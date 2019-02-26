BASF : 4Q Net Income Fell; Misses Expectations

By Anthony Shevlin



BASF SE's (BAS.XE) earnings dropped sharply in the fourth quarter, missing expectations, in part due to high materials costs and logistical problems associated with low water levels on the Rhine river, the company said Tuesday.

The German chemicals maker said net profit in the October-December period fell to 348 million euros ($395 million) from EUR1.54 billion. However, sales rose to EUR15.59 billion from EUR15.23 billion, the company said.

Analysts had forecast net profit of EUR502 million on sales of EUR14.63 billion, according to a consensus compiled by FactSet.

BASF said it expects the first two quarters of 2019 to be "relatively weak" and targets slight growth in sales and earnings before interest and taxes, or Ebit, before special items in 2019.

The group said it will propose a dividend of EUR3.20 a share, up from EUR3.10 a share last year.

