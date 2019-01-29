Chemetall : names Nexeo Solutions distributor in North America servicing the Aerospace, Military and Defense markets.

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Surface Treatment global business unit of the Coatings division of BASF, operating under the Chemetall brand, and Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXEO) announces the expanded distribution relationship, in the United States, to include Chemetall's surface treatment portfolio developed for the aerospace industry.

Chemetall, a leading global one-stop supplier for Aerospace OEMs and maintenance companies, with its well-known line of products including Ardrox® and Naftoseal® brands, offers sealants, non-destructive testing (NDT) products, corrosion inhibitors, cleaners, pretreatments and paint strippers for airframe, aircraft operation and aero-engine applications.

"We are excited to expand our portfolio in the U.S. with Chemetall's product line and technical support," said Jason Sanchez, Business Director of Aerospace and Custom Packaging at Nexeo Solutions. "The Chemetall portfolio complements our existing portfolio by adding specialty cleaners, corrosion protectants, surface preparation, and sealants, supporting our continued focus in the aerospace, military and defense markets. Together, we are expanding and leveraging the strength of our distribution network and Chemetall's technical capability to create real value for our customers."

"Chemetall is excited to be working with Nexeo to bring their expertise to customers in the Aerospace market. With Nexeo, BASF and its Chemetall brand is well positioned to have effective support, timely deliveries and the infrastructure to meet the demands of the Commercial and Military Aerospace markets. Nexeo will be able to offer key Chemetall technologies like Corrosion Inhibiting Compounds, Non-Destructive Testing and Surface Treatment to customers who need the high quality and exacting standards that Chemetall brings to the Aerospace industry," said Gregg Sanko, Director of Aerospace Technologies for Chemetall North America.

