BASF

(BAS)
BASF : 4Q Net Income Fell; Misses Expectations

02/26/2019 | 01:34am EST

By Anthony Shevlin

BASF SE's (BAS.XE) earnings dropped sharply in the fourth quarter, missing expectations, in part due to high materials costs and logistical problems associated with low water levels on the Rhine river, the company said Tuesday.

The German chemicals maker said net profit in the October-December period fell to 348 million euros ($395 million) from EUR1.54 billion. However, sales rose to EUR15.59 billion from EUR15.23 billion, the company said.

Analysts had forecast net profit of EUR502 million on sales of EUR14.63 billion, according to a consensus compiled by FactSet.

BASF said it expects the first two quarters of 2019 to be "relatively weak" and targets slight growth in sales and earnings before interest and taxes, or Ebit, before special items in 2019.

The group said it will propose a dividend of EUR3.20 a share, up from EUR3.10 a share last year.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 62 194 M
EBIT 2018 6 346 M
Net income 2018 4 884 M
Debt 2018 17 731 M
Yield 2018 4,94%
P/E ratio 2018 12,20
P/E ratio 2019 12,90
EV / Sales 2018 1,24x
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
Capitalization 59 508 M
Technical analysis trends BASF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 71,6 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer & Vice Chairman
Michael Diekmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
François Diederich Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF7.27%67 579
DOWDUPONT INC.2.79%123 944
ROYAL DSM30.24%18 910
SASOL LIMITED-1.70%18 607
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT10.30%15 344
EVONIK INDUSTRIES13.85%13 139
