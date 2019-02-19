Advance Notice: Annual Press Conference on February 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, February 26, 2019, the Annual Press Conference of BASF SE will be held in Ludwigshafen, Germany. At 10:30 a.m. (CET) BASF's Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors Dr. Martin Brudermüller and CFO Dr. Hans-Ulrich Engel will present the 2018 financial results. The conference will be broadcasted via the internet.

On Tuesday 26, 2019, you can obtain further information from the internet at the following addresses:

Note to Editors

You can download press photos and footage from the internet at the following links: