BASF

(BAS)
Advance Notice: Annual Press Conference on February 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.

02/19/2019 | 04:08am EST

On Tuesday, February 26, 2019, the Annual Press Conference of BASF SE will be held in Ludwigshafen, Germany. At 10:30 a.m. (CET) BASF's Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors Dr. Martin Brudermüller and CFO Dr. Hans-Ulrich Engel will present the 2018 financial results. The conference will be broadcasted via the internet.

On Tuesday 26, 2019, you can obtain further information from the internet at the following addresses:

Note to Editors
You can download press photos and footage from the internet at the following links:

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 09:07:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 62 207 M
EBIT 2018 6 348 M
Net income 2018 4 843 M
Debt 2018 17 411 M
Yield 2018 4,85%
P/E ratio 2018 12,44
P/E ratio 2019 13,14
EV / Sales 2018 1,26x
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
Capitalization 60 748 M
Technical analysis trends BASF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 71,6 €
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Michael Diekmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
François Diederich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF9.50%68 614
DOWDUPONT INC.1.42%122 298
ROYAL DSM34.91%19 343
SASOL LIMITED-1.82%18 114
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT9.15%15 020
EVONIK INDUSTRIES15.09%13 210
