities
10/24/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(1,674)
(1,674)
Refer to App. B
Securities
10/24/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(4,998,326)
(4,998,326)
Refer to App. B
Securities
10/25/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
11,650,980
11,650,980
Refer to App. B
Securities
10/28/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(3,772)
(3,772)
Refer to App. B
Securities
10/31/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(7,114,408)
(7,114,408)
Refer to App. B
Securities
10/31/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(2,885,592)
(2,885,592)
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/4/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
10,014,550
10,014,550
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/5/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(4,536,572)
(4,536,572)
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/5/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(5,477,978)
(5,477,978)
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/6/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
20,000,000
20,000,000
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/7/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(10,463,428)
(10,463,428)
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/7/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(4,536,572)
(4,536,572)
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/11/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
10,000,000
10,000,000
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/12/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(5,133,518)
(5,133,518)
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/12/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(4,866,482)
(4,866,482)
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/13/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
10,000,000
10,000,000
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/14/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(5,021,675)
(5,021,675)
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/14/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
5,008,802
5,008,802
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/15/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(4,909,832)
(4,909,832)
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/15/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(111,843)
(111,843)
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/15/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
5,000,000
5,000,000
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/18/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
5,008,802
5,008,802
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/20/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(20,000,000)
(20,000,000)
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/20/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(10,000,000)
(10,000,000)
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/20/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(98,970)
(98,970)
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/20/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(5,000,000)
(5,000,000)
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/20/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
returned
N/A
Ordinary
(5,008,802)
(5,008,802)
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/22/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
12,061,862
12,061,862
Refer to App. B
Securities
11/25/2019
Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited
borrowed
N/A
Ordinary
25,133,518
25,133,518
Refer to App. B
8/22/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
677
Ordinary
2,706
2,706
N/A
8/22/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
495
Ordinary
1,981
1,981
N/A
8/27/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
383
Ordinary
1,530
1,530
N/A
9/12/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
198
Ordinary
809
809
N/A
9/13/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
271
Ordinary
1,107
1,107
N/A
9/13/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
200
Ordinary
833
833
N/A
9/17/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
332
Ordinary
1,385
1,385
N/A
9/18/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
482
Ordinary
1,969
1,969
N/A
9/18/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
362
Ordinary
1,479
1,479
N/A
9/20/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
396
Ordinary
1,553
1,553
N/A
9/26/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
475,171
Ordinary
1,975,929
1,975,929
N/A
9/27/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
858
Ordinary
3,237
3,237
N/A
9/27/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
643
Ordinary
2,428
2,428
N/A
9/27/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
2,600,000
Ordinary
10,000,000
10,000,000
N/A
10/1/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,262
Ordinary
5,047
5,047
N/A
10/1/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
3,950,003
Ordinary
16,122,460
16,122,460
N/A
10/2/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
909
Ordinary
3,563
3,563
N/A
10/2/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,178
Ordinary
4,618
4,618
N/A
10/3/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
810
Ordinary
3,308
3,308
N/A
10/3/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,050
Ordinary
4,284
4,284
N/A
10/3/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,680,000
Ordinary
7,000,000
7,000,000
N/A
10/4/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,248
Ordinary
4,991
4,991
N/A
10/7/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,092
Ordinary
4,366
4,366
N/A
10/8/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
820
Ordinary
3,278
3,278
N/A
10/10/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,018
Ordinary
4,157
4,157
N/A
10/10/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
787
Ordinary
3,212
3,212
N/A
10/10/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
3,675,000
Ordinary
15,000,000
15,000,000
N/A
10/11/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
SELL
(2,400,000)
Ordinary
(10,000,000)
(10,000,000)
N/A
10/16/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,134
Ordinary
4,630
4,630
N/A
10/16/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
878
Ordinary
3,585
3,585
N/A
10/17/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,169
Ordinary
4,773
4,773
N/A
10/18/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,148
Ordinary
4,684
4,684
N/A
10/21/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
985
Ordinary
4,021
4,021
N/A
10/22/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,358
Ordinary
5,432
5,432
N/A
10/23/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,454
Ordinary
6,059
6,059
N/A
8/28/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
293
Ordinary
1,148
1,148
N/A
8/28/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
400
Ordinary
1,569
1,569
N/A
8/26/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
233
Ordinary
950
950
N/A
10/29/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,490
Ordinary
6,210
6,210
N/A
10/30/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
198
Ordinary
843
843
N/A
11/1/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,187
Ordinary
5,049
5,049
N/A
8/5/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,132
Ordinary
4,353
4,353
N/A
8/6/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,244
Ordinary
5,077
5,077
N/A
8/6/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
910
Ordinary
3,715
3,715
N/A
8/7/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,405
Ordinary
5,619
5,619
N/A
8/7/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,029
Ordinary
4,115
4,115
N/A
8/9/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
819
Ordinary
3,151
3,151
N/A
8/9/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,116
Ordinary
4,303
4,303
N/A
8/12/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,205
Ordinary
4,821
4,821
N/A
8/12/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
882
Ordinary
3,529
3,529
N/A
8/12/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
3,250,000
Ordinary
13,000,000
13,000,000
N/A
8/13/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
856
Ordinary
3,425
3,425
N/A
8/13/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,171
Ordinary
4,684
4,684
N/A
8/14/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,083
Ordinary
4,330
4,330
N/A
8/14/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
791
Ordinary
3,165
3,165
N/A
8/14/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
SELL
(2,500,000)
Ordinary
(10,000,000)
(10,000,000)
N/A
8/15/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
530
Ordinary
2,163
2,163
N/A
8/15/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
726
Ordinary
2,964
2,964
N/A
8/16/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
SELL
(2,400,000)
Ordinary
(10,000,000)
(10,000,000)
N/A
8/20/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
391
Ordinary
1,594
1,594
N/A
9/16/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
245
Ordinary
1,041
1,041
N/A
9/16/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
332
Ordinary
1,384
1,384
N/A
11/5/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,108
Ordinary
4,717
4,717
N/A
11/5/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,400
Ordinary
5,956
5,956
N/A
11/6/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,486
Ordinary
6,323
6,323
N/A
11/8/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,424
Ordinary
6,625
6,625
N/A
11/11/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,412
Ordinary
6,725
6,725
N/A
11/12/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,710
Ordinary
8,141
8,141
N/A
11/13/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,650
Ordinary
7,498
7,498
N/A
11/14/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,187
Ordinary
5,397
5,397
N/A
11/15/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
117
Ordinary
533
533
N/A
11/18/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,108
Ordinary
4,890
4,890
N/A
11/19/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
SELL
(4,400,000)
Ordinary
(20,000,000)
(20,000,000)
N/A
11/20/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
546
Ordinary
2,372
2,372
N/A
11/20/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
1,410,000
Ordinary
6,000,000
6,000,000
N/A
11/21/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
512
Ordinary
2,178
2,178
N/A
11/22/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
353
Ordinary
1,502
1,502
N/A
11/22/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
490,000
Ordinary
2,000,000
2,000,000
N/A
11/25/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
321
Ordinary
1,311
1,311
N/A
11/26/2019
Merrill Lynch (Australia) Futures Ltd
BUY
254
Ordinary
1,058
1,058
N/A
Appendix B-1: Prescribed information
Type of agreement
International Prime Brokerage Agreement
Parties to agreement
Merrill Lynch International, Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited and Regal
Funds Management Pty Limited as Trustee of Regal Australian Long Short Equity Fund
Holder of voting
Securities borrower. Securities lender may instruct the registered holder to vote on
rights
securities.
Are there any
No
restrictions on voting
rights?
If yes, detail
N/A
Scheduled return
On recall of the securities loan by the securities lender.
date (if any)
Does the borrower
Yes
have the right to
return early?
If yes, detail
Securities borrower will have right to return assets at any time.
Does the lender have
Yes
the right to recall
early?
If yes, detail
Securities lender will have right to recall assets at any time.
Will the securities be
Yes
returned on
settlement?
If yes, detail any
N/A
exceptions
Appendix B-2: Prescribed information
Type of agreement
International Prime Brokerage Agreement
Parties to agreement
Merrill Lynch International, Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited and Regal
Funds Management Pty Limited as Trustee of Tasman Market Neutral Fund
Holder of voting
Securities borrower. Securities lender may instruct the registered holder to vote on
rights
securities.
Are there any
No
restrictions on voting
rights?
If yes, detail
N/A
Scheduled return
On recall of the securities loan by the securities lender.
date (if any)
Does the borrower
Yes
have the right to
return early?
If yes, detail
Securities borrower will have right to return assets at any time.
Does the lender have
Yes
the right to recall
early?
If yes, detail
Securities lender will have right to recall assets at any time.
Will the securities be
Yes
returned on
settlement?
If yes, detail any
N/A
exceptions
Appendix B-3: Prescribed information
Type of agreement
International Prime Brokerage Agreement
Parties to agreement
Merrill Lynch International, Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited and Regal
Funds Management Pty Limited as Trustee of Atlantic Absolute Return Fund
Holder of voting
Securities borrower. Securities lender may instruct the registered holder to vote on
rights
securities.
Are there any
No
restrictions on voting
rights?
If yes, detail
N/A
Scheduled return
On recall of the securities loan by the securities lender.
date (if any)
Does the borrower
Yes
have the right to
return early?
If yes, detail
Securities borrower will have right to return assets at any time.
Does the lender have
Yes
the right to recall
early?
If yes, detail
Securities lender will have right to recall assets at any time.
Will the securities be
Yes
returned on
settlement?
If yes, detail any
N/A
exceptions
Appendix B-4: Prescribed information
Type of agreement
International Prime Brokerage Agreement
Parties to agreement
Merrill Lynch International, Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited and SSW-
TRADING GMBH
Holder of voting
Securities borrower. Securities lender may instruct the registered holder to vote on
rights
securities.
Are there any
No
restrictions on voting
rights?
If yes, detail
N/A
Scheduled return
On recall of the securities loan by the securities lender.
date (if any)
Does the borrower
Yes
have the right to
return early?
If yes, detail
Securities borrower will have right to return assets at any time.
Does the lender have
Yes
the right to recall
early?
If yes, detail
Securities lender will have right to recall assets at any time.
Will the securities be
Yes
returned on
settlement?
If yes, detail any
N/A
exceptions
Appendix B-5: Prescribed information
Type of agreement
International Prime Brokerage Agreement
Parties to agreement
Merrill Lynch International, Merrill Lynch International (Australia) Limited and
Susquehanna Pacific Pty Ltd
Holder of voting
Securities borrower. Securities lender may instruct the registered holder to vote on
rights
securities.
Are there any
No
restrictions on voting
rights?
If yes, detail
N/A
Scheduled return
On recall of the securities loan by the securities lender.
date (if any)
Does the borrower
Yes
have the right to
return early?
If yes, detail
Securities borrower will have right to return assets at any time.
Does the lender have
Yes
the right to recall
early?
If yes, detail
Securities lender will have right to recall assets at any time.
